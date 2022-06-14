Best Credit Card Casinos USA

There are plenty of different and convenient ways to deposit and withdraw funds from your casino account. However, cards remain the single most popular option. In this guide, we’ll look at some of the best credit card casinos and explain the sign-up bonuses currently available.

Best Credit Card Casinos

The Best Credit Card Casinos List 2022

After carrying out extensive research on hundreds of sites, our team of experts has found the following to be the best credit card casinos in the country right now:

Wild Casino – Best Credit Card Casino Overall. BetOnline – One of the Top Credit Card Casinos for High Rollers. Bovada – Play Casino Games and Pay with a Credit Card on Mobile. Ignition – One of the Best Credit Card Casinos for Poker. MyBookie – Play Slots using Real Money with a Credit Card. XBet – One of the Best Credit Card casinos for Ongoing Offers. Big Spin – A Top Credit Card Casino for Mastercard. Cafe Casino – Collect Loyalty Points with Real Money Wagers. Las Atlantis – Enjoy Fast and Free Credit Card Withdrawals. MyB – Play Live Casino Games with a Credit Card.

Best Credit Card Casinos USA Reviewed

Here are some of the benefits of joining the top five best credit card casinos:

1. Wild Casino – Best Credit Card Casino Overall

Wild Casino is a powerful online casino that is often associated with cryptocurrencies, rather than USD. This is due to the fact that it supports payments in 15 different coins and tokens. However, if you intend to fund your account with a card, you’ll find that this site supports a great choice, including Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.

With funds in your account, you’ll be able to enjoy playing over 300 different games. These include a vast choice of online slots and other virtual games. Wild Casino is also home to two live casinos where you can play Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette, and Super 6. These live dealer games are powered by Visionary iGaming and Fresh Deck Studios.

As you’re placing your first deposit using a credit card at this casino, you’ll be able to claim a 250% match bonus of up to $1,000. Enter promo code WILD250 to activate this offer, or look at our Wild Casino bonus codes guide to look at other offers and promotions. The wagering requirement for this bonus is 35x.

Pros Accepts a great range of credit cards

Accepts a great range of credit cards Minimum credit card deposit limit is $25

Minimum credit card deposit limit is $25 Play 300+ virtual and live games

Play 300+ virtual and live games Offers a five-part welcome package worth up to $5,000 Cons Does not support credit card withdrawals

2. BetOnline – One of the Top Credit Card Casinos for High Rollers

BetOnline is a credit card casino that lets you pay using Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. It’s a casino that is renowned for offering a great experience to all players, including high rollers. In fact, here you’ll find a vast range of high-limit slot sites that accept wagers of $100 or more per spin. You can also find live casino tables with betting limits of $10k or more.

Another popular feature of this credit card casino is its selection of frequent tournaments. As one of the best Blackjack sites in the US, BetOnline offers a range of monthly table games and slot competitions with prize pools of $1 million.

BetOnline is welcoming new US players with a special credit card promotion. Enter promo code BOLCASINO with your payment to benefit from a 100% match bonus worth up to $1,000. This offer has a wagering requirement of 30x and can be reused a further two times.

Pros Great choice of high limit slots and tables

Great choice of high limit slots and tables Fast and safe deposits with a credit card

Fast and safe deposits with a credit card Accepts all major US credit cards

Accepts all major US credit cards A three-part welcome package worth up to $3,000 Cons Maximum credit card deposit limit lower than BTC limit

3. Bovada – Play Casino Games and Pay with a Credit Card on Mobile

Bovada shares many similarities with Wild Casino and BetOnline, such as accepting all major US credit cards and offering instant and safe deposits. One area where it stands out, however, is its availability of a mobile app for Android and iOS devices. By using the app, you can start playing your favorite games in seconds and pay using a mobile-friendly virtual or real credit card.

This credit card casino offers an impressive range of games, including a dedicated Poker platform. This page allows you to participate in frequent tournaments and claim special bonuses that instantly boost the value of your bankroll.

You can get started with Bovada today and claim your first welcome bonus. As an online casino that accepted credit cards, you can claim a 100% match bonus worth up to $1,000. This offer is only valid for your first credit card payment and is subject to a wagering requirement of 25x. Enter promo code CAWELCOME100 to claim it and check out other Bovada promo codes to keep getting rewarded.

