Maryland Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money Online Casinos in Maryland
In this guide we delve deeper into the world of online gambling in Maryland, we give you an idea about how to legally wager and play at Maryland online casinos as well as where the state stands in terms of legalizing online gambling.
So, keep reading if you’d like to learn more about the thrilling games available, excellent bonuses, which offshore casinos are the best for players in this state and much more!
Maryland Online Casinos
List of the Best Maryland Online Casinos
Players in Maryland have loads to look forward to when it comes to enjoying the ultimate online casino experience. And after reviewing a range of different sites Maryland players are legally allowed to register at, we’ve come up with the top ten best offshore casinos for players living in this state.
- Wild Casino – Receive Excellent Bonuses at the Best Maryland Online Casino
- BetOnline – Get Top Crypto Rewards at This Online Casino in Maryland
- Bovada – Enjoy Exciting Poker Tournaments
- Ignition – New Casino Players Get to Claim a Generous Welcome Offer
- MyBookie – Excellent Range of Online Casino Games
- XBet – Get Top Referral Casino Bonuses
- BigSpin – Play a Range of Rewarding Slots Games
- Cafe Casino – Great Live Dealer Games Selection
- Las Atlantis – Play Casino Games for Free at Las Atlantis
- MyB Casino – This Casino Promises a Premium Gambling Experience
Timeline of Casino Legislation in Maryland
Unlike many states in the USA, Maryland seems to be delaying the process of legalizing online gambling despite the popularity of gambling as a whole in Maryland. Below you’ll find a timeline of casino legislation in Maryland to give you an overview of the current status and how it came to be.
- 2008: Gambling becomes legal at licensed facilities in Maryland
- 2012: The General Assembly passes legislation that declared that Daily Fantasy Sports wagering is not subject to laws against gambling.
- April 2021: HB940 is passed which allows players to legally place bets on sports in Maryland.
- May 2021: BetMGM officially becomes the Ravens’ first gaming partner
- November 2021: The first in-person sports betting licenses were awarded by the Sports Wagering Application Commission following a 5-2 vote.
- November 2021: Director of Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, John Martin states that online sports betting will not be available until Fall 2022.
- December 2021: Sports betting wagers are being accepted at retail sportsbooks as of December 9th.
- February 2022: The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission announces the approval for a sports betting license for Bingo World and RSI (Rush Street Interactive).
- June 2022: Governor Larry Hogan pushes to get mobile and online sports betting legalized in time for the NFL season.
Reviews of the Best Maryland Online Casinos
Understanding the pros and cons of each casino you’re considering is key to finding the perfect Maryland online casinos for you. This is why we’ve decided to go into a little more detail about what you can expect at any of the offshore casinos on our list.
1. Wild Casino – Receive Excellent Bonuses at the Best Maryland Online Casino
At Wild Casino, players are treated to a variety of gambling options such as live blackjack, roulette, video poker, and exciting slots that could lead you to the win you’ve been waiting for! The exciting bonuses that fill up Wild Casino’s promotions page can be triggered by using popular payment methods such as Bitcoin, Mastercard and Visa.
Just remember to use the special Wild Casino bonus codes when making your deposits and you’ll be on your way to enjoying loads of excitement with even more casino credits! Should you need any information, you’ll find that the Wild Casino customer support team is available whenever you need them. All you need to do to get in touch is use the live chat function or email address on the Contact Us page and you’ll get the quality assistance you need in no time!
Pros:
- Great Mobile App
- 10+ Bonus Offers Available
- Accepts Popular Maryland Payment Methods
- Variety of Online Casino Slots
Cons:
- Min Bank Transfer Deposit is $1,000
2. BetOnline – Get Top Crypto Rewards at This Online Casino in Maryland
BetOnline has quickly earned a reputation for being one of the most exciting Maryland online casinos available to players and when you take a look at the excellent 24/7 customer support, excellent crypto rewards, range of table games, slots, and live dealer titles it’s easy to see why!
Although the small online gambling withdrawal fee that comes with certain methods available in this Maryland casino’s accepted payment methods list may be considered a drawback, it’s acceptable when you consider that other methods don’t require a fee.
Maryland casino players will get to kickstart their excitement by claiming excellent offers designed to make online gambling at this site that much better. Just make sure to read through each bonus’s terms and conditions so that you use the correct BetOnline bonus code to successfully trigger your reward.
