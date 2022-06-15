Ignition Casino Bonus Codes 2022 – Claim A $3,000 Bonus

Ignition is a reputable online casino that forms part of a successful operator of US gambling sites. By registering an account and entering the correct Ignition casino bonus code, you can claim a 150% match bonus worth up to $3,000. This bonus code for Ignition casino is split equally between casino game credits and Poker chips.

When you join Ignition casino, you’ll be able to play a variety of Poker, online slots, and other popular games. This offshore site is licensed and regulated and is known for providing a safe and fair environment for US players.

How to Claim your Bonus with the Ignition Casino Bonus Code

To make things simpler, you do not need to enter an Ignition casino bonus code to claim your welcome offer. Instead, all you need to do is:

Visit the Ignition site and click on ‘Join’. Enter your personal information, ensuring that your mobile number and email are correct. A pop-up window will then ask you to choose your preferred reward. Choose either the crypto or USD Ignition casino bonus without entering a code. Select the appropriate payment method and follow the instructions to complete your payment.

The Latest Ignition Casino Bonus Codes

One of the great features of this casino is that there isn’t just one Ignition casino bonus code available. In fact, as both a new and existing user, you’ll be able to claim a variety of different rewards, including ones specifically designed to Ignition Casino Poker games or slots.

Here are all the Ignition casino bonus codes currently available in the US:

Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code Claim Crypto Welcome Bonus 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) N/A Claim Here USD Welcome Bonus 100% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,000 each) N/A Claim Here Bitcoin Weekly Boost 100% deposit match up to $1,000 on casino games N/A Claim Here Royal Flush Bonus Get 50x the Poker game’s blind up to $200 N/A Claim Here Bad Beat Bonus Get 100x the big Poker blind up to $1,000 N/A Claim Here Tell a Friend Bonus 200% deposit match of your friend’s first deposit up to $100 + $25 if payment is in crypto N/A Claim Here

All of the Ignition casino free bonus codes are available for casino games. This site does not offer any sportsbook or sports betting. It does, however, provide virtual sports wagering.

Top Ignition Casino Bonus Codes & Offers

Let’s have a closer look at some of the most popular Ignition casino bonus codes:

Crypto Welcome Bonus

Bonus amount: A 150% match bonus of up to $3,000.

A 150% match bonus of up to $3,000. Deposits: Only available on your first deposit.

Only available on your first deposit. Bonus code: Not required.

Not required. Rollover: 25x.

25x. Min deposit: $20.

$20. Bonus expiry: 30 days.

The Ignition Casino Poker and game crypto welcome bonus is its most generous offer right now. This promotion allows you to experience all that the casino has to offer, including its feature-rich Poker platform. Moreover, this Ignition casino welcome bonus code comes with an extremely reasonable 25x rollover requirement and a $20 minimum deposit.

USD Welcome Bonus

Bonus amount: A 100% match bonus of up to $2,000.

A 100% match bonus of up to $2,000. Deposits: Only available on your first deposit.

Only available on your first deposit. Bonus code: Not required.

Not required. Rollover: 25x.

25x. Min deposit: $20.

$20. Bonus expiry: 30 days.

The USD Ignition casino free money bonus code is less advantageous than its crypto alternative, but it is still very generous. Both offers are split equally between casino games and Poker chips, and this gives you a fantastic opportunity to play the full range of games for free.

Bitcoin Weekly Boost

Bonus amount: A 100% match bonus of up to $1,000.

A 100% match bonus of up to $1,000. Deposits: Only available on your first deposit.

Only available on your first deposit. Bonus code: Not required.

Not required. Rollover: 35x.

35x. Min deposit: $20.

$20. Bonus expiry: 30 days.

The main Ignition Casino bonus code available for existing users provides you with a valuable reload offer that you can use on a variety of slots and other casino games. Unlike the Ignition casino Poker welcome bonus, this offer cannot be used on Poker and is only available when you place a crypto deposit.

Types of Ignition Casino Bonuses & Promos

As soon as you join this casino, you’ll be able to claim a variety of rewarding bonuses that you can use on your favorite games. In the following section, we’ll look at the different Ignition Casino bonus code categories.

