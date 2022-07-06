Online Gambling in Minnesota – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at MN Gambling Sites
Minnesota takes a relatively progressive stance toward gambling. However, the North Star State is yet to legalize all forms of betting. So, if you want to learn more about Minnesota online gambling, including sports, horse racing, and casino betting, you’re in the right place.
In this guide, we cover everything you need to know, from gambling taxes in MN to how to wager online. We also rank and review the ten best offshore online gambling sites in the state. So, keep reading to discover which sites topped our list and where to find the best promos.
Minnesota Online Gambling Sites
List of the Best Online Gambling Minnesota Sites
Since there are so many Minnesota online gambling sites, finding the right one to suit your needs can be challenging. So, to help you, our experts created a list of their top ten offshore online gambling sites that are legal to play at in the NorthStar State.
- BetOnline – Best Minnesota Online Gambling Site Overall
- Xbet – A Leading Gambling Site for New Players
- MyBookie – A Comprehensive Gambling Site with a Full Casino and Sportsbook
- BetUS – Best MN Online Gambling Site for Sports Betting
- Bovada – An Online Gambling Site with a Downloadable App
- Sportsbetting.ag – Gambling Site with Extensive Banking Options
- BUSR – A Leading Site for Horse Racing Betting
- Everygame – The Best Site for Real Money Gambling in MN
- Betanysports – Top Gambling Site for Poker Players
- Jazz – Excellent Gambling Site for Live Betting
Reviews of the Best Minnesota Online Gambling Sites
While having a list of the best sites for online gambling in Minnesota is handy, understanding more about each of these offshore online gambling sites is even better. So, take a look below for in-depth reviews on each:
1. BetOnline – Best Minnesota Online Gambling Site Overall
While there are many fantastic sites for online gambling in Minnesota, BetOnline ranks among the best. Since it launched in 2001, this well-established online gambling site has expanded to provide players with an exciting assortment of gambling markets. As a result, visitors to this Panama-licensed site will find an online casino stocked with nearly 500 casino games, including jackpot slots and various table games. Further, BetOnline specializes in high maximum bet tables, making it one of the best high payout casinos in the state.
In addition to an online casino, BetOnline also offers an extensive poker suite, esports betting, and a racebook. However, it also provides one of the best online sportsbooks in Minnesota. So, bettors can wager on the MMA, NBA, NFL, and NHL, and since it is one of the best UFC betting sites, bettors can wager on fights too.
When depositing or withdrawing funds, players will find BetOnline provides a large selection of banking options, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ripple, and Ethereum, debit and credit cards, money orders, wire transfers, and Person to Person.
Lastly, players with BetOnline promo codes can unlock several generous bonuses and rewards, including match deposits and free spin bonuses.
2. XBet – A Leading Gambling Site for New Players
Although most Minnesota online gambling sites are relatively simple to use, XBet features a well-designed site that is easy to navigate, making it an excellent option for new players.
In addition to being user-friendly, XBet features several gambling markets for bettors to explore.
Firstly, MN players will discover an extensive sportsbook, a racebook, and a well-stocked casino. Easily one of the best online casinos in Minnesota, XBet features 3D slots and table games like three-card rummy and blackjack. Additionally, players will find a fantastic live dealer suite with several versions of blackjack, making it one of the best blackjack casinos. However, while XBet offers poker, its options are somewhat limited. So, if you’re looking to play poker specifically, this may not be the site for you.
Another feature of this gambling site is its extensive banking options, including Visa, MasterCard, and several cryptocurrencies. Further, XBet ranks as one of the best Bitcoin casinos in MN. Lastly, if you have an Xbet promo code, you can access several outstanding promotions designed to boost your bankroll.
3. MyBookie – A Comprehensive Gambling Site with a Full Casino and Sportsbook
Occasionally, our experts come across an offshore gambling site that provides a full casino and a fantastic sportsbook. MyBookie is one of them. While the site may not offer a downloadable app, it is fully optimized to function seamlessly on any device, making it an excellent choice for those who like to gamble on the go.
