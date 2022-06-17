Virginia Sports Betting Guide – Compare the Best VA Sportsbooks 2022

If you want to learn about Virginia sports betting, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we discuss all the most important aspects of betting on sports in the Old Dominion, from the state’s sports betting history to the legality of wagering on sports in VA.

We also rank and review the best Virginia sports betting sites. So, keep reading to find out which sites topped our list and how to place a wager online.

Best Virginia Sports Betting Sites

List of the Virginia Sports Betting Sites

When it comes to the best Virginia sports betting sites, our experts have picked out the ten below as their top choices:

BetOnline – Best Virginia Sports Betting Site Overall XBet – An Excellent Sportsbook for New Bettors MyBookie – Most Impressive Site for Prop Bets BetUS – Top VA Sportsbook for Welcome Bonuses Bovada – Best Sportsbook for Live Streaming of Games Sportsbetting.ag – A Leading Sportsbook with an Excellent Downloadable App BUSR – Greatest Off Track Betting Site Everygame – Best Sports Betting Odds BetAnySports – A Leading Site with Various Sports Markets JazzSports – Best Betting Site fr Live Betting

The Best Betting Sites in Virginia Reviewed

In addition to a list of the best Virginia sports betting sites, we also have reviews of the top five, so you can see why they made our list and what they offer:

1. BetOnline – Best Virginia Sports Betting Site Overall

When it comes to sports betting in Virginia, give BetOnline a try. In addition to being one of the best online sportsbooks in America, the site has operated for over 20 years and features an extensive selection of sports markets.

As a result, bettors can wager on sports like the NHL, MLB, NBA, and NFL. Further, BetOnline ranks as one of the best UFC betting sites in the country.

In addition to several sports markets, BetOnline offers various betting markets, including Moneyline, props, and parlays. Further, the site makes it easy for bettors to deposit and withdraw funds by accepting several banking options, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Visa, and several e-wallets. Further, the site imposes no fees for Bitcoin withdrawals, making it one of the best Bitcoin betting sites.

Finally, the site offers players using BetOnline promo codes various exciting sports bonuses like match deposits, referrals, and crypto promotions.

Pros: Various banking methods

Various banking methods The site is user-friendly

The site is user-friendly Payouts are quick

Payouts are quick Wide selection of sports

Wide selection of sports Offers players sizeable promos Cons: Some deposit methods incur fees

Visit BetOnline

2. XBet – An Excellent Sportsbook for New Bettors

Occasionally, a new Virginia sports betting site pops up and catches our experts’ attention; XBet is one of them. Although a relatively new sportsbook, XBet makes it simple for new bettors to get a feel for how sports betting in Virginia works by offering an easy-to-navigate site. In addition, XBet has an excellent reputation for fast payouts, a relatively easy sign-up process, and a great customer support department.

When depositing and withdrawing funds, bettors can use Bitcoin, Visa, MasterCard, and a few other options. While not an extensive banking selection, the minimum deposits, and withdrawals are low.

While XBet’s banking options may be limited, the site features an extensive selection of sports markets, including MMA, horse racing, NFL, NHL, and even the Olympics. Further, many players regard it as one of the best NBA betting sites.

Besides sports, XBet has a few promos, including match deposit welcome bonuses, a horse rebate, reload rewards and crypto promos. Further, to boost your bankroll, all you need to do is use one of the XBet promo codes when making a deposit.

Pros: Impressive sports markets

Impressive sports markets Fast customer service

Fast customer service Provides live betting options

Provides live betting options Wide range of promos

Wide range of promos Offers great odds Cons: The bonuses could be improved

Visit XBet

3. MyBookie – Most Impressive Site for Prop Bets

Another impressive Virginia sports betting site, MyBookie, makes it simple for bettors to wager on the go by providing a website optimized for mobile devices. As a result, bettors can place wagers wherever they may be.

When wagering, bettors from Virginia will find that MyBookie has an impressive selection of betting markets, including Moneylines, parlays, over/under, and props. Further, the site has a fantastic selection of props for sports like the NFL and NBA.