Pros:
- Excellent Customer Support
- Generous Sports Betting Bonuses
- Get Rewarded for Using Crypto
- Variety of eSports Betting Opportunities
Cons:
- Withdrawal Fees Charged for Certain Methods
3. Bovada – Enjoy Exciting Poker Tournaments
Looking for excellent poker casino apps for online Maryland players? Bovada may just be the perfect site for you! When you decide to visit this exciting casino you’ll find that there’s loads to look forward to from the moment you register. For example, you’ll get to amplify your experience using Bovada bonus codes when making quick and easy deposits using popular online casino payment methods accepted at this site.
Whether you love spinning the reels playing exciting slots, love the thrill of online poker tournaments, or would just like to enjoy a few rounds of live MD online casino games, you’ll be spoilt for choice as a member of Bovada. As we know, customer support is extremely important for many online casino players which is why this online site has ensured that its team of highly trained professionals is at your service 24/7.
The only downfall is that in order to access the live chat function, you will need to register which isn’t a total train smash when you consider the fact that you can still get in touch by filling out the contact form before you register.
Pros:
- One of the Best Mobile Poker Apps
- Exclusive High Roller Tournaments
- Get Bigger Rewards for Using Crypto
- Exciting Poker Welcome Bonus
Cons:
- Min of $50 Needed to Trigger Poker Bonus
4. Ignition – New Casino Players Get to Claim a Generous Welcome Offer
While scouring the internet in search of the best online casinos that accept Maryland players we stumbled across Ignition casino and after reviewing its site we knew it deserved a spot on our list! There are loads of excellent games such as popular slots, table games, and online casino titles designed to entertain and reward Maryland players.
If ever you have a question or need assistance, you’ll be able to contact the Ignition customer support team via email and live chat. Claiming excellent bonuses at this site is also easier than ever as no special Ignition bonus codes need to be used, and all you need to do is make a deposit using any of the popular payment methods and you’re good to go!
Pros:
- Accepts Popular Credit Cards
- Exciting Poker Tournaments
- Excellent Customer Support
- Blackjack Games With 99.5% RTPs
Cons:
- No Live Game Shows Available
5. MyBookie – Excellent Range of Online Casino Games
Sports fans looking for some of the best live online betting opportunities in Maryland will love what they see at MyBookie casino! Apart from the range of live online casino games that are extremely popular within the Maryland gambling community, players will also be treated to a range of exciting slots, table games, and other gambling opportunities that could help them on their way to the win of a lifetime.
When you visit this site’s promotions page and read through the general description it’s easy to assume that no MyBookie bonus codes will need to be used. However, when you click on the Terms and Conditions button under the description you’ll find the unique promo code that will need to be used in order to trigger your reward.
Thanks to the excellent range of payment methods, you’ll be able to use whatever method suits you best, and should you run into any issues simply reach out to the casino’s support team and you’ll get the quality help you deserve in no time!
Pros:
- Rewarding Referral Bonus Available
- Loads of Sports Betting Opportunities
- Uses 256 Bit-Encryption Technology
- Low Crypto Deposit Limits
Cons:
- Some Bonuses Have High Wagering Requirements
6. XBet – Get Top Referral Casino Bonuses
Although this online Maryland casino site may lack a little variety when it comes to its live dealer options, when you log in you’ll find that there’s still a lot on offer for players in this state!
For example, you’ll get to enjoy excellent blackjack app games wherever you are, when you deposit using methods like Bitcoin you won’t need to worry about fees, and if you run into any issues during your time at XBet or need help determining whether or not the bonus you’d like to claim requires a special XBet bonus code you’ll have access to support 24/7 via live chat and email.
Pros:
- Play Keno Jackpot Online
- Blackjack Games Always Pay 3:2
- Excellent Mobile App
- Bitcoin Withdrawals are Fee-Free
Cons:
- 5-7 Days to Process Bank Wire Withdrawals
7. BigSpin – Play a Range of Rewarding Slots Games
Out of all of the Maryland online casinos we’ve recommended, it was the variety of popular slot games that struck us most about BigSpin. Although you will still be treated to a variety of live dealer games, video poker titles and classic table games when it comes to their mobile slots you’ll find some of the most popular options in Maryland.
