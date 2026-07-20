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Home Staunton: Lane closures this week on Interstate 81 related to widening project
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Staunton: Lane closures this week on Interstate 81 related to widening project

Chris Graham
Published date:
route 250 interstate 81 staunton fishersville sign
Photo: Crystal Graham/AFP

VDOT has announced a variety of lane and interchange ramp closures on Interstate 81 in the Staunton area for Tuesday and Thursday nights as contractors shift traffic to new inside lanes as part of the interstate widening project.

On Tuesday, the on-ramp from Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) to I-81 South will be closed for about 30 minutes as contractors relocate equipment.

This closure will take place sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday night, the following I-81 traffic restrictions will be in place:

  • The Route 250 on-ramp to I-81 South will be closed from 10 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. A posted detour will guide Route 250 drivers who need to access I-81 South.
  • Southbound Exit 221 onto Interstate 64 eastbound will be closed from 10 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. A posted detour will guide I-81 South drivers who need to access I-64.
  • The I-81 South left lane will be closed between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. from mile marker 225 to 221.
  • I-81 South traffic will be held to a slow roll (rolling roadblock) sometime between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.
  • Following the slow roll, the I-81 South right lane will be closed until 6 a.m.
  • When completed, the project will add a third lane in both directions of I-81 between Exit 221 and Exit 225. Final completion is scheduled for summer 2027, but all northbound lanes are expected to open to traffic in late fall of 2026.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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