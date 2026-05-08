Odd twist to the stabbing case in Augusta County from Thursday, with investigators now saying “that no one else was in the home at the time of the stabbing.”

That’s from a news release issued Friday afternoon by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, which first reported the incident on Lee Street in Verona on Thursday.

The initial report was that a woman was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center after she was found at the home with a stab wound to her chest.

Where we are now: per the ACSO, “the investigation remains ongoing pending additional interviews scheduled for next week.”

There was no update on the condition of the unnamed woman.

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