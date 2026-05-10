Downtown Waynesboro, for two days, this coming weekend, will transform from business district into a living canvas, with the return of the Virginia Street Arts Festival, which will feature large-scale murals, live music and hands-on art experiences.

The two-day festival invites visitors to watch street artists in action as they create six new murals across the downtown district.

“This is one of those weekends where downtown really comes alive,” said Meghan Murphy, president of Destination Downtown Waynesboro. “You can watch artists at work, create something of your own, enjoy live music, and explore everything from murals to mobile museums and tons more.”

The 2026 VASAF will feature muralists Christian Harrell, Jesse Jentzen, Andrew Davis, Roshi K and Jon Murrill, each contributing original works that will become permanent additions to the Street Arts Trail.

In addition to live mural painting, the 2026 Festival will include:

a full schedule of live performances and family- friendly entertainment presented by Hot Spot Collective on North Wayne Avenue .

on . an Art Market with more than 30 local artisans, hosted by the Shenandoah Valley Art Center .

with more than 30 local artisans, hosted by the . a mobile museum experience featuring the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Virginia Museum of Natural History, and the VA250 Mobile Museum.

To find out more about the Virginia Street Arts Festival and its programming, visit DowntownWaynesboro.org.

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