Home The focus for UVA Football GM Tyler Jones: ‘Making data-informed decisions’
Football, Go 'Hoos

The focus for UVA Football GM Tyler Jones: ‘Making data-informed decisions’

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

I emailed the media-relations folks at UVA Athletics on Aug. 20, 2024, to ask if there was “someone who would be considered akin to a general manager” for the UVA Football program.

The answer: no.

Turns out, they were working on it.

“We didn’t want to be the first school to jump out there and just start hiring people, you know, so we took our time to really review and scan the entire landscape and recognize the fact that a lot of the skill sets that are needed, and we’ve got people here that have those skill sets,” Athletics Director Carla Williams said on the second installment of the “Inside Virginia Athletics” podcast, which dropped last week.

ICYMI

Virginia wouldn’t have been the first school with a football GM – what had prompted me to ask was a news report about Alabama hiring a general manager to work with its new football coach, Kalen DeBoer, which turned out to be the tip of the iceberg in terms of Power 4 schools moving over the past several months to hire GMs for their football and men’s basketball programs.

tyler jones uva football
UVA Football general manager Tyler Jones. Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA Athletics named Tyler Jones, who was already working in the department as an associate athletics director, to be the general manager for football, in addition to serving as GM for baseball and women’s basketball, last week.

I would imagine that football, with a $33.0 million operating budget in the 2023-2024 academic sports year, would be the top priority for Jones, given the pressure that comes with football needing to turn a profit sufficient to provide operating revenues for pretty much everything else.

Jones, speaking on the podcast, said Williams approached him last fall to “think about what would a front office look like,” and he went to work on the assignment, picking up the phone and talking with former and current NFL GMs, “to just understand the landscape and find ways to pick their brains and implement a plan.”

justin speros uva football
UVA Football assistant GM Justin Speros. Photo: UVA Athletics

Williams also announced the hire of Justin Speros, another department staffer, to serve as the assistant GM for football under Jones, which signals right there, that the UVA folks don’t envision the football front office as something to do just for the sake of appearing to look like they’re doing it.

Speros has experience as director of recruiting and director of scouting under the administration of UVA Football coach Tony Elliott, so, he’s had his hands in the dirt on this kind of thing for a while now.

ICYMI

The job for Jones and Speros is comparable to what NFL front-office people do in terms of roster construction, with a catch.

“When I talk with NFL GMs, they just laugh at me, like, your job is impossible, like, what are you guys doing over there? You have all these acquisition windows, and you have to negotiate with the player several times, and they’re like, you don’t draft players, you have to recruit them, and it’s like you’re speaking two different languages,” Jones said.

In season, the focus is on evaluating the current roster and trying to forecast what that looks like in the future, while also keeping tabs on what is out there on what is effectively the college free-agent market – the transfer portal makes it so that student-athletes are theoretically available at the end of each season – and the prep-recruiting scene.

The core principle: “making data-informed decisions.”

“Ultimately, we have to define a value, right, for a particular student-athlete,” Jones said.

“The data sometimes affirms a decision that you’ve made, layering another data point to affirm,” Jones said. “Sometimes it’s a tough conversation with the coach and saying, you may love that particular prospect, but this data point, let’s have a conversation about that, and that goes back to the relationship that you have with the coaches, the level of trust, right? And having some tough conversations when you’re trying to make sure you have alignment in the resources, and the data has been an awesome piece for us to be able to make sure we’re making the right decision.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

Education, Local

New Staunton Schools superintendent Dr. Eric Irizarry ‘best choice’ for schools, community

Rebecca Barnabi
donald trump jeffrey epstein
Politics, U.S. & World

Mark Warner on the Epstein files: ‘Let’s let the truth come out’

Chris Graham

Mark Warner thinks, at the end of the day, the Trump administration is going to have to, eventually, release the Epstein files.

Virginia beach oceanfront
Public Safety, Virginia

Developing: One person dead after apparent drowning in Virginia Beach

Crystal Graham

One person is dead after an apparent drowning this morning at Virginia Beach in the area of 16th Street on the boardwalk.

school bus student children backpack
Education, Local

Lexington: Food Lion foundation donates $5K to Washington & Lee’s backpack program

Rebecca Barnabi
tv
Wrestling

Review: AEW ‘Dynamite’ features Adam Page-Jon Moxley world title rematch

Ray Petree
Arts, Education, Local

Staunton: Art Hive to host Back-to-School event Saturday for teachers, students

Rebecca Barnabi
woman soldier depression
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

U.S. Senate committee moves bill forward to renew veterans suicide program

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status