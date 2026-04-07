Home Trump delays end of Iranian civilization for ‘two weeks,’ because of course he did
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Trump delays end of Iranian civilization for ‘two weeks,’ because of course he did

Chris Graham
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Photo: © DIA TV/ Shutterstock

Donald Trump, in a move no one could have possibly foreseen, has extended the deadline for wiping Iran off the face of the planet for “two weeks.”

It’s Taco Tuesday, after all.

Taco, for those not in on the joke, is an acronym for “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

One other bit of shorthand: for Trump, everything is “two weeks” from being done.

ICYMI

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday evening – timestamp: 6:32 p.m. ET.

He had set a hard 8 p.m. ET deadline for Iran to do something – he didn’t exactly define what – earlier in the day on Tuesday.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” was the beginning of that message.

He was negotiating with himself on this, as has been the case since the U.S. and Israel launched their war on Iran on Feb. 28.

Trump has declared victory several times already, while at the same time demanding that Iran negotiate with him.

Iranian leaders, who obviously haven’t read The Art of the Deal, the book that Trump didn’t write, haven’t expressed any interest in negotiations, instead focusing their attention on launching drone and missile strikes on U.S. allies in the Middle East, and shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, spiking oil and gas prices.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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