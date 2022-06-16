Ohio Sports Betting Guide – Compare the Best Ohio Sportsbooks

The best Ohio sportsbooks allow you to place seamless wagers on your favorite NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and college teams in a secure environment. You will find competitive odds on teams like the Bengals, Browns, Guardians, Reds, Blue Jackets, and Ohio State Buckeyes if you visit an elite betting site.

Ohio has not yet rolled out local sports betting, but there are plenty of sites available to place your wagers. It can, however, be difficult to identify safe, reputable, trustworthy sportsbooks, which is where we come in. Read on to discover the very best betting sites for Ohio sports fans.

Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites US 2022

Our team of sports betting experts has spent time playing on every sportsbook available to residents in the Buckeye State. They have concluded that the sites listed below are the top Ohio sports betting sites.

Top 10 Sites for Sports Betting in Ohio

Our experts signed up for accounts with dozens of prominent sportsbooks accepting players from Ohio. We put each site through its paces in a demanding review process, and we ultimately concluded that these are the top 10 Ohio sports betting sites right now:

BetOnline – Best overall Ohio sports betting site XBet – User-friendly Ohio sportsbook for beginners MyBookie – Best Ohio sports betting site for novelty bets BetUS – Provides the largest bonuses in Ohio Bovada – Best Ohio sportsbook for prop bets Sportsbetting.ag – Top Ohio betting site for high-stakes players BUSR – Top horse racing betting site in Ohio Everygame – Covers a huge selection of sports and leagues Betanysports – Best mobile betting site for Ohio players Jazz – Top NBA betting site in Ohio

As previously mentioned, these sites are based offshore. That means they can accept customers from across the United States, as they do not fall under the jurisdiction of federal or state authorities. It is perfectly legal for you to use these sites. We have vetted them carefully and selected sportsbooks that pay out on time and grade bets fairly.

The Best Betting Sportsbooks in Ohio Reviewed

The best Ohio sportsbooks have different areas in which they specialize. For instance, some are suited to casual bettors and others appeal to high-stakes players. Some sites offer great odds, while others offer huge bonuses. Read our reviews to find the best site for your preferences:

1. BetOnline – Best Overall Sports Betting Site in Ohio

BetOnline is the best all-round sports betting site in Ohio right now. It covers NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college football, and college basketball in impressive depth. The prop markets roll deep, enabling bets on team and player milestones in specific games and/or over the course of the season. So, if you want to bet on Baker Mayfield to throw +4,000 yards this year, or Joe Burrow to throw 3 TDs vs the Steelers, this is the Ohio sports betting site for you.

On top of that, BetOnline boasts all sorts of leftfield markets, including competitive eating contests, the first lottery number to be drawn, and the identity of the next pope.

This OH betting site also has a very strong politics betting section, a dedicated esports hub, a poker room, an online casino, and a dedicated racebook. BetOnline takes bets on more sports than rivals, including niche markets like surfing, lacrosse, handball, and wrestling. Lines get broadcast early too, leading to sharp odds.

This is a legit, trusted sportsbook. It normally pays out on the same day you request a withdrawal, and you will always receive your winnings without any issues. BetOnline also offers some of the highest betting limits on the market and large bonuses. New customers will receive a 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000, plus a series of free bets.

It would be great to see BetOnline scrap its credit card deposit fees and lower the rollover requirements on its bonuses, but overall, this is an excellent betting site and our No.1 pick for sports betting in Ohio.

2. Xbet – User-Friendly Ohio Sportsbook for Beginners

Xbet is a sister site to MyBookie. They are owned by the same company and have the same odds, bet types, banking options, and customer service – all of which are top of the class.

In recent months, Xbet has fleshed out its regular and prop betting markets, and the site now offers a lot more variety when it comes to interesting wagers at major events. In the image above, for instance, you’ll see 10+ separate markets for the US Open (golf). And, like MyBookie, NFL exotic props are now featured, offering such lines as the Super Bowl-winning conference (surely the AFC North this year, right?).

Xbet also serves up live betting and a dedicated racebook for horse racing fans. At 50% up to $500, the Xbet bonus is smaller than the $1,000 available at MyBookie, but it only has a 7x rollover requirement. This OH sports betting site is also well worth checking out for ongoing bonuses. There’s a 7% horse racing rebate and a $250 sports reload, for example.