Besides extensive betting markets, MyBookie has an assortment of sports to wager on too. As a result, sports fans can bet on professional and collegiate teams and leagues like the NBA, MMA, NHL, MLB, and UFC. Further, MyBookie ranks as one of Virginia’s best NFL betting sites.

When wagering, bettors can place traditional bets or use MyBookie’s live betting suite, where you can place a wager even after the game has begun.

Finally, those using MyBookie promo codes can unlock several exciting sports promos for new and existing players.

Pros: Provides live betting

Provides live betting Optimized for mobile use

Optimized for mobile use Excellent odds

Excellent odds Offers generous promos and bonuses

Offers generous promos and bonuses Allows for prop bets Cons: The sports offered could be expanded on

Visit MyBookie

4. BetUS – Top VA Sportsbook for Welcome Bonuses

When it comes to online sports betting in Virginia, BetUS is a must-try. In addition to offering fantastic promos to players using BetUS promo codes, the site features an outstanding sportsbook to use these bonuses at.

So, if you visit BetUS, check out the wide selection of sporting markets, from the NFL, NBA, MMA, UFC, MLB, and NHL; there is something for every sports fan.

Another impressive aspect of the site is the extensive selection of betting options. Whether you like to spice things up a little with a prop bet here and there, build parlays, or wager on the Moneyline, BetUS has you covered. Further, players can participate in live betting on the site and place wagers even after the match has begun. Additionally, BetUS updates its site continuously, so you always have the latest odds and updates on hand.

Finally, BetUS has something called BETUS TV, a streaming site where leading professionals discuss the latest happenings in sports and give insights into what’s hot and what’s not.

Pros: Features promos for cryptocurrency users

Features promos for cryptocurrency users Includes a mobile app

Includes a mobile app BetUS allows for prop bets

BetUS allows for prop bets Exceptionally generous promos and bonuses

Exceptionally generous promos and bonuses Offers live betting Cons: No reload bonuses for existing players

Visit BetUS

5. Bovada – Best Sportsbook for Live Streaming of Games

Undoubtedly the best Virginia sports betting site with an app, Bovada has a selection of exciting features for Virginia bettors to explore.

Firstly, in addition to a mobile-optimized website, Bovada offers players a downloadable app compatible with iOS and Android devices. Besides functioning seamlessly, the app provides all the features of the website, making it the best betting app in Virginia.

Then, Bovada offers a unique feature that sports fans will love. Instead of only providing live betting, the site live-streams sports matches in HD as they play out in real-time. So, if you have nowhere to catch the game, head to Bovada.

When looking for sports to wager on, fans won’t have a problem since Bovada has a large selection of available sports markets, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and even the Olympics and water polo.

Another exciting feature Bovada offers is various promotions. However, to access these match deposits, bettors must use the Bovada bonus codes when making their first deposit. Further, depositing and withdrawing from the sportsbook is simple since Bovada has an extensive selection of accepted banking options, including cryptocurrency.

Pros: Many banking options

Many banking options Features an easy-to-use mobile app

Features an easy-to-use mobile app Wide selection of sports

Wide selection of sports Variety of exciting bonuses

Variety of exciting bonuses Features high-definition live streaming of games Cons: Some deposit methods incur fees

Visit Bovada

Online Sportsbooks in Virginia Compared

When looking for the best Virginia sports betting sites, try comparing the features of each using the handy table below:

Sportsbook Bonus Promo Code Number of Sports Payment Methods BetOnline 50% Welcome Bonus up to $1,000 on your first-ever deposit BOL1000 30+ Bitcoin, credit card, debit card, Skrill, Neteller, wire transfer Xbet 100% Sports Sign-up Bonus up to $500 XB100 30+ Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, money order, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar MyBookie 100% matched deposit up to $1,000 MYB100 30+ Wire transfer, credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum BetUS 125% sign-up bonus up to $2,500 JOIN125 50+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Litecoin, Ethereum Bovada 100% Bitcoin Match bonus of up to $1000 BVD1000 30+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin cash, credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Litecoin Sportsbetting.ag 50% Deposit Match up to $1000 SB1000 30+ Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, BankTransfer BUSR 100% Crypto Bonus up to $1000 100CRYPTO 30+ Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Person2Person Everygame 100% First Deposit Match up to $100 ROOKIE100 20+ Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, Bitcoin BetAnySports 35% Free Play Bonus up to $700 No Code Needed 20+ Visa, Bitcoin, Person2Person, eCheck, Cashier’s Check, Bank Transfer JazzSports 50% Sports Welcome Bonus up to $1,000 JAZZ50 10+ Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Person2Person, Visa

Who Can Bet on Sports from Virginia?

