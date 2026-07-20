Donate
Donate
Home Albemarle County: No injuries in residential structure fire; resident, dogs evacuate safely
Local

Albemarle County: No injuries in residential structure fire; resident, dogs evacuate safely

Chris Graham
Published date:
fire department fire truck accident emergency
Photo: © MargJohnsonVA

A residential structure fire in the 300 block of Key West Drive in Albemarle County on Monday morning displaced one resident, but no injuries were reported.

The call to 911 was logged at 8:33 a.m., and the first fire engine arrived at the scene at 8:42 a.m., per a release from Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

The occupant and two dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire, but all were able to safely self-evacuate prior to the arrival of crews.

The displaced resident is being assisted by family and friends.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office, but is believed to have been accidental in nature.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
2 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
3 It’s time to clean house at Waynesboro Public Schools: As in, starting over, from scratch
4 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body
5 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers

Latest News

congress
U.S. & World

On the agenda: Busy week for MAGAs in U.S. House, with summer vacation looming

Chris Graham
interstate 64 81 richmond lexington roanoke staunton
Local

Staunton: Lane closures this week on Interstate 81 related to widening project

Chris Graham

VDOT has announced a variety of lane and interchange ramp closures on Interstate 81 in the Staunton area for Tuesday and Thursday nights as contractors shift traffic to new inside lanes as part of the interstate widening project.

mental health
Local

Staunton: Suicide prevention awareness, fundraising walk set for Oct. 10

Chris Graham

The local chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is holding an Out of the Darkness fundraising walk at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton on Saturday, Oct. 10.

x2 comedy cave comedy fest
Local

Rockingham County: Melrose Caverns hosts fifth annual Cave Comedy Fest

Chris Graham
laptop coffee crypto exchange business
U.S. & World

No exceptions: Why Virginia’s senators must vote ‘no’ on the CLARITY Act

Beth Arthur
Gas prices
U.S. & World

Gas prices up dramatically again, not dropping ‘like a rock,’ as Trump had promised

Chris Graham
Northrop Grumman logo
Local

Waynesboro: No help coming from environmentalists on Northrop Grumman permit

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status