When it comes to MyBookie’s sportsbook, bettors can explore an impressive live betting suite, eSports betting, a racebook, and several sports markets to wager on. So, if you’re looking for the best NBA betting site or a place to wager on Wimbledon matches, MyBookie is worth trying.
Besides this fantastic sportsbook, MyBookie offers a casino that, while often overlooked, provides over 250 high-quality gaming options. As a result, gamers can enjoy slots, table games, and an extensive video poker suite with games like Deuces Wild and All American. Further, MyBookie provides a live dealer suite for those looking for a more authentic casino experience.
In addition to these features, gamers with MyBookie promo codes will find a range of impressive promos and bonuses to take advantage of, including some of the best free spin bonuses, matched deposits, and weekly boosters.
4. BetUS – Best MN Online Gambling Site for Sports Betting
If you’re looking for an online gambling Minnesota site that provides exceptional sports betting and exciting promos, BetUS is the place to go. When using BetUS bonus codes, gamers can unlock casino bonuses, crypto promos, and free bets on sports and eSports.
MN visitors to this impressive gambling site will also find a host of sports markets to wager on, including the NBA, MMA, UFC, and NHL, and will see that BetUS ranks as one of the best NFL betting sites in Minnesota. Additionally, bettors can enjoy BetUS’s racebook, live betting suite, and extensive eSports section.
While BetUS may seem like it is a sportsbook only, bettors are surprised to find that the site also offers an extensive casino that includes lottery games like keno and scratch cards, a live dealer suite, slots, and table games.
Finally, gamers will find that BetUS offers various banking methods that simplify depositing and withdrawing funds. As a result, gamers can fund their accounts using credit and debit cards, cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Litecoin, and cash transfers.
5. Bovada – An Online Gambling Site with a Downloadable App
Another Minnesota online gambling site that comes with an outstanding reputation is Bovada. Since the site launched in 2011, it has grown to offer MN players various impressive features, including a highly compatible downloadable app. In addition to providing the same functionality we are accustomed to on the website, this app makes gambling easy wherever you go. As a result, our experts place it as one of the best betting apps in Minnesota.
Whether you download the Bovada app onto your iOS or Android device or utilize the website, you can claim a handful of generous promos. All you need to do is use one of the many Bovada bonus codes available.
Once you have boosted your gaming funds, you can explore the site’s array of betting options. As a result, sports fans can discover sporting markets like the MBL, NFL, and tennis, including major events like Wimbledon. Further, you can pay a visit to Bovada’s racebook or eSports section.
Lastly, Bovada features a casino jam-packed with exciting gaming options, from an extensive live dealer suite to a fantastic poker room, various slots, and table games. Further, this MN online gambling site provides some of the best roulette options and a high sitewide RTP of 97.8%.
6. Sportsbetting.ag – Gambling Site with Extensive Banking Options
While the name of this site offering online gambling in MN may give the impression that it is a dedicated sportsbook, you’ll find that it features a full casino too. As a result, MN gamers visiting Sportsbetting.ag will find lottery games like Keno and scratch cards. Additionally, the site provides poker, slots, and table games. Further, gamers who enjoy tournaments can participate in several blackjack tournaments.
When looking at the site’s sportsbook, sports fans can wager on an assortment of sports, including horse racing, eSports, and more traditional options like baseball, basketball, football, golf, soccer, and tennis.
Besides live betting, Sportsbetting.ag provides players with a range of betting markets, including futures and prop bets.
Sportsbetting. ag makes banking on the site a breeze by offering one of the most extensive cashiers. As a result, gamers can deposit and withdraw using several options, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Person to Person, Visa, Amex, MasterCard, money order, wire transfer, and cashier’s checks.
7. BUSR – A Leading Site for Horse Racing Betting
Although most sites offering online gambling in Minnesota feature a racebook, one sportsbook with an outstanding suite for horse racing betting is BUSR. In addition to featuring a racebook, BUSR makes it simple to wager on races by providing an up-to-date horse racing schedule and graded stakes racing schedule.
However, bettors looking to wager on eSports or other sports like college-level football, the NBA, or soccer can do so on this site. Further, BUSR ranks as one of the best MLB betting sites in MN. While the site provides traditional wagering, bettors can enjoy live betting and a props builder.
