Washington Sports Betting Guide – Compare the Best Washington Sports Betting Sites

After legalizing sportsbooks in March 2020, Washington became the 21st US state to embrace sports betting. In this article we’ll compare the best sportsbooks for WA players, discuss the legal situation and reveal where you can get the biggest and best sign-up bonuses

Top 10 Betting Sites Washington

Offshore sportsbooks can legally accept players from the United States, including Washington, for sports betting. Here is the top 10 list of betting sites for players residing in Washington:

BetOnline – The best sportsbook accepting players from Washington. Xbet – Easy to claim welcome bonus. MyBookie – Portfolio of benefits for existing players. BetUS – Pre-game betting on over 20 popular sports. Bovada – Live betting platform with cash out option. Sportsbetting.ag – Good odds for NFL, MLB, NHL and MLB. BUSR – Value in soccer lines for MLS and English Premier League. Everygame – Extensive tennis markets for ATP and WTA tours. Betanysports – Good selection of payment methods. Jazz – Excellent destination for college sports.

Washington Sports Betting Legal Timeline

Here are the key developments in the progress to offer legal Washington state sports betting:

1949: State of Nevada legalized sports betting.

1949-1992: Unregulated sports betting in some states.

1992: Professional and Amateur Sports Protection (Bradley) Act (PASPA) passed to outlaw sports betting in all but a small number of states, excluding Washington.

March 2018: Overturning of PASPA so regulations could be proposed and created state by state.

March 2020: Legalization for in-person and mobile betting at tribal casinos in Washington, on track and off-track for horse racing and lotteries, games for charity and bingo. (Bill: ESHB 2638 approved by Governor Jay Inslee).

Early 2021: Due to the pandemic, progress was delayed but the Washington State Gambling Commission said a proposal for sports betting would be released in mid-2021.

2021:Announcement that the Gambling Bill became legal once the Governor had signed it in March 2020.

July 2021: The Gambling Commission changed the rules about sports betting licensing and regulation.

September 2021: First legal Washington sports betting sportsbook opened on tribal casino land, at Snoqualmie 28 miles from Seattle.

To Jun 2022 and Ongoing: Deals signed by tribal casinos and legal sports betting major operators, including BetMGM, DraftKings, Fan Duel and Caesars.

Reviews of Sports Betting Sites in Washington

We will now review the top 10 sportsbook Washington state sites that accept players from the United States. These sportsbooks are all located offshore but are legally licensed and regulated sports bookmakers.

1. BetOnline – The best sportsbook accepting players from Washington

BetOnline offers betting on over 20 sports, including all the main leagues and competitions. The most bet on events are fixtures form the four main US Sports: football, hockey, baseball and basketball. Soccer and tennis generate the next most betting interest. There is also a racing lobby and Esports section.

BetOnline has efficient processes for responsible gambling and customer support using the common contact methods, like email and phone. Players can deposit and withdraw betting funds using cards, e-Wallets and Wire Transfer. The operator has generous promotions for new and existing customers and one of the best betting apps in the US.

Pros: Betting on over 20 sports.

Betting on over 20 sports. In-play betting platform with cash out.

In-play betting platform with cash out. Player and team Props.

Player and team Props. Welcome bonus and loyalty benefits. Cons: Only 50% match deposit bonus

Only 50% match deposit bonus Limited novelty markets

2. XBet – Easy to Claim Welcome Bonus

New players with XBet can claim a welcome bonus but others may wish to opt-out. All customers qualify for loyalty benefits that can include free bets and enhanced odds. Any bonus is subject to the bonus specific and general Terms & Conditions for Washington sports betting.

They offer a wide range of sport but tennis is among their best offerings. The site features pre-game, in-play and outright winner markets. Players can wager on matches in the ATP and WTA tours, Challenger events and International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournaments. These bets complement a racebook. XBet is a leading US cash out sportsbook.

Pros: Regular free bets for sports betting.

Regular free bets for sports betting. Extensive betting service.

Extensive betting service. Comprehensive selection of leagues to bet on.

Comprehensive selection of leagues to bet on. Cash out option. Cons: Few live Props for sports betting.

3. MyBookie – Portfolio of Benefits for Existing Players

In addition to a comprehensive range of markets across many sports and leagues, MyBookie also offer an outstanding selection of benefits for existing players. At times these can include cash back and deposit reload bonuses that reward the loyalty of current members.

