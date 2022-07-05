Online Gambling in Washington – Is it Legal? Get $5,000+ at WA Gambling Sites
The Washington online gambling market can seem restrictive on a good day. The state refuses any measures to regulate and license internet gambling operators, all while hosting many tribal casinos and non-tribal cardrooms within its borders. It even has a lottery and has recently made sports betting legal as well.
The good news is that online players in the Evergreen State are not without great options. In fact, you have access to the best offshore gambling sites while in Washington – You just need to know where to find them. This is where we come in with this complete guide that covers the top brands and their offerings.
List of the Best Online Gambling Washington Sites
The complete rundown of the top 10 offshore sites for online gambling in Washington state is the best place to start. Here, you can find premium sites for a wide range of gambling options. These include sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and more. Check out the list, ranked by our team of experts:
- BetOnline – The best site for all forms of online gambling in Washington
- XBet – Top online site for WA mobile gambling on sports and casino games
- MyBookie – Leading bookmaker with sharp odds for sports gambling in WA
- BetUS – The best Washington online gambling bonuses for sports and games
- Bovada – The complete package for all your WA online gambling demands
- Sportsbetting.ag – The best range of bonuses and promotions for WA gambling
- BUSR – Clean and user-friendly gambling site, recommended for beginners
- Everygame – Top sportsbook, two casinos, and a loose poker room into one
- Betanysports – A unique Washington online gambling platform for all devices
- Jazz – Established gambling brand with decades of history in Washington
Reviews of the Best Washington Online Gambling Sites
Don’t know which site to choose? We will go through all 10 of them in more detail so that you have all the information you need. This way, you can quickly find out which platform best meets your requirements. Since these sites are all based offshore, they aren’t just available in Washington, but throughout the nation.
1. BetOnline – No. 1 Washington Gambling Site
BetOnline is a premium gambling site that has it all. The platform hosts a complete sportsbook, a racebook, a full online casino, and a popular poker room. There is even a section dedicated to esports betting where fans can follow matches live and bet on various games. Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Dota 2, and Valorant are the top choices here.
All of this is available from just one account and the different sections share the same cashier. There are many different bonuses and you can choose the preferred ones by entering the corresponding BetOnline Casino promo codes.
The banking system supports an impressive range of payment methods that include bank cards, wire transfers, Bitcoin, and 15+ altcoins. Payouts are quick and approved in 1-2 business days, while the support team is available 24/7 for assistance. Furthermore, BetOnline offers a safe and secure platform and has 25+ years of experience with gambling in Washington.
Pros:
- Great sports betting odds for major leagues
- Live betting interface with useful statistics
- More than 450 online casino games in WA
- Frequent bonuses and promos for all users
- The best range of cryptocurrency options
Cons:
- Withdrawals to credit cards are not supported
2. XBet – Best Bookmaker for College Online Sports Gambling in Washington State
XBet is one of the most popular online sportsbooks in Washington state because it has great lines for college leagues. It is among the first bookmakers to present markets for NCAA betting and it keeps the margins low. Top picks include the Seattle Redhawks, Washington Huskies, and the Eastern Washington Eagles. Of course, XBet also covers the major leagues in great detail.
Additional options for online gambling in Washington state include a dedicated racebook and around 200 casino games. XBet Casino has the latest 3D slots from Betsoft and realistic table games from Nucleus. Players can even check out the live casino tables after signing in.
The operator offers several great bonuses with reasonable terms and conditions. The XBet casino bonus stands out with a rollover requirement of just 40x for the bonus amount alone. The banking methods are a bit limited but include cards and major cryptos, which will please most customers.
Pros:
- Simple sportsbook interface for main markets
- Rewarding online gambling bonuses in WA
- Free predictions and news for better bets
- High-quality online slots with 3D visuals
- Site available instantly on mobile devices
Cons:
- Limited range of sportsbook prop bets
3. MyBookie – Great Odds for Online Sports Gambling in Washington State
MyBookie was created in 2014 with the goal of offering legitimate sports betting options online. It is available in Washington state and comes with great coverage for all the popular sports. The odds are also very competitive and players can further improve their results through bonuses by using MyBookie promo codes.