Before you go ahead and make a deposit using any of the safe and secure payment methods accepted at this casino, make sure that you know exactly which BigSpin bonus code to use so you don’t miss out. And if you aren’t sure where to find each, contact the site’s customer support via live chat for instant assistance, and email if you aren’t in too much of a hurry.
Pros:
- Exciting Video Poker Games Available
- Numerous Bonus Offers up for Grabs
- Popular Maryland Payment Methods Accepted
- Uses Excellent Security Technology
Cons:
- Mastercard Requires a Min Deposit of $45
8. Cafe Casino – Great Live Dealer Games Selection
Kick back and relax while standing the chance to win big as a member of Café casino! Players who register will instantly gain access to a variety of excellent casino slots, table games and so much more. What we really enjoyed about this site is unlike many others out there, Maryland players have the opportunity to try out a range of live online casino games for free! That’s right, all you have to do is click on the “Practice Play” option and you’ll get to take your time and learn how to play casino classics with a real dealer.
When you’re ready to start winning real money, head on over to the site’s banking page where you’ll find a variety of popular payment methods that can be used to make safe deposits in Maryland. If you’d like to ask about any fees or processing times for each method just use the live chat function or send an email to the support team and you’ll get all of the answers you need in no time.
But before you rush ahead to claim that generous welcome bonus, be sure to check the Promotions page in case you need to use a specific Café casino bonus code!
Pros:
- Variety of Live Dealer Games
- Excellent Hot Drop Jackpots
- Exclusive Bitcoin Membership
- Loads of Popular Maryland Slots
Cons:
- Some Bonuses Have High Wagering Requirements
9. Las Atlantis – Play Casino Games for Free at Las Atlantis
Las Atlantis is one of the best online casinos for Maryland players and when you check out the numerous welcome bonuses available to players it’s easy to see why! Not only will you be able to claim Last Atlantis bonuses galore, but you’ll get to use these extra funds to enjoy loads of slots, table games, and other unique specialty games.
However, there are no live dealer casino games at this site which is the main reason it ended up ranking number 9 on the list. Nevertheless, players still get to make the most out of their casino experience from the moment they make a deposit using the safe methods accepted at Las Atlantis, just be sure to contact the 24/7 customer support team beforehand to confirm whether or not any Las Atlantis bonus codes will need to be used.
Pros:
- Numerous Welcome Offers Available
- Trigger Bonuses With Just $10
- 13+ Poker Games Available
- Excellent Mobile App
Cons:
- No Live Dealer Games
10. MyB Casino – This Casino Promises a Premium Gambling Experience
When you first visit this online Maryland casino you can tell that you’re in for the ultimate premium gambling experience. The site itself is sleek and offers numerous slots, table games, and live dealer titles from world-renowned developers such as BetSoft. MYB Casino protects its players by using the latest security technology, and if you’d like to find out more about the different ways this casino protects any data you share, feel free to contact the helpful customer support team.
Once you’re ready to deposit using the excellent methods such as Bitcoin and Visa, check out the promotions page to see what offers can be used to add even more funds to your account, just remember to make a note of the relevant MYB Casino bonus code and you’ll be on your way to the gambling experience of a lifetime!
Pros:
- Premium Casino Website
- Low Limit Table Games
- Variety of Exciting Slots
- 24/7 Customer Support
Cons:
- Live Chat Only Available When Logged in
Comparing Maryland Online Casinos
Now that you know a little bit more about the excitement that awaits players at the Maryland online casinos on our list, it’s time to compare the finer details to help you determine which site may be the perfect one for you!
|Casino
|Sign-Up Bonus
|Bonus Code
|Casino Games
|Live Casino
|Bitcoin?
|Wild Casino
|100% up to $5,000
|WILD250 / WILD100
|400+
|✅
|✅
|BetOnline
|100% up to $3,000
|BOLCASINO
|150+
|✅
|✅
|Bovada
|100% up to $3,000
|CAWELCOME100 / BV2NDCWB
|300+
|✅
|✅
|Ignition
|100% up to $2,000
|N/A
|100+
|✅
|✅
|MyBookie
|150% up to $750
|MYB150
|200+
|✅
|✅
|XBet
|200% up to $500
|XBC200
|250+
|✅
|✅
|BigSpin
|200% up to $1,000
|BIGSPIN200
|1,800+
|✅
|✅
|Café Casino
|350% up to $2,500
|N/A
|150+
|✅
|✅
|Las Atlantis
|260% + 40 Free Spins
|N/A
|150+
|❌
|✅
|MYB
|200% up to $1,000
|BOLCASINO
|100+
|✅
|✅
Is it Legal to Play at Online Casinos in Maryland?
