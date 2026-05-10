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Rockingham County: New signal in place at Route 340-Route 649 intersection

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Destina/Adobe Stock

A new signal is in place to control traffic at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 649 in Rockingham County.

The signal went into flash mode on May 5 and and is scheduled to begin full operation on Monday, May 11.

VDOT replaced a flashing light with a full signal that coordinates with the Norfolk Southern railway crossing just west of the intersection on Island Ford Road.

The new signal is designed to reduce crashes and enhance safety.

Drivers approaching Route 340 on Island Ford Road will stop for red lights prior to the tracks. There will be no right turn on red for these drivers, or for those approaching the intersection on southbound Route 340.

Flashing advance-warning signs on Route 340 alert motorists to the new signal. Activated signs on the Route 340 approaches will prohibit turns across the railroad when a train is approaching the railway crossing. During these times, no turns will be permitted from or onto Island Ford Road.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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