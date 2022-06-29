Kansas Sports Betting Guide – Compare the Best Kansas Sportsbooks
After years of legal wrangling, Kansas sports betting is finally on the way, with it previously having been illegal. Although the legalization hasn’t technically gone through yet, there are still plenty of online sportsbooks available to sports betting fans in Kansas. This guide will rank the 10 best offshore operators and reveal the best bonuses available to Kansas players who are looking to sign up.
Best Sportsbooks in Kansas
List of the Best Sportsbooks in Kansas
After some deliberation, we’ve unanimously agreed that the following sports betting sites are the best for KS residents. Let’s see who made the cut:
- BetOnline – Overall best online sports betting in Kansas site
- XBet – Superb online sports betting in Kansas site for depositing with cryptocurrencies
- MyBookie – Authoritative KS sports betting site for news and tips
- BetUS – Brilliant Kansas online sports betting operator for bonuses
- Bovada – One of the best Kansas sports betting platforms for mobile wagering
- Sportsbetting.ag – Good site for betting on soccer
- BUSR – Leading racebook for KS residents
- Everygame – The most improved sportsbook in Kansas
- BetAnySports – Provides the best odds for Kansas sports bettors
- Jazz – User-friendly site for Kansas players
Timeline: Legal Kansas Sports Betting Developments
The landscape of Kansas sports betting in 2022 has fundamentally changed. Now, retail and mobile sports betting will become a reality. But how did we get to this point? It’s time to chronicle the key moments that brought about Kansas sports betting in our timeline:
- May 2022: Governor Laura Kelly signs a Kansas sports betting bill (Senate Bill 84) which gives the green light to sports betting in Kansas. It is unclear yet when it will formally launch.
- 2020: The Kansas Senate passed a bill authorizing sports betting. However, the bill was never pushed forward due to the impact of Covid-19.
- 2019: Discussions regarding sports betting in Kansas laws are rendered ineffective.
- 2018: After the overturning of PASPA in May, Kansas legislators are given belief they could become one of the first states to introduce sports betting.
- 2007: Land-based casinos are being built after the passing of the Kansas Expanded Lottery Act.
- 1970: Despite not being formally legalized, different forms of charitable and social gambling become widely accepted.
Reviews of the Best Sportsbooks in Kansas
It’s time to shine a light on the top 10 Kansas sports betting sites. These operators are widely regarded as the best offshore sportsbooks, so let’s get down to business.
1. BetOnline – Overall best online sports betting in Kansas site
It may come as little surprise but BetOnline came out on top in our carefully curated list of best Kansas sports betting sites. It boasts some of the best software, and above all, a reliable user experience. When you factor in that it has some of the most appealing odds, as well as publishes lines quicker than most of its competitors, there is a lot to enjoy about BetOnline.
The operator accepts lines on a large number of sports, and it is one of the best NFL betting sites around. You will find some handy features, such as an in-play parlay bet builder and the live betting experience is second to none.
Mobile betting is available, and you will find a healthy range of methods to make deposits and withdrawals, including crypto and credit cards, but with the latter, you will incur fees for making deposits.
The BetOnline promo code is rather appealing, however, be warned that the wagering requirements may be higher in relation to other sites.
Pros:
- Excellent live betting platform
- Offers a good range of cryptocurrencies to deposit with
- Good for making prop bets
- Extensive in sports coverage
Cons:
- Could have a stronger welcome bonus
2. XBet – Superb online sports betting in Kansas site for depositing with cryptocurrencies
XBet is also a popular option for those who like using Kansas online sports betting sites. It is perhaps a little leaner than BetOnline and has a narrower choice of sports, but that shouldn’t put you off. It is a great site for beginners and you will notice college basketball and baseball lines as well as other niche sports, such as Aussie Rules.
This site is one of the best for cryptocurrency payments, as the site accepts Bitcoin and Litecoin. Also, the customer service is impressive, as you can find 24/7 customer support available via live chat, telephone, and email.