Even though there is talk about online sports betting becoming legal in Maryland and there are 6 land-based casinos for players over 21 to visit, there seems to be no mention about whether or not players will be able to wager and win playing popular online slots or table games. However, all hope is not lost! When you register at any of the offshore casinos on our list you can rest easy knowing that you’re breaking no laws and have every chance of getting an exciting win!
Who Can Legally Play at Online Casino in Maryland?
Because gambling online is not officially possible for players looking to register at Maryland casinos, there are no online sportsbooks meaning that regardless of your age you won’t be able to place bets. However, despite the fact that players in Maryland who wish to place sports bets at land-based locations will need to be at least 21, when you register at offshore casinos you legally can register from the age of 18.
How to Play at Online Casinos from Maryland Legally
One of the best things about the casinos we recommend is the fact that you won’t need to work your way through tedious registration processes. Getting started is quick and easy, meaning you’ll be able to start playing all of your casino classics in no time! Here we’ve provided four simple steps to help you get started at our number one casino for online Maryland casino players, Wild Casino.
Step 1: Make Your Way to the Wild Casino Website
Start off by using your browser to visit the official Wild Casino website and click the Join Now button at the top of the screen.
Step 2: Enter the Relevant Information
Next, you will need to enter your name, email address, password, country, zip code, number, and date of birth before clicking on the Create Account button at the bottom of the screen. We recommend taking the time to make sure that the details you enter during this stage are 100% accurate. This is because you will need to provide supporting documentation that matches this information when you decide to withdraw your winnings.
Step 3: Choose Your Deposit Method & Claim Your Bonus
Go to the site’s Banking page, choose your preferred method and click on the Deposit Now button. After this, you will need to enter the relevant details and make the minimum deposit needed to trigger your welcome bonus. Remember to ensure that you use the correct bonus code when making your first Wild Casino deposit.
Step 4: Start Enjoying Your Wild Casino Adventure
Once your deposit amount reflects in your casino account it’s time to start making your way towards that big win! Head on over to the casino’s lobby and start playing any of the exciting games that await Maryland online casino players!
When Will Online Casinos be Legal in Maryland?
When it comes to online gambling in Maryland, understanding the legality behind it is important if you’d like to wager and win online without worry. This state has been in a constant back and forth battle when it comes to gambling as a whole. However, it seems that lately it’s been easing up on gambling restrictions. Although players will be able to place sports bets without issue as the bill for this was passed with ease, it’s a different story when it comes to online gambling.
Lawmakers are well aware of the revenues being lost to neighboring countries due to the fact that online gambling is illegal in Maryland, however, there doesn’t seem to be any chance for change in the near future. The process to officially legalize online sports betting seems to be moving at a snail’s pace despite pressure to launch online sports betting in time for the 2022 football season.
But because SWARC hasn’t yet established regulations, the legalization of online gambling in Maryland could be a long way off. This doesn’t mean that players in Maryland won’t be able to enjoy a range of sports betting activities online, however, as there is no US federal law prohibiting players from registering at offshore casinos like the ones we’ve listed in our recommended casinos for Maryland players.
Previous Online Casino Bills in Maryland
Next, we take a look at previous bills relating to gambling in Maryland as well as a brief explanation of each.
2017 – House Bill 989: A task force was established to monitor how sports betting is implemented in the state in terms of federal law and compare it to how it’s implemented in other states. Results from this will be used to make recommendations on how the state should regulate and authorize various types of sports gambling and licenses as well as who and how they can accept wagers.
2018 – House Bill 1014: This bill deals with the state’s authority to issue sports wagering licenses only to a holder of a video lottery operation license or a horse racing license (License for mile thoroughbred racing or harness racing) It also declares the intention of the General Assembly that the State revenues generated by the proposed sports betting must be used for dedicated purposes.
