Home DOJ indicts Comey over ’86 47′; FCC going after Disney over Kimmel joke
Politics, U.S. & World

DOJ indicts Comey over ’86 47′; FCC going after Disney over Kimmel joke

Chris Graham
Published date:
james comey
James Comey. Photo: © mark reinstein/ Shutterstock

Remember how former FBI director James Comey posted a photo of sea shells spelling out “86 47” last year? The Trumpers just got an indictment against Comey for that.

I’m being serious here.

The Trump DOJ convinced a grand jury in North Carolina that “a reasonable recipient who is familiar with the circumstances would interpret” the image posted online by Comey “as a serious expression of an intent to do harm to the President of the United States.”

The United States of America has officially jumped the shark, y’all.

Amazon still sells “86 46” hats, T-shirts, yard signs and bumper stickers; MAGA influencer Jack Posobiec infamously posted an “86 46” message in 2022.

The DOJ: no interest in any of that.

But the FBI, according to its director, Kash Patel, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, said the case against Comey over “86 47” was investigated “over the past nine, 10, 11 months.”

You have to got to be kidding.

Shame on the members of the grand jury in the Eastern District of North Carolina; they have to be the most easily led astray 23 people on the face of our green earth.

Comey is actually facing two charges – threatening the president, and “knowingly and willfully” transmitting “in interstate and foreign commerce” the “communication that contained a threat to kill the President.”

It’s over, folks, America as we knew it.

Support AFP!

  • AFP content is free – but we do have bills to pay. Like what you see from us each day? Pitch in and help us keep the community informed.
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel. Photo: © Tinseltown/ Shutterstock

Icing on the cake: also today, the FCC is once again rattling the cages of folks at Disney and ABC over Jimmy Kimmel, because why not.

This latest generated controversy is over a joke that Kimmel told last week about was what then the upcoming White House Correspondents Association dinner.

The joke – that First Lady Melania Trump would be seen at the dinner with the “glow of an expectant widow – is witty, if not also a trope; the premise being, their marriage is a sham, which a lot of folks think is the case, and also, the president is in ill health, and about to keel over any day now.

The only problem we should have here is that the joke of the is low-hanging-fruit variety; cue up any celebrity roast from recent years on the old YouTuber, and you’ll find a comic roasting the guest of honor with something similar.

The Trumpers, who reflexively dismiss as a “joke” every threat from their Dear Leader to do things like execute a former advisor for disloyalty, or execute a senator for telling servicemembers that they don’t have to obey unlawful orders, suddenly want us to believe that this actual joke is somehow hate speech.

Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Rob Schilling is paid by WINA to hate the ‘Democratic Socialist Republic of Charlottesville’
2 Waynesboro: Attorney backs off threat to sue over affordable-housing grant
3 Can a newspaper have no reporters and still be a newspaper?
4 UVA Basketball: Ryan Odom, on podcast, talks transfer portal, stresses he’s ‘not done’
5 UVA Football: Finally, we have the details on Tony Elliott’s contract extension

Latest News

Augusta County
Local, Politics

Tracy Pyles: Augusta County raises your taxes, again, but was it necessary?

Tracy Pyles
uva football fans
Football

UVA Football: Fans can now pay big bucks for on-the-field VIP access

Chris Graham

It’s not quite WWE selling a spot at the TV announcer table at Wrestlemania to a crypto goofball, but today’s news from UVA Athletics feels like a baby step in that direction.

virginia 10-1 referendum map
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Supreme Court delays certification of redistricting referendum

Chris Graham

The Virginia Supreme Court has denied the request of Attorney General Jay Jones to allow state election officials to certify last week’s congressional redistricting referendum.

washington nationals
Baseball

Series Preview: Washington Nationals face the New York Mets in the Big Apple

Chris Graham
baltimore orioles mlb
Baseball

Series Preview: Baltimore Orioles welcome Houston Astros to Camden Yards

Chris Graham
charlottesville
Politics, U.S. & World

Trumpers using DOJ to silence anti-hate group with plain dumb lawfare

Chris Graham
Gas prices
U.S. & World

Forget ‘inching’: Gas prices spike 14 cents a gallon in the last 24 hours

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status