XBet, which holds a license from Costa Rica, is safe to use and you will find the welcome offer is competitive when using the XBet bonus code.
Pros:
- User-friendly sportsbook
- Great for making cryptocurrency deposits with
- Quick payouts
- Good for in-play betting
Cons:
- No official mobile betting app
3. MyBookie – Authoritative KS sports betting site for news and tips
MyBookie, which has been going since 2014, is one of the most authoritative Kansas sports betting sites. The in-house team of writers will keep you in the know as they have a rolling blog complete with all the latest news and tips.
The site is great for live betting, so you can keep tabs on wagers while in-play and you can bet on mainstream sports, as well as sports and competitions that are further afield.
Payments can be made through a variety of ways, including Person to Person, Bitcoin, as well as traditional credit and debit cards. Although there is no betting app, the MyBookie sportsbooks can be accessed through your mobile device.
You can tap into a brilliant promotion when using the MyBookie promo code. The customer service team can be contacted via live chat, email, and telephone, and they will handle queries swiftly.
Pros:
- Authoritative site for news and tips
- Wide range of sports covered
- Brilliant mobile platform for iOS and Android users
- Good range of betting lines
Cons:
- Deposit limits could be higher for some payment methods
4. BetUS – Brilliant Kansas online sports betting operator for bonuses
With over 25 years of experience in the field, we couldn’t have a list of the best Kansas sports betting sites without including BetUS. This site has some of the best offers around, but it stands head and shoulders when it comes to bonuses. Indeed, BetUS has the most competitive welcome bonus around and you can use the BetUS promo code to access it.
You will find a healthy range of sports at BetUS, including basketball, soccer, and baseball. BetUS also has a brilliant racebook with all the top harness and thoroughbred races across the world.
Depositing with cryptocurrency is very easy at BetUS and from a design point of view, it is aesthetically very pleasing. Among the other features at BetUS, includes last-minute bets, so if you are scrambling around for a market, you should find it quite easily.
Pros:
- Can make bets via phone
- Last-minute bets feature
- Very competitive welcome bonus
- Mobile app available
Cons:
- Rollover requirement for welcome bonus on steep side
5. Bovada – One of the best Kansas sports betting platforms for mobile wagering
Bovada is one of those modern and forward-thinking Kansas sports betting sites. It is great for those who like to wager on the go, and the native apps for iOS and Android devices are very responsive.
Bovada has an exceptional range of sports, which includes the biggest and best competitions from around the world. Like MyBookie, you will find live streaming, so you can watch your favorite teams on the move.
Cryptocurrencies sit alongside traditional payment methods and you can expect swift payouts here. The current welcome offer is very competitive, but the crypto-focused Bovada bonus code is worth tapping into, as you get more value for your money.
Pros:
- Realistic bonus T&Cs
- Large number of daily markets
- Great site for live streaming
- 24/7 customer support
Cons:
- No email support
6. Sportsbetting.ag – Good site for betting on soccer
Sportsbetting is one of those esteemed sites that do a great job with its coverage of soccer, as you can find lines on the MLS, as well as top European leagues. While it is rather simplistic from a design point of view, it shouldn’t deter you from joining.
Those who sign up can claim the Sportsbetting promo code and it is one of the best cash out sportsbooks, so you can retrieve any potential winnings in-play before an event finishes.
The customer care team will tackle and resolve any betting issues promptly and there is a 24/7 live chat feature which is extremely useful.
Although it doesn’t have a downloadable sports betting app, the mobile version is more than adequate. There is also a good range of payment methods, where the deposit limits are fair to suit those of all budgets.
Pros:
- Good range for soccer betting
- Re-bet feature
- Rewarding bonuses
- Wide range of crypto markets
Cons:
- Design of sportsbook requires a revamp
7. BUSR – Leading racebook for KS residents
One of the main selling points of BUSR as a Kansas sports betting site is that users will be able to view competitive odds across a wide range of sports. The BUSR welcome bonus is a matched deposit and it ranks well compared to its competitors.
