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Home Gas prices up dramatically again, not dropping ‘like a rock,’ as Trump had promised
U.S. & World

Gas prices up dramatically again, not dropping ‘like a rock,’ as Trump had promised

Chris Graham
Published date:
Gas prices
Photo: © fred goldstein/stock.adobe.com

Donald Trump, a couple of weeks ago, as he floated yet another ceasefire with Iran, promised that when the war that he launched is over, gas prices will drop “like a rock.”

It’s looking like a forever war now, with the number of announced ceasefires nearing 50 now, and in the meantime, gas prices are doing the exact opposite of dropping like a rock.

As of Monday morning, the national average is $3.95 a gallon, according to GasBuddy, up 13 cents a gallon in the past week, and more than a dollar a gallon higher than the already uncomfortably high $2.91 a gallon rate we were paying when Trump launched the war in February.

Diesel is still over five bucks a gallon – at $5.08 a gallon on Monday; diesel was at $3.75 a gallon when Trump started dropping bombs on Iran.

Patrick de Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, sees the average price at the pump passing the $4 a gallon mark again “within the next 48 hours.”

“While the ongoing U.S.-Iran situation continues to weigh on markets, the story is increasingly less about crude oil and more about global refining capacity — the Strait of Hormuz remains closed while continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries further squeeze an already strained supply picture. With WTI crude approaching $85 per barrel in Sunday night trading, price-cycling markets are likely to see another jolt higher in the coming days, and motorists should brace for a rougher stretch ahead,” de Haan said.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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