2020 – Senate Bill 4 – This bill states that with the authorization of the General Assembly it can authorize the State Lottery and Gaming Control Commission to issue sports wagering licenses which must require certain implementing legislation which includes the intent of the General Assembly that certain revenues be used to fund public education. It must also require certain state entities to contract an appropriate expert to review certain disparity studies with certain purposes and must also require that the Act be submitted to a referendum.
House Bill 225 – The purpose of this House Bill is to authorize certain license holders to accept wagers on certain sporting events from certain individuals and requires the State Lottery and Gaming Control Commission to regulate sports betting in Maryland.
2021 – House Bill 940: This bill is specific to Fantasy Gaming and authorizes sports betting license holders to accept bets in sporting events by certain methods and at specific locations. It requires fantasy competition operators to register with the State Lottery and Gaming Control Commission before offering fantasy competitions or services.
Tax on Online Casino Winnings in Maryland
As a citizen of the US, all money you receive is subject to tax. From a tax perspective, the country isn’t concerned about where you got the money you won and is more concerned about you declaring the money itself. All income you receive in Maryland – whether from offshore online casino winnings or land-based casino winnings – is taxable as Section 61(a) defines gross income as “all income from whatever source derived.” You will, however, also be able to write off any gambling losses, provided you itemize your deductions on Form 1040 or 1040-SR.
The amount you deduct cannot exceed the gambling income you’ve declared on your return. You should also note that any losses and winnings you record must be backed up with receipts, statements, tickets, or other documentation that show both the amount you’ve won and lost.
Payment Methods Available at Maryland Casino Sites
Being able to fund your casino account using the method you prefer most is an important point to consider when trying to find the best Maryland online casinos for you. The good news is that when you register at the sites on our list you’ll have a variety of popular methods to choose from including popular crypto like Bitcoin and credit cards like Visa! Here we go through some of the payment methods available at Maryland online casinos.
Crypto at Casinos
There are numerous reasons players in Maryland choose to gamble at online casinos using popular cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Dogecoin. For example, no record of deposits and withdrawals made at your casino will be visible on bank statements, and crypto is also known for offering higher limits compared to traditional casino payment methods making it perfect for high rollers.
eWallets at Casinos
Neteller and Skrill are two examples of popular payment methods accepted at the best Maryland online casinos. These types of payment methods will allow you to enjoy speedy transactions with zero to no fees. You won’t need to enter any personal information such as credit card information or banking details and because the virtual wallet is separate from your bank account you never have to worry about dipping into funds you intended on spending elsewhere.
Traditional Payment Methods
If you don’t have access to an E-Wallet and would prefer not to use cryptocurrency to gamble at Maryland online casinos then fret not! At the sites we’ve recommended you’ll be able to enjoy your gambling fun using a number of traditional payment methods such as Visa and American Express credit cards or bank transfers. These methods are known for offering maximum security, combine that with the excellent security at the best online sites and you’ll know that there’s no chance of potential hackers gaining access to your personal funds.
Bonuses Available at Maryland Online Casinos
One of the first things we make sure of before we recommend any offshore casino to players in Maryland is that you’ll get to claim exciting bonuses that will not only boost your bankroll but also increase your chances of getting that jackpot win! Online gambling is meant to be exciting and rewarding which is why you’ll find a number of ways to claim bonus offers at the sites on our list, a few of which can be found below.
Match Deposit Bonuses
If you’ve registered at an online casino before then you’ve probably come across an offer similar to this – make your first deposit and claim 100% up to $500. This means that when you make a deposit of under $500 you’ll receive that deposit amount back in the form of bonus funds. Using the example above, let’s say you deposit $250. You’ll receive $250 in bonus funds which gives you a total of $500 to spend playing online casino games!
No Deposit Bonuses
Many overseas online casinos that accept Maryland players will try to encourage new players to register by offering an enticing no deposit bonus! This type of casino bonus is usually offered as a welcome bonus and will allow you to claim a reward simply for creating your account! Keep in mind that all casinos are different and as a result, the process of claiming an exciting offer like this may differ so be sure to check out the bonus terms and conditions to make sure you know exactly what to do.
Free Spins
Free spins are by far the most common bonus offer available at Maryland online casinos. They can be offered as a welcome bonus for new players, rewards for VIPs or even simple reload bonuses that can be claimed by players who have made at least one deposit into their account before. You’ll get to use these free spins to enjoy even more game time on your favorite slot which could be what you need to land a win of a lifetime.