MyBookie is a fantastic operator for the main North America professional and amateur sports. There are plenty of game markets and Player and Team Props for matches in the NFL, BL, NBA and NHL. One of the best sites for Washington sports betting also features a dedicated racing section and Esports betting.

Pros: Decent welcome bonus.

Decent welcome bonus. Cash back and reload bonuses.

Cash back and reload bonuses. Good site for US sports betting.

Good site for US sports betting. Dedicated Racebook. Cons: No NFL live streaming.

No NFL live streaming. Limited Esports events.

4. BetUS – Pre-game Betting on Over 20 Popular Sports

The BetUS operation focuses on pre-game sports, even though there is a live betting platform. The main pre-game sports include, American football, ice hockey, baseball and basketball. More global sports such as tennis and boxing and covered well and there is dedicated racebook and Esports.

Contacting the support team is possible through email and phone but the amount of information on the desktop and mobile sites, covers the majority of issues, including promotions. The payment methods include the leading providers for Washington sports betting depositors.



Pros: Sports betting on all mainstream sports.

Sports betting on all mainstream sports. Effective live betting interface.

Effective live betting interface. Good coverage of North American sports.

Good coverage of North American sports. Excellent racing lobby. Cons: Some soccer leagues not covered.

Some soccer leagues not covered. No live streaming.

5. Bovada – Live Betting Platform with Cash Out Option

Players at Bovada can select from a comprehensive range of pre-game markets. However, this operator scores well with the live betting platform and the option to cash out bets, which allows you to guarantee a known profit or limit the loss, making the process more fun and exciting.

The sports menu lists about 25 sports, including Esports, and there is a section that focuses on horses. The sports page lists trending events which have attracted most activity and traffic. This Washington State sports betting operator excels when it comes to banking and customer care. They are comfortably one of the best US-facing offshore betting sites.

Pros: Excellent range of live betting games.

Excellent range of live betting games. Cash out option.

Cash out option. Dedicated Racebook lobby.

Dedicated Racebook lobby. Good customer care service. Cons: High bonus wagering requirements.

6. Sportsbetting.ag – Good Odds for NFL, MLB, NHL and MLB

Futures betting at Sportsbetting.ag receives good coverage across all sports. At any point during the season you can bet on the winner of the Superbowl (football), Stanley Cup (ice hockey), World Series (baseball) and NBA Championships (Basketball). There are also promos related to these leagues. In fact, this is one of the best sites for NFL betting.

The customer care department deals with complaints and betting issues in a timely manner. Some of these may involve Esports and horse racing They appear on the sports page with more than 20 other categories in Washington online sports betting.



Pros: Transparent welcome bonus.

Transparent welcome bonus. Outright winners of NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA.

Outright winners of NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA. Esports and racing lobbies.

Esports and racing lobbies. Good customer support for sports betting Washington state. Cons: No full match deposit bonus.

7. BUSR – Value Soccer Lines for MLS and Premier League



Soccer is a popular choice for Washington sports betting . Most soccer bets are placed on matches from MSL, English Premier League, German Bundesliga and Italian Serie and the UEFA Champions League and World Cup. The soccer service complements a very competitive racebook which also features all the big race meetings.

BUSR offers regular promotions for soccer and other genres, like Esports. They boast a professional customer care department who deal with issues and questions in a prompt manner. The banking options include debit and credit cards, e-Wallets, paysafecards and bank transfer.

Pros: Good odds for MLS and other soccer leagues.

Good odds for MLS and other soccer leagues. Sports specific loyalty benefits.

Sports specific loyalty benefits. Horse racing rebates. Cons: Low % welcome bonus.

8.Everygame – Extensive Tennis Markets for ATP and WTA

Washington state sports betting fans should consider Everygame as a top destination for betting on tennis with bettors given a wide range of betting opportunities pre-game and in-play. Live tennis provides plenty of opportunities to enjoy the cash out option.

The site has a racebook and offers all of the major sports such as football, basketball, baseball, hockey and more, with sports promotions for new and existing players. There is 24/7 Live Chat and email support and a help desk that covers most of the likely issues. The banking options include Cryptocurrencies, making Everygame one of the best Bitcoin betting sites in America.

Pros: Tennis betting on all professional events.

Tennis betting on all professional events. 24/7 Live Chat.

24/7 Live Chat. Accepts crypto payments. Cons: Relatively low sign up bonus.

