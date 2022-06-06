Wild Casino Bonus Codes 2022 – Claim a $5,000 Bonus

Join Wild Casino today and enter the bonus code “INSIDERS” for a 250% match on your first deposit, up to $1,000. Then, keep playing and claim four 100% bonuses for a total welcome package of up to $5,000!

There is an entire list of Wild Casino bonus codes for new and existing customers alike. Making things even better is the fact that Wild Casino is based offshore and so all players throughout the US can join the action. Here is what you need to know:

How to Claim Wild Casino Bonus Codes

Create an account at Wild Casino by clicking “Join Now“ Open the cashier and select the deposit method Enter the deposit amount (a minimum of $20) Type “INSIDERS” in the bonus code box at the bottom Click on “Deposit Now“ and you are ready to win!

View the Latest Wild Casino Bonus Codes Available

There are multiple bonuses to consider when joining Wild Casino and every week after that. These are the best Wild Casino bonus codes that are available right now:

Casino Welcome Bonus: Sign up with Wild Casino and claim a 250% bonus of up to $1,000 on the first deposit with the code INSIDERS . After that, use the same Wild Casino promo code four more times for a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 on every deposit.

Sign up with Wild Casino and claim a 250% bonus of up to $1,000 on the first deposit with the code . After that, use the same Wild Casino promo code four more times for a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 on every deposit. Crypto Welcome Bonus: Use the bonus code CRYPTO300 on your first deposit with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or another supported cryptocurrency at Wild Casino. You will receive a 300% bonus of up to $300. Then, use CRYPTO150 for 150% bonuses up to $1,500 on the following four deposits.

Use the bonus code on your first deposit with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or another supported cryptocurrency at Wild Casino. You will receive a 300% bonus of up to $300. Then, use for 150% bonuses up to $1,500 on the following four deposits. 5% Crypto Boost: Enable the 5% Crypto Boost feature from the cashier to get 5% extra on every crypto deposit at Wild Casino.

Enable the 5% Crypto Boost feature from the cashier to get 5% extra on every crypto deposit at Wild Casino. Weekly Rebate: Benefit from 10% weekly cashback on your cash losses for a new chance to win more. The rebate bonus can go up to $250 every week and doesn’t require any specific Wild Casino no deposit bonus codes.

Benefit from 10% weekly cashback on your cash losses for a new chance to win more. The rebate bonus can go up to $250 every week and doesn’t require any specific Wild Casino no deposit bonus codes. Game of the Week: Play 100 spins on the featured slots game between Monday and Thursday to enter the Game of the Week draw. Ten prizes of $500 each are awarded at random at the end of the week. No Wild Casino promo code is needed.

Play 100 spins on the featured slots game between Monday and Thursday to enter the Game of the Week draw. Ten prizes of $500 each are awarded at random at the end of the week. No Wild Casino promo code is needed. Tuesday Top Up: Enter the code WCTOPUP and deposit at least $50 on Tuesday to instantly get $50 for free. Use the code up to three times on the same day for a maximum of $150 in free funds.

Enter the code and deposit at least $50 on Tuesday to instantly get $50 for free. Use the code up to three times on the same day for a maximum of $150 in free funds. Hump Day Special: Every Wednesday, you can choose between two Wild Casino bonus codes. Deposit $30 or more with promotional code HUMPDAY1 for 25% up to $250, or add $150 or more to the account with the code HUMPDAY2 for a 50% bonus up to $250. Or, better yet, claim both bonuses on the same day.

Every Wednesday, you can choose between two Wild Casino bonus codes. Deposit $30 or more with promotional code for 25% up to $250, or add $150 or more to the account with the code for a 50% bonus up to $250. Or, better yet, claim both bonuses on the same day. VIP Reload: Boost your balance multiple types every Sunday with the bonus code VIPSUN50 on deposits of $100 or more. Every bonus is 50% up to the value of $500.

Boost your balance multiple types every Sunday with the bonus code on deposits of $100 or more. Every bonus is 50% up to the value of $500. Live Casino Bonus: Opt-in to the Wild Diamond 7’s side bet of $1 for the chance to win a progressive jackpot of over $100,000. If you land three diamond 7’s, the prize is yours, without needing any no deposit bonus codes for Wild Casino.

Opt-in to the Wild Diamond 7’s side bet of $1 for the chance to win a progressive jackpot of over $100,000. If you land three diamond 7’s, the prize is yours, without needing any no deposit bonus codes for Wild Casino. Refer-a-Friend: Refer friends to join Wild Casino and get a 200% bonus up to $200 for every one of them that joins and makes a first deposit. An extra 50 Wild Casino free spins will be added on Tuesday for each successful referral.