Popular Online Casino Games to Play in Maryland
Enjoy thrilling casino games at the online sites we’ve recommended for players in Maryland and walk away with exciting sums of cash! No matter what type of online games you prefer most, you’ll find that and so much more at these quality off-shore sites. Below we take a look at the most popular online casino games Maryland players just can’t get enough of!
Online Slots at Maryland Casino Sites
When you register at casinos like Wild casino, Bovada, and Ignition, you’ll be treated to a wide variety of excellent slots, each of which boasts a range of unique features to make your experience not only entertaining but extremely rewarding as well! Online slots operate using RNGs to ensure that each outcome is completely random and when the time comes to play you’ll find that slots are amongst the most simplistic games found at online casinos in Maryland.
All you have to do to get started is choose your betting amount and hit the Spin button. When the reels stop spinning you’ll find a number of different symbols and the combinations you land could end up paying out an exciting win! Information about how much you can expect to win when landing certain symbols/symbol combinations can be found on the slots’ paytables. Popular titles Maryland online casino players love include Mega Moolah, Immortal Romance, Gonzo’s Quest, Starburst, and Legacy of the Dead.
Roulette at Maryland Casino Sites
Roulette is known for being one of the oldest casino games and is enjoyed by numerous Maryland players. Even though classic roulette using a roulette wheel similar to the original wheel which was accidentally created by Blaise Pascal can still be enjoyed at numerous online casinos such as Bovada casino, MyBookie, and Ignition, you’ll also be able to try out exciting variants, all of which have added their own unique twist to this casino classic. These include multi-wheel roulette, mini roulette and speed roulette.
Blackjack at Maryland Casino Sites
Maryland players love to beat the dealer to 21 at MD Online casinos which is why you’ll find that numerous variations have been created to add even more thrill to each round of blackjack online. When you register at any of the casinos on our list, such as XBet and BigSpin, you’ll find a variety of exciting blackjack games to enjoy. Although variations like Perfect Pairs blackjack and lightning blackjack have managed to tweak the game ever so slightly the objective remains the same: get closer to 21 than the dealer. You’ll have the chance to draw another card or stay where you are each round, and if you manage to receive more points than the dealer without these points exceeding 21, you win!
Baccarat at Maryland Casino Sites
This game is perfect for new and seasoned gamblers alike and when it comes to getting a big win playing baccarat it’s as easy as pie! All you have to do is bet whether you think the winning hand will belong to the player or banker. Once the cards are revealed, the hand with the most points wins, with the maximum number of points being 9. What makes this type of online casino game in Maryland so exciting is the fact that it too comes in a number of different variations such as European Baccarat and Mini-Baccarat.
Poker at Maryland Casino Sites
Poker is one of the most played games at online casinos in Maryland, and when you look at the exciting wins that players could walk away with at casinos such as Ignition it’s no wonder! It’s important to note that because there are variations such as Caribbean Stud Poker, Pai Gow Poker, and Casino Hold’em available at numerous online casino sites in Maryland the rules may differ slightly. However, when you play Texas Hold’em, for example, you can expect the game to progress as follows.
The first bets will be placed and players will receive the first three cards. After receiving the fourth card there will be one more round of betting followed by the showdown where the remaining players will reveal their hands to see who’s won. Royal flush, straight flush, four of a kind, full house, straight, three of a kind, two pair, jacks or better, and pair are the winning hands you could receive in Texas Hold’em poker online.
Video Poker at Maryland Casino Sites
Video poker games are great for MD online casino players with a love for both poker and slots as this type of online casino game boasts excellent features from both! Just like many other casino games, video poker comes in a number of different variations including Deuces Wild and Jacks or Better. Because it’s one of the easiest ways to learn how to play poker while also standing the chance to win big, it’s great for those who are new to the online gambling scene in Maryland.
Once you’ve found the video poker game you’d like to play, simply hit the Deal button and wait while the machine deals out five cards. After this, you’ll get to discard up to all 5 cards, after which the machine will replace these cards, leaving you with your final hand. Make sure that you study the games’ paytables before starting to ensure you know exactly what to expect when it comes to payouts.