Ignition Casino Welcome Bonus

There are currently two new player bonuses available to US players. Both are suitable for Ignition casino Poker and casino games.

The crypto welcome bonus provides you with a 150% match deposit bonus of up to $3,000. This offer is split equally, with up to $1,500 eligible on casino games and $1,500 eligible on Poker tables.

If you prefer to fund your account using USD, the available Ignition casino free play bonus code will double the value of your first deposit by up to $2,000. This offer is also split equally between Poker and casino games.

Ignition Casino Existing Customer Offers

There are several Ignition casino deposit bonus codes available for existing players. The most popular one provides you with a 100% crypto match of up to $1,000. This bonus can only be used on eligible casino games.

If you’d rather get rewarded for playing the country’s favorite card game, you’ll find other Ignition casino bonus codes just for Poker. The Royal Flush Bonus, for example, will reward you if you hit the powerhouse hand whilst playing Hold’em. If you succeed, you’ll receive a no-wager 50x the big blind, up to $200.

Another popular existing customer offer provided through the Ignition casino mobile-friendly site is the Bad Beat Bonus. If your aces full of kings was beaten by a four-of-a-kind or better, you’ll receive a bonus worth 100x the big blind up to a whopping $1,000.

Ignition Casino No Deposit Bonus

As we’re writing this guide, there are no Ignition casino no deposit bonus codes for 2022. However, this operator is known for providing these popular offers from time to time.

By joining the casino and agreeing to receive marketing material by email, you’ll be one of the first players to know about the latest Ignition casino bonus codes that include a no deposit offer.

If you’re eager to claim an Ignition casino no deposit bonus code, the closest offer available is the referral bonus. If you share your unique referral link with your friends and they join the casino and place the first deposit, you’ll receive a 200% match of your friend’s payment up to $100. You’ll even get an extra $25 if your friend pays using cryptocurrency.

Who Can Claim an Ignition Casino Bonus?

Every player reward, including Ignition casino no deposit bonus codes, are subject to different requirements. In order to qualify for any bonus code, you need to meet the following minimum requirements:

To register an account with Ignition, you must be 18 years or over.

You’ll need to check whether your state laws allow you to join this offshore casino.

Whilst you don’t need to verify your account upon registration, you will need to do this before your first withdrawal.

Ignition Casino welcome bonus codes are only available to new players who have never placed a deposit.

Ignition Casino Bonus Codes & Offers T&Cs

Once you qualify for an Ignition casino bonus code that offers free spins or any other reward, it is important that you read the associated terms and conditions. Every offer has these, and unless you adhere to the rules you won’t be able to withdraw any rewards.

Here are some of the most important terms that are likely to be included in Ignition Casino bonus code offers:

Number of Deposits

This rule normally breaks down whether your bonus requires multiple deposits to be claimed in full. Some online casino bonuses, especially welcome packages, are split across two or more payments. In the case of current Ignition Casino bonus codes, all offers are based on a single deposit.

Rollovers/Wager Requirements

Most offers, including Ignition casino free spins bonus codes, set a wagering requirement that you need to fulfill before withdrawing your funds. This states the number of times that you need to wager your bonus, and sometimes your original deposit. A 25x wagering requirement of a bonus of $500 means that you need to wager a total of (25 x $500) $12,500.

It is also important to note that different casino games may contribute a different percentage to the wagering requirement. In the case of most Ignition bonus codes, most slots and specialty games contribute 100% of wagered sums towards this requirement. However, table games, video Poker, and most virtual table games only contribute a small amount.

Live games and craps do not contribute towards this requirement, so any real money wagered on these games won’t help you comply with the casino bonus rules.

Min/Max Deposit

With the exception of the Ignition casino no deposit bonus codes, most offers require you to place a payment. A common condition states the minimum deposit limit that you need to reach in order to receive your bonus. Maximum deposits are unusual, however, there is usually a cap on the maximum bonus that you can receive, irrespective of the value of your payment.

Eligible Games

Ignition Casino offers an extensive selection of slots, virtual and live table games, online Poker, and specialty games. Only a few of its rewards can be used on all of these games. The vast majority are normally limited to just virtual casino games, Poker, or live dealer tables.

