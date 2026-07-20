Pursuit in Page County rolls through Rockingham County, ends on I-81

A Luray man faces felony eluding charges after a pursuit that began in Page County and ended in Rockingham County on Monday morning.

Virginia State Police, in a release, reported that it had been informed at 8:44 a.m. of the pursuit, and moved to render assistance.

The pursuit continued along Route 33, where a tire deflation device was used on the suspect vehicle near Spotswood High School. The suspect vehicle continued on Route 33, and near Massanetta Springs Road, began driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.

The suspect vehicle drove the wrong way for approximately two miles.

The vehicle then came back into the westbound lanes and entered Interstate 81 heading northbound.

On Interstate 81, a state trooper took over the pursuit, and used a maneuver to disable the vehicle near the 248-mile marker.

A short standoff then followed before the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect, Shawn Seal, 34, of Luray, faces felony eluding charges.

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