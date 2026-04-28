Remember how former FBI director James Comey posted a photo of sea shells spelling out “86 47” last year? The Trumpers just got an indictment against Comey for that.

I’m being serious here.

The Trump DOJ convinced a grand jury in North Carolina that “a reasonable recipient who is familiar with the circumstances would interpret” the image posted online by Comey “as a serious expression of an intent to do harm to the President of the United States.”

The United States of America has officially jumped the shark, y’all.

Amazon still sells “86 46” hats, T-shirts, yard signs and bumper stickers; MAGA influencer Jack Posobiec infamously posted an “86 46” message in 2022.

The DOJ: no interest in any of that.

But the FBI, according to its director, Kash Patel, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, said the case against Comey over “86 47” was investigated “over the past nine, 10, 11 months.”

You have to got to be kidding.

Shame on the members of the grand jury in the Eastern District of North Carolina; they have to be the most easily led astray 23 people on the face of our green earth.

Comey is actually facing two charges – threatening the president, and “knowingly and willfully” transmitting “in interstate and foreign commerce” the “communication that contained a threat to kill the President.”

It’s over, folks, America as we knew it.

Support AFP!

AFP content is free – but we do have bills to pay. Like what you see from us each day? Pitch in and help us keep the community informed.

Icing on the cake: also today, the FCC is once again rattling the cages of folks at Disney and ABC over Jimmy Kimmel, because why not.

This latest generated controversy is over a joke that Kimmel told last week about was what then the upcoming White House Correspondents Association dinner.

The joke – that First Lady Melania Trump would be seen at the dinner with the “glow of an expectant widow – is witty, if not also a trope; the premise being, their marriage is a sham, which a lot of folks think is the case, and also, the president is in ill health, and about to keel over any day now.

The only problem we should have here is that the joke of the is low-hanging-fruit variety; cue up any celebrity roast from recent years on the old YouTuber, and you’ll find a comic roasting the guest of honor with something similar.

The Trumpers, who reflexively dismiss as a “joke” every threat from their Dear Leader to do things like execute a former advisor for disloyalty, or execute a senator for telling servicemembers that they don’t have to obey unlawful orders, suddenly want us to believe that this actual joke is somehow hate speech.