Pros Supports easy mobile credit card payments

Supports easy mobile credit card payments Offers a dedicated Poker platform

Offers a dedicated Poker platform A safe and reputable casino

A safe and reputable casino Accepts Visa, Mastercard, and American Express Cons No credit card withdrawals accepted

4. Ignition – One of the Best Credit Card Casinos for Poker

Ignition is another credit card casino that provides a dedicated online Poker platform. On this page, you’ll be able to find a selection of games, including popular variants. You’ll be able to play these games for free or with real money following your first credit card deposit.

This site is also renowned for providing some of the quickest payouts in the US. Even though you cannot use credit cards to withdraw funds, once you pick an alternative, you’ll be able to benefit from average internal processing times of just 15 minutes. This means that your payment should be on its way to you within 30 minutes of sending your request.

As one of the best credit card casinos in the country, Ignition is welcoming new players with a 100% match bonus of up to $2,000. This offer is only valid on your first payment and does not require a promo code to activate. Moreover, this offer is split equally between casino games and Poker chips and has a wagering requirement of 25x.

Pros Fast internal processing for payouts

Fast internal processing for payouts Play online Poker for free and with real money

Play online Poker for free and with real money Great selection of slots and specialty games

Great selection of slots and specialty games A generous Poker welcome bonus to get you started Cons Does not accept American Express

5. MyBookie – Play Slots using Real Money with a Credit Card

MyBookie has partnered with Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, and other top providers to offer US players hundreds of exciting slots and virtual games. Just like the other online casinos that accept credit cards featured in this guide, you can register an account, deposit funds, and start playing exciting games in just a few minutes.

This online casino is also renowned for offering a great selection of new and ongoing bonuses. Just as soon as you sign-up, you’ll be able to claim a 150% match deposit bonus of up to $1,000. To claim this offer, you’ll need to enter promo code MYB100. Credit cards are accepted for this bonus, and the applicable wagering requirement is 40x.

Once you’ve exhausted your first player bonus, MyBookie will continue to reward you with a range of promotions. Throughout the week, you’ll be able to claim free spins, reload offers, and other exciting rewards. You can also claim a no deposit referral bonus with a max value of $200 per referral.

Pros Pay using VIsa or Mastercard

Pay using VIsa or Mastercard A generous credit card bonus worth up to $1,000

A generous credit card bonus worth up to $1,000 Offers a no deposit referral bonus

Offers a no deposit referral bonus Top slots by Betsoft and other providers Cons $45 minimum credit card deposit limit

Top Credit Card Casinos Comparison

The best credit card casinos are bursting with great features and player bonuses. This table can help you compare these and other features so that you find the best one or ones for you.

Credit Card Casinos Welcome Bonuses Accepted Credit Cards Min & Max Credit Card Deposit Min & Max Credit Card Withdrawal Fees Credit Card Withdrawal Time Wild Casino 250% deposit match up to $1,000 VISA and Mastercard Min – $20 Max – $5,000 N/A N/A N/A BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 VISA, Masterard, American Express, and Discover Min – $25 Max – $5,000 N/A N/A N/A Bovada 100% deposit match up to $1,000 VISA and Mastercard Min – $20 Max – $1,500 N/A N/A N/A Ignition 100% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,000 each) VISA, Mastercard and AmericanExpress Min – $20 Max – $1,000 N/A N/A N/A MyBookie 150% deposit match up to $1,000 VISA and Mastercard Min – $45 Max – $2,500 N/A N/A N/A XBet 200% deposit match up to $500 + $10 casino chip VISA and Mastercard Min – $45 Max – $2,500 N/A N/A N/A Big Spin 200% welcome bonus up to $1,000 VISA and Mastercard Min – $45 Max – $2,500 N/A N/A N/A Cafe Casino 250% deposit match up to $1,500 VISA, Mastercard and American Express Min – $20 Max – $1,000 N/A N/A N/A Las Atlantis 280% deposit match up to $14,000 Visa and Mastercard Min – $30 Max – $1,000 Min – $150 Max – $2,500 Free Up to 4 business days MyB 200% up to $1,000 VISA and Mastercard Min – $45 Max – $2,500 N/A N/A N/A

How we Select the Best Credit Card Casinos

Accepted Cards

To determine which sites are the best credit card casinos, our team of experts looks at the variety of brands. Top sites, such as BetOnline, accept all four major credit cards.