9.Betanysports – Good Selection of Payment Methods

Betanysports’ key feature is the availability of payment methods and providers. Customers can deposit and withdraws funds using credit cards, Bitcoin, electronic checks and money transfers. The minimum deposit is $25 and the maximum deposit is $10,000, depending on the provider. The events on offer make this a leading UFC betting site.

Deposits are free and immediate so players have instant access to their funds to bet on over 20 sports and claim huge bonuses for signing-up initially and for their continued loyalty. There is a racebook lobby and Esports is a listed sport. With so many options, the bookmaker takes responsible gambling seriously with measures to limit activity for anyone who requires it.

Pros: Good range of UFC events.

Good range of UFC events. Free and immediate deposits.

Free and immediate deposits. Pre-game betting on mainstream and more niche sports.

Pre-game betting on mainstream and more niche sports. Effective responsible gambling measures in place. Cons: Limited live wagering for sports betting Washington state.

10. Jazz – Excellent Operator for College Sports

Jazz is one of the best sports betting sites for coverage of college sports The bookmaker offers odds on the major fixtures in football and basketball played by the students in huge stadiums. The site also features ante post markets for major college championships in Washington sports betting. The use of the welcome bonus code means this is one of the best promo code sites.

There is an extensive range of soccer leagues, like the UEFA Champions League and Premier League in England. These soccer competitions provide the matches for boosted odds promotions. This is on top of all the usual major sports such as basketball and football, with a huge range of NBA and NFL betting options.

Pros: Easy to achieve welcome bonus.

Easy to achieve welcome bonus. Top bookie for college sports.

Top bookie for college sports. Excellent soccer coverage, including main leagues in Europe.

Excellent soccer coverage, including main leagues in Europe. Many banking options. Cons: Limited number of betting sports.

Limited number of betting sports. No player Props for sports betting Washington state.

Washington State Sportsbook Comparison

Here we present a table that compares the top 10 bookies for Washington sports betting:

Sportsbook Number of Sports Live Streaming Cash Out Welcome Bonus BetOnline 21 No Yes 50% match up to $1,000 XBet 23 No Yes 100% match up to $500 MyBookie 23 No Yes 50% match up to $1,000 BetUS 19 No Yes 100% match up to $2,000 Bovada 22 No Yes 50% match up to $250 Sportsbetting.ag 26 No Yes 50% match up to $1,000 BUSR 22 No Yes 100% match up to $1,000 Everygame 18 No Yes 100% match up to $750 BetAnySports 20 No Yes 35% match up to $700 Jazz 18 No Yes 50% match up to $1,000

Is Betting on Sports Legal in Washington?

Sports betting at tribal casinos is now legal in Washington but there are still restrictions. The Act was passed in March 2020 but it was 18 months until the first tribal casino received a license. That was the Snoqualmie Casino, in King County 28 miles from Seattle.

A number of major operators have signed agreements with tribal casinos. However, there is legal sports betting with the sportsbooks in our top 10 list but they are all offshore. Also, residents of Washington can bet on and of racetracks, and play lotteries, charitable games and bingo.

There are 30 tribal casinos in the state of Washington so potentially the emerging market could expand to 30 licensed organizations for online betting in Washington state. However, the casinos are owned by 24 local tribes and there could be restrictions on multiple licensing.

In June 2022, nine tribes had been granted sports betting licenses and there are imminent partnerships with well known betting brands from the United States, and possibly the UK. There has been overseas interest and brands like William Hill operate in other states, including Washington DC.

Who can Legally Bet on Sports in Washington?

The legal age for Washington sports betting in the state is 18. This age limit applies for betting on horse racing on and off the track and playing lotteries and bingo. However, some individual casinos do not accept players below the age of 21.

How to Bet on Sports Online in Washington

As an illustration of Washington state sports betting, below is a step-by-step guide to betting at BetOnline:

Step 1. Register an Account

This process begins by clicking the ‘JOIN’ button on the BetOnline homepage.

Step 2. Enter Personal Details and Password

The next stage is filling in the required fields with personal information, specifying a Unique password, entering an optional bonus code or promo code and submitting the application.

Step 3. Deposit Funds

You need funds in an account to start to bet so you select one of the deposit providers and enter the stake and confirm.

Step 4. Place Bets

Finally, you can now start Washington state sports betting on about 20 sports, including games in MLB so clicking the odds for a selection activates the Bet Slip.

When will Betting be Legal in Washington?