When looking at BUSR’s online casino, gamers won’t find lottery games. However, the site offers a few (but not many) video poker games, table games, slots, jackpot slots, and an extensive live dealer suite.
Since most Minnesota online gambling sites offer promos, it is unsurprising that BUSR does too. As a result, gamers with BUSR promo codes can take advantage of several of the best casino bonuses, free bets, and racing promos.
Further, players can use several methods, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Visa, and direct deposit when depositing funds to claim these bonuses.
8. Everygame – The Best Site for Real Money Gambling in MN
Since playing for real money offers the most fun, Everygame provides an assortment of MN online gambling options that enable players to win real money.
Firstly, Everygame features a well-stocked sportsbook with options like football, baseball, swimming, athletics, and basketball. However, Everygame lacks in that it doesn’t provide a racebook or betting on horse racing. But, bettors can wager on eSports like CS: GO and League of Legends.
Further, gamers that enjoy wagering on casino games will find that Everygame features two casinos, a Classic Casino and a Red Casino. As a result, MN casino fans can enjoy gaming options like a live casino, exciting slots, table games like roulette and blackjack, and specialty lottery games like keno. However, if you want to participate in a tournament or two, head to Everygame’s classic casino.
Everygame also features an outstanding poker suite and provides players with downloadable software that enables them to play poker even when they’re not online.
Finally, players with Everygame promo codes can enjoy an assortment of bonuses that include options for sports, crypto, and both casinos.
9. BetAnySports – Top Gambling Site for Poker Players
Another site for online gambling in Minnesota that features poker is BetAnySports. Although the site only offers video poker, the selection of games is impressive and complements the other offering the site provides. As a result, gamers can enjoy a pocket casino accessible on mobile devices and feature options like baccarat, slots, and roulette. Further, BetAnySports features a traditional casino for online gamers, packed with options like a 3D casino, a classic casino, and a live dealer suite.
Another fascinating offering is a lottery section that provides MN gamers with an assortment of lotto-style options like Lotto900, where you can pick a selection of lottery numbers.
In addition to these casinos, BetAnySports features a racebook, eSports betting, and various other sports betting markets. As a result, sports fanatics can wager on international events like the MLB, Wimbledon, and the Olympics. Further, bettors can wager on basketball, football, and soccer.
When looking at BetAnySports’ banking methods, players will find the options somewhat limited as the site only accepts Bitcoin, Visa, electronic checks, and money transfers. However, it doesn’t impose deposit fees.
Finally, players using BetAnySports promo codes can enjoy a selection of bonuses.
10. Jazz – Excellent Gambling Site for Live Betting
Jazz is the last Minnesota online gambling site on our list but is by no means the least impressive. When visiting this site, MN gamblers will find a selection of betting markets to enjoy.
Firstly, Jazz features an impressive eSports section with options to wager on some of the biggest tournaments and games like DOTA, CS: GO, and League of Legends. Additionally, Jazz provides a racebook for those wanting to bet on the horses. Further, bettors can wager on sports like motorsports, swimming, soccer, golf, and others.
However, those wanting a casino experience will find themselves impressed with Jazz’s gaming options. Besides slots, gamers can enjoy Vegas-Style casino games like table games, including poker machines, roulette, and blackjack. While the site also features a live casino where gamers can wager against other online players, there are unfortunately no lottery games.
Whether you want to boost your bankroll with sports, casino, or racebook bonuses, Jazz has you covered. All you need is a Jazz promo code which you’ll enter when depositing funds.
Comparing the Best Minnesota Online Gambling Sites
Although reviews of the best Minnesota online gambling sites provide in-depth information, comparing the features of each in a table makes pinpointing the online casino for you a lot simpler. So, to help you out, we created the table below:
Sportsbook
Sportsbook
Racebook
Esports
Online Casino
Poker
Lottery
BetOnline
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
Xbet
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
MyBookie
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
❌
BetUS
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
Bovada
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
Sportsbetting.ag
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
BUSR
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
❌
Everygame
✅
❌
✅
✅
✅
✅
BetAnySports
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
Jazz
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
❌
Is Online Gambling Legal in Minnesota?
