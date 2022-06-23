Georgia Online Casinos – Compare The Best Real Money Online Casinos In GA

Gambling laws and regulations in Georgia are some of the most restrictive in the country. However, it is still possible to play at Georgia online casinos by using safe and trusted sites.

In this guide, we’ll be providing you with a list of the top 10 casino sites in Georgia that you can join today. We’ll also go through the different game varieties available and how you can deposit and withdraw funds with ease.

Best Georgia Online Casinos

List of the Best Georgia Online Casinos

Many sites are available to residents of the Peach State. Our team of experts has been going through many of these offshore casinos to identify the best ones from the rest. The result is this list of the 10 best Georgia online casinos:

Wild Casino – The Top Casino Site in Georgia Overall. BetOnline – One of the Best High Roller Casinos in the State. Bovada – Play Hundreds of Casino Games and Poker. Ignition – One of the Best GA Online Casino Loyalty Programs. MyBookie – Offers a Great Variety of Ongoing Bonuses. XBet – One of the Best Georgia Online Casinos for Mobile. BigSpin – A Top Online Casino in Georgia for 3D Slots. Cafe Casino – Offers a Great Variety of Jackpot Slots in Georgia. Las Atlantis – Play Online Poker with Real Money in Georgia. MyB Casino – A Top Provider of Live Casino Games in GA.

Timeline of Casino Legislation in Georgia

Georgia has a long history of discussing and dealing with gambling legislation. However, things have not always gone in favor of supporters of Georgia sportsbooks and casinos.

Here is an overview of the most significant events that led to the current laws and regulations governing casino gambling in Georgia:

2021 – Rep. Ron Stevens is once again backing a plan to construct three Georgia casino resorts. He intends to introduce a bill to this effect during the next legislative session.

2015 – The Escapade, a casino cruise ship, sails away from Georgia's shores following the revocation of its license.

2012 – Lottery tickets start to be sold online.

1993 – The Georgia State Lottery is launched.

1976 – Raffles and bingo games are legalized, but only for charities.

1878 – All forms of gambling are banned in Georgia following the ban on lottery tickets.

Reviews of the Best Georgia Online Casinos

The top casino sites in Georgia give you an opportunity to play your favorite games in a safe and fair environment. Find out a little more about their features and offers through our brief reviews.

1. Wild Casino – The Top Casino Site in Georgia Overall

We find Wild Casino at the top of the list of the best Georgia online casinos. This is hardly surprising given that this operator ranks highly in several top lists, including as one of the best live casino games providers. The casino is home to hundreds of exciting games, including 30+ live tables, and features several game providers, including Betsoft and Genesis Gaming.

To complement its game variety, this casino offers a range of features, including numerous convenient payment methods. You can fund your account using both USD and cryptocurrency, and use Wild Casino bonus codes to boost the value of each deposit. The site also supports a wide range of payment limits, allowing you to deposit up to $500k in Bitcoin in a single payment.

Pros In operation for 25+ years

In operation for 25+ years Licensed in Panama

Licensed in Panama Hundreds of games by Betsoft and other top providers

Hundreds of games by Betsoft and other top providers Great choice of payment methods Cons Live chat only available to registered users

2. BetOnline – One of the Best High Roller Casinos in the State

BetOnline is a high roller’s paradise with plenty of high limit games and payment options. Through partnerships with Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, and other providers, this casino is able to offer numerous slots with maximum betting limits of $100+ per spin as well as live dealer tables that feature limits of $10k+.

In addition, this online casino in Georgia also offers a wide variety of payment methods, some of which accept single deposits of $100k+. Casual players are welcome too, and they too will find a great choice of games and payment options, as well as being able to claim various BetOnline Casino promo codes for every payment.

Pros A great reputation spanning 25+ years

A great reputation spanning 25+ years Frequent tournaments for slots, Roulette, and Blackjack

Frequent tournaments for slots, Roulette, and Blackjack Plenty of games for high rollers

Plenty of games for high rollers Generous welcome packages Cons No downloadable mobile app

3. Bovada – Play Hundreds of Casino Games and Poker

Bovada has partnered with several leading game developers to offer a comprehensive range of casino games to Georgians. This range includes online slots, table games, live dealer games, and specialty titles. At this casino, you can also play online Poker through a dedicated platform as well as participate in frequent and numerous tournaments.

