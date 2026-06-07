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UVA announces $43.4M gift toward early childhood learning center

Chris Graham
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UVA announced on Friday the kind of multimillion-dollar donation that the world needs more of. As in, not athletics-related.

The gift highlighted in a press release involves $43.4 million going to the School of Education and Human Development, which the release tells us “positions UVA to join local partners in bringing to fruition an early childhood learning center in Charlottesville.”

I love UVA Athletics, but it’s one thing to spend millions to win football games, and another to put millions into kids.

And this gift, from UVA alums Kathleen and David LaCross, is the largest in the Education School’s history, will have a two-fold effect – the early learning center will give local kids access to cutting-edge instructional and developmental care, and UVA students will get practical career preparation and experience.

Research shows the extraordinary benefits of educational preparation for children under 5 – a critical time for laying a foundation that enables students to thrive in the K-12 years.

Large gaps exist between students ready for kindergarten and those who are not, and the gaps often align with family income.

Plans for the center envision eventual enrollment of more than 100 children, up to age 5.

Some children from low-income families will attend at no cost, while others from higher-income families pay tuition.

Kathy LaCross, who earned a psychology degree from UVA in 1976, said the investment reflects the family’s desire to leverage the University’s expertise to make a difference for local children and families, especially those with challenging circumstances.

She said the center will also create local jobs and potentially serve as a national model.

“Providing high-quality educational and developmental experiences at the youngest ages sets children up for success in school and in life,” she said. “David and I are proud to join with others to support an initiative that promises to positively impact children and their families, educators, the Charlottesville community and the University of Virginia.”

David LaCross earned his UVA undergraduate degree in quantitative methods in 1974, and his MBA from the Darden School in 1978.

Their UVA support has included the establishment of the LaCross Institute for Ethical Artificial Intelligence in Business, support for The Forum Hotel and the associated LaCross Botanical Gardens, and student housing currently under construction.

The LaCrosses provided a separate $5 million gift to the Education School, establishing the LaCross University Professorship in Early Childhood Education.

Combined with matching University funds, the professorship co-investment impact totals $10 million.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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