3. MyBookie – Leading Ohio Sports Betting Site for Novelty Wagers & Exotic Props

This is the best option for anyone interested in novelty markets. It has focused on celebrity divorces, births, deaths, trials, and all sorts of other unusual events. For example, you can bet on who Amber Heard will next get engaged to, whether she will join Only Fans or whether Johnny Depp will make another Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Yet it is also a serious online sportsbook. It is the only Ohio betting site that comes close to matching the breadth of prop bets that Bovada provides. The odds are reasonably attractive too, and it provides generous bonuses. The interface is not quite as polished as the BetOnline and Bovada sites, but this is still a high-quality sportsbook.

It is sensible to sign up for accounts with a few different Ohio betting sites. That allows you to quickly grab the best lines for each game you want to bet on. If you follow that advice, MyBookie makes a strong addition to your arsenal.

4. BetUS – Best Ohio Sportsbook for Bonuses

If you are looking for huge sportsbook bonuses, look no further than BetUS. Its flagship offer earns you up to $3,125 in bonus funds when you sign up – including $2,500 for the sportsbook and $625 for the casino – and there are lots of alternative options.

When you land on the site, you will be greeted by a quote from NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton: “You Bet, You Win, Your A$$ Gets Paid.” It does indeed provide reliable payouts if you win, and BetUS is considered a legit, trustworthy sportsbook.

It does not have a poker room – go to Bovada or BetOnline for poker tournaments and cash games – but it has a comprehensive casino, a racebook, and a section called BetUS TV, which features videos of handicappers delivering sports picks, as well as The Locker Room, which serves the same purpose but in writing.

5. Bovada – Best of the Ohio Sports Betting Sites for Proposition Bets

Bovada is the best online sportsbook for Ohio players that want access to a very broad selection of wagering options. It offers hundreds of betting markets on a football, basketball, baseball, hockey, or soccer game, including a customizable prop builder, round robins, parlays, and more alternate spreads per NBA/NFL game than you’d ever need in a lifetime.

If you cannot find a bet you would like to place listed on the site, just use that “What’s Ya Wager?” feature, and the Bovada team will price it up for you. So, if you feel like placing a cheeky wager on Baker Mayfield to throw +1,000 yards more than Deshaun Watson for Cleveland Browns this season (as I did), just ask.

The interface is very user-friendly. It features a powerful search bar and a sensible navigation system. The odds are competitive, it pays out just as quickly and efficiently as BetOnline, and the customer service is excellent.

Bovada offers fewer promotions than BetOnline, and its betting limits are lower. Its welcome bonus is also smaller, but it does come with a 5x rollover requirement, which is lower.

Ohio Sports Betting Sites Compared

This chart helps you compare the bonuses, features, and payment options at the best Ohio sportsbooks. It can help you quickly decide which betting site in Ohio best fits your needs.

Sportsbook Sign-Up Bonus Promo Code Available Markets Payment Methods BetOnline 100% up to $1,000 BOL1000 Football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, and more Credit card, debit card, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Bovada 75% up to $750 BTCSWB750 Basketball, baseball, football, golf, soccer, tennis, and more Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple BetUS 125% up to $3,125 JOIN125 Basketball, baseball, ice hockey, football, motorsports, and more Credit card, bank wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin MyBookie 50% up to $1,000 MYB50 Basketball, boxing, esports, horse racing, soccer, and more Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum XBet 100% up to $500 XB100 NFL, baseball, ice hockey, tennis, and more Visa, Mastercard, AmEx, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill

Timeline: Developments of Legal Sports Betting in Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine legalized sports betting in December 2021 when he signed a bill called HB 29. The bill gave regulators a deadline of January 1, 2023, to launch a legal sports wagering industry, but they have not yet made much progress, so that deadline may be missed.

In the meantime, you can place bets at offshore sites such as BetOnline, Bovada, and BetUS. We expect those sites to remain popular after Ohio rolls out its local industry, as they provide more betting options, sharper odds, and often larger bonuses than US-based sportsbooks.

This timeline shows recent developments in Ohio:

June 15, 2022 : The application process for Ohio sportsbooks opened.

: The application process for Ohio sportsbooks opened. June 1, 2022 : The Ohio Casino Control Commission confirmed that it is on target to launch online sports betting on January 1, 2023.

: The Ohio Casino Control Commission confirmed that it is on target to launch online sports betting on January 1, 2023. March 14, 2022 : The Casino Control Commission unveiled the fourth tranche of rules governing the state’s sports betting industry.

