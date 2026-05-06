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Boys & Girls Club sets date for annual Great Futures Golf Tournament

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Kevin Carden/stock.adobe.com

The Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton & Augusta County will host its annual Great Futures Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 13, at Gypsy Hill Golf Course in Staunton.

The Great Futures Golf Tournament is one of the local Boys & Girls Club’s signature fundraising events; in 2025, the event raised more than $40,000 from the golf event.

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Proceeds from the tournament directly support Boys & Girls Club programs that serve  nearly 300 youths across Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.

“We are excited to bring the community together again for this event,” said Roz Cook, development director for the local Boys & Girls Club. “Every team, sponsor, and participant helps create opportunities for the youth we serve, ensuring they have the tools and support needed to build great futures.”

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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