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Home Doctors, nurses will be out in force in Charlottesville to protest MAGA healthcare cuts
Local, Politics

Doctors, nurses will be out in force in Charlottesville to protest MAGA healthcare cuts

Chris Graham
Published date:
donald trump healthcare
Photo: © Christopher Penler/Shutterstock

You might see a bunch of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals in their white coats and scrubs on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville on Friday evening.

They’ll be there with Indivisible Charlottesville for an event titled “Health Cuts Kill,” which will highlight the $1 trillion in healthcare funding cuts included last year in the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill that the MAGAs passed and signed into law.

The group will gather at the Free Speech Wall at 7 p.m., ahead of a vigil slated to begin at 8:30 p.m., as the Fridays After Five concert series plays just down the block at the Ting Pavilion.

The concert on the schedule for Friday night features the U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble and saxophonist Charles Owens with R4nd4zzo Big Band.

That show gets going at 5:30 p.m., and runs until 8:30 p.m., right ahead of the vigil at the Free Speech Wall.

The candlelight vigil will be held in memoriam for the estimated 51,000 people who will die unnecessarily every year as a result of the draconian budget cuts in the MAGA One Big Beautiful Bill.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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