No matter whether you’re playing Poker or any other casino game available, you’ll be able to use Bovada Casino bonus codes to claim different offers and promotions. These rewards are available for both USD and crypto payments, though you would normally get higher-value bonuses if you pay with Bitcoin or other supported crypto.

Pros A dedicated Poker platform

A dedicated Poker platform A great choice of online Poker tournaments

A great choice of online Poker tournaments Hundreds of slots, including jackpot slots

Hundreds of slots, including jackpot slots Android and iOS casino apps available Cons Relatively small deposit limits

4. Ignition – One of the Best GA Online Casino Loyalty Programs

The Ignition Rewards Program is a popular loyalty system that is exclusively available at Ignition Casino. You’re automatically enrolled into this program as soon as you complete your account registration and place your first deposit. Every $1 wagered on eligible games will provide you with points that you can redeem back for cash whilst unlocking additional perks.

This online casino in Georgia offers a vast choice of games, including slots, live dealer games, and specialty titles, such as Keno and bingo. It also provides a dedicated Poker platform where you can join tournaments for a chance of winning a prize from valuable pools. No matter which games you decide to play, be sure to check our latest list of Ignition Casino bonus codes and offers.

Pros Offers the Ignition Rewards Program

Offers the Ignition Rewards Program Hundreds of slots and other casino games

Hundreds of slots and other casino games Desktop application for Poker

Desktop application for Poker A mobile-friendly website Cons Relatively low deposit and withdrawal limits

5. MyBookie – Offers a Great Variety of Ongoing Bonuses

MyBookie is one of the best Georgia online casinos for existing player bonuses. Just like all other sites featured in this guide, you’ll be able to claim a welcome bonus from the available MyBookie Casino bonus codes. Once you’ve exhausted your first offer, you’ll find a variety of reload bonuses, free spins, and other rewards awaiting you.

You can use your MyBookie bonuses across hundreds of online slots, table games, video poker, and specialty titles. These games are provided primarily by Betsoft, but you will also find games by smaller brands, such as Nucleus Gaming and Genesis Gaming.

Pros Offers reload bonuses and free spins

Offers reload bonuses and free spins Hundreds of popular games

Hundreds of popular games Play Live Super 6 Poker

Play Live Super 6 Poker Accepts USD and crypto payments Cons A small choice of specialty games such as bingo

6. XBet – One of the Best Georgia Online Casinos for Mobile

If you’re looking for a Georgia casino online for mobile, you can’t go wrong with XBet. This casino provides dedicated apps for Android and iOS devices that you can download for free. Alternatively, you can access the mobile-optimized website using any mobile browser, an ideal option if your device runs on Windows, Huawei, or another unsupported app OS.

XBet is part of an established casino and sportsbook operator which runs several successful sites. This trusted and safe platform provides a clean design that is especially popular among players that have just started playing online casino games in Georgia.

Pros Accepts USD and crypto

Accepts USD and crypto Android and iOS apps

Android and iOS apps Hundreds of slots and jackpot slots

Hundreds of slots and jackpot slots A clean and fast-loading website Cons A limited choice of online Keno

7. BigSpin – A Top Online Casino in Georgia for 3D Slots

BigSpin has partnered with Betsoft to offer a superb range of 3D slots. These are online slots that feature 3D animations or graphics and provide a similar experience to a video game. Just like other slots, they include a variety of themes and winning combinations with the potential of high payouts and jackpot prizes.

When you first join this Georgia online casino, you’ll be able to claim a welcome bonus that you can use on many of these and other games. You’ll also find a variety of convenient payment methods to fund your account with. These include debit/credit cards and cryptocurrencies.

Pros 90+ 3D slots available

90+ 3D slots available Mobile-friendly casino website

Mobile-friendly casino website Great choice of welcome and ongoing bonuses

Great choice of welcome and ongoing bonuses Pay in USD or crypto Cons A small variety of USD payment methods

8. Cafe Casino – Offers a Great Variety of Jackpot Slots in Georgia

Cafe Casino has partnered with RealTime Gaming, Rival Gaming, and other top game providers to offer an extensive range of daily and progressive jackpot slots. Just like other types of slots, these games feature a variety of themes, game mechanics, and standard payouts, but they also offer one or more mega prizes that can be won at any time.

