A lot of us can’t wait for this UVA Baseball season to be over. A bunch of guys wearing the uniform seem to agree with us there.

Virginia (35-20, RPI: 24) laid down in the rubber game of a three-game series at Louisville on Saturday, not scoring until the eighth on a staff day for the Cardinals in a 10-5 loss.

This, after a 12-2 run-rule loss on Friday, in which a schlub named Colton Hartman with a 6.64 ERA coming in shut them out over five innings of work.

That Hartman guy has made 11 starts and had three relief appearances – he’d given up at least one run in each of them until Friday.

Meanwhile, the reigning and defending Perfect Game Freshman of the Week, John Paone, couldn’t get out of the second inning on Friday night – giving up six runs on six hits while recording five outs.

Kyle Johnson was also touched up for six runs on six hits, albeit over 5.1 innings, in Saturday’s loss.

The offense scored all five of its runs in the eighth, the big blow being a three-run triple from Harrison Didawick.

The five-spot turned a 7-0 game into a 7-5 game; Louisville answered with three runs off Kevin Jaxel, whose first pitch was blasted out over the 402 sign in straightaway center by Lucas Moore.

Next up for the ‘Hoos: a one-and-done appearance in the ACC Tournament, then Selection Monday, a trip to an NCAA regional, two quick losses there, and then, summer ball.

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