There are additional deals for the MyBookie Casino section, which has around 200 games. Featured titles include the popular creations from Betsoft, many of which have 3D graphics. The racing tab completes the online gambling offering in Washington with a full schedule of horse racing meetings.
The platform is entirely available instantly from the browser, without any extra downloads. It is secure and supports Bitcoin banking. Other payment methods in the cashier include Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum.
Pros:
- High credit card acceptance rate in the US
- 48-hour payout processing when cashing out
- Deposit bonuses for sports and casino games
- Live betting odds for all the popular sports
- Exclusive betting contests with large prizes
Cons:
- Doesn’t have the biggest casino library
4. BetUS – The Best Washington Online Gambling Bonuses
BetUS is one of the oldest and most popular brands for online gambling in Washington state. It was established way back in 1994 and continues to impress to this day. The new platform runs smoothly on different devices and players can browse the different sections with ease.
While the sportsbook is the main product, BetUS also has a large online casino and a racebook. These are available on the same site and share the same balance. There are even BetUS Casino bonus codes that give your casino bankroll a good boost. You can get bonus funds for sports betting and for casino gaming on the same deposit, which is quite rare.
Additional features that make BetUS unique is its selection of exclusive shows with picks and predictions, known as BetUS TV. Players can get extra details here and make better bets on the site. For banking, the cashier only has the basics in terms of cards and major crypto coins. It does provide fast withdrawals, reviewed 7 days a week.
Pros:
- Renowned sportsbook brand in Washington
- Large bonuses and special gambling promos
- 24/7 customer support by chat, phone, email
- Over 400 online casino games for WA players
- Multiple BetUS contests available every week
Cons:
- Loyalty program only for the sportsbook
5. Bovada – Best Range of Sports and Biggest Online Poker Room in WA
Bovada stands out in the Washington state online gambling landscape in several ways. First of all, the Bovada Sportsbook has the best coverage and presents around 30 sports. Furthermore, popular leagues and major matches can have over 200 betting markets. This makes it the largest sports betting site in the state, in terms of sports and lines.
Secondly, Bovada Poker is the largest online poker room in the US when it comes to traffic. It is the flagship skin on the PaiWangLuo Network, which gets around 2,000 peak cash game players. Unfortunately, Bovada Casino lags behind the other two sections and comes with a modest gaming collection of around 180 options.
Bovada bonus codes are available for newcomers and cover deals for the sportsbook and the casino. Bitcoin users can benefit from boosted offers and the rollover rates are generally impressive. Casino bonuses with 25x wagering and sportsbook offers with a 5x rollover rate are worth highlighting here.
Pros:
- The lowest gambling bonus wagering rates
- Loyalty program with comp points for bets
- Great range of pre-match and in-play lines
- Bovada Racebook has more than 20 tracks
- Biggest online poker tournaments in WA
Cons:
- Limited selection of casino games
6. SportsBetting.ag – Generous Bonuses & Promotions for WA Online Gambling
Despite its name, SportsBetting.ag actually has a complete range of Washington state online gambling options. The sportsbook is the main attraction but the site also has a large online casino section. Furthermore, SportsBetting.ag is on the Chico Poker Network, which has good traffic and a rich tournament schedule. Add the esports section and the live casino and the site has it all.
Launched in 2011, the operator has a long history in the US. The site can use some updates, especially when it comes to the desktop sportsbook interface. The security measures in place are top-notch and the cashier features more than 15 crypto options. Traditional payment methods are available as well and the limits are very generous.
When it comes to bonuses and promotions for online gambling in Washington, SportsBetting.ag definitely stands out. It has multiple options for new players with big deposit bonuses and reloads after that. The promotions include special rewards, free bets, and unique campaigns. Players can also benefit from betting contests and casino tournaments.
