Rockingham County: New signal in place at Route 340-Route 649 intersection

A new signal is in place to control traffic at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 649 in Rockingham County.

The signal went into flash mode on May 5 and and is scheduled to begin full operation on Monday, May 11.

VDOT replaced a flashing light with a full signal that coordinates with the Norfolk Southern railway crossing just west of the intersection on Island Ford Road.

The new signal is designed to reduce crashes and enhance safety.

Drivers approaching Route 340 on Island Ford Road will stop for red lights prior to the tracks. There will be no right turn on red for these drivers, or for those approaching the intersection on southbound Route 340.

Flashing advance-warning signs on Route 340 alert motorists to the new signal. Activated signs on the Route 340 approaches will prohibit turns across the railroad when a train is approaching the railway crossing. During these times, no turns will be permitted from or onto Island Ford Road.

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