The horse racing product is very strong and aside from getting your hands on cash rebates, you will be able to access a handy racing schedule at your fingertips. But the eSports selection is rather limited.
Among the long list of payment methods available at BUSR, includes VISA and MasterCard, although they come with deposit fees. The customer service team is equipped to deal with questions in a live chat session and they offer a call-back service.
Pros:
- Renowned for quality of customer support
- Fabulous racebook
- Bitcoin accepted
- Healthy dose of Esports options
Cons:
- Relatively small number of payment options
8. Everygame – Most improved sportsbook in Kansas
Everygame has undergone a lot of improvement as a Kansas sports betting site in recent years. There have been redesigns of the site and it has a very presentable product. The live betting function is very good, and you will also notice a Top Bets section, highlighting events that are trending and worth paying attention to. Aside from horse racing and eSports, you will find markets for boxing, UFC, baseball, and football.
The good news is that anyone depositing through Everygame won’t incur any fees and there are also reasonable limits on withdrawals. It is also easy to contact the customer support team which can be done via live chat, email, or phone.
The Everygame welcome bonus is fairly solid, and while there’s no live stream available, this shouldn’t put you off from signing up.
Pros:
- Host of ongoing promotions
- Politics and entertainment markets
- Good range of eSports markets
- Bitcoin payments accepted
Cons:
- Smaller welcome bonus than other sportsbooks
9. BetAnySports – Provides the best odds for Kansas sports bettors
BetAnySports is a well-established Kansas sports betting site and has been in business since 2002, so has come a long way. One selling point of this site is that customers can get reduced juice lines, which means the site charges lower commissions on bets. There is a solid live betting feature and during matches, bettors will get a clear breakdown of stats.
Like some of its competitors, most of the deposit options are free of charge, including Visa, Bitcoin, and Electronic checks. However, be wary that withdrawals can be slightly tricky for some methods, including bank transfers.
Oh, and while there is a customer service team, you will find there are minimal waiting times on the 24/7 live chat facility. The BetAnySports promo code is also quite competitive.
Pros:
- Sportsbook and casino games offered
- User-friendly sports betting site
- Bitcoin accepted
- No fees for making cryptocurrency deposits
Cons:
- No mobile app
10. Jazz – User-friendly site for Kansas players
Jazz continues to make an impact in the Kansas sports betting scene. Currently, it offers major US sports such as NFL and NBA, as well as college football and basketball.
The racebook is also very competitive as you will find a rebate of up to 10% on some domestic meets and 5% on international races.
Payouts are quick via this site, but there is a $100 minimum deposit on credit and debit cards. Less is required to deposit using Bitcoin and you will find other methods, such as Skrill.
The maximum withdrawal for Bitcoin per day is $100, but it is not subject to any fees. Customer service is available via phone, email, and live chat, but unlike some sites, it doesn’t run 24/7. The Jazz bonus code, meanwhile, is a smaller offer compared to other sites.
Pros:
- Live chat support
- Facilitates cryptocurrency payments
- Modern sportsbook
- Maximum $500 transaction limit for some payments
Cons:
- No live streaming
Comparing Sportsbooks in Kansas
Now, that we have seen the top 10 Kansas sports betting sites in action, our table will show how each offshore fares across a range of selected criteria.
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Bonus Code
Number of Sports
Live Betting
Live Streaming
BetOnline
50% up to $1,000
BOL1000
21
Yes
No
XBet
50% up to $500
XBet50
23
Yes
No
MyBookie
50% up to $1,000
MYB50
23
Yes
Yes
BetUS
100% up to $2,500
JOIN125
19
Yes
No
Bovada
75% up to $750
BTCSWB750
22
Yes
Yes
Sportsbetting.ag
50% up to $1,000
SB1000
26
Yes
No
BUSR
100% up to $1,000
SPORTS100FP
22
Yes
No
Everygame
100% up to $150
SB1000
18
Yes
No
BetAnySports
60% up to $1,000
N/A
20
Yes
Yes
Jazz
50% up to $1,000
JAZZ50
18
Yes
No
Is Sports Betting Legal in Kansas?