: The Casino Control Commission unveiled the fourth tranche of rules governing the state’s sports betting industry. January 31, 2022 : The initial batch of rules for Ohio sports betting was published, kicking off a public consultation period, followed by two more tranches.

: The initial batch of rules for Ohio sports betting was published, kicking off a public consultation period, followed by two more tranches. December 22, 2021 : Gov. Mike DeWine signed HB 29, legalizing Ohio sports betting.

: Gov. Mike DeWine signed HB 29, legalizing Ohio sports betting. December 8, 2021: The House and the Senate approved HB 29 after a series of negotiations. It was decided that every retail casino or racino in Ohio will be eligible for a master license, and each can host a single online skin.

Who can Bet on Sports in Ohio

You will be able to bet on sports in Ohio if you are aged 21 or older. Offshore sites accept players aged 18 and older because some states – such as Wyoming – have a minimum age of 18. However, if you are in Ohio, you should be 21 or older to place wagers.

You will not need to install a geolocator or turn on location services to use sites like BetOnline, Bovada, and BetUS. As long as you are in Ohio, you will be able to bet on sports.

Tax on Sports Betting Winnings in Ohio

The IRS expects you to send in a W-2G form and pay tax if you earn more than $600 in profit during a year. Offshore sites will not report winnings to the IRS, but you can still submit the form.

How to Bet on Sports in Ohio

It may initially seem daunting, but betting on sports in Ohio is very simple. Follow these steps to place your first wager today:

Check out our reviews above and choose the Ohio sports betting site that appeals the most to you, such as BetOnline. Click on the link displayed on this page to visit the sportsbook and then click the “Join” button at the top of the page. You will be presented with a short, simple registration form. It should take no more than a minute for you to fill in some basic personal details. You will be asked to choose a password and enter your email address to serve as your login details. Choose a strong, unique password. Check a box to accept the terms and conditions, and click to complete your form. Most Ohio sportsbook accounts are approved immediately. However, some require you to verify your email address by typing in a code or clicking a link. At some point, you may need to provide an ID to complete the Know Your Customer check too. Make a payment using your method of choice, such as crypto, a credit card, a bank transfer, a wire transfer, or a digital wallet like Skrill or Neteller. The various sports will be listed on the main menu at the left of the sportsbook homepage. You will see popular sports like football and basketball first, followed by an A-Z. Click on a sport and then click on a league that interests you, such as the NBA, WNBA, or NCAAB. Click on a game to browse a selection of betting options. Find one you like and click on it. Your selection will be uploaded automatically on your bet slip, which will appear to the right of the screen. Enter your bet amount. The slip will highlight the possible winnings on offer, and you can click to place the bet. If successful, the funds will be added to your account after the game.

Payment Methods available at Ohio Betting Sites

You will find a dropdown menu featuring lots of deposit and withdrawal methods within the cashier section of an Ohio sportsbook. These are the best payment methods for Ohio bettors:

Crypto Betting Options

You can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, or Ether to fund your account at most Ohio sports betting sites. Many accept additional cryptocurrencies too, including XRP, Tether, USDC, Binance Coin, ADA, Polkadot, Chainlink, and Dogecoin.

Crypto is a cheap, quick, and secure payment method for Ohio sports bettors. Deposits and withdrawals arrive in 15 minutes or less, making it the fastest payout option.

Sportsbooks like receiving crypto, as they do not have to pay handling and conversion fees, so they often reward you with better bonuses if you use it. For example, Bovada will give you up to $250 if you use a fiat-based method for your first deposit and up to $750 if you use crypto.

eWallet Betting Options

Skrill and Neteller are the most common eWallet options at Ohio sportsbooks. PayPal is sometimes available, and additional wallets like ecoPayz or MuchBetter may be permitted.

They are also secure, as you do not need to type in your bank details on a web form. However, there may be costs if you receive funds from overseas, and you may also be excluded from bonuses if you use Skrill or Neteller, so check the terms and conditions.

Traditional Payment Methods at Ohio Sports Betting Sites

Credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, wire transfers, and paper checks are available at most online sportsbooks. You can benefit from instant deposits via Visa, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover, but watch out for credit card deposit fees at certain Ohio betting sites.

Wire transfers are perfect for high rollers. You can make very large deposits and withdrawals in a secure fashion, but this is a slow payment method.