Min & Max Limits

To support a wide variety of players and bankrolls, the best casinos that accept credit card deposits must be able to accommodate low minimum and high maximum limits. Wild Casino offers the greatest balance in this respect.

Payout Times

It is important that the best credit card online casinos are able to provide quick payouts. Las Atlantis can transfer credit card withdrawals within 3-4 business days.

Credit Card Fees

Due to the high costs of supporting credit cards, it is very difficult to find an operator that does not charge any additional fees. However, the best credit card casinos set low fees, such as XBet, which has a deposit fee of 4.9% on Mastercard and 6% on Visa and AMEX.

Regulation

The best credit card casinos are safe and regulated by competent authorities. Even though they are offshore casinos and are physically located abroad, they are known to be safe as they undergo continuous monitoring from iGaming authorities and credit card providers.

Games

The best online casinos that accept credit cards also offer a vast selection of games. Top sites, including Bovada and Ignition, offer hundreds of slots, table games, and specialty titles. They also provide dedicated Poker platforms and frequent tournaments.

Bonuses

Another important trait of the best credit card casinos is the ability to reward players from the moment they register an account. XBet and Mybookie are two great examples of this, providing a mix of bonus cash and casino chips to new players, followed by several other promos.

Why Use a Credit Card at Online Casinos?

Familiar

Credit cards are a popular online payment option, and it’s likely that most players would own at least one. Just like casinos that accept Vanilla Visa, or other cards, the best credit card casinos offer a user-friendly and easy way to complete your card payment.

Safe

Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and other renowned credit card brands are known for offering a safe way to pay online. These companies are leading the way in online payment security, and have created a variety of safety measures, such as 3D security and one-time passwords.

Instant

By using the best credit casinos listed in this guide, you will benefit from instant deposits and, when possible, very quick withdrawals. As a result of this speed, you can register an account, deposit funds, and start playing in just a few minutes.

Are Credit Card Casinos Safe?

Yes, credit cards are extremely safe, and top brands are continually creating new ways to protect your details and funds. Many advancements in security technology have been supported by credit card providers, and so, this payment method remains one of the most secure ways to gamble online.

Can You Withdraw Using Credit Card?

As you can see from our comparison table of the best credit card casinos, only Las Atlantis currently offers credit card withdrawals. For all other sites, you will be asked to select an alternative payout option, such as a bank transfer.

Alternatives to Credit Card Casinos

Debit Cards

Debit cards are very similar to credit cards and are accepted at the same sites. The main difference between the two is that whilst credit cards let you borrow funds, you can only play with money that is already stored in your debit card account.

PayPal

PayPal is a popular eWallet that is commonly used for online shopping. Whilst it offers very fast and secure payments, it is very difficult to find any reputable online casino that accepts it, due to the costs involved.

Skrill/Neteller

These are other popular eWallets that are also hard to use at the best credit card casinos listed in this guide. Just like PayPal, these providers offer instant and safe transfers but are also expensive for casino operators to accept.

Crypto

Cryptocurrencies are quickly becoming the major competitor of debit and credit cards. All of the best credit card casinos listed in this guide also support Bitcoin and other coins. Moreover, you will find that many of our top sites rank among the best Ethereum casinos in the US.

How to Play at a Credit Card Casino

Follow these instructions to sign-up to Wild Casino. When you do, you’ll be able to claim a five-part welcome package worth up to $5,000.

Step 1: Registration

On the Wild Casino website, click on ‘Join Now’ to begin registering your account. Enter your personal information as requested, ensuring that you include a valid mobile number and email address.

Step 2: Verification

Shortly after completing registration, you should receive an automated email requesting that you confirm your email address is correct. Click on the link in the email to complete this step.

Step 3: Payment

Visit the ‘Cashier’ page and choose your favorite banking option by clicking on the logo. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and add the promo code for your preferred bonus. As you’re placing your deposit, enter WILD250 to receive your first USD welcome bonus worth up to $1,000.

Step 4: Games

Visit the Wild Casino lobby and browse through the different game categories. Click on a game to launch it and follow the on-screen instructions to start playing.

Best Credit Card Casino

Join Wild Casino today to benefit from the great features of one of the best credit card casinos in the US. By joining today, you’ll be able to claim the first part of your five-part welcome package worth up to $5,000.

With your first credit card deposit, Wild Casino will reward you with a 250% match bonus worth up to $1,000. Enter promo code WILD250 to claim your reward.

FAQs