Although anyone can browse an online Virginia sports betting site, bettors must first meet a few requirements to sign up and wager. For example, to participate in Virginia online sports betting, players must be of legal gambling age, which the state sets at 21 or older. Additionally, bettors must have access to the internet and a bank account to fund their online sportsbook accounts.

How to Sports Bet in Virginia

While most Virginia sports betting sites are relatively straightforward to use, navigating them at first can seem challenging. But, by following the quick steps below, bettors can operate these sportsbooks with ease.

1. Sign Up for a BetOnline Account

Firstly, launch the BetOnline website, and click the green “Join” button at the top right of the home screen. Then, create your BetOnline account by completing your details on the page that opens before clicking “Create Account.”

2. Verify Your Account

Once you have created your BetOnline account, you’ll need to verify it. As a result, BetOnline will send an email containing a link to your provided address. So, open this mail and click the link to verify your account before signing in to your account.

3. Make Your First Deposit

Following verification, you can deposit funds for the first time by clicking the “Banking” button on the top right of the home page. Then, choose your payment method from the options provided in the drop-down menu before clicking “Deposit Now.” Finally, follow the prompts to complete the payment process.

4. Choose and Place Your Bet

Finally, you can now place your bet with BetOnline. First, click the “Sports” button on the top left of the home page. Then, browse the sports markets available, select the match and click on it to open the betting slip (this slip will automatically populate with the details of your chosen match.) Lastly, type in your wager value onto the slip before clicking “Place Bet.”

Timeline of Sports Betting Legislation in Virginia

In contrast to some states, VA had a relatively tricky time trying to introduce legal sports betting. So, let’s review the timeline of Virginia sports betting legislation that led to the legalization of sports betting in the state:

1988: VA legalized horse track and pari-mutuel betting.

2018: The state legalized historical horse racing machines, allowing bettors to wager on historical horse races digitally.

2020: The Virginia legislature legalized online and in-person sports betting in the state following the success of historical horse racing. Further, VA voters in Norfolk, Bristol, Danville, and Portsmouth approved casinos in those cities in 4 separate referendums where the land-based sportsbooks will be housed. Additionally, these casinos will open in 2023.

2021: Virginia officially launched sanctioned sports gambling. As a result, prominent Daily Fantasy Sports operators, including FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, and BetRivers, could accept VA bettors at the end of January. Additionally, PointsBet became the 11th sports betting app to launch in VA.

2022: The Virginia House committee terminates a bill permitting betting on in-state college games. Further, another Senate bill to overturn the ban on betting on in-state colleges died in Virginia’s State House later in February.

Is Sports Betting Legal in Virginia?

Since not all states permit sports betting, you may ask, “is sports betting legal in Virginia?” Although Governor Ralph Northam didn’t sign SB 384 immediately, instead asking for amendments, the Virginia State Assembly did pass the bill in April 2020, accepting Gov. Northam’s amendments. As a result, Virginia permitted online sports betting and a limited amount of land-based sportsbooks based in five yet-to-be-built casinos.

However, the state has furthered its investment in online sports betting, with the retail sportsbooks yet to open.

While the Virginia sports betting bill legalizes online sports wagering, it only permits using state-regulated sites. Further, the state prohibits betting on collegiate-level sports. However, the present state of sports betting in Virginia doesn’t include restrictions on using offshore betting sites. Additionally, since these sites base themselves outside the US, federal and state gambling laws have no jurisdiction over them, making them legal for use. So, if you want to wager on collegiate-level sports and take advantage of exciting promos, visit the offshore Virginia sports betting sites highlighted in this guide.

