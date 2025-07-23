Home UVA Athletics: Tyler Jones named GM for football, women’s basketball
Basketball, Football, Go 'Hoos

UVA Athletics: Tyler Jones named GM for football, women’s basketball

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
tyler jones uva football
UVA Football general manager Tyler Jones. Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA Athletics has finally named a general manager for its football program – Tyler Jones, who has been on Grounds as the deputy athletics director for external operations for the past two years.

Jones will be the GM for football and women’s basketball, and he will serve in a job with the title CAP manager for football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

As CAP manager, Jones, an Eastern Michigan alum, will be responsible for roster budgets and funding components, including scholarships, revenue sharing and other student-athlete benefits, and will manage CAP compliance and work directly with the Cav Futures marketing agency and UVA’s NIL partners.

Another new title for Jones listed in the press release announcing all of this: chief strategy officer.

Sounds like Jones will be running a lot of the show over there at the McCue Center.

“Tyler has done an outstanding job navigating this changing landscape while managing our front office efforts over the last year. We’re prioritizing a sensible structure that honors our efforts to be as fiscally responsible as possible while giving us the best chance to compete for championships,” his boss, Carla Williams, said in a statement.

Reading between the lines, with Williams talking about the “sensible structure”: men’s basketball and baseball don’t seem to be getting separate GMs.

Griff Aldrich, a former corporate lawyer before getting into college coaching, has been serving as the de facto GM for men’s basketball under the new head coach, Ryan Odom, and things seem to have been going swimmingly.

Chris Pollard, the new baseball coach, brought with him from Duke two guys with the title recruiting coordinator, Derek Simmons and Eric Tyler, along with a third guy, John Natoli, whose job title is director of player development.

That would seem to cover the administrative needs there.

Football is the operation with the most to manage, with 105 players and 45 paid staffers.

The focus is obviously there, with Jones getting help with the elevation of Justin Speros, a Clemson alum who was hired by Elliott to work first as director of scouting, then as director of recruiting, to be the assistant football GM.

The press release telling us about all of this also noted that Scott Pioli will continue in his consulting role. Pioli is a five-time NFL Executive of the Year and three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots.

Pioli, per the release, will have an enhanced role within the department and will serve as Executive Consultant – Front Office & Operations.

“Scott has been an amazing resource and an invaluable asset,” Williams said. “Justin continues to show why he is one of the rising stars in our industry. We’re excited to formalize this team and our front office.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

donald trump tulsi gabbard
Politics, U.S. & World

Warner on latest Gabbard Russia hoax nonsense: ‘What are they trying to hide?’

Chris Graham
airplane in sky
Politics, U.S. & World

AI at center of concern by lawmakers over Delta Air Lines, pricing company’s partnership

Rebecca Barnabi

A partnership between an AI pricing company and Delta Air Lines has three Democratic senators raising concerns.

allegheny mountains goshen pass maury river rockbridge county lexington
Local

Lexington, Rockbridge community, visitors invited to shape future tourism plans

Crystal Graham

Lexington and Rockbridge County officials are preparing a tourism plan and would like visitors and community members to weigh in.

interstate 495 four-vehicle crash fatal VSP
Public Safety, Virginia

Fairfax County: Arlington woman dead in five-vehicle crash on Interstate 495

Crystal Graham
Virginia State Police cruiser
Local, Public Safety

Augusta County: Two women dead in I-64 crash-truck accident

Crystal Graham
Ozzy Osbourne
Wrestling

Ozzy Osbourne passes at 76: Black Sabbath frontman was also wrestling icon

Ray Petree
donald trump
Politics, U.S. & World

Trump keeps trying, and failing, to distract from Epstein controversy

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status