There are several other reasons to play this casino’s choice of jackpot slots. Every time you play with real money at this online casino in Georgia, you’ll collect loyalty points that you can redeem back into cash. There are also numerous Cafe Casino bonus codes that you can use to get free spins and bonus cash.

Pros Jackpot slots with top prizes of $100k+

Jackpot slots with top prizes of $100k+ Play jackpot slots on your mobile

Play jackpot slots on your mobile 24/7 customer support

24/7 customer support Collect loyalty points with every $1 wagered Cons A small choice of live dealer games

9. Las Atlantis – Play Online Poker with Real Money in Georgia

Las Atlantis stands out in our list of Georgia online casinos as being the only site that does not offer live games. Instead, it provides an extensive choice of virtual games, including Poker. Apart from playing Hold’em, this casino offers a selection of popular variants, including Aces & Eights, Deuces Wild, and Tri Card.

You can fund your Las Atlantis Casino account using either USD or cryptocurrency. No matter which option you choose, you won’t be charged any additional fees by the operator. You’ll also be able to claim Las Atlantis bonus codes to increase the value of your payment.

Pros Enjoy a great selection of Poker variants

Enjoy a great selection of Poker variants A choice of welcome offers and promotions

A choice of welcome offers and promotions Hundreds of games by RealTime Gaming

Hundreds of games by RealTime Gaming A decent number of specialty games Cons No live dealer games

10. MyB Casino – A Top Provider of Live Casino Games in GA

MyB Casino is an online casino that lets you play live dealer games with real money in Georgia. Once you register an account and deposit funds, you’ll be able to join a variety of Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and Super 6 tables. If you don’t wish to play with real money right away, you can instead play virtual alternatives for free.

MyB Casino is one of the best Ethereum casinos in the US and supports payments in a variety of other cryptocurrencies. You can also deposit and withdraw funds using USD through a number of quick and convenient payment methods.

Pros Practice playing virtual table games for free

Practice playing virtual table games for free Join live tables, including Blackjack and Roulette

Join live tables, including Blackjack and Roulette 24/7 customer support available

24/7 customer support available Pay in crypto or USD Cons Does not accept Ripple

Comparing Georgia Online Casinos

The top online casinos in Georgia offer plenty of features, bonuses, and payment methods. Here is an overview of their key features to help you find the best online casinos for you:

Georgia Casinos Welcome Bonus Bonus Code Number of Games Software Providers Live Casino Bitcoin Wild Casino 250% deposit match up to $1,000 on first deposit WILD250 250+ Fresh Deck Studios, Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming ✅ ✅ BetOnline 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000 BOLCASINO 491 Magma, BetSoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming ✅ ✅ Bovada 125% deposit match up to $1,250 BTCCWB1250 200+ Visionary iGaming, RealTime Gaming, Rival, Revolver Gaming ✅ ✅ Ignition 150% Deposit match up to $1,500 No code needed 200+ Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming ✅ ✅ MyBookie 150% deposit match up to $750 MYB150 200+ Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Rival Gaming ✅ ✅ XBet 200% deposit match up to $500 XBC200 200+ Magma, Fresh Deck Studios, BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming ✅ ✅ Big Spin 200% deposit match up to $1,000 BIGSPIN200 213 BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma ✅ ✅ Cafe Casino 250% deposit match up to $1,500 No code needed 300+ RealTime Gaming, Rival, Makitone Gaming ✅ ✅ Las Atlantis 220% up to $22,000 + 55 free spins SYNERGY 250+ RealTime Gaming ✅ ❌ MyB Casino 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 MYBC200 200+ BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma ✅ ✅

Is it Legal to Play at Georgia Online Casinos?

As we’re writing this guide on Georgia online casinos, there are no rules that permit operators to be based or licensed in the State. Residents can still play on safe online sites, but this is only possible through the best offshore casinos, such as Wild Casino and BetOnline.

Land-based casinos are also banned in the State, and whilst efforts have been made to introduce sports betting legislation, so far, all types of online gambling in Georgia are restricted.

