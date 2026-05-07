Home The ACC thinks Canada wants to see a Syracuse-Wake Forest football game
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The ACC thinks Canada wants to see a Syracuse-Wake Forest football game

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock

Canada, having endured a year of insults from Donald Trump, is now getting targeted by the ACC, which announced on Wednesday that it’s going to gift the folks in the Great White North a football game between Syracuse and Wake Forest.

The game, to be played in Toronto, will be a Week 0 matchup in 2027.

People in ACC Country don’t want to watch Syracuse-Wake. Which is probably why we’re foisting it off on Canada.

I’d prefer a Ottawa Rough Riders vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders matchup any day of the week, and twice on Sunday.

“We are thrilled to bring ACC Football to an international stage in Toronto,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said. “This conference game represents an exciting opportunity to showcase our student-athletes and our member institutions, as well as put on full display the energy of college football to a new and diverse audience.

“Building on our successful history of international games – from Dublin to our upcoming game in Brazil – this matchup reflects the ACC’s continued commitment to giving our student-athletes a first-class experience, as well as memorable experiences for our fans and alumni, all while helping to grow the game globally,” Phillips said.

That upcoming game in Brazil that Phillips referenced involves Virginia giving up a home game to play North Carolina State, apparently for no additional money – I’ve asked what feels like 100 times to get a copy of the updated contract for the game from the University of Virginia, but the FOIA office at the school says no contract exists.

The ACC should be paying Canada to make them watch Syracuse-Wake.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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