When reviewing Minnesota online gambling laws, you’ll find some forms of gambling, like visiting land-based casinos (particularly Tribal casinos), perfectly legal. However, the state continues to prohibit online gambling and hasn’t made much effort to change this.
Further, sports fans will find that Minnesota sports betting, both retail and online is also illegal in the state. As a result, bettors won’t find a state-regulated sportsbook or online sports betting site available. However, Minnesota permits pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing, making it one of the few legal forms of gambling in the state.
But, there is a way around this. Instead of waiting for the state lawmakers to change the Minnesota gambling laws, bettors can access the best offshore online casinos and offshore sportsbooks like those highlighted in this guide to gamble.
Since Minnesota has no legislature outlawing the use of offshore betting sites, this opens up the field for gamers to enjoy these options. Further, because offshore gambling sites base themselves outside the US, federal and state gambling laws have no jurisdiction over them, making them legal for use.
Who can Gamble Online in Minnesota?
Although no state-regulated Minnesota online gambling sites or sportsbooks exist, bettors can still visit offshore sites. While anyone can access these sites online, you’ll need to adhere to a few stipulations before signing up and playing on them. For instance, offshore gambling sites require players to be of legal gambling age before they can play. Although the state prohibits most forms of gambling, the legal Minnesota gambling age is 18 or over.
Types of Online Gambling Sites
When gambling in Minnesota, gamers will find that more than one type of gambling site exists. While some offer sports betting, others may focus on casino games or racebooks. So, let’s review some of the best gambling sites available:
Sports Gambling Sites
While visiting a sports betting site for online gambling in Minnesota, players will find a selection of sports markets to wager on, including individual athletes, teams, and leagues. As a result, bettors can wager on the NFL, NBA, UFC, soccer, tennis, events like Wimbledon, and the Olympics. Further, bettors can enjoy live betting even after the match has started or place futures, moneylines, or prop bets.
Horse Gambling Sites
Occasionally Minnesota online gambling sites like BUSR or BetOnline feature a racebook as part of the site that enables bettors to wager on horse racing, among other sports. Further, these sites allow bettors to place wagers, including Trifecta’s places and wins. However, others like TVG only offer horse racing betting.
Esports Gambling Sites
Another option found at sites offering online gambling in Minnesota is eSports betting. In this case, the site provides wagering on CS: Go tournaments, as well as League of Legends, DOTA, and Overwatch. Further, bettors can wager on props like first kill or place bets on the overall match winner. So, for the best CS: GO betting sites, visit Bovada, Jazz, or BetOnline.
Casino Gambling Sites
Besides sports, gamers can also find Minnesota online gambling sites with fully-stocked casinos. Here, gamers can enjoy casino games like slots, jackpot slots, live dealer games that provide a more authentic casino experience, and a range of table games, like roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and Pai Gow. Som for the best live roulette casino, visit Bovada.
Poker Gambling Sites
In addition to slots and table games, many of the best Minnesota online gambling sites offer a poker suite. While some sites only provide video poker, others offer live dealer poker and downloadable poker software. Further, gamers can enjoy various poker tournaments and games, including Razz, Omaha Hi-Lo, and Texas Hold’Em. So, if you’re looking for the best online poker site, visit Everygame.
Lottery Gambling Sites
Although none of the sites offering online gambling in Minnesota on our experts’ list offer MN state lottery tickets, they do provide several lottery-style games. As a result, bettors can enjoy options like scratch cards and keno, which you will only find at these online casinos.
How to Register with Gambling Sites in Minnesota
Although most Minnesota online gambling sites are relatively straightforward to use, navigating them can be tricky at first. However, by following the quick step-by-step guide below, bettors will soon operate these sites easily..
1. Sign Up for a BetOnline Account
Firstly, launch the BetOnline website, and click the green “Join” button at the top right of the home screen. Then, create your BetOnline account by completing your details on the page that opens before clicking “Create Account.”