Pros:
- All-in-one Washington online gambling site
- Generous bonuses and extra promotions
- Well-established brand with a long history
- Help section and 24/7 user support service
Cons:
- The online gambling platform looks dated
7. BUSR – Great Washington Online Gambling Site for Beginners
BUSR is a trusted online gambling operator, available in Washington state with a Curacao-issued gambling license. The site has a very simple and clean layout, especially for its sportsbook. The sports are displayed on the left and the main betting options are presented in the middle. This makes it a great starting sportsbook for beginners, with fair odds and a user-friendly bet slip.
In addition to the sports options, BUSR also has a racebook with a packed schedule, and an online casino. Players can choose from around 200 games from Betsoft and Nucleus, with additional live dealer options from Vegas Live. The slots get most of the attention and you can also play them in demo mode on the site.
The cashier is pretty simple and only has a handful of payment methods. Crypto deposits come with additional rewards from the boosted bonuses. Payouts take around 48 hours to get approved and most options have fees, with the exception of Bitcoin.
Pros:
- Several promos for bonuses and free spins
- Support available by phone, chat & email
- Banking in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin
- Live casino tables with professional dealers
Cons:
- Doesn’t have a rewards program
- Desktop site looks pretty bland
8. Everygame – Unique Washington Online Gambling Platform with Everything
Everygame stands out with its wide range of online gambling options in Washington. It has a large sportsbook with odds for all the major sports, along with two different casino sections. There is also an Everygame poker room with very loose competition, but the traffic is quite low. It is a good choice for a few quick cash games and some tournament action during the weekend.
Although it doesn’t have the best-looking interface, the large buttons and clear tabs make it easy to browse the different options. Moreover, each section comes with its own bonuses and promotions for extra rewards. Everygame promo codes unlock an entire range of offers, from welcome bonuses to daily free spins.
The cashier is generally very accommodating but the deposit options for Washington online gambling are somewhat limited. Players in the state can only deposit by cards or by major cryptos, like BTC, BCH, and LTC. For any questions or concerns, the customer support team is always available by live chat and email.
Pros:
- Online casino games from RTG and WGS
- Massive welcome package for new players
- Special sportsbook promotions and free bets
- Solid rewards program on Everygame Poker
Cons:
- Limited banking methods on the platform
- Doesn’t have the best sports betting odds
9. Betanysports – Multiple WA Online gambling Products on One Platform
Betanysports is a special online gambling platform that is available in Washington state with a wide range of products. The brand doesn’t just offer an online sportsbook but also includes four online casinos, a live casino, a mobile casino, a racebook, and a lottery. Unfortunately, the overall layout is not very user-friendly, which can discourage new players.
The platform is definitely secure and the operator is trustworthy. Payments are available by Bitcoin, credit cards, electronic checks, and money transfers. The limits are not ideal when using the traditional methods as transactions are capped at $350 for cards and $690 for transfers. Payouts are also best done via Bitcoin since other options have fees.
Pros:
- Very wide range of online gambling products
- Exclusive bonuses and other promotions
- Compatible with iPhone and Android devices
- Bitcoin online deposits can go up to $10,000
Cons:
- The site doesn’t appear very welcoming
- Fees of up to $100 for some banking options
10. Jazz – Established Online Gambling Brand with Decades of History in Washington
While Jazz isn’t the most popular name for online gambling in Washington state, it should definitely be on the list. The company was founded in 1994, making it one of the oldest online sportsbooks in the country. It also added a casino section and a racebook to ensure a better variety of options. This is all done with a license issued by Curacao eGaming.
New players can select bonuses for the different products on the platform and then claim additional rewards as well. The offers are solid and the terms are reasonable. The wagering rate can depend on the banking method used. On this topic, Jazz accepts a few crypto coins, Person 2 Person, and credit/debit cards.