Tax on Sports Betting Winnings in Virginia

When it comes to Virginia sports betting, the state imposes an income tax between 2-5% on net earnings. However, the state allows bettors to offset losses against other income. Further, bettors must pay a 25% federal gambling tax on any betting earnings.

Payment Methods available at Virginia Sportsbooks

When it comes to the best sports betting sites in Virginia, bettors will find several banking options that they can use to deposit and withdraw funds from their sportsbook accounts. So, let’s review the most common payment methods available:

Cryptocurrency Betting Sites

Although a relatively new method, cryptocurrency is popular among bettors funding their sportsbook accounts. Since crypto provides anonymity and security and has few fees, bettors and Virginia sports betting sites favor it as a payment option. As a result, many sportsbooks accept several crypto providers, including Dash, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. So, for the best Ethereum casinos in Virginia, visit BetOnline or BetUS.

E-Wallet Betting Sites

Another baning option that comes with excellent fraud protection is e-Wallet payments. As a result, these services are popular among bettors, and many Virginia sports betting sites work with e-Wallet providers like PayPal, Skrill, PayForIt, Neteller, and EcoPayz. So, head to Bovada to pay with PayPal, or visit BetOnline to pay with eCheck or Neteller.

Traditional Payment Method Betting Sites

In addition to e-Wallets and crypto, many Virginia sports betting sites enable bettors to deposit and withdraw funds using traditional methods, including credit cards, debit cards, cashier’s checks, and bank wire transfers.

So, while any of the Virginia sports betting sites on our list accept Visa, Wild Casino and BetUS take bank wire transfers.

Live Betting with Virginia Sportsbooks

In addition to providing traditional online betting, many of the best Virginia sports betting sites offer live betting. In this case, the sportsbook enables bettors to place wagers on a match even after it has begun. Further, some sites like Bovada offer live streaming of these matches so bettors can catch the game in play. While live betting is fun, it also makes it easier to place prop bets since these sites update the stats and odds in real-time.

Bonuses Available at Virginia Sportsbooks

Because there are so many online Virginia sports betting sites, these sportsbooks offer several exciting promotions to encourage new players to sign up. So, let’s look at some of the best bonuses available:

Matched Deposits

Undoubtedly, the Matched Deposit is the most common promo offered by Virginia sports betting sites, especially as welcome promotions. In this case, the sportsbook rewards players for funding their accounts by matching their deposits up to a specific amount. For instance, a sports betting site offering a 100% matched deposit of up to $1,250 will give a player depositing $1,000 an additional $1,000 to spend.

Referral Bonuses

Occasionally, Virginia sports betting sites offer a referral bonus to existing players. In this case, the sportsbook gives a current player a unique code. Then, when the friends or family of the player sign up with the sportsbook and use the player’s unique code, they and the original player receive a reward or referral bonus.

No Deposit Bonuses

While a Matched Deposit asks players to deposit first, a No Deposit Bonus rewards players for merely signing up. In this case, the Virginia sports betting site gives a player free credits to wager risk-free. However, the player often deposits funds to continue betting once the credits run out, securing a new player for the sportsbook.

Popular Sports to Bet on in Virginia

When browsing the best Virginia sports betting sites, bettors will find a wide assortment of sports markets on which to wager. So, let’s look at some of the more popular options:

NFL and NCAA – Virginia’s Football Scene

Since 2020, residents of the Old Dominion could wager on football using state-regulated sites and offshore sportsbooks like those in this guide. First, however, we suggest visiting BetOnline, which offers teasers, player prop bets, and live betting. Further, BetOnline makes it simple to wager on collegiate NCAA football teams; a feature state-regulated sportsbooks don’t offer.