2. Verify Your Account
Once you have created your BetOnline account, you’ll need to verify it. As a result, BetOnline will send an email containing a link to your provided address. So, open this mail and click the link to verify your account before signing in to your account.
3. Make Your First Deposit
Following verification, you can deposit funds for the first time by clicking the “Banking” button on the top right of the home page. Then, choose your payment method from the options provided in the drop-down menu before clicking “Deposit Now.” Finally, follow the prompts to complete the payment process.
4. Choose and Place Your Bet
Finally, you can now place your bet with BetOnline. First, click the “Sports” or “Casino” button on the top left of the home page. Then, browse the markets available, select the match or game and click on it to open the betting slip (this slip will automatically populate with the details of your chosen option.) Lastly, type in your wager value onto the slip before clicking “Place Bet.”
Payment Methods Available at Minnesota Gambling Sites
In addition to the many features Minnesota online gambling sites offer players, they provide a selection of banking options that simplify depositing and withdrawing funds. So, let’s review the best payment methods offered:
Crypto Betting Options
Because cryptocurrency offers a secure and anonymous way to deposit and withdraw funds, has few fees, and allows players to work with more considerable sums, it has become a popular banking option.
As a result, most Minnesota online gambling sites accept several cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash. So, for the best Ethereum casinos, visit BetUS.
eWallet Betting Options
Since eWallet services act as a middleman between a Minnesota online gambling site and a player’s bank account, they provide fraud protection, making them a popular choice among players wanting to deposit funds into their online gambling accounts.
As a result, many sites offering online gambling in MN work with eWallet providers, including eCheck, Neteller, PayPal, PayForIt, Skrill, and EcoPayz. So, if you want to pay using PayPal, Bovada is the best site to visit.
Traditional Payment Methods
Although more players are using crypto and eWallets to fund their accounts, not all have access to these options. As a result, many Minnesota online gambling sites also accept traditional payment methods, like debit cards, credit cards, bank wire transfers, and cashier’s checks.
So, while most of the gambling sites on our list accept Visa or MasterCard payments, if you want to pay using bank wire, head to BetUS.
Gambling Bonuses Available at Minnesota
Since so many sites offer online gambling in Minnesota, they compete to sign up new players by providing exciting and often generous promotions. So, let’s review some of the best casino bonuses offered
Match Deposit Bonuses
Undoubtedly the most common bonus offered by Minnesota online gambling sites is the matched deposit. In this case, the gambling site rewards players for funding their accounts by matching their deposits up to a specific amount. For instance, an MN gambling site offering a 100% matched deposit of up to $2,000 will give a player depositing $1,800 an additional $1,800 to spend.
No Deposit Bonuses
While a matched deposit requires a player first to fund their account, a no deposit bonus rewards players for simply signing up. In this case, the Minnesota online gambling site gives a player credits to explore the site risk-free. However, players often deposit funds to continue playing once the credit runs out, securing a new player for the site.
Free Bets
Another form of bonus gamers can find at sites offering online gambling in MN is free bets. In this case, the online site gives a player a coupon, voucher, or credit to place a free bet on a game or sports match. As a result, gamers can place a risk-free bet, and should they win; they can keep the proceeds. For example, an online casino may offer a player a free $20 bet on an NBA team.
Free Spins
Occasionally, a Minnesota online gambling site with a large assortment of slots will offer free spins on the slots as part of a bonus. In this case, the casino allows the gamer to spin the reels a set number of times for free. Further, the site enables the gamer to keep any winnings from the free spins.
Loyalty Programs
In addition to typical bonuses, many sites offering online gambling in Minnesota offer VIP or loyalty programs. In this case, a player who regularly visits the site can sign up to become a VIP member. Further, players can accumulate points by playing specific games (those with a low RTP often give a player more points), which they can then exchange for free bets, vouchers, and even cash rewards.
Who Regulates Online Gambling in Minnesota?
Since Minnesota prohibits online gambling of any kind, no committee oversees this form of gambling. However, the Gambling Control Board in Minnesota governs all legal forms of gambling in the state. As a result, should online gambling become legal in the North Star State, the GCB would most likely oversee that too.