Pros:
- More than 400 casino games to choose from
- Features all of the popular sports in the US
- Exclusive bonuses and cashback on horses
- Contests with prize pools of up to $1 million
Cons:
- Withdrawals only by crypto and P2P
- Doesn’t have an online poker room
Comparing the Best Washington Online Gambling Sites
To better highlight the variety of options for online gambling that Washington state residents have, we will go through the top 10 sites and list their offerings. The following table allows you to easily compare the platforms and see which ones have what you want.
|Site
|
Sportsbook
|
Racebook
|
Esports
|
Online Casino
|
Poker
|
Lottery
|BetOnline
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|Xbet
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|MyBookie
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|BetUS
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|Bovada
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|Sports Betting.ag
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|BUSR
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
❌
|Everygame
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|Betanysports
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|Jazz
|
✅
|
✅
|
❌
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
Is Online Gambling Legal in Washington?
Washington hasn’t legalized online gambling and it doesn’t license operators within its borders. The state has a long history of being against online gambling, despite hosting around 30 land-based casinos. It is actually the only state in the nation that specifically made it illegal for casinos to offer gambling products on the internet. While the state has not yet legalized sports betting, Washington players can still gamble legally at the recommended offshore sports betting sites recommended here.
In addition to the many local casinos, Washington also accepts gambling on horse races. This became legal in the 1930s and now includes off-track betting with licensed parlors.
More recently, Washington made retail sports betting legal. Operators can also offer online wagering for clients who are physically located on the casino premises. Very few casinos have launched this option so far.
Other forms of legal gambling in the state include bingo, raffles, and scratch cards from licensed vendors.
Who can Gamble Online in Washington?
The minimum gambling age in Washington is 18 years. Local casinos that serve alcohol will only allow visitors who are 21 years or older. For horse racing, the minimum age is also 18 and the same goes for taking part in lottery draws.
For offshore online casinos, the standard Washington gambling age starts at 18 years old. Some operators may require users to be at least 21 years in order to register. We recommend checking the main terms to clear this up before signing up.
Types of Online Gambling Sites
Washington online gambling platforms are often not limited to just one category. Most sites nowadays cover multiple types of online gambling to ensure more variety for their customers. You can learn more about the different categories right here:
Sports Gambling Sites
The most popular form of Washington state online gambling is sports betting. It is available at all 10 of our recommended sites, although the actual offering may vary. The biggest sports for gambling are football, basketball, baseball, tennis, hockey, and soccer. Some bookmakers can cover around 30 sports in total. They also offer different types of bets, including straight, parlay, over/under, and props.
Horse Gambling Sites
Betting on horse races is also very popular in Washington, with several race tracks running in the state. Online gambling sites take this option to extremes and cover tens of tracks from around the world. As a result, fans can enjoy a lot of action every day across thoroughbred and harness events. You will find all the standard horse racing bets when gambling online in WA.
Esports Gambling Sites
Esports betting has become so big in recent years that some online gambling sites for Washington state have dedicated sections for the sport. This is the case at BetOnline and Sportsbetting.ag. They cover the major tournaments for CSGO gambling, League of Legends, Dota 2, Valorant, and other games. You can even bet on live matches and watch the action through the included Twitch stream.
Casino Gambling Sites
All of our top sites have online casino games that players can enjoy for real money. The most popular options for online gambling are slots, legal in Washington state at offshore casinos. Other top games include blackjack, roulette, baccarat, video poker, and specialties. Live casinos provide a more immersive gaming experience with real dealers and a complete casino environment.
Poker Gambling Sites
Poker can be found in different forms online. There are casino table poker games, like Caribbean Stud Poker and Pai Gow Poker, and dedicated online poker rooms where you play against other players. Bovada and BetOnline are the top two options for the latter category with cash games and tournaments every day. Texas Hold’em is the main variant but Omaha also gets some action.