Craps at Maryland Casino Sites
Whether you prefer virtual craps games or would like to experience the excitement that comes with playing the real dealer version available at Maryland live casino sites online you’re in for a real treat. This game has been entertaining players since the middle ages and is fairly easy to understand.
When you click the Roll option on your screen you’ll be faced with three possible results: Natural, which means you’ve landed a total value of 7 or 11, allowing you to roll again, Craps which can also be referred to as Snake Eyes means you lose as your roll value equals either 2, 3 or 12 and finally Point which means you’ve rolled a value of 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 or 10.
If you happen to land a Point, you’ll get to roll again once the On button appears on your screen. Lucky number 7 doesn’t apply here, and if you happen to roll a value of 7 you’ll lose. However, if you manage to land the same value as you did on your previous roll you’ll win!
Keno at Maryland Casino Sites
If you’re a lottery fan then get excited! When you register at the best offshore Maryland online casinos you’ll get to enjoy some of the most rewarding lottery-style games like Keno. When you first open the game on your chosen site, you’ll be presented with a grid of numbers ranging from 1-40 or 1-80. Kickstart the fun by choosing between 10-15 lucky numbers and choose how much you’d like to bet.
Choose up to 10 draws and watch as 20 numbers are randomly selected from the grid. If any of your numbers match the ones crossed off the list then you’ll receive a payout. How much you receive will depend on how much you bet and how many correct numbers you chose.
Bingo at Maryland Casino Sites
If you’re looking for exciting games at Maryland online casinos that are simple yet rewarding then you’ll definitely want to try your luck with bingo! Players start by selecting a certain number of cards and the dealer will then begin calling out random numbers. You can choose to mark each matching number off yourself or have it automatically marked as they’re called out.
The software of each game will detect as soon as you hit bingo by marking off certain patterns. There are a number of different variations online such as 30-ball bingo and 80-ball bingo, however, the rules remain the same, and in order to win you will need to cross numbers off until you’ve marked off an entire row/specified pattern.
Other Games at Maryland Casino Sites
One of the reasons players in Maryland love playing at online casinos is because you won’t only get to enjoy the classics such as live blackjack and roulette but also games that can only be enjoyed online! Below you’ll find a few unique titles you’ll have access to when you decide to register at online casinos in Maryland.
- Andar Bahar
- Money Wheel
- Mega Ball
- Coin Flip
- Deal or No Deal
Live Casinos in Maryland
Although Maryland does have a number of legal land-based casinos, not everyone is too keen on making their way to a local casino when they have access to the exact same atmosphere from the comfort of their own homes!
What makes the offshore casinos we recommend even better is the fact that no matter where the day takes you you’ll still be able to enjoy your casino favorites within seconds thanks to the Maryland live casino app available at each site. Below you’ll find a few of the best live dealer games for players in this state.
- Live Blackjack – Blackjack games at Maryland online casino sites operate using real casino equipment and cards. Each game is hosted by a real dealer and is streamed from state-of-the-art studios. The objective of the game is to get cards with a value closest to 21 without getting more than 21 and less than the dealer.
- Live Roulette – Roulette hosted by live dealers use real roulette wheels for every game they host. To get started, choose your lucky number/numbers and watch the roulette wheel spin until the ball falls into one of the pockets. If the ball lands on the number you predicted then you could receive a high payout!
- Live Poker – The aim of poker is to receive the highest hand whether it be Royal Flush, Straight Flush, Four of a Kind, etc. And if you happen to have a hand that matches the value another player has the highest kicker card will determine the winner. Should you have the same kicker card as well then the prize will be shared between both players.
- Live Baccarat – Baccarat is exciting yet simplistic as all that you need to do to win is guess correctly! Choose whether you think the player’s hand or the dealer’s hand will have a value closest to nine.
- Live Keno – Choose your numbers from the grid on your screen and wait as random numbers are selected. If the randomly selected numbers match the ones you chose you’ll receive a payout. Keep in mind that how much you win each time will vary depending on the game you chose, the bet you place and how much numbers were ‘hit’.
- Live Craps – Although the game may seem complicated at first glance, it’s really simple once you understand that there are really only three possible outcomes for each roll. You could receive a Natural (total value of 7 or 11 ) which means you win and can roll again, Craps, (total value of 2, 3, or 12) this means you lose and Point (a total value of 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 or 10) this allows you to roll again and if you land the same value as your previous roll you win. However, if you land a value of 7 (also known as Seven Out) you lose.