Tax on Gambling Winnings in Minnesota
Despite not offering online gambling, Minnesota imposes a state gambling tax of 7.25% on gambling winnings. In addition, the IRS requires the state to withhold an additional 24% federal gambling tax on earnings over a certain amount.
Minnesota Gambling Apps & Mobile Sites
Some sites that offer online gambling in Minnesota have a downloadable app, like Bovada, that operates on iOS and Android devices. Further, gamers can download these apps and install them on their mobile devices for gambling on the go. However, not all these apps are compatible with all operating systems and don’t always provide the same functionality.
In contrast, most of the offshore gambling sites highlighted in this guide feature websites optimized for smartphones and tablets, providing players with seamless functionality and the ability to gamble on the go.
Although some US states permit online gambling apps, most don’t. However, gamers can legally play their favorite games by using the best offshore online gambling sites on a mobile device.
Online Gambling Sites vs Land-Based Gambling Facilities in Minnesota
Although Minnesota has 19 land-based casinos for players to visit, none feature a sportsbook. While banking at a land-based casino provides instant payouts and the establishment gives a lively atmosphere, Minnesota online gambling sites are also advantageous. For instance, gamers can gamble from the comfort of home, explore various betting options, including sports betting, and enjoy multiple generous bonuses. So, let’s review the pros and cons of visiting an online gambling site:
Pros:
- Conveniently play from anywhere
- Enjoy sports betting and casino gaming
- Impressive range of options not always found at land-based casinos
- Allows for live betting
- Exceptional bonuses
Cons:
- Payouts can take a few days
Best Gambling Sites Software Providers
When creating their online casino games, the best Minnesota online gambling sites work with leading software developers to ensure they offer high-quality, glitch-free gaming and new and exciting options. So, let’s review some of the best software providers:
BetSoft
BetSoft was founded in 2006 and since then has grown to become one of the leading developers of casino games and software, focusing mainly on slots. Since the developer provides an excellent selection of 3D animations and visually pleasing games, many sites offering online gambling in Minnesota provide BetSoft games. Further, MyBookie ranks as one of the best BetSoft casinos.
Nucleus Gaming
Nucleus Gaming is another leading software developer, recognized for its exciting 3D slots and more than 110 titles, each optimized for mobile use. As a result, online gambling sites in MN like XBet and BetUS offer Nucleus Gaming casino games.
RealTime Gaming
In addition to being one of the more established software developers, RealTime Gaming, launched in 1998, offers an extensive selection of casino games. As a result, those visiting RTG will see that it produces specialty games like Keno and European Roulette, progressive games like Megasaur, and various slots. So, if you want to try out RTG’s gaming options, visit Bovada.
FreshDeck Studios
Unlike most other casino software developers, FreshDeck Studios focuses on designing and creating live dealer games. As a result, many Minnesota online gambling sites with live dealer suites, like Sportsbetting.ag and BetOnline, feature games from this leading developer.
Dragon Gaming
Another top software developer that provides online gambling sites in MN with high-quality games is Dragon Gaming. Although the developer only launched in 2019, it has grown to become a popular choice among online casinos. Further, the developer offers various gaming options, including slots, table games, and scratch card games.
Tips How to Stay Safe When Gambling Online in Minnesota
When participating in Minnesota gambling online, there are several precautions to take to ensure you remain safe and secure. Since the state legislation prohibits sportsbooks and online gambling at casinos, you’ll need to visit offshore sites instead. While using an online casino based in the USA can lead to penalties, visiting offshore gambling sites is legal and has no implications. So, let’s look at five ways to stay safe when gambling online:
1. Use a Licensed Offshore Online Casino
When gambling online in Minnesota using an offshore gambling site, make sure that the site is licensed or regulated. Because a license from a gaming commission ensures that the gambling site adheres to a set of rules designed to protect players, you can be sure you’ll receive your payouts and that the site is secure.
2. Don’t Use an Online Site Based in the US
Because offshore online gambling sites base themselves outside the US, state and federal gambling laws have no jurisdiction over them, making them legal for use. However, many state laws prohibit gamers from using illegal US-based online casinos. Further, if you’re caught using an online casino in the US that is subject to state and federal laws, you could be prosecuted or have to pay a hefty fine.