Lottery Gambling Sites
Lottery games also cover a wide range of variations. Betanysports has its own lottery with Pick 3 and Pick 4 options. There are also lottery-type games that you can find at almost every top online casino in Washington state. Here we can mention keno, casino bingo, and even scratchcards. Furthermore, Bovada has a numbers game that runs every few minutes throughout the day.
How to Register with Gambling Sites in Washington
All you have to do is follow these steps to start playing casino games and betting on sports online in Washington. We are using the best gambling site in the state, BetOnline, for this example, but the process is about the same on the other sites as well.
Step 1: Go to BetOnline
Click here to go to BetOnline right away. Once on the page, click the “Join” button from the top right corner or from the promotional banner.
Step 2: Complete the Registration Form
You will need to enter your name, email, a gambling account password, zip code, phone number, and date of birth. After filling out all the boxes, click on the “Get Started” button at the bottom.
Step 3: Sign In
In some cases, BetOnline will send an email with a link to verify your new gambling account. Simply follow the link from the email and then sign-in on the site using your email address and selected password.
Step 4: Make a Deposit
Open the cashier from the account menu and choose your preferred banking method. You can use cards, Bitcoin, various altcoins, and other deposit options. Remember to enter the promo code on the deposit page.
Step 5: Enjoy WA Online Gambling
You now have the funds and the bonus ready for online gambling in Washington. You can browse the different sections from the tabs at the top.
Payment Methods Available at Washington Gambling Sites
Before you join a site, you should become familiar with the available payment methods. These represent an important aspect when betting online as they allow you to manage your funds.
Convenient deposit options are a must but we feel that the withdrawal methods are even more important. This is especially the case given that the current online gambling Washington state law prevents withdrawals to credit cards. Let’s a closer look at the different options.
Crypto Betting Options
Crypto has become the go-to banking method for Washington online gambling. The rise in popularity of some cryptocurrencies has definitely helped in this regard. Bitcoin is now mainstream and players can easily open wallets and buy coins. Other popular cryptos include Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple.
The main pushing force is the level of convenience provided on gambling platforms. All of the top offshore sites accept Bitcoin and often multiple altcoins as well. They are great for deposits and for free withdrawals with quick processing. In some cases, using crypto to deposit will also land you a bigger bonus.
eWallet Betting Options
PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, EcoPayz, and other eWallets have become more frequently used for online purchases. They require some setting up but players who already have accounts will generally prefer to use them over other methods. Unfortunately, eWallets have very limited availability on Washington state online gambling sites.
Traditional Payment Methods
Many players continue to use traditional payment methods to deposit, like debit and credit cards from Visa and MasterCard. Bank wire transfers also fit in this category, although the limits are generally higher than average. You can even withdraw your funds after an online gambling win for real money in Washington state by wire transfer. Just make sure to check the fees in advance.
Other traditional banking methods for cashing out the winnings include checks by courier, money orders, and Person to Person. Standard fees of around $100 can apply for processing.
Gambling Bonuses Available at Washington
One of the advantages of gambling online, over land-based venues, is the instant access to a wider and bigger selection of bonuses. Players interested in gambling in Washington state can benefit from a wide range of promotional deals. These are the different types that you can access at the top 10 sites:
Match Deposit Bonuses
The most common form of online gambling bonuses is matching deals on deposits. These bonuses are based on the size of the deposit and the percentage can range from 50% to 300%, or more. The limits can also vary quite a bit depending on the offer, going up to $5,000 in some cases. Match deposit bonuses are widely available for new customers but also for existing users.
One great example of a match deposit bonus is the 200% crypto bonus for new players at BetUS. This is actually a double deal made out of a 150% sports bonus and a 50% casino bonus. On the same deposit, you can get up to $2,500 in extra funds for the platform.
No Deposit Bonuses
A no deposit bonus is a reward for players, without requiring them to make a deposit just to claim the offer. The best Washington state gambling sites can offer no deposit bonuses in different forms. The most sought-after deal is the sign-up no deposit bonus. This is where you get a small bonus just for signing up on the site.