How Maryland Online Casinos Compare to Neighboring States
Because there are no Maryland online casinos, it’s easy to see that the state is a bit behind its neighboring states like Delaware and Pennsylvania. Delaware, which lies to the East of Maryland, allows players to enjoy a variety of online gambling opportunities. There are three legal online casinos in Delaware, each of which is in partnership with the three Delaware Racinos: Delaware Park Casino, Harrington Casino and Raceway, and Bally’s Dover Casino Resort.
To the North of Maryland, Pennsylvania also legalized online gambling in 2017 through the Expanded Gambling Act. This Act officially allowed players to legally enjoy popular online casino games such as slots, poker, and table games.
Land-Based Casinos in Maryland
Online gambling in Maryland may not be legal at the time of writing, however, there are six excellent land-based casinos players can visit if they’d like to experience the excitement that comes with placing bets at some of the best casinos in the USA.
MGM National Harbor
- Address: 7100 Oxon Hill Rd, National Harbor, MD 20745
- Opening hours: 24 Hours
This luxury casino is open 24 hours a day and allows players to enjoy hours of fun playing at any of the 45 poker tables, 2,200+ slots with jackpots that have paid out over $46,100,000, and much more. Wager and win big when you decide to visit this top-class casino and try out the casino’s BetMGM Sportsbook and Lounge where you’ll receive excellent cocktails and gameday meals.
Horseshoe Baltimore Casino
- Address: 1525 Russel St, Baltimore, MD 21230
- Opening hours: 24 Hours
Known for being Maryland’s second-largest casino, this multimillion-dollar casino is spread out over two stories and allows players to take part in a range of gambling opportunities. Here you’ll find well over 2,200 exciting slots, 131 table games with some of the highest limits, an excellent poker room, and the chance to enjoy live racing 7 days a week.
Live! Casino and Hotel
- Address: 7002 Arundel Mills Cir, Hanover, MD 21076
- Opening hours: 24 Hours
With around 4,000 popular slot machines, 200 action-packed table games, rewarding poker games and 24/7 sports betting kiosks, players will have loads to look forward to when they decide to visit Horseshoe Casino. This casino offers excellent customer service as well as a high-tech lounge.
Ocean Downs
- Address: 10218 Racetrack Rd, Berlin, MD 21811
- Opening hours: Monday to Sunday: 8am-2am
If you’re looking for a Maryland casino that offers you the chance to experience premium gaming then you should definitely check out Ocean Downs. There are loads of unique promotions such as Sunday Funday slot tournaments, 4thof July free play events, ostrich and camel races and so much more. The casino itself is stocked full of excellent slots and tables and also boasts a quality restaurant.
Rocky Gap Casino Resort
- Address: 16701 Lakeview Rd, NE Flinstone, MD 21530
- Opening hours: 24 Hours
This casino resort is located in the heart of Allegany County and is considered one of the best award-winning resorts for Maryland gamblers. Not only will you have access to thousands of different casino games and top-tier entertainment but you’ll also be treated to stunning accommodation and exciting entertainment.
Hollywood Casino
- Address: 1201 Chesapeake Overlook Pkwy, Perryville, MD 21903
- Opening hours: 24 Hours
Operated by Penn National Gaming, Hollywood Casino was the very first casino to open its doors in Maryland on the 17th of September 2010. There are loads of table games, hundreds of slots, and a poker room that’s bound to please most gamblers. This casino also offers off-track betting, giving you the opportunity to win big no matter what type of gambling you prefer most.
The Best Online Casino in Maryland
If you’ve been on the hunt for the most rewarding online casino in Maryland then we definitely recommend the number one offshore casino on our list, Wild Casino! Besides the generous bonus offers available to both new and returning players, you’ll have the chance to rake in those wins when you play any of the excellent games available at this site.
The customer support is exceptional and is always happy to help no matter what you need assistance with and when it comes to funding your account and withdrawing your winnings you’ll be able to do so with ease thanks to the popular Maryland payment methods accepted at this site. The next time you decide to enjoy gambling at a casino online in Maryland head on over to Wild Casino and let the fun begin!