Although Virginia doesn’t have an NFL team of its own, the state has several college football teams to wager on, including:

University of Virginia – The Cavaliers

University of Richmond – The Spiders

College of William & Mary – The Tribe

Hampton University – The Pirates

Norfolk State University – The Spartans

Liberty University – The Flames

Old Dominion University – The Monarchs

Virginia Tech University – The Hokies

James Madison University – The Dukes

Basketball Betting in Virginia – The NBA & NCAA

Another popular sport bettors from Virginia can wager on is basketball. Since many offshore Virginia sports betting sites offer wagering on the NBA, bettors can wager bets on their favorite NBA teams. Further, sites like BetOnline offer contests like the NBA Finals during playoff season. Additionally, these sites provide several exciting prop bets.

While Virginia doesn’t have an NBA team, bettors can still wager on the NCAA basketball (collegiate teams) using offshore betting sites like Bovada or BetOnline. Since Virginia prohibits state-regulated sites from offering wagering on college-level sports, bettors can only access these options through offshore sportsbooks. So, take a look below for a list of the NCAA basketball teams from Virginia:

University of Virginia – The Cavaliers

Old Dominion University – The Monarchs

University of Richmond – The Spiders

Liberty University – The Flames

Hampton University – The Pirates

James Madison University – The Dukes

George Mason – The Patriots

College of William & Mary – The Tribe

Virginia Tech University – The Hokies

Virginia Military Institute – The Keydets

MLB

Since Virginia legalized sports betting, the state has permitted bettors to wager on their favorite Major League Baseball teams. So, while you can use state-regulated sites, we suggest trying BetOnline, which provides several MLB betting options, including spread betting and Moneyline bets. Unfortunately, Virginia doesn’t have an MLB team of its own, but bettors can still wager on other MLB teams.

NHL – For the Hockey Fans

Although the Old Dominion doesn’t have an NHL team of its own, bettors can still visit Virginia sports betting sites to wager on other teams. However, if you want to wager on European or Canadian hockey leagues, we suggest visiting BetOnline, Bovada, or MyBookie.

Golf – Get on Par with Virginia Sports Betting

Virginia has a few exciting golf tournaments for bettors to wager on. However, head to BetOnline if you want to wager on the Masters or PGA.

Horse Racing – Gallop to the Sportsbooks

Another exciting sport Virginians have access to is premier horse racing. In addition to off-track betting, in-person wagering on horse racing has been legal in Virginia since the 1980s. However, the state shut the doors to its only race track, Colonial Downs, in 2014. While bettors can access horse betting on some of Virginia’s state sportsbooks, heading to BetOnline or BUSR is even better since these sites offer access to national races like the Kentucky Derby and daily tracks.

Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS)

Another aspect of Virginia sports betting that became legal when the state legalized online sports betting was Daily Fantasy Sports. As a result, DFS providers like FanDuel and DraftKings now operate legally in Virginia.

Bets that are illegal in Virginia

When participating in sports betting in Virginia, bettors will find very few limits on the sports they can wager on. As a result, bettors can wager on their favorite teams and leagues like the NBA, NFL, NHL, MBL, MMA, UFC, soccer, rugby, tennis, and Aussie Rules.

However, when it comes to wagering on college-level teams, bettors will find restrictions as Virginia prohibits betting on college teams. Further, the state also prohibits betting on college teams from outside the state.

How does Virginia Sports Betting compare to Sports Betting in its Neighboring States?

Although Virginia legalized sports betting, the state only offers online state-regulated sportsbooks, with in-person establishments set to open in 2023. However, bettors looking to try something new can head to neighboring states to test the sports betting on offer. For instance, those wanting to wager on college teams can try the best sportsbooks in Maryland. Further, bettors can try out the top sports betting sites in North Carolina or the best Tennessee Sportsbooks.

Best Site for Sports Betting in Virginia

Although the Old Dominion legalized sports betting in 2020, and bettors can access state-regulated sportsbooks, these sites aren’t known for their extensive markets, excellent odds, or college-level betting options. However, if these are elements you want in your Virginia sports betting site, we suggest trying one of the sportsbooks highlighted in this guide.

Since our experts rank BetOnline as the best Virginia sportsbook, we suggest starting there. So, don’t get left behind. Instead, sign up with BetOnline and claim your welcome sports bonus.

Visit BetOnline

FAQs