Click here to sign up at Wild Casino

Top Wild Casino Bonuses in More Detail

The best Wild Casino bonus codes have some similar terms, but you should know all the details before claiming them. Learn about the detailed offers, the requirements, and the wagering rates here:

$5,000 Welcome Bonus Package

Bonus amount: $5,000 on the first five deposits

$5,000 on the first five deposits Deposits: 1st deposit 250% up to $1,000 | 2nd deposit 100% up to $1,000 | 3rd deposit 100% up to $1,000 | 4th deposit 100% up to $1,000 | 5th deposit 100% up to $1,000

1st deposit 250% up to $1,000 | 2nd deposit 100% up to $1,000 | 3rd deposit 100% up to $1,000 | 4th deposit 100% up to $1,000 | 5th deposit 100% up to $1,000 Bonus codes: 5x INSIDERS

5x INSIDERS Rollover: 35x

35x Min deposits: $20

$20 Bonus expiry: 30 days

The best deal and the most accessible to all players is the Wild Casino $5,000 welcome bonus package. It consists of five deposit bonuses, each one going up to $1,000. The highlight however is the 250% bonus match on the first deposit. This allows players to significantly boost their bankrolls with the Wild Casino bonus code INSIDERS.

The 250% percentage is well above the online casino average since most sites offer 100% bonuses. The only downside is that the bonus only goes up to $1,000, which can be maxed out with a $400 deposit.

As for the 35x wagering requirement, this is in line with most other online casino bonuses. It is a standard rate that players can complete within 30 days of claiming the bonus.

$9,000 Crypto Welcome Bonus Package

Bonus amount: $9,000 on the first five deposits by crypto

$9,000 on the first five deposits by crypto Deposits: 1st deposit 300% up to $3,000 | 2nd deposit 150% up to $1,500 | 3rd deposit 150% up to $1,500 | 4th deposit 150% up to $1,500 | 5th deposit 150% up to $1,500

1st deposit 300% up to $3,000 | 2nd deposit 150% up to $1,500 | 3rd deposit 150% up to $1,500 | 4th deposit 150% up to $1,500 | 5th deposit 150% up to $1,500 Bonus codes: CRYPTO300, 4x CRYPTO150

CRYPTO300, 4x CRYPTO150 Rollover: 45x, 30x, 30x, 30x, 30x

45x, 30x, 30x, 30x, 30x Min deposits: $20

$20 Bonus expiry: 30 days

Wild Casino accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies and the massive crypto welcome bonus highlights that. Players who deposit by Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, or any of the other cryptos featured in the cashier can claim up to $9,000 in welcome bonuses.

This package starts with a 300% bonus that’s worth up to $3,000 with the Wild Casino promo code CRYPTO300. It is one of the biggest deposit bonuses that you can find at casinos online. Unfortunately, the wagering requirement is 45x the total sum, which is higher than the average.

For the following four deposit bonuses, the code CRYPTO150 unlocks 150% deals of up to $1,500. The playthrough rate goes down to 30x, which is really good. As a result, the entire package is worth considering when joining Wild Casino.

Sunday VIP Reload Bonus

Bonus amount: Up to $500 on every Sunday deposit

Up to $500 on every Sunday deposit Deposits: 50% up to $500

50% up to $500 Bonus codes: VIPSUN50

VIPSUN50 Rollover: 20x

20x Min deposits: $100

$100 Bonus expiry: 7 days

The Sunday VIP bonus at Wild Casino is a mix of pros and cons. First of all, the 50% deal is decent for reload bonuses. It also goes up to $500, which should please high rollers. For even more funds, players can claim the bonus code multiple times on the same Sunday.

The $100 minimum limit can be a problem for casual players and the Tuesday bonus of $50 on a $50 deposit can be a better fit. However, the VIP bonus has a low wagering requirement of just 20x, which must be met within seven days. This gives it an edge for active players looking to increase their funds.

It all comes down to personal preference and playstyle. For players who want to deposit $100 in a week, it may be better to claim two Tuesday bonuses with the code WCTOPUP. You get $100 instead of $50, but you also have to meet the 45x playthrough requirement within 14 days, which is quite high.

Click here to sign up at Wild Casino

Understanding the Wild Casino Bonus Codes T&Cs

In order to activate Wild Casino bonus codes in 2022 and fully benefit from the deals, you must comply with specific terms and conditions. It is important to understand what they mean and how they work, so we will cover the main bonus terms in detail.

Number of Deposits

The first detail to consider is how many times you can use the same Wild Casino bonus code. As you can see from the offers featured above, some codes can be used up to five times on consecutive deposits. These allow you to claim multiple bonuses in a row.

Other Wild Casino free bonus codes are only available once. For example, you can only use the CRYPTO300 code on your first crypto deposit. As a result, you should consider depositing more just to take advantage of the unique deal.

Wagering Requirement

The wagering requirement is also known as a playthrough or rollover requirement. Every bonus has it, including Wild Casino no deposit bonuses. The actual rate can vary from 1x to 45x, depending on the offer.

In order to withdraw the winnings from the bonus, you must first meet the playthrough requirement. So, if you deposit $100 for a 100% bonus, you will have $200 to play with. On a standard rate of 35x, you will need to bet $7,000 before you can cash out.