So, is sports betting legal in Kansas? Yes, sports betting has been given the green light after Governor Kelly signed Senate Bill 84.
While online betting hasn’t been fully approved, retail and mobile betting will be launched imminently. A tentative date of January 2023 had been set, but Kansas residents are hoping it will be ready in time for the start of the 2022 season.
It is expected that more kiosks will open for residents to place in-person bets, while many recognized sites such as DraftKings and FanDuel have enabled residents to place wagers on Daily Fantasy Sports since 2015.
In the meantime, you can continue to play freely at any of the offshore sportsbooks we have discussed in this guide without fear of prosecution.
Who can Legally Bet on Sports in Kansas?
To bet in Kansas, you must be at least 21 years old and you will have to bet within state lines. Also, betting on college football is permitted within the state.
How to Bet on Sports Online in Kansas
Wagering at a Kansas sports betting should be a straightforward experience. To show you how to bet on sports in Kansas, we have used the top sportsbook on this page – BetOnline – and provided a step-by-step guide.
Step 1: Sign Up
First, visit BetOnline’s website and click the ‘Join Now’ button. You will need to enter a few details, such as your name, phone number, email address, and birthday to get registered.
Step 2: Verify Your Email
BetOnline asks all new players to verify their information. To do this, you will need to check your inbox, and then follow the link sent to you by BetOnline.
Step 3: Make Your First Deposit
You will now be able to deposit as little as $10 to get started with BetOnline. The sportsbook accepts credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin. Remember, BetOnline will provide you with a 50% deposit match up to $1,000, and you will need to enter the promo code BOL1000.
Step 4: Start Betting
Once you have completed the above steps, you can start betting. Make your way to the sportsbook lobby and place a few wagers on your preferred markets.
Previous Sports Betting Bills in Kansas
It has taken some time for Kansas sports betting to materialize. In some respects, it has been a bit of a struggle and the main bill that was passed took time to get off the ground.
- March 2022 – SB84 was originally rejected in March and state makers were forced to make amendments before resubmitting it.
Tax on Sports Betting Winnings in Kansas
At the moment, you are legally bound to tax taxes on earnings accrued from gambling winnings in Kansas. The figure is set at 5%, but you will also have to pay federal taxes.
With online sports betting in Kansas on the way, residents can expect to pay higher tax rates in the future.
Payment Methods available at Kansas Sports Betting Sites
The top Kansas sports betting sites will be complete with some of the best payment methods. Bettors will be able to use traditional methods as well as cryptocurrencies. MyBookie and XBet are well respected for their cryptocurrency offerings for making deposits and withdrawals.
Crypto Betting Options
Bitcoin is a dominant banking option at our recommended sportsbooks. XBet, for example, provides many crypto options, including Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin, which can be used to access their crypto-focused bonus.
E-Wallet Betting Options
Offshore betting sites, such as Bovada will facilitate eWallets for deposits, such as Neteller and Skrill. Bovada also has PayPal as an option. Setting up an eWallet is simple, and it is free to use.
Traditional Payment Methods
For most offshore sportsbooks, credit and debit cards are the bedrocks for making deposits. However, some sites may require members to have the cashier’s approval before using credit cards like Visa and MasterCard.
Bonuses Available at Kansas Sportsbooks
Bonuses provide a glimpse of what sportsbooks can offer and they help draw new players to a site. We have listed some of the most popular options.
Match Deposit Bonuses
Matched Deposit is the most common welcome promo offered by Kansas sports betting sites. Players will be rewarded for funding their accounts by matching their deposits up to a specific amount. For instance, a sports betting site offering a 100% matched deposit of up to $1,250 will give a player depositing $1,000 an additional $1,000 to spend.
