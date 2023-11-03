Virginia couple convicted of 100 felony counts of construction fraud; text to wife read ‘they got me’

A Page County couple were convicted Friday in Circuit Court of nearly 100 felony counts of construction fraud, obtaining money by false pretenses, conspiracy to obtain money by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit construction fraud.

Allen Wayne Knott and Sabrina Gail Knott, doing business as Knott’s Roofing, will be sentenced on Feb. 14, 2024.

According to court records, the investigation began when victims complained they had paid a down payment for a new roof, and the work was not done, materials were not bought, and the couple stopped communicating with the customers.

Victims testified that the Knotts had given multiple excuses as to why their roof work had not begun.

Multiple search warrants were executed on property owned or leased by the Knotts.

The investigations division of the Page County Sheriff’s Office and a financial crimes investigator of the Office of the Attorney General worked to analyze thousands of financial records and statements.

Financial records indicated that the Knotts were using money paid from deposits for personal gain instead of purchasing materials for the jobs that were contracted. None of the victims who testified ever had materials delivered, work started by the Knotts or completed in any manner by the Knott’s.

Search warrants executed on the cell phones of the Knotts revealed text messages between the two, specifically on the date of Allen’s interview with investigators. One text read “If you’re going to lie, lie big”.

Allen texted Sabrina after the interview: “They got me.”

An additional search warrant was executed, and equipment, vehicles and other items were seized and later sold by the bankruptcy court.

“I hope that this verdict has brought some closure to the victims in Page County,” said Sheriff Chad W. Cubbage after the verdict.