Bonuses Available at Ohio Sportsbooks

The best Ohio sportsbooks will provide you with a large welcome bonus. This is essentially an incentive to choose one sportsbook ahead of its competitors, but you can sign up with multiple sites and claim the sign-up bonuses at all of them.

You will receive additional bonuses, which are designed to encourage you to top up your account balance and deter you from switching to a rival bookie. These are the main Ohio sports betting bonuses:

Match Deposit Sign-Up Bonus

An Ohio sportsbook will match a portion of your first deposit with bonus funds. For example, MyBookie provides a 50% up to $1,000 bonus, Bovada offers 75% up to $750 and BetOnline gives you 100% up to $1,000. You then need to complete a rollover requirement on the bonus funds before you cash out.

No Deposit Bonus

You may occasionally be offered bonus credits without needing to risk your own cash. This is called a no deposit bonus. The site will make you complete a tough rollover requirement before you withdraw, but you can earn a cash profit from these bonuses, and they give you a risk-free opportunity to test drive an Ohio sportsbook.

Reload Bonus

This bonus is available each time you top up your account balance, from your second deposit ad infinitum. A reload bonus is smaller than a sign-up bonus, but it also comes with a lower rollover. For example, the MyBookie welcome bonus is 50% up to $500 (10x rollover), while the reload bonus is 25% up to $250 (5x rollover).

Additional Promotions

You can look out for free bets, risk-free wagers, odds boosts, parlay boosts, parlay insurance, rebates, and other promos at Ohio sportsbooks. BetOnline is a great option if you are interested in receiving ongoing bonuses as a sports betting customer.

Popular Sports to Bet on in Ohio

You will be able to bet on upwards of 20 sports at the best Ohio betting sites. They range from football, basketball, and baseball to surfing, handball, and wrestling. These are the most popular leagues for Ohio bettors:

NFL

Ohio is one of just seven states with multiple NFL teams. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns are both major contenders for Super Bowl glory these days. The Bengals went all the way to the Super Bowl in February 2022, and Joe Burrow is likely to lead them to many more playoff wins in the future, while the Browns have a stacked roster.

Bettors in Ohio will find a variety of spreads and totals on each NFL game, along with a moneyline, team props, game props, and player props. You can create same game parlays, and you can roll multiple picks together for parlays, teasers, pleasers, if bets, reverse bets, progressive parlays, and round robins. You can browse a ton of NFL futures bets too.

NBA

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the most successful teams in the NBA over the past decade. You can bet on all of their games at the leading Ohio sportsbooks.

Make sure you compare the odds at leading sports betting sites such as BetOnline, Bovada, and MyBookie to find the best lines. If you are looking for a wide variety of NBA betting markets, we can highly recommend Bovada.

MLB

Baseball is a popular sport across the Buckeye State, with loyalties split between the Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds. It is also a great sport from a betting perspective, as sportsbooks tend to earn a lower margin on baseball than any other sport.

The most popular MLB betting option is a moneyline, but you will also find lots of run lines and total runs lines to choose from, plus batter props, listed pitchers, and game props. You can bet on a full MLB game or individual innings, half-innings, or groups of innings.

NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets fans can choose from a ton of pre-game and live NHL betting options in Ohio. The top wagering options on pro hockey include the moneyline, the 60-minute moneyline, the puck line, and total goals.

You should find lots of props on NHL games too. That allows you to bet on player goals, points, powerplay points, saves, and much more. Futures NHL bets will also be available, providing you with opportunities to bet on the Blue Jackets to win the Stanley Cup, the Eastern Conference, or the Metropolitan Division.

NCAA Football

There are no restrictions on college betting in Ohio. You will be able to bet on games featuring Ohio State, the University of Cincinnati, and other local teams when you visit sites like Bovada, BetUS, BetOnline, and MyBookie.

You will generally find fewer player props on NCAAF than NFL games, but the best sportsbooks provide a strong selection of game props and alternate lines.

NCAA Basketball

March Madness is the biggest betting event of the year in Ohio. Sportsbooks run exciting bracket challenges to mark the occasion, offering large cash prizes for the players with the most correct entries.

You will also be able to bet on college basketball throughout the year, with hundreds of games featured each month. That will include pre-game and in-play betting.

Golf

The most successful golfer of all time, Jack Nicklaus, was born and raised in Ohio. He won the US Amateur twice during his time at Ohio State before going on to dominate the professional game.

