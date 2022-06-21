mBit Casino Bonus Codes 2022 – Claim a 110% Bonus up to $1,500

No promo code is required to claim this generous mBit Casino bonus upon signing up for a new account. mBit Casino will match your first deposit with a 110% bonus up to 1 BTC or to the same value using any other accepted cryptos which you deposit with.

You’ll also get 300 free spins for a minimum first deposit of 0.005 BTC, and newcomers can sign up at this offshore-based casino from anywhere in the US. Plus, there’s a chance to claim many more bonuses and promotions which provide great opportunities to win massive prizes.

How to Claim your Bonus with mBit Casino

Go to mBit Casino and click “ Play Now” to sign up Complete the registration form with your email & password Choose your preferred crypto payment method & click on “Create Account.” Click on your profile name on the right corner of the site & make a deposit Click on “Enable” to opt-in for this offer (no mBit Casino bonus code required)

The 300 free spins will be spread over six installments. So you will receive your mBit Casino 50 free spins to your account daily after you’ve opted in for this promo, plus the 110% first deposit bonus match up to 1 BTC. Here’s a detailed guide on the best online casino free spins and bonuses available at mBit, along with the latest updates.

The Latest mBit Casino Bonus Offers

Here we’ve listed all the mBit Casino bonuses and promotions which are some of the best online casino bonuses currently on offer. No deposit bonus codes are required to claim your rewards. Have a look at the below to get a better understanding of what to expect and how to claim your bonuses:

Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code Claim Casino Welcome Bonus 110% up to 1 BTC or equivalent + 300 Free Spins N/A Claim Here Crypto 2nd Deposit Bonus 100% up to 2.5 BTC or equivalent N/A Claim Here Crypto 3rd Deposit Bonus 75% up to 1.5 BTC or equivalent N/A Claim Here Refer-a-Friend 200 Free Spins + 30% Deposit Bonus N/A Claim Here Reloads Frenzy on Mondays 25% Bonus on Monday Deposits N/A Claim Here Midweek Madness 10% Bonus for 0.5 mBTC deposited 20% Bonus for 2.5 mBTC deposited 30% Bonus for 5 mBTC deposited N/A Claim Here

As much as we would like to see an mBit Casino sportsbook, they’re not offering any sports betting options at this point in time.

Top mBit Casino Bonus Offers & Promotions

mBit Casino no deposit bonus codes in 2022 are not currently required to claim your bonuses. The casino will add them automatically to your account once you enable them after depositing.

In case you don’t see the bonus added to your account, you can contact their customer support team for further assistance. Let’s go over the mBit Casino bonus offers and ongoing promotions in more detail:

Deposit Bonuses

Bonus amount : 285% up to 5 BTC

Deposits : 1st deposit 110% up to 1 BTC + 300 free spins | 2nd deposit 100% up to 2.5 BTC | 3rd deposit 75% up to 1.5 BTC

Bonus code : N/A

Rollover : 35x

Min deposit : 5 mBTC or equivalent

Bonus expiry : 14 days

mBit Casino free spins and bonuses are available upon signing up for a new account for a minimum deposit of 5 mBTC. Players also have the option to choose an alternative welcome bonus in the form of 100, 200, 500, or 1,000 free spins depending on the amount deposited.

The free spins can be used on the mBit Casino best slots, each of which gives you the chance to hit massive wins. On top of the 300 free spins which will be split into 6 installments, players will receive an additional 20 free spins instantly on their first deposit.

mBit Casino USA is quite generous with these offers, but players will need to complete the rollover requirement and wager 35x to convert their bonus in 14 days. The second and third deposit bonuses are also attractive and can be used on any of mBit’s 2,000 online slot games. These bonuses need to be wagered 40x in 14 days.

Refer a Friend Bonus

Bonus amount : 30% bonus + 200 free spins

Deposits : 30% on your next deposit | 30% on invited friend’s 4th deposit

Bonus code : N/A

Rollover : 35x

Min deposit : 0.001 BTC or equivalent

Bonus expiry : 7 days

This is a type of mBitcasino no deposit bonus where players can get a 30% bonus for referring a friend. As soon as your friend signs up for a new account, they need to contact live support and confirm your email address so that you’re eligible to receive the bonus.

Both you and your friend will receive 200 free spins instantly. As soon as your friend makes their first deposit, you will receive a 30% bonus on your next deposit. The invited friend benefits from the welcome bonuses on their first three deposits, plus a 30% bonus on their fourth deposit.

mBit Casino bonuses are quite generous, especially when taking into consideration that the minimum deposit is just 0.001 BTC with a 35x wagering requirement over the period of seven days. The 200 free spins and 30% reload bonus will be rewarded for each successful invite.

Reload Frenzy Monday Bonus

Bonus amount : 25% up to 0.05 BTC

Deposits : up to 0.05 BTC every Monday between 00:00 and 23:59 UTC.

Bonus code : N/A

Rollover : 25x

Min deposit : 0.0005 BTC or equivalent

Bonus expiry : 7 days after signing up

mBit bitcoin casino knows how to take care of the customers. This attractive bonus gives players the opportunity to add 25% extra funds into their account on top of their deposit. This bonus can only be used on slots and cannot be used on table games or live games.

