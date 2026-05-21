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Home Virginia home sales, sale prices up in April: Good news for your favorite local Realtor®
Virginia

Virginia home sales, sale prices up in April: Good news for your favorite local Realtor®

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © MargJohnsonVA/stock.adobe.com

Your favorite local Realtor® should be doing well, based on the April 2026 Virginia Home Sales Report, from the Virginia Association of REALTORS®, telling us that closed sales, pending sales and new listings are outpacing last year’s levels.

Good news for the sales folks, and for homeowners.

Not such good news for those who are underhoused or unhoused – the rising tide here doesn’t lift their boats.

Home prices continued to trend upward, per the report from VAR – the statewide median sales price in April was $439,945, up 3.5 percent from a year ago, an increase of roughly $15,000.

More than half of Virginia’s local markets (59 percent) recorded price growth compared to last April.

“April’s numbers reinforce just how resilient Virginia’s spring market has been,” said Ryan Price, the chief economist at the Virginia Association of REALTORS®. “More sellers and more buyers are stepping into the market this year, even as mortgage rates have climbed since late February.

“Closed sales, pending sales, and new listings are all outpacing last year, home prices continue to rise, and homes are still selling quickly – signs that demand remains strong across much of the Commonwealth,” Price said.

A statewide median sales price of $439,945 is, of course, unattainable for folks on the lower rungs of the economic ladder.

The monthly mortgage on a $439,945 home would run in the range of $2,600 to $3,500.

You’d need a household income at around $110,000 a year to be able to afford the lower end of that.

Median household income in Virginia is in the $92,000-a-year range.

So, when I say lower rungs of the economic ladder, I mean, even the median family in Virginia can’t afford these prices.

But again, good news for your favorite local Realtor®.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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