An Albemarle County man is in custody for child sex crimes alleged to have taken place beginning in 2005.

Montie C. Duncan, 80, of Scottsville, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child.

According to Albemarle County Police, the victim in the case reported in April that the alleged abuse and exploitation occurred from 2005 to 2009.

Duncan is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

Detectives believe other victims may exist. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the ACPD Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

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