The Reload Frenzy mBit Casino bonus needs to be wagered 25x in seven days. If you don’t meet the wagering requirements before the bonus expires, any pending winnings along with the remaining bonus amount will expire and will be removed from your account.

Midweek Madness Bonus

Bonus amount : Up to 60% bonus up to 1 BTC

Deposits : 10% bonus for 0.5 mBTC | 20% bonus for 2.5 mBTC | 30% bonus for 5 mBTC

Bonus code : N/A

Rollover : 25x

Min deposit : 0.0005 BTC

Bonus expiry : 14 days

At mBit Casino, bitcoin or other crypto deposits made between Wednesday, at 00:00 UTC to Thursday, at 23:59 UTC are matched up with a percentage depending on how much you deposit.

mBit Casino Midweek Madness bonus gives players a chance to hit huge jackpots on their slot games every Wednesday and Thursday. The rollover requirement on this offer is also fair, necessitating a modest playthrough of 25x in 14 days in order to withdraw your funds.

Types of mBit Casino Bonuses & Promos

mBit Casino bonus offers and promotions are categorized into three main categories. Players can benefit from welcome bonuses, ongoing bonus reloads for existing customers, and mBit Casino no deposit bonuses. mBit Casino offers something for everyone.

mBit Casino Welcome Bonus

Welcome bonuses at online casinos are most often the most attractive promotions on offer and are used to entice new players to sign up with them. mBit Casino bonus codes are not required to claim their welcome bonus match of 110% up to 1 BTC (or another crypto equivalent) on your first deposit.

mBit Casino welcome bonus also includes 300 free spins for a minimum deposit of 0.005 BTC. Players who deposit less than 0.005 BTC will be rewarded with 20 free spins which can be used only on the following slot games: Scroll of Adventure, Lucky Sweets, and Slotomon Go.

Alternatively, mBit Casino allows players to choose a different reward for the welcome bonus in the form of 100, 200, 500, or 1000 free spins depending on how much you deposited. The first deposit bonus has a 35x wagering requirement, and the free spins have a 40x wagering requirement. Both bonuses need to be used within 14 days.

mBit Casino Existing Customer Offers

mBit Casino bonuses for returning customers are as exciting as the welcome bonuses. The site is currently offering bonus reloads on specific days of the week, bonus percentage match-ups for second and third deposits, bonuses for friend referrals, and rewards through their loyalty program.

Players get the chance to add extra crypto to their balance by depositing on selected days of the week. Deposit on Monday to receive a 25% bonus match. If you deposit on Wednesday and Thursday, you can benefit from an mBit Casino bonus of up to 30%.

mBit Casino also offers exciting rewards through their loyalty program and access to 10 exclusive levels of excitement and perks. If you refer a friend to join mBit Casino, you’ll also be rewarded with a 30% bonus match on your next deposit, plus 200 free spins.

mBit Casino No Deposit Bonus

There isn’t an mBit Casino no deposit bonus in 2022 for signing up. So, at this point in time, you won’t find any mBit Casino no deposit bonus code. However, you still have the opportunity to win great prizes for free through their generous bonuses and promotions.

Claiming the mBit Casino welcome bonus upon your first deposit is easy and simple. You just need to enable it to opt-in for the promotion. You will also be rewarded for your second and third deposits. If you refer a friend, you’ll also get a bonus on your next deposit if the referral is successful.

Further to all this, this casino is always coming up with innovative promotions and bonuses, such as free spins on select slots titles. These kinds of bonuses are usually available for a short limited amount of time. So keep an eye out for their promotions to make sure that you don’t miss out on them.

Who Can Claim an mBit Casino Bonus?

To benefit from bonuses offered by mBit Casino, USA players need to meet the following criteria:

Be at least 18 years old

Reside in the USA, Canada, or other eligible countries

Have no other active mBit Casino bonuses

Abide by mBit Casino general terms and conditions

Meet the minimum deposit limit and other requirements

mBit Casino Bonus Offers T&Cs

Before claiming a bonus offer, it’s important to always read the terms and conditions so you understand how to utilize the promotion. If you don’t fulfill the bonus requirements, you won’t be able to withdraw your winnings. Let’s have a look at the below mBit Casino bonus T&C’s:

Number of Deposits

The number of deposits stipulates how many times you can deposit and benefit from an mBit Casino bonus. In this case, mBit Casino is offering different bonuses for the first three deposits. Keep in mind that mBit Casino no deposit bonus codes are not required to claim these bonuses.

Rollovers/ Wagering Requirements

The rollover requirements (also called wagering requirements) stipulate how much you would need to play through the bonus to be able to access it and convert it into withdrawable funds. If you don’t meet the number of required bets, you won’t be able to withdraw the winnings.

This means that you cannot withdraw your bonus right away when you receive it. You need to play through it to convert the bonus funds. For example, to withdraw the 110% welcome bonus, players will need to wager it 35x. The second and third deposit bonuses need to be wagered 40x.