Golf remains very popular in the Buckeye State. The leading Ohio betting sites allow you to bet on majors, PGA Tour events, matches such as the Ryder Cup, and other events.

Horse Racing

Betting on horse racing is legal in Ohio, and the state is home to some famous racetracks. Sites such as BetOnline, Bovada, MyBookie, and BetUS offer high-quality racebook sections.

They allow you to place fixed-odds futures on big races like the Kentucky Derby and the Breeders’ Cup Classic, along with pari-mutuel wagers on hundreds of races per day. The best Ohio betting sites offer a rebate on any losses you incur. For example, BetOnline will give you a 4% rebate on straights and 9% on exotics.

Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS)

DFS is up and running in Ohio. DraftKings and FanDuel are the main two providers. At some point, they will be permitted to offer online sports betting too, but they will not be able to offer online casino gaming or poker tournaments.

Live Betting with Ohio Sports Betting Sites

Ohio sportsbooks offer live betting on hundreds of games and sporting events each day. In-play wagering allows you to watch a game and get a feel for how it will develop before parting with your cash.

It also seriously broadens your betting opportunities. For example, some sites allow you to bet on the outcome of every single point in a tennis match.

The leading sportsbooks provide dozens of live betting options on sports including football, baseball, basketball, hockey, tennis, soccer, and golf. They will also provide play-by-play information and stats to keep you updated.

Bets that are Illegal in Ohio

Right now, you can only bet on horse races online in Ohio. Sports betting will be permitted soon, but there will be limitations. For example, you will not be able to bet on presidential elections and novelty markets.

The current bill permits college wagering, it may be curtailed. Ohio State University has written to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, asking it to outlaw prop bets on college games. It also wants college betting to be restricted to just football and basketball. The commission has not yet ruled, but it is under pressure to prohibit props.

Ohio will not permit local operators to offer casino games, poker tournaments, or poker cash games either. If you want access to a broad choice of wagering options, offshore sites will always be your best bet. They can take bets on college props, politics, and entertainment, and they offer hundreds of slots and table games, plus busy poker rooms.

Comparing Ohio Sports Betting with Neighboring States

Ohio borders five states, and they all have their regulatory quirks. This is how the Buckeye State compares to its neighbors when it comes to sports betting:

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is one of the more liberal states in its approach to gambling. It permits sports betting, casino gaming, online poker, and horse racing. However, it charges local online sportsbooks a $10 million up-front licensing fee, and it takes 36% of their revenue in tax. For that reason, many of them simply cannot compete with the odds and bonuses provided by offshore bookies.

West Virginia

West Virginia is one of just five states to permit online sports betting, casino gaming, and poker, along with New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Connecticut. However, it only allows poker tournaments featuring players from within the state.

The population is reasonably small, so no companies have set up local poker rooms. There are no live dealer casino studios in the Mountain State either. West Virginians, therefore, use national sites like Bovada and BetOnline for poker and live casino games.

Kentucky

Kentucky does not permit any form of sports betting or online casino gaming. It does allow racebooks to operate, as you would expect from the home of the Kentucky Derby, but anyone that wants to bet on sports, casino games or poker has to visit an offshore betting site.

Indiana

The Hoosier State has a legal sports betting industry. It does not permit any form of online casino gaming or poker. Sites like Bovada, BetUS, and BetOnline remain popular in Indiana.

Michigan

Michigan also permits all forms of online wagers, including sportsbooks, racebooks, DFS, casinos and online poker. There are local poker rooms, but they can only accept Michiganders, so they suffer from relatively poor traffic and liquidity.

Casinos with Sports Betting in Ohio

There are not currently any casinos offering retail sportsbooks in Ohio. That will change in the future, as the bill that Gov. DeWine signed permits in-person sports betting.

Each of the Buckeye State’s casinos and racinos will be issued a master license, allowing it to build a retail sports betting lounge and host a single online skin. We should soon see retail sportsbooks popping up around the state.

Best Sportsbook for Ohio

BetOnline is the best sportsbook for Ohio bettors. It provides very appealing odds on games featuring the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Ohio State, University of Cincinnati, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, and Columbus Blue Jackets. You will also receive quick payouts, excellent customer service, and a strong all-round user experience.

If you sign up with BetOnline today, you will receive a 100% bonus worth up to $1,000. It will also give you a series of free bets to get you started, so we recommend signing up while these generous promotions are still running.

Ohio Sports Betting FAQs