3. Make Use of a Secure Connection
When using a Minnesota online gambling site, ensure that the one you choose is secure and uses SSL encryption or similar. Since you are depositing and withdrawing funds and inputting personal information, you’ll want to use a site protected against hackers.
4. Utilize Secure Payment Methods
While it is secure to deposit and withdraw funds from encrypted online gambling sites, using secure payment methods adds an additional layer of protection. As a result, we suggest using baking methods like cryptocurrencies and eWallets to fund your accounts.
5. Set a Budget
Responsible gambling is always the best way to stay safe when enjoying yourself at a Minnesota online gambling site. So, to ensure you remain within your financial bounds, we suggest setting up a gambling budget before you start playing online.
How Minnesota Online Gambling Compares to its Neighboring States
Despite prohibiting online casinos and sportsbooks, residents of the NorthStar State can still enjoy online gambling by heading to neighboring states to test the options. For instance, sports betting is legal in SD and IA, so bettors can try the best sports betting sites in South Dakota or Iowa’s top online sportsbooks.
While North Dakota also prohibits online gambling, gamers can still test out the best offshore online casinos in ND or North Dakota’s best online gambling sites since these base themselves outside the US.
Gambling Facilities in Minnesota
Presently, Minnesota is home to 18 land-based Tribal casinos located on Indian Reservations. However, none of these sites offer a retail sportsbook. So, let’s review five of the best land-based gambling casinos in the state:
Treasure Island Resort & Casino
- Address: 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch, MN 55089
- Opening hours: 11am – 10pm
Undoubtedly Minnesota’s second-largest casino, Treasure Island, offers over 2,200 slot machines and 44 table games. Additionally, a dedicated poker suite with six poker tables and a bingo hall that seats 500 people ensures that gamers are never at a loss for something to play. Further, the resort includes a hotel and several bars and restaurants.
Grand Casino Hinckley
- Address: 777 Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley, MN 55037
- Opening hours: 24-hours
When looking for a casino in Minnesota with a place to stay, the Grand Casino Hinckley, with its three hotels, makes the ideal choice. In addition to four eateries, gamers will find an impressive casino that stays open 24/7. Here, they can enjoy 2,100 video slots, a vast bingo hall, and 26 blackjack tables.
Mystic Lake Casino
- Address: 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd NW, Prior Lake, MN 55372
- Opening hours: 24-hours
Mystic Lake Casino is Minnesota’s largest land-based casino, and it is easy to see why. When visiting, gamers can enjoy over 4,000 slot machines and 100 table games. In addition, they can spend the night in the 600-room hotel and visit the 6,200-seater amphitheater.
Grand Casino Mille Lacs
- Address: 777 Grand Avenue, Onamia, MN 56359
- Opening hours: 24-hours
If you’re looking for one of the largest poker rooms in Minnesota, you’ll find it at the Grand Casino Mille Lacs, which features eight tables and regular tournaments. Further, players can enjoy 1,800 gaming machines, including video slots, poker, and keno. Additionally, the casino hosts 18 blackjack tables.
Black Bear Casino Resort
- Address: 1785 Highway 210, Carlton, MN 55718
- Opening hours: 24-hours
Another Minnesota land-based casino with a fantastic hotel is the Black Bear Casino in Carlton. In addition to the 250 rooms, the venue has four restaurants and a casino that operates 24/7. When visiting the casino, gamers will find 12 tables for blackjack, poker, roulette, and a bingo room. Additionally, the Black Bear features 1,800 slot machines.
The Best Online Gambling Site in Minnesota
Although the North Star State is relatively conservative when it comes to gambling, allowing only land-based tribal casinos and horse racing, residents can still visit online offshore casinos and sportsbooks.
While any of the Minnesota online gambling sites highlighted in this guide are worth visiting, our top pick goes to BetOnline. Besides an extensive gambling selection, the site makes it simple for gamers to deposit and withdraw funds and offers several exciting promos. So, don’t miss out. Instead, sign up with BetOnline and claim your welcome bonus.
FAQs
