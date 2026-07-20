A residential structure fire in the 300 block of Key West Drive in Albemarle County on Monday morning displaced one resident, but no injuries were reported.

The call to 911 was logged at 8:33 a.m., and the first fire engine arrived at the scene at 8:42 a.m., per a release from Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

The occupant and two dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire, but all were able to safely self-evacuate prior to the arrival of crews.

The displaced resident is being assisted by family and friends.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office, but is believed to have been accidental in nature.

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