The Act of March 2020 approved by the Governor made sports betting legal in the state of Washington. There had always been strict laws and even Daily Fantasy Sports were not allowed when they were operating legally in other states.

There are no further ballots planned for Washington sports betting but there have been demands in the past for a referendum which is now unlikely as the Act has been passed so online betting Washington state should be a developing market.

Other Bills about Sports Betting in Washington

The Bill of March 2020 was the first actions that began the process of making sports betting legal in Washington. There are been no other Bills that were passed by the Governor. However, Washington had to comply with the PASPA Act of 1992, which was turned-over in April 2018, leading to emerging markets in the US, state by state.

Washington Betting Winnings Tax

The state of Washington does not levy income tax from individuals but there are federal taxes on income, which include winnings from gambling. Gambling businesses withhold 24% of net winnings which is sent to the Inland Revenue Service on a federal level.

However, if the casino does not have your SSN, the casino can keep up to 28%. That means it is then the responsibility of the individual to include betting winnings on the tax return. It is not clear how this arrangement is policed and monitored but there must be checks.

Betting Sites in Washington Payment Methods

Betting sites in Washington accept the traditional payment methods and more recent methods like cryptocurrency. Below we examine the three ways in which betting site players can deposit funds when they are residing in the state:

Crypto Betting Options

Cryptocurrency is a virtual currency that can be traded anonymously. It works as a virtual exchange method over a network of computers. There is no need for a central banking authority and there are no physical coins or notes. Betting companies like BetOnline have embraced crypto payments.

e-Wallet Betting Options

The benefits of using e-Wallets, such as PayPal and Google Pay are that your bank details are stored. This means they are entered as part of the registration process and are only required again if there are changes, such as bank account and address. Transactions are completed with little delay.

Traditional Payment Methods

Sports betting sites that accept players from Washington also provide more traditional payment methods, like debit cards and credit cards. BetOnline will take deposits from Visa, Mastercard and American Express. You can all deposit funds by wire transfer and check.

Bonuses With Washington Betting Sites

The following bonuses appear on Washington-facing sportsbooks which are currently (June 22) offshore but changes are imminent after legalization. Regardless of the location and licensing and regulatory body, the following bonuses are popular on desktop and mobile sites, such as BetOnline.

Match Deposit Bonuses

The value of the bonus is directly related to the qualifying deposit. These bonuses are typical of offers for new customers who register and deposit minimum funds. There could be an optional bonus code or promo code and the deposit activates the bonus.

No Deposit Bonuses

A player is not required to make a deposit to claim the bonus. This type of bonus is more common for existing customers rather than new accounts. The qualifying conditions could be a bet on a specific event or sport. However, the bonus stake is not included in any returns.

Free Bets

Washington sports betting sites often credit free bets. There is usually a minimum bet and maximum win and the stake is withheld after a successful bet. The conditions sometimes stipulate that the free bet expires after a certain number of days and there can be minimum odds. You can see more information at our review of free bets sites.

Popular Sports For Betting in Washington

There are four professional franchises in the state and excellent college programs which are described in the following sections:

NFL at Washington Sportsbooks

The best year for the Seattle Seahawks was 2013 when the franchise recorded their only Superbowl win. The Seahawks were an NFL expansion tame in 1976 but only became regular play-off contenders when they moved to Lumen Field in 2002.

NBA at Washington Sportsbooks

The state does not have a team that competes in NBA basketball so fans of the sport focus on the college team that play in the NCAA for supporting and bets.

MLB at Washington Sportsbooks

Supporters of the Seattle Mariners have not enjoyed MLB success in the World Series. They joined the league as an expansion team in 1977 but have played at T-Mobile Park since 1999. The team’s best run of success was between 1995 and 2001 when they won three West Division titles. Bookies have futures on the World Series in Washington state online betting.

NHL at Washington Sportsbooks

The state’s latest expansion team contested the NHL for the first time in 2021. The Seattle Kraken are an emerging franchise but did not qualify for the Stanley Cup in their first season playing at this level. They are big underdogs for any major success in the near future.

NCAA Football at Washington Sportsbooks

The University of Washington have produced 16 of their last 18 quarterbacks to graduate to NFL football. The Huskies have won four divisional titles since 2016 and the Conference in 2016 and 2018. You can back them to be the college champions with our featured bookmakers.