A good way to spot no deposit bonuses in Washington for online gambling is to look at the promotions pages. BetOnline has an entire page of promos and these include various risk-free bets. There is even a mobile bonus of $50 in free play for the first time you bet from your phone. If you lose, you get the stake back, no deposit is needed.
Free Bets
Sportsbook free bets are a great way to encourage users to take some extra risks. With a free bet, you don’t spend any of your own cash to place the wager. Instead, you enter the free bet ticket and then bet as usual. If you win, you receive only the winnings from the bet, without the initial bet amount.
We like Everygame Sports for its different promotions for free bets. For example, if you place a parlay on the site and you lose due to one selection, you enter a special giveaway. Every week, 20 lucky players win $50 free bets to help them get over the previous parlays.
Free Spins
Online gambling slots are legal in Washington state, so operators can award bonuses as free spins to its punters. Instead of getting bonus funds, you receive a set number of spins on a particular game with a fixed stake. You can play the free spins right away and the wagering requirement only applies to the obtained winnings.
MyBookie Casino has Free Spin Wednesdays, a promotion where players can deposit $50 for 50 free spins. The best part is that the winnings from the bonus spins only have to be rolled over once. This makes the bonus easy to clear and quite rewarding.
Loyalty Programs
Last but not least, loyalty programs can be very rewarding for Washington online gambling players. The basic system works by generating comp points when you bet on the site. In some cases, you can advance through multiple tiers by earning more points, thus unlocking better rewards.
Bovada Rewards is great because it is straightforward and covers all the sections on the platform. All players earn points when they bet but the rate depends on the gambling option. After you accumulate some points, you can redeem them for bonus funds for free. Earning more points improves the level and the redemption rate.
Who Regulates Online Gambling in Washington?
Washington state doesn’t regulate online gambling. Offshore operators are normally licensed and regulated by Curacao eGaming, Gaming Curacao, or other reliable authorities.
As for the local gambling options, the Washington State Gambling Commission is in charge of overseeing, licensing, and regulating operators. Additional tribal gaming agencies also help oversee casinos and cardrooms in different areas of the state. The Tribal Gaming Unit is part of the WSGC and has agents that visit local establishments.
The close regulations ensure a safe environment for local gamblers. The state also provides resources for responsible gambling to help prevent and treat problem gambling.
Tax on Gambling Winnings in Washington
Gambling winnings are generally taxable both on a federal level and on a state level. The federal tax in this case is 24% for winnings of $1,200 or more from slots and $5,000 or more from poker tournaments. Some local casinos in Washington will withhold this amount when paying out the winnings and send it over to the IRS.
The good news is that Washington is one of the nine states that don’t collect income tax. As a result, players in the state are spared around 2-6% in additional taxes on their winnings.
Given the Washington state gambling laws for online casinos, offshore companies don’t declare your online gambling winnings. This means that you don’t have to pay federal taxes when you win on these sites. And since there is no state tax in Washington, you basically don’t have to pay anything.
Washington Gambling Apps & Mobile Sites
Mobile gambling is huge on a global scale and Washington state is not without premium options. Although none of our recommended offshore sites have downloadable apps, they provide mobile-optimized platforms that you can access from the browser. Access is easier and faster, while players benefit from the full platform on basically any iPhone or Android device.
Mobile gambling is significantly more convenient as players can connect from any location, at any time. Thanks to the optimized sites, you can easily browse mobile sports betting markets, casino games, and even play online poker on the go. The sites remain safe and secure, with user-friendly banking for deposits and withdrawals.
There are even some exclusive bonuses for Washington mobile gambling users. For example, Everygame Casino has a mobile award bonus that can land players an extra $50.
