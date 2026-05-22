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Lawmakers pressing owners over unsafe conditions at senior living apartment complex

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © jumlongch/stock.adobe.com

An apartment complex for seniors with disabilities in Petersburg was evacuated on two hours notice last week after the city’s code enforcement office declared the facility uninhabitable.

A Richmond TV station reported yesterday that the red tag deeming Carriage House Apartments unsafe is still in place.

The evacuation, conducted on May 12, forced the 114 residents into hotels in Prince George and Hopewell, with a $350 weekly stipend from the complex’s owner, the Memphis-based Envolve LLC.

Fourth District Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, State Sen. Lashrecse D. Aird and State Del. Kimberly Pope Adams are demanding answers from the owner.

“It is unconscionable that vulnerable residents continue to live in conditions that may jeopardize their health, safety, and dignity,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter addressed to Daniel Hughes, the chairman and CEO of Envolve LLC.

The lawmakers noted that residents and city officials have repeatedly sounded the alarm on conditions and unresolved maintenance issues that have gone unaddressed – with concerns ranging from lack of hot water, persistent leaks and a broken elevator system making it difficult for residents with disabilities to reach their apartment.

“Many residents may have limited mobility or limited financial means, making timely maintenance, accessible living conditions, and reliable property management especially critical. However, residents consistently report broken elevators, mold, mice and other pests, lack of air conditioning, pipe leaks and much more,” the lawmakers wrote.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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