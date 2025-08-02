A construction company owner and prominent realtor has been arrested for alleged fraud in a breach of a contract dispute related to a home in eastern Augusta County.

Amy Jo Argenbright with A&Co 2002 LLC was taken into custody on Thursday on the single charge. She was released on an unsecured bond.

Argenbright has nearly two decades of experience in real estate and is an associate at the Waynesboro office of RE/MAX Advantage.

She was indicted by an Augusta County grand jury after an extensive investigation by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim paid Argenbright $366,000 to build a single-family residence that allegedly remains “far from completion,” according to the ACSO.

The offense date is listed as May 1, 2023.

According to the ACSO, Argenbright was indicted on July 28 for:

18.2-200.1, Failure to perform promise for construction, etc., in return for advances.

Amy Argenbright, and her husband, Eric, have also operated under the business name EA Homes.

EA Homes was also ordered to pay more than $21,000 as part of a default judgement in 2019 for a contract dispute regarding another home. The case was heard in Waynesboro General District Court.

EA Homes previously faced three warrant-in-debt charges: one in 2017 brought by Valley Real Estate Brokers that was dismissed; one by Keldon Koblick in 2019 that resulted in a default judgement for $17,750; and one from the County of Augusta in 2023 that also resulted in a default judgement, according to court records.

According to the ACSO, there may be additional victims in multiple jurisdictions.

The ACSO is asking anyone who may be a victim of construction fraud involving Argenbright to contact them at (540) 245-5333.

Related stories