No Deposit Bonuses
A No Deposit Bonus rewards players simply for signing up. A Kansas sports betting site gives a player free credits to wager risk-free. However, a player will often deposit funds to continue betting once the credits run out, securing a new player for the sportsbook.
Free Bets
The finest offshore sports will serve up the best free bets offers. However, there is usually some risk attached and you will have to fulfill wagering requirements, for example, x30 or x40 before you can collect your winnings.
So, if you wanted to bet $300 on an event with a 30x wagering requirement, then you would have to bet $900 before you can retrieve any potential winnings.
Popular Sports to Bet on in Kansas
Kansas has a rich heritage when it comes to sports betting, so we have outlined the following sports you can wager on.
NFL Betting
Kansas is home to the Kansas City Chiefs, so there are some great options when it comes to NFL betting. BetOnline is widely viewed as one of the top NFL betting sites for KS residents.
NBA Betting
Whether it is placing prop bets during the regular season, BetUS is the most complete site when it comes to NBA wagering. Odds here are competitive and it facilitates in-play betting.
MLB Betting
The Kansas City Royals have a big fan base and they have been around since 1969. Keen MLB enthusiasts in KS can bet on various lines at Bovada, including the Moneyline as well as totals over/under sections.
NHL Betting
The NHL is a big deal in the US and for those living in KS, the Colorado Avalanche is a popular team to bet on and most sites will have an array of prop and teaser-style bets available.
NCAA Football Betting
There are no restrictions when it comes to NCAA football betting in Kansas. The Kansas State Wildcats compete in the Big 12 Conference.
NCAA Basketball Betting
The NCAA basketball scene is flourishing in Kansas, and the Jayhawks have a big fan base. Wichita State also has a very promising basketball program.
Golf Betting
As golf is a year-long sport, you will find that most of our recommended offshore sportsbooks will be packed with lines covering all the big PGA Tour events, including the FedEx Cup playoffs, as well as Majors, so there’s plenty for bettors to get their teeth stuck into.
Horse Racing Betting
Horse racing comes into its own at Kansas online sports betting sites. The likes of BUSR and BetUS have big racebooks where you can find odds on the biggest races throughout the season, such as the Preakness Stakes and Kentucky Derby.
DFS Betting
DFS has grown in popularity over the past few years since it was legalized in 2015, and among the options available to KS residents, include:
- DraftKings – Has a wide range of fantasy sports betting markets
- FanDuel – Boasts unique bonuses for DFS players and has a superb app to boot.
Live Betting with Kansas Sportsbooks
All of the sportsbooks we have mentioned above will offer in-play betting, which has become an innovative part of the industry. Some of these will also be fantastic when it comes to cashing out bets.
Live betting has become a part and parcel of the mobile wagering experience and Bovada is one of the best sports betting apps out there for KS residents as you can track your wager and you will get the latest stats.
How Kansas Sports Betting Compares to Neighboring States
Kansas has been slow coming out of the blocks in terms of introducing sports betting. While neighboring states such as Colorado have already had sports betting available for two years, Kansas finds itself in a similar position to California. Indeed, California sports betting is expected to launch within a similar timeframe to Kansas.
The Best Sportsbook for Kansas
With Kansas sports betting making strides, it is hoped it will continue to evolve in the coming months and years. But we have unanimously agreed that BetOnline is the best Kansas sports betting site. It is clean cut, offers quick withdrawals and it has a ton of sports markets to bet on.
Live betting is a fundamental part of the betting experience and BetOnline is a trusted sportsbook for KS residents, so make sure you get involved today.
FAQs
Is online sports betting legal in Kansas?
Is mobile sports betting legal in Kansas?
Where can I bet on sports in Kansas?
Is sports betting legal in Kanas?
Is online sports betting legal in Kansas?