Who Can Legally Play at an Online Casino in Georgia?

Since no laws permit online casino operators in Georgia to let users play with real money, there are no rules detailing who can play on such sites. All our featured Georgia online casinos will let you sign-up as long as you’re a resident of the State and are 18 years or over.

How to Play at Online Casinos from Georgia Legally

Joining a top online casino in Georgia, such as Wild Casino is a quick and straightforward process. In the tutorial below, we list the most important steps to help you register an account, claim your bonus and start playing online casino games.

Step 1: Register a Wild Casino Account

Visit Wild Casino and click on ‘Join Now’ to start registering your account. Provide your personal details, including your name, mobile number, and email.

Step 2: Verify Your Email Address

You should receive an automated email requesting that you confirm your email address is correct. Click on the link found within the email to complete this step.

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit

Visit the ‘Cashier’ page and choose your favorite payment method by clicking on the appropriate logo. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and add the promo code for your preferred bonus.

Step 4: Start Playing Casino Games

Browse through the collection of casino game genres and click on your favorite one. Click on a game to launch it and follow the on-screen instructions to play the game.

When Will Online Casinos be Legal in Georgia?

Whilst online casinos in Georgia, the country, are allowed to operate, the same is not true for those who wish to launch in Georgia, the US State. Continuous efforts by legislators have shown that there is interest to introduce Georgia’s first online casino laws, but it’s unclear if or when this will happen.

Tax on Online Casino Winnings in Georgia

Georgia has recently set a 2% tax on all types of gambling winnings. If you receive payouts when you play with real money at an online casino in Georgia, you’ll also be required to pay a federal tax rate of 24%. This tax rate is only applicable if your prize surpasses one of several thresholds.

Payment Methods Available at Georgia Casino Sites

The offshore casino sites that we’ve listed in this guide allow you to pay using both USD and cryptocurrency. In this way, you can choose your favorite banking option and benefit from a variety of Georgia online casino bonuses.

Crypto at Casinos

Cryptocurrencies have revolutionized casino payments as they brought about a quick, safe, and low-cost way to deposit and withdraw funds. In this guide, you’ll find some of the best Bitcoin casinos in the country that allow you to benefit from high payment limits and relative anonymity.

eWallets at Casinos

eWallets, such as ecoPayz and PayPal, used to be a popular banking option at many online casinos. Today, they are less popular due to their costs, so very few operators accept them, and the ones that do normally restrict their use when claiming bonuses.

Traditional Payment Methods

The best credit card casinos in the country continue to support Visa, Mastercard, and other top providers. You can use these and other traditional payment methods, such as payment vouchers, to transfer funds in a safe and familiar manner.

Bonuses Available at Georgia Online Casinos

Claim a variety of casino bonuses when you join any of our featured Georgia online casinos. Have a look at some of the most popular rewards provided from these 10 sites:

Match Deposit Bonuses

When you pick a top online casino in Georgia from our list, you’ll be able to claim a special bonus that tops up the value of your deposit by a certain percentage. In this way, you’ll have more funds to play with, allowing you to place higher bets or play more games.

As you browse through the list of match deposit bonuses, you’ll find many that offer 100% or more, up to a certain maximum. 100% match deposit bonuses will double your payment, and in the case of $10 deposit casinos, you can get rewarded even for very small deposits.

No Deposit Bonuses

Some of the best Georgia online casinos will give you a reward for completing a simple task, such as registering or verifying an account, referring a friend, or even just logging into your account. These types of bonuses are unique as they are not associated with your deposits.

In addition to being very popular, no deposit bonuses are also hard to find. When they are offered at a real money online casino in Georgia, they are usually only available for a short amount of time.

Free Spins

Try out the latest or most popular slots without risking your own funds using free spin bonuses. This type of reward offers a risk-free way to play eligible games whilst still giving you an opportunity to win valuable payouts that you can withdraw.

Free spin casinos normally set a cap on the maximum amount of funds that you can win. They also limit the choice of slots to just a few or even just one. Nevertheless, this bonus is a great way to experience top slots for free.

Popular Online Casino Games to Play in Georgia

The best Georgia online casinos have partnered with Betsoft, RealTime Gaming, Visionary iGaming, and various other software providers to offer a comprehensive catalog of games.