Online Gambling Sites vs Land-Based Gambling Facilities in Washington
It is safe to say that online gambling is not always the same as land-based gambling. Each option has its merits and it mostly comes down to what you prefer. These are the main pros and cons when choosing gambling online in Washington, over land-based establishments:
Pros:
- More casino games and easier to browse
- Large bonuses and rewarding promotions
- Instant access online & on mobile devices
- Large sportsbooks and great poker traffic
- Helpful customer support for assistance
Cons:
- Not the same thrilling environment when online
- Land-based casinos can be enjoyed with friends
- Casinos often have restaurants, bars, and more
- Some venues offer exclusive local jackpots
- Online withdrawals aren’t instant and in cash
Best Gambling Sites Software Providers
There are several major software developers that power the best Washington online gambling sites. Each one has its own style and approach, but all of them are reliable and trustworthy. Learn more about the top 5 software providers right here:
Betsoft
Available on most of the best online casinos, Washington gambling players are probably already familiar with Betsoft. It is a renowned software developer that offers a complete range of casino games. It is best known for its online slots with 3D graphics and immersive animations. Some of its best creations include Take Olympus, Mr Macau, and Return to Paris.
Dragon Gaming
While Dragon Gaming doesn’t have the same long history as Betsoft, it has definitely grown a lot in recent years. The software developer was established in 2019 and has already launched around 50 games. Most of these are slots with high-quality graphics and a range of themes. Our favorite Dragon Gaming titles are Sea Treasures, Basketball Legends, and Love Beach.
Realtime Gaming
Known mostly as RTG, Realtime Gaming is one of the oldest software providers for online casinos in the US. It was established in 1998 with its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, but moved to Costa Rica in 2007. RTG is known for powering entire online casinos on its own and also has selected titles on some brands. Popular slots include Khrysos Gold, Bubble Bubble 3, and Asgard Deluxe.
Nucleus Gaming
Established in 2015, Nucleus Gaming is another top studio for online casino gambling in Washington. It has a library of over 110 games that is mostly made out of slots. Nucleus also has more than 20 table games of premium quality that cover everything from blackjack to craps. As for slots, we recommend checking out Wins Ahoy, Bandits and Bounties, and Wings of Victory.
Fresh Deck Studios
This developer is different from the other ones we covered above. It provides live dealer games and is available at some of the best sites in Washington. Players can enjoy live blackjack, live roulette, and live baccarat, with tables running 24/7. The professional dealers help recreate the authentic casino experience for anyone in Washington of the legal gambling age.
Tips for How to Stay Safe When Gambling Online in Washington
Your safety should always be the main priority when gambling online. In Washington, the lack of locally regulated options can represent a problem for frequent bettors. We will show you how to always stay safe when using real money to gamble online.
1. Play at Verified WA Online Gambling Sites
Unfortunately, there are plenty of scam sites available online that can have unfair games or shady practices. We strongly recommend that you do some research and only deposit real money at trustworthy gambling sites. The best way to do this without wasting any time is to check out our top recommendations. These have all been verified by our experts and provide safe platforms.
2. Learn the Washington Gambling Laws
Washington is the only state where online gambling can be considered a felony. Granted, no players have ever been charged for gambling online, but we always recommend staying within the legal limits. Don’t bet large amounts of money and don’t go for unlicensed sites. Top brands generally have a gaming license issued in Curacao.
3. Use Secure Payment Methods
You can add an extra layer of online gambling security with the right payment methods. Crypto is the safest option right now, with Bitcoin gambling being the most popular pick. Not only do you get extra bonuses in some casinos, but Bitcoin deposits are also safer. You don’t have to share any banking information or card details. It is also great for cashing out the winnings securely.
4. Set an Online Gambling Budget
A great way to stay safe when taking part in online gambling in Washington state is to set a budget. This should be made out of funds that you can afford to lose and have no other purpose. Once you have reached your budget for the set period, you shouldn’t deposit any more cash. A solid budget will help you gamble responsibly and prevent issues down the road.
5. Use a Secure Internet Connection
Don’t connect to your accounts when on a public internet connection. Even if some operators prohibit the use of a VPN, you can still use one without changing your location. This can add extra security and properly encrypt your information. If possible, we also recommend using two-factor authentication for the gambling site.