NCAA Basketball at Washington Sportsbooks

Since 1995 the Gonzano Bulldogs have qualified for 23 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournaments, including every year since 1998. However, their best seasons were 2017 and 2021 when they reached the final of the National Championship but lost on both occasions. The bookies will give you odds on landing that first title.

Golf at Washington Sportsbooks

There have only been three major championships in golf played in Washington. In 1944, Bob Hamilton won the PGA Championship at Manito Golf and Country Club. It wasn’t until 1998 that Vijay Singh won the next major staged in the state, the PGA at Ashlee Country Club.

Most recently Jordan Spieth was the US Open champion at Chambers Bay in 2015. Washington-facing bookies take bets on the winners of the four majors.

Horse Racing at Washington Sportsbooks

Emerald Downs in Auburn is the only racetrack in Washington and the Longines Mile Handicap is the only graded race at the course. The Gottstein Futurity is a major race at Emerald Downs for horses aged two from both sexes but does not have graded status. However, the dedicated racebook will accept bets on the race and many others from the US and around the world.

DFS at Washington Sportsbooks

Residents of Washington are not permitted to play Daily Fantasy Sports under the existing sports betting rules in the state.

In-play Betting on Washington Sites For Sports Betting

Washington is well served with sportsbooks that offer live betting. The absence of live streaming is offset in some cases by a visual display of the play and live match data. Bookmakers suspend live betting after a key event and display updated odds after a short delay. The live betting platform is enhanced by cash out betting.

Illegal Bets in Washington

Offshore bookies are less restrictive when it comes to the legal bets on their sportsbooks. However, bookmakers that receive a license in Washington should be allowed to take the most popular sports bets. These include Futures, singles (Win, Place and Show), system bets, parlays and teasers.

However, the more exotic horse racing forecast and combination bets that offer the potential for a significant return for a small stake may be restricted. Offshore bookies will accept bets like the Superfecta which involves predicting the first four finishers in correct order or any order.

Neighboring States Sports Betting Compared to Washington

Montana has not passed legislation for online sports betting. However, the state does have in-person mobile sports betting at a physical location. Intralot is the Greek company that runs the state lottery and has accepted bets since March 2020.

Only betting on horse racing is legal in Idaho. There appears to be no desire amongst the population and politicians for legal online sports betting.

The Oregon state lottery app accepted its first bet in 2019 but the state moved to DraftKings for the operation in January 2021. The state does accept parlay cards but not betting on college sports. However, residents of Oregon can place online sports bets using the Scoreboard app.

Sports Betting Casinos in Washington

Retail sports betting is legal in Washington so here are the top 5 land casinos that feature a sportsbook:

Spokane Tribe Casino

The venue in Airway Heights offers a Caesars Sportsbook that is open from 08:00 to 03:00, 7 days a week, featuring popular betting sports and more niche. The full address is 14300 US-2, Airway Heights, WA 99001.

Muckleshoot Casino

This land casino in Auburn houses another Caesars Sportsbook for 24/7 play at 2402 Auburn Way S, Auburn, WA 98002. Players can bet on pre-game and in-play events across about 20 sports.

Quill Cedar Creek Casino

This is a facility in Tulalip featuring a DraftKings sportsbook that accepts bets on a 24/7 basis at 6221 31st Ave NE, Tulalip, WA 98271. The menu includes the four main college and pro sports in North America.

Emerald Queen Casino

BetMGM operate a sportsbook in this casino in Tacoma that takes sports wagers from 09:00 to 23:00 Monday to Thursday, 09:00 to 00:00 on Fridays and 07:00 to 00:00 at the weekend. The postal address is: 2920 East R Street, Tacoma, WA 90984 where there is extensive betting on the NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA.

Tulalip Resort Casino

This casino is also located in Tulalip with a sportsbook run by DraftKings for 24 hours each day of the week on premises at 10200 Quill Ceda Blvd, Tulalip, WA 98271. Soccer, tennis, football, hockey, baseball and basketball offer most leagues and markets. .

Conclusion

Our number one choice for sports betting in Washington is BetOnline. The desktop and mobile website offer a deposit bonus for new players and loyalty offers for registrations made from Canada. The sportsbook displays in pre-game, live and futures markets across more than 20 sports.

There are effective measures in place for responsible gaming. customer support and payments. BetOnline have created a safe and secure betting environment that provides instant deposits and prompt payouts. In conclusion, it is the best solution for sports betting from Washington.



FAQs