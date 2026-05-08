Home Update in Augusta County stabbing case: Victim was only one at the scene
Local

Update in Augusta County stabbing case: Victim was only one at the scene

Chris Graham
Published date:
augusta county sheriff accident police crash
Photo: © MargJohnsonVA

Odd twist to the stabbing case in Augusta County from Thursday, with investigators now saying “that no one else was in the home at the time of the stabbing.”

That’s from a news release issued Friday afternoon by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, which first reported the incident on Lee Street in Verona on Thursday.

The initial report was that a woman was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center after she was found at the home with a stab wound to her chest.

Where we are now: per the ACSO, “the investigation remains ongoing pending additional interviews scheduled for next week.”

There was no update on the condition of the unnamed woman.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 How many trans kids in Waynesboro school bathrooms are we talking about here?
2 Husband of Staunton Montessori School staffer on mold story: ‘You are absolute trash’
3 Surveillance without consent: How the Shenandoah Valley got wired without anyone asking
4 Jim Cornette shoots on former local wrestling promoter on his top-rated podcast
5 Analysis: Is the playoff window already closing for the Baltimore Orioles?

Latest News

healthcare
Virginia

Virginia Department of Health reports measles case in Buckingham County

Chris Graham
northern virginia
Politics, Virginia

Back to square one: Reset of Virginia’s congressional races post-Scott v. McDougle

Chris Graham

The four MAGAs on the Supreme Court of Virginia negated the votes of 1,604,276 Virginians who wanted new congressional maps on Friday, which means, we’re back to square one with the 2026 midterms in Virginia.

uva baseball
Baseball

Series Preview: UVA Baseball hosts Cal in final home weekend of season

Chris Graham

Virginia (32-16, 12-12 ACC) hosts Cal (25-23, 8-16 ACC) for a three-game series at Disharoon Park that begins on Friday.

washington nationals
Baseball

Series Preview: Washington Nationals battle Miami Marlins for second in the East

Chris Graham
baltimore orioles mlb
Baseball

Series Preview: Baltimore Orioles host the Athletics in Camden Yards

Chris Graham
two faces of ben cline
Politics, Virginia

The main beneficiary of the Supreme Court redistricting ruling: Ben Cline

Chris Graham
police court law
Politics, Virginia

Two of the MAGA justices that overruled 1.6 million of us signed their own career death sentence

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status