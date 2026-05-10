Home Waynesboro: Virginia Street Arts Festival set for weekend of May 16-17
Local

Waynesboro: Virginia Street Arts Festival set for weekend of May 16-17

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia street arts festival
Photo: Destination Downtown Waynesboro

Downtown Waynesboro, for two days, this coming weekend, will transform from business district into a living canvas, with the return of the Virginia Street Arts Festival, which will feature large-scale murals, live music and hands-on art experiences.

The two-day festival invites visitors to watch street artists in action as they create six new murals across the downtown district.

“This is one of those weekends where downtown really comes alive,” said Meghan Murphy, president of Destination Downtown Waynesboro. “You can watch artists at work, create something of your own, enjoy live music, and explore everything from murals to mobile museums and tons more.”

The 2026 VASAF will feature muralists Christian Harrell, Jesse Jentzen, Andrew Davis, Roshi K and Jon Murrill, each contributing original works that will become permanent additions to the Street Arts Trail.

In addition to live mural painting, the 2026 Festival will include:

  • a full schedule of live performances and family- friendly entertainment presented by Hot Spot Collective on North Wayne Avenue.
  • an Art Market with more than 30 local artisans, hosted by the Shenandoah Valley Art Center.
  • a mobile museum experience featuring the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Virginia Museum of Natural History, and the VA250 Mobile Museum.

To find out more about the Virginia Street Arts Festival and its programming, visit DowntownWaynesboro.org.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Husband of Staunton Montessori School staffer on mold story: ‘You are absolute trash’
2 Two of the MAGA justices that overruled 1.6 million of us signed their own career death sentence
3 The main beneficiary of the Supreme Court redistricting ruling: Ben Cline
4 Surveillance without consent: How the Shenandoah Valley got wired without anyone asking
5 Jim Cornette shoots on former local wrestling promoter on his top-rated podcast

Latest News

vdot road
Local

VDOT: Road construction, maintenance for the week of May 11-15

Chris Graham
wwe
Etc.

WWE pledges to give fans control over booking in John Cena Classic: Yeah, right

Chris Graham

So, for a WWE talent to win the John Cena Classic, you don’t need to be booked to win your way through a tournament; the fans will vote for the winner at the end of the night.

joe tiroly uva baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: Tiroly blasts three homers, but ‘Hoos snatch defeat from the jaws of victory

Chris Graham

Virginia led 4-0 in the fifth, but, again, issues on defense and out of the bullpen were a problem, and despite a three-homer day from Joe Tiroly, the ‘Hoos lost for the second time in three days to last-place Cal.

Local

Rockingham County: New signal in place at Route 340-Route 649 intersection

Chris Graham
earth
Politics, U.S. & World

Alon Ben-Meir: The global epidemic of violence in an age of impunity

Alon Ben-Meir
healthcare
Issues, U.S. & World

Virginia Tech scientist addresses what we need to know about hantavirus outbreak

Chris Graham
interstate 81 route 11 exit 251 harrisonburg
Politics

Rockingham County: Work to begin on mile-long sidewalk on Route 11

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status