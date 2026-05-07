Home UVA Softball: ‘Hoos rally for 2-1 win over Pitt in ACC Tournament thriller
Etc.

UVA Softball: ‘Hoos rally for 2-1 win over Pitt in ACC Tournament thriller

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
uva softball walkoff
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia trailed almost all night, and it would have stunk, royally, to lose in an ACC Tournament being played on your home field, but that was what it was looking like.

Macee Eaton, with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, UVA down 1-0 to Pitt, delivered, driving a 3-1 pitch from Kyra Pittman, who had been masterful to that point, 256 feet into the centerfield bleachers, tying the score, and giving life to the overflow, mostly pro-home team, crowd.

Eden Bigham struck out the side in the seventh, setting up the walkoff theatrics to come.

Reagan Hickey led off with a double to the fence in left, bringing up Kelsey Hackett.

Hickey was replaced by a pinch-runner, junior Kamyria Woody-Giggetts.

Hackett dropped a bunt on the first pitch from Pittman, who fielded the ball, but threw wide past first baseman Calle Henne, allowing Woody-Giggetts to come all the way around to score, giving Virginia the win.

There was a moment of uncomfortable silence after the quick celebration – Hackett, after hitting the first-base bag awkwardly while trying to beat the throw, fell in a heap behind the base, clutching her knee.

She was on the ground with trainers for several minutes before getting up under her own power, and even ran a half-speed sprint to show that she was OK.

Phew.

Up next

acc softball With the win, Virginia (38-12) advances to Thursday’s ACC Tournament quarterfinals to play the #3 seed, Virginia Tech (44-9), which took two of three from the ‘Hoos in a series in Charlottesville last month.

That one will be the nightcap on a four-game slate on Thursday at Palmer Park.

The UVA-Tech game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.

Daily tickets are available, with prices ranging from $12 to $20. Children ages 2 and under will get in free.

Tickets are available by visiting virginiasports.evenue.net/events/acc-softball.

For more information on the 2026 ACC Softball Championship, visit the ACC Softball Championship page.

Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Husband of Staunton Montessori School staffer on mold story: ‘You are absolute trash’
2 Waynesboro: Attorney backs off threat to sue over affordable-housing grant
3 Rob Schilling is paid by WINA to hate the ‘Democratic Socialist Republic of Charlottesville’
4 UVA Basketball: Ryan Odom, on podcast, talks transfer portal, stresses he’s ‘not done’
5 UVA Football: Finally, we have the details on Tony Elliott’s contract extension

Latest News

transgender gender affirming care
Issues, Local, Politics

Waynesboro: MAGA pastor trying to whip up anti-trans frenzy in school system

Chris Graham
trump hands
Politics, U.S. & World

The mystery of the splotches: Why does the press corps not press Trump on this?

Chris Graham

I’m old enough to remember reading daily and seeing pundits on TV hourly weighing in on Joe Biden being old, decrepit, unfit, unhealthy – and, let’s be square, it was probably fair, given his age.

chris acc basketball
Politics

Podcast: You want fanzine coverage of UVA Basketball? Go somewhere else

Chris Graham

Everybody has a breaking point. I got to mine today cleaning out the comment section on AFP on two of my recent UVA Basketball articles.

mailman delivering mail in mail truck to mailbox
Local

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive: Letter carriers picking up food donations on Saturday

Chris Graham
golf
Etc., Local

Boys & Girls Club sets date for annual Great Futures Golf Tournament

Chris Graham
Louise Lucas
Politics, Virginia

Trump DOJ raids office State Sen. Louise Lucas: Made-for-TV political intimidation

Chris Graham
outdoor summer concert
Local

Staunton: Local music all-stars putting on benefit concert for ACLU

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status