Minimum Deposit

The minimum deposit limit for most Wild Casino bonus codes is of $20. However, some bonuses can require deposits of $50 or even $150 before they activate. If you don’t meet the minimum deposit limit, you will not receive any bonus funds. Of course, the top Wild Casino no deposit bonus codes of 2022 don’t require deposits.

Luckily, Wild Casino is very clear about the minimum deposit required for each bonus code. You can find this information near the top of the terms and conditions. Also note that each bonus has a maximum limit, not for the deposit but for bonus funds that you can receive.

Eligible Games

This is definitely an important bonus term that you should not overlook for any Wild Casino no deposit bonus or deposit deal. The eligible games represent the casino options that you can play and that contribute towards the wagering requirement.

Most Wild Casino bonuses allow you to play slot games (excluding progressives) with 100% contribution. For table games, the contribution rate can be 20%, 10%, or even 5%, depending on the game. Progressive slots, live casino games, craps, and Ride’Em poker don’t contribute at all towards the rollover requirement.

Wild Casino Login: How to Sign Up & Claim Bonus Codes

You can claim your first Wild Casino bonus code in just a couple of minutes. All you have to do is follow the steps below.

1. Create your New Wild Casino Account

Click the link to the Wild Casino site and click on the orange “Join Now” button from the promotional banner or from the top dashboard. Then, fill out the registration form with your name, email, a casino account password, zip code, phone number, and date of birth.

2. Sign in and Go to the Cashier

Once your account is ready, enter your email and casino password in the Wild Casino login window. From here, click on the menu icon in the top right corner and then select the cashier.

3. Select the Preferred Deposit Method

Wild Casino provides a solid range of deposit options, including credit cards, eCheck, Bitcoin, and bank wire transfers. Click on the preferred one and then enter the amount you wish to add to the account balance.

4. Enter the Wild Casino Promo Code

Before you make the deposit, activate the bonus code in the dedicated box on the page. You can view some of the Wild Casino bonus codes and select them from there, or enter the code manually.

5. Complete the Deposit and Start Playing

With everything selected, you can now click on “Deposit Now.“ The real money funds and the bonus will be available in the account right away. You can now browse the many games and start playing.

Who is Eligible to Claim a Wild Casino Bonus in the US?

In order to benefit from Wild Casino bonus codes, you must:

Be of legal age, which is at least 18 or 21 years in some jurisdictions

Have residence in the USA or another country where the casino operates

Be a registered player on the site with a valid email and phone number

Not have another Wild Casino bonus that is still active on the account

Review and agree with the terms and conditions for the bonus code

Make a qualifying deposit that meets the minimum limit and other terms

Avoid these Mistakes when Claiming a Wild Casino Bonus

Now that you know how to use a Wild Casino bonus code, we can talk about the most common mistakes that occur. This way, you can learn how to avoid them and not run into any issues. Check out these mistakes involving Wild Casino bonus codes:

Forgot the Wild Casino no deposit bonus – Wild Casinos can sometimes offer exclusive sign-up bonuses. For these, you have to follow a specific link or enter the Wild Casino no deposit bonus code when registering.

– Wild Casinos can sometimes offer exclusive sign-up bonuses. For these, you have to follow a specific link or enter the Wild Casino no deposit bonus code when registering. The deposit is too small – We talked about the minimum deposit limit in the Wild Casino review of the bonus terms. You have to deposit at least the required sum to activate the promo code.

– We talked about the minimum deposit limit in the Wild Casino review of the bonus terms. You have to deposit at least the required sum to activate the promo code. Didn’t enter the bonus code – The most common mistake is simply forgetting to enter the Wild Casino bonus code when depositing. We recommend checking all the boxes before pressing “Deposit Now.”

– The most common mistake is simply forgetting to enter the Wild Casino bonus code when depositing. We recommend checking all the boxes before pressing “Deposit Now.” Playing on games that are not eligible – If you claim the welcome bonus and you only play table games, you probably won’t meet the wagering requirement in time. Make sure to play games with 100% contribution for a better experience.

– If you claim the welcome bonus and you only play table games, you probably won’t meet the wagering requirement in time. Make sure to play games with 100% contribution for a better experience. The bonus has expired – Not completing the wagering requirement in time means that the remaining bonus funds expire and are removed from the balance. Make sure to check the period and play accordingly.

Ready to Benefit from the Best Wild Casino Bonus Codes?

Now, you have all the information you need to win big. You can take your pick from the welcome bonuses, the Wild Casino free chip deposit no deposit rewards, and the other offers. The entire site has been designed to make it easy for users to register and play.

After cashing in on up to $3,000 on the first deposit bonus, the games became the main focus. Wild Casino has over 350 gaming options that cover slots, table games, live dealer games, and more. The top bonus codes will be very useful for the 300+ slots on the site.

Wild Casino ensures perfect security and provides easy banking through its user-friendly cashier. Withdrawals can take as little as 24 hours, so players can enjoy their winnings right away. Overall, the casino scores highly across the board but especially when it comes to bonus offers. Claim the top Wild Casino bonus codes today!

Click here to sign up at Wild Casino