How Washington Online Gambling Compares to its Neighboring States
If you were hoping to cross the state border and find regulated online gambling sites, we have bad news for you. Washington’s two neighboring states share similar regulations when it comes to betting online. Idaho is easily one of the biggest opposing states to online gambling in the nation. It doesn’t have any forms of legal betting on the internet.
Oregon is a bit looser when it comes to online gambling regulations, but not by much. It does have legal online sports betting and pari-mutuel options. There is only one licensed sportsbook and that is DraftKings, which operates under the license of The Oregon Lottery. Real money online casinos are not regulated in Oregon as of now.
Gambling Facilities in Washington
Washington state definitely has plenty of land-based gambling facilities. There are 29 Indian tribes here and all of them have some form of gambling compacts. 22 tribes operate gambling facilities and some even have multiple establishments. As a result, there are now around 30 land-based casinos in Washington. Most of them are located in the northwest part of the state.
Furthermore, while some of the biggest casinos in WA don’t have poker rooms, the state is home to quite a few cardrooms. These are known as mini-casinos and can also offer games like blackjack alongside multiplayer poker tables.
We should also point out the fact that the slots in Washington gambling facilities aren’t actual slots games. They are electronic games designed to look like slots but they don’t actually work the same way. As a result, you won’t find any Las Vegas slot machines in these tribal casinos. Even so, the five largest Washington gambling facilities are worth checking out.
Muckleshoot Casino
- Address: 2402 Auburn Way South, Auburn, WA 98002
- Opening hours: 24/7
Muckleshoot Casino is the largest gambling facility in Washington state. It has over 3,000 slot machines and over 70 table games. Visitors can also check out the large sportsbook powered by Caesars to place bets and follow the action live. The resort includes restaurants and bars where frequent players can use their comp points for perks.
Ilani Casino Resort
- Address: 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, WA 98642
- Opening hours: 24/7
The Ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield covers a massive area of 368,000 square feet. Its casino section has more than 2,500 slots and all the popular casino table games. It also provides entertainment options with scheduled events in the ballroom, restaurant dining, and shopping opportunities. Players can benefit from several casino promotions for some extra funds.
Tulalip Resort Casino
- Address: 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd, Tulalip, WA 98271
- Opening hours: 24/7
The Tulalip Tribes provide a large gambling facility in Washington state. The casino of 200,000 square feet has over 2,400 slot machines and around 40 tables for blackjack, roulette, and other popular games. Visitors can stay at the four-star hotel on the resort and check out the restaurants and cafes. Tulalip has plans of expanding with a full sportsbook.
Emerald Queen Casino Tacoma
- Address: 2920 East R Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
- Opening hours: 24/7
The Emerald Queen Casino Resort in Tacoma opened in June 2020. The brand-new gambling facility has more than 2,100 slots, 60 table games, and a sports bar with 250 seats. There is also a massive entertainment center that can seat 1,800 people for various concerts and events. The new casino often comes with new promotions for visitors.
Snoqualmie Casino
- Address: 37500 SE North Bend Way, Snoqualmine, WA 98065
- Opening hours: 24/7
Also known as Sno Casino, Snoqualmie is the closest casino to Seattle. It has around 1,700 slot games and more than 50 tables for other games. The facility includes a dedicated poker room and a newly launched sportsbook. You will also find an array of dining and entertainment options as part of the resort.
The Best Online Gambling Site in Washington
Our top pick for Washington state online gambling is BetOnline because it offers a complete range of premium products. With a sportsbook, racebook, casino, and poker room on the same site, residents of The Evergreen State will definitely be happy here. The overall quality is also very impressive thanks to the sharp odds, the modern interface, and the high-end software.
And on top of everything, BetOnline has a superb offering of bonuses and promotions for all customers. Banking is secure and easy to use thanks to the many methods available. You can deposit by Bitcoin and claim a 100% bonus right away.