Here are some of the most popular types of games available on our featured sites:

Online Slots at Georgia Casino Sites

Play online casino slots legally in Georgia by using any of our recommended casino sites. Experience every theme, game mechanic, and potential payout imaginable. All sites provide hundreds of top slots, but if you’re looking to play jackpot slots with real money, we suggest you choose Cafe Casino.

Table Roulette at Georgia Casino Sites

Roulette is the world’s best-known casino wheel game that lets you place a variety of inside, outside, and sometimes racetrack bets. Enjoy playing both the American and European versions on the best Roulette casinos, including BigSpin.

Table Blackjack at Georgia Casino Sites

Blackjack is a fast-paced, action-packed card game where you’re playing directly against the house. Get a hand as close to or equal to 21 and beat the dealer to win payouts of 3:2. Have a look at the best Blackjack casinos, including MyBookie, to also play a variety of variants with optional side bets.

Table Baccarat at Georgia Casino Sites

Betting on The Player might sound intuitive, but The Banker has a slightly higher statistical likelihood of winning. However, betting on The Banker normally comes with a commission, unless you play No Commission Baccarat on top sites, such as XBet.

Table Poker at Georgia Casino Sites

You can play online Poker at various Georgia online casinos, including Las Atlantis. Become the master of this card game by playing a variety of different versions. You can even practice for free in demo mode before playing Poker with real money in Georgia.

Video Poker at Georgia Casino Sites

Wild Casino and other top casinos invite you to play an electronic version of Poker from the comfort of your computer or mobile device. Combine cards to form winning poker hands and look out for optional side bets with mega bonuses.

Table Craps at Georgia Casino Sites

There are 36 different possibilities in each round of Craps, and that’s before you count in optional side bets. Join a variety of virtual tables at top casinos, including BetOnline, and start enjoying the excitement of the world’s favorite casino dice game.

Online Keno at Georgia Casino Sites

Will your numbers come up as you play this instant win online lottery game? Many of our online sites offer one or more versions of Keno, but Bovada is our top pick for this exciting game.

Online Bingo at Georgia Casino Sites

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as hearing your numbers being called in succession and shouting out ‘Bingo!’. With the online version of the game, yelling is optional, but the fun and excitement are guaranteed on top bingo sites, including BetOnline.

Other Table Games at Georgia Casino Sites

We haven’t even finished listing all the great table game varieties available on the top online casinos in Georgia. To complete this list, here are other popular games that you’ll be able to play:

Andar Bahar

Casino War

Draw High Low

Fish Games

Rummy

Sic Bo

Teen Patti

Live Casinos in Georgia

The best live casinos in the country are all accepting players from Georgia. Here are some of the most popular games that you’ll be able to play:

Live Blackjack Casinos – Play the classic version or try one of the exciting variants.

Play the classic version or try one of the exciting variants. Live Roulette Casinos – Take advantage of racetrack betting to win up to 35:1.

– Take advantage of racetrack betting to win up to 35:1. Live Poker Casinos – Play against the dealer using strategy and planning.

– Play against the dealer using strategy and planning. Live Baccarat Casinos – Experience one of the fastest table game rounds.

– Experience one of the fastest table game rounds. Live Keno Casinos – An even more entertaining version of Keno.

– An even more entertaining version of Keno. Live Craps Casinos – Take advantage of optional side bets to enhance your experience.

How Georgia Online Casinos Compare to Neighboring States

This is how other US states deal with online casino legislation:

Florida online casinos unfortunately face the same obstacles as those in Georgia, with no sites allowed within the State.

In comparison to Georgia, West Virginia online casinos operate in a fully liberated and regulated environment where residents can play online slots and table games.

To the west, Texas online casinos are also banned from being based or licensed in the State, leaving residents no other option but to join offshore sites.

The Best Online Casino in Georgia

If you’re still not sure which is the best online casino in Georgia for you, we strongly recommend trying Wild Casino. In operation since 1991, this site offers a wide variety of exciting games and several bonuses and offers to make the most out of every deposit.

You can also access various high roller perks, including fast payouts and high deposit limits. In addition, customer support is always available through 24/7 live chat.

FAQs