Ignition Casino Login: How to Sign Up & Claim a Welcome Bonus

In the following section, we’ll explain how you can register an account, place a deposit, claim your first Ignition Casino bonus code and begin playing your favorite casino games.

Step 1: Register Your Ignition Casino Account

Visit the Ignition website and click on ‘Join’ to get started. A registration form will appear, and you’ll be invited to enter your personal information, including a mobile number and email address.

Step 2: Enter Your Ignition Security Pin

In order to protect your account, you will be prompted to choose a four-digit security code for your account. It is important to remember this number as you’ll need it every time you log in to your Ignition account or request a withdrawal.

Step 3: Claim Your Ignition Casino Bonus

The next pop-up to appear will be the payments box. Select your preferred payment method by clicking on the payment provider’s logo. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete your payment, remembered to select your Ignition Casino bonus offer from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Start Playing Ignition Casino Games

With funds in your account, you’re ready to enjoy all the great games and features available at this casino. Use the navigation bar or tap on the menu icon on your Ignition casino app to browse through the game catalog. Once you’ve found a suitable genre, click on any game to launch it.

If you have any difficulty registering an account or using the platform, you can get in touch with customer care via the Ignition casino online chat. This service is available to registered users 24/7.

Mistakes to Avoid when Claiming an Ignition Casino Bonus

Players rushing to claim casino offers, especially no deposit bonus codes for Ignition casino games, can easily make mistakes that could cause hassle or disappointment. To help you make the most out of your casino experience, we’ve shortlisted the most important casino bonus mistakes to avoid:

Opting out of receiving marketing material – The best way that a casino can inform you of new offers and promotions is by sending you marketing emails. By agreeing to receive them, you’ll be one of the first players to know about any new promotions, including Ignition casino no deposit bonus codes.

The best way that a casino can inform you of new offers and promotions is by sending you marketing emails. By agreeing to receive them, you’ll be one of the first players to know about any new promotions, including Ignition casino no deposit bonus codes. Skipping the welcome bonus – This might sound obvious to many players. Your Ignition welcome bonus is only valid for your first ever payment at this casino. If you mistakenly claim an existing user offer with your first deposit, you won’t be able to take advantage of the welcome rewards later on.

This might sound obvious to many players. Your Ignition welcome bonus is only valid for your first ever payment at this casino. If you mistakenly claim an existing user offer with your first deposit, you won’t be able to take advantage of the welcome rewards later on. Forgetting about the wagering requirement – The rollover requirement is one of the most important terms in most casino offers. It is important that you fulfill it within the allocated time frame to ensure that you keep your bonus and any resulting payouts.

The rollover requirement is one of the most important terms in most casino offers. It is important that you fulfill it within the allocated time frame to ensure that you keep your bonus and any resulting payouts. Playing ineligible games – We understand that the casino offers an exciting range of games, but if you’re looking to keep your bonus, you must use it only on eligible games. If you don’t do that, you won’t be contributing to the wagering requirement and would lose your bonus once the expiration time ends.

We understand that the casino offers an exciting range of games, but if you’re looking to keep your bonus, you must use it only on eligible games. If you don’t do that, you won’t be contributing to the wagering requirement and would lose your bonus once the expiration time ends. Using USD for your first payment – This is not a mistake, but rather, a lost opportunity. The Ignition Casino welcome bonus provides you with a very generous offer, and the best way to make the most out of it is by placing a cryptocurrency deposit. In this way, you’ll get the highest possible percentage increase and max value.

Ignition Casino Review (4.4/5)

Ignition Casino is a well-developed online gaming platform that excels in offering a great variety of games and features. Offering a collection of online slots, table games, specialty games, virtual sports, and Poker, this site delivers a superb casino experience to players across the US.

The casino supports payments in both USD and cryptocurrency. Payment limits are best-suited for casual players and can be rather low for new high rollers. However, these can be adjusted once you’ve been a player for some time.

When you first join Ignition, you’ll be able to claim one of two generous bonuses and use your reward to play both casino games and Poker. You will also find several other promotions available to you once you’ve exhausted your first reward.

