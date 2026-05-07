Virginia trailed almost all night, and it would have stunk, royally, to lose in an ACC Tournament being played on your home field, but that was what it was looking like.

Macee Eaton, with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, UVA down 1-0 to Pitt, delivered, driving a 3-1 pitch from Kyra Pittman, who had been masterful to that point, 256 feet into the centerfield bleachers, tying the score, and giving life to the overflow, mostly pro-home team, crowd.

Eden Bigham struck out the side in the seventh, setting up the walkoff theatrics to come.

Reagan Hickey led off with a double to the fence in left, bringing up Kelsey Hackett.

Hickey was replaced by a pinch-runner, junior Kamyria Woody-Giggetts.

Hackett dropped a bunt on the first pitch from Pittman, who fielded the ball, but threw wide past first baseman Calle Henne, allowing Woody-Giggetts to come all the way around to score, giving Virginia the win.

There was a moment of uncomfortable silence after the quick celebration – Hackett, after hitting the first-base bag awkwardly while trying to beat the throw, fell in a heap behind the base, clutching her knee.

She was on the ground with trainers for several minutes before getting up under her own power, and even ran a half-speed sprint to show that she was OK.

Phew.

Up next

With the win, Virginia (38-12) advances to Thursday’s ACC Tournament quarterfinals to play the #3 seed, Virginia Tech (44-9), which took two of three from the ‘Hoos in a series in Charlottesville last month.

That one will be the nightcap on a four-game slate on Thursday at Palmer Park.

The UVA-Tech game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.

Daily tickets are available, with prices ranging from $12 to $20. Children ages 2 and under will get in free.

Tickets are available by visiting virginiasports.evenue.net/events/acc-softball.

For more information on the 2026 ACC Softball Championship, visit the ACC Softball Championship page.