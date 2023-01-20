Countries
Virginia man sentenced to nine years in prison in $1.2M construction loan fraud scheme

Chris Graham
(© BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com)

A Chesterfield man was sentenced Thursday to nine years in federal prison for conspiracy and wire fraud and ordered to pay over $1.2 million in restitution to victims.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Joshua Brian Romano, 40, owned businesses that purchased, rehabilitated and sold homes around Richmond. Romano funded this work via construction loans that were held in escrow in the trust account of a Chesterfield County law firm.

The loans were earmarked for use by Romano only for the purchase and rehabilitation of specific properties, and only with the lender’s express approval for each disbursement.

Acting at Romano’s direction, Lindsey Epps Passmore, 39, a paralegal at the law firm, disbursed $1.2 million of a lender’s funds held in trust for Romano’s projects without receiving the lender’s approval or by misleading the lender about how the funds were to be used.

The funds were then used for purposes outside the scope of the agreements with the lender.

Passmore was sentenced in November to serve 14 months in prison for her role in the scheme.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

