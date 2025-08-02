Home Augusta County: Prominent realtor arrested for alleged $366K construction fraud
Local, Public Safety

Augusta County: Prominent realtor arrested for alleged $366K construction fraud

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
amy argenbright mugshot construction fraud acso
Amy Jo Argenbright, mugshot courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

A construction company owner and prominent realtor has been arrested for alleged fraud in a breach of a contract dispute related to a home in eastern Augusta County.

Amy Jo Argenbright with A&Co 2002 LLC was taken into custody on Thursday on the single charge. She was released on an unsecured bond.

Argenbright has nearly two decades of experience in real estate and is an associate at the Waynesboro office of RE/MAX Advantage.

She was indicted by an Augusta County grand jury after an extensive investigation by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim paid Argenbright $366,000 to build a single-family residence that allegedly remains “far from completion,” according to the ACSO.

The offense date is listed as May 1, 2023.

According to the ACSO, Argenbright was indicted on July 28 for:

  • 18.2-200.1, Failure to perform promise for construction, etc., in return for advances.

Amy Argenbright, and her husband, Eric, have also operated under the business name EA Homes.

EA Homes was also ordered to pay more than $21,000 as part of a default judgement in 2019 for a contract dispute regarding another home. The case was heard in Waynesboro General District Court.

EA Homes previously faced three warrant-in-debt charges: one in 2017 brought by Valley Real Estate Brokers that was dismissed; one by Keldon Koblick in 2019 that resulted in a default judgement for $17,750; and one from the County of Augusta in 2023 that also resulted in a default judgement, according to court records.

According to the ACSO, there may be additional victims in multiple jurisdictions.

The ACSO is asking anyone who may be a victim of construction fraud involving Argenbright to contact them at (540) 245-5333.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

vdot road
Local, Public Safety

VDOT: Road work, maintenance scheduled for the week of Aug. 4-8

Chris Graham
avalon fishing pier kill devil hills outer banks obx
Public Safety, U.S. & World

Update: Name of victim, suspect released in Avalon Pier shooting in OBX

Crystal Graham

The suspect and victim have been named in the shooting in the parking lot at Avalon Pier in the Outer Banks on Thursday.

Sports Betting

How To Bet On UFC Vegas 108 In South Carolina

David Evans

UFC Vegas 108: Taira vs. Park happens this Saturday, August 2, 2025, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. If you’re in South Carolina, you can legally bet on the full fight card using offshore sportsbooks that are internationally licensed and available to U.S. residents. These sites support crypto and debit card deposits, offer...

donald trump
Economy, Politics, U.S. & World

Trump fires the BLS Commish: The economy is about to take off now

Chris Graham
Sports Betting

How To Bet On UFC Vegas 108 In Florida

David Evans
donald trump economy
Economy, Politics, U.S. & World

Trump claims data in July jobs report manipulated, fires BLS Commissioner

Rebecca Barnabi
mlb speedway classic
Baseball, NASCAR, Podcasts

Podcast: AFP’s Rod Mullins previews the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status