What we like

✅ A generous welcome bonus of up to $3,000

✅ Reasonable bonus terms and conditions

✅ Payout requests processed within 15-30 minutes

✅ 24/7 live chat customer support

✅ A great variety of games provided by top developers

What we don’t

❌ No current Ignition casino no deposit bonus code

❌ No Ignition Casino mobile app

Ignition Casino Games (4.5/5)

Ignition Casino features a game catalog with over 280 games. These are provided by several providers, including RealTime Gaming and Rival Gaming, and include all popular genres, such as slots, table games, and Keno.

The casino’s live dealer section is powered by Visionary iGaming, one of the leading providers of realistic live casino games in the US. Here, you can find a selection of Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat tables, as well as Super 6. For each game, you can select the betting limits that suit you best, and these normally range from just $5, all the way up to $10k.

Ignition Casino is also one of only a few reputable sites to provide virtual sports betting. These are a combination of sports and casino games that allow you to bet on the winner of each game or race. Some of the virtual sports avaialble include motor racing, camel racing, and soccer.

Poker

Online Poker is one of the reasons behind Ignition’s success. Using the dedicated Poker platform, you’ll be able to access a number of different variants, including Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and Caribbean Stud. You will also be able to participate in frequent Poker tournaments featuring high prize pools.

Ignition Casino App & Mobile Site (3/5)

Ignition Casino does not currently offer downloadable mobile casino apps for Android or iOS devices. This site has followed the industry’s trend of foregoing dedicated apps for mobile-optimized websites. As a result, you’ll be able to play all of the casino’s games directly from your smartphone or tablet browser without needing to download any additional software.

The advantages of a mobile-friendly website include the possibility to play mobile casino games even if you have a less popular mobile operating system, such as Windows. You can also play these games if you’ve got an older Android or iOS device that may not be supported by a dedicated app.

The only app provided by Ignition is the desktop Poker app. You can download this onto your computer to play the casino’s top card game quickly.

Ignition Casino Deposits & Withdrawals (4.5/5)

Ignition Casino accepts payments in both USD and cryptocurrency. It is one of the best credit card casinos in the US as it supports deposits with Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, and Discover, and you can also fund your account using vouchers.

One of the limitations of this casino is its relatively low maximum payment limits. High rollers looking to spend big might be disheartened to learn that the casino only allows new players to deposit up to $1,500 at a time in USD and $5,000 in crypto. However, if you need higher limits, you should get in touch with customer care to see if they are able to assist you.

Payouts at Ignition Casino are more supportive, with virtually no maximum limits on Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. Moreover, the casino endeavors to process withdrawal requests within 15 minutes, one of the fastest internal processing times across all US online casinos.

Payment methods available at Ignition Casino:

Payment Method Deposits Withdrawals Payout Speed Visa ✅ ❌ N/A Mastercard ✅ ❌ N/A American Express ✅ ❌ N/A Discover ✅ ❌ N/A Bitcoin ✅ ✅ Up to 1 hour Bitcoin Cash ✅ ✅ Up to 1 hour Litecoin ✅ ✅ Up to 1 hour Ethereum ✅ ✅ Up to 1 hour Player Transfer ❌ ✅ Up to 24 hours Check by Courier ❌ ✅ Up to 15 business days MatchPay ❌ ✅ Up to 7 business days

Ignition Casino Security & Safety (5/5)

Ignition is a safe and reputable online casino that forms part of an experienced iGaming operator. It is licensed by the Kahnawake Gambling Commission and has a positive track record since its launch in 2016.

All of the casino’s games are provided by software developers that are themselves licensed and vetted to ensure that their games are safe and fair. Moreover, the casino’s payment partners carry out ongoing due diligence to ensure that player details and funds are safe at this casino.

Ignition Casino Customer Support (5/5)

Help is always just a couple of clicks away at Ignition Casino. The site offers a well-developed FAQ page and Help Center where you’re likely to find the answer that you’re looking for. However, if you don’t, the casino also offers 24/7 live chat support featuring very short waiting times.

If you do not wish to wait to speak to a representative, you can send an email through the casino’s online form.

24/7 customer support

Live chat available

Email: online form

FAQs section

FAQs