Minimum & Maximum Deposits

To be eligible for a bonus, you always need to meet the deposit minimum limit. You can find this information in the bonus terms. So always have a look before you place your deposit to avoid being disappointed.

There isn’t currently an mBit Casino no deposit bonus available. The minimum deposit varies for different bonuses, and so does the match-up percentage reward. Deposits are also capped by a set limit. mBit Casino first deposit bonuses are capped at a maximum of 1 BTC.

Eligible Games

When you claim a bonus keep in mind that you might not be able to play the bonus on all types of games. So always check the specific bonus terms and which kind of games you’re able to play the bonus on.

The mBit Casino bonus on your first deposit rewards you with 300 free spins which can be played on the following games: Scroll of Adventure, Lucky Sweets and Slotomon Go. The second and third deposit bonuses can only be used on slots and not on any other games.

Expiry Date

All bonuses come with a wagering requirement which needs to be played through by a specified expiry date. If you don’t manage to meet the wagering requirement in that specific amount of time, the bonus will automatically be deactivated.

The time starts counting as soon as you claim the bonus. The first deposit bonus and the Midweek Madness bonus expire within 14 days. However, the refer-a-friend bonus and the Reload Frenzy Monday bonus expire within seven days.

mBit Casino Login: How to Sign Up & Claim a Welcome Bonus

Signing up for an account with mBit Casino and claiming your welcome bonus couldn’t be easier. The following steps will guide you through the simple process:

Step 1 – Sign up for your mBit Casino Account

Visit mBit Casino homepage and click on the green “Play Now” button which will take you to the registration form.

Step 2 – Fill in the mBit Casino Sign Up Form

The sign-up form at mBit Casino is one of the simplest registration forms available at online casinos. All you need to do is enter your email address and create a secure account password. Choose your preferred crypto payment method and tick the button to declare that you agree with the terms & conditions. Click on “Create Account” to move on to the next step.

Step 3 – Login to your New Account

Now that you have created an account, click on the mBit Casino login button on the top right side of the platform. Enter your email address and your casino password. Click on the “Sign In” button.

Step 4 – Make your First Deposit

Place your first deposit and choose the preferred cryptocurrency of your choice. At mBit Casino you can choose from the following cryptos: BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, USDT, XRP, and DOGE.

Step 5 – Confirm your Deposit & Enable your Welcome Bonus

Confirm your deposit by transferring your desired deposit amount to your mBit Casino unique address. You can opt-in for the welcome bonus by pressing “Enable” and you will immediately receive the bonus reward.

Step 6 – Enjoy your Gaming Experience at mBit Casino

Now that you’ve confirmed your deposit and enabled your welcome bonus, it’s time to enjoy playing at mBit Casino. It’s as easy as that! You can play your bonus on the online slot games: Scroll of Adventure, Lucky Sweets, and Slotomon Go.

Mistakes to Avoid When Claiming an mBit Casino Bonus

mBit Casino is completely transparent, and the terms and conditions for all bonuses are explained in detail. To make the most out of mBit Casino bonus offers and promotions, we highly recommend that you take the time to read the individual T&Cs for the specific offer that you’re interested in. In the meantime, here’s an overview of what to avoid when claiming bonuses:

Depositing less than the minimum deposit – mBit Casino bonuses in 2022 all come with a minimum deposit. It’s best to check the specific terms and conditions of each bonus to ensure that you reach the minimum deposit. Otherwise, you wouldn’t be eligible to claim the bonus.



Bonus has expired – A common mistake to avoid is not wagering your bonus in the stipulated time frame. If you don’t meet the wagering requirements by the set expiry date, you will lose the remaining bonus amount.

Games not eligible – mBit Casino bonus offers are mostly available on specific slot titles. They are not currently available on table games or any of the other games in the mBit library. So betting on these games will not count towards the wagering requirement. Choose your games wisely when wagering your bonus.

High wagering requirements – Bonuses can seem almost too good to be true. Keep in mind that big bonuses usually come along with high wagering requirements. If the wagering requirement is higher than your budget, it’s not a good idea to claim it.

mBit Casino Review (4.7/5)

mBit ranks as one of the best bitcoin casino sites in the industry, and our mBit Casino review outlines exactly how we’ve arrived at that opinion. In short, the numerous bonuses on first deposits, plus the additional bonuses on second and third deposits are a clear sign that mBit Casino works hard to keep its customers happy.

The platform is very easy to use and navigate through, and the terms and conditions are easily accessible and simple to understand. Their ongoing innovative promotions and perks ensure that there’s something for everyone, new players, and also returning customers.

Signing up for an account at mBit Casino is a quick simple process, and the site offers a huge game selection which includes slot games, table games, live dealer games, and exciting mBit Races.

What we like:

✅ Huge welcome bonus

✅ 800+ slot games to play

✅ Innovative promotions & crypto bonuses

✅ 24/7 customer support

✅ Wide selection of cryptocurrencies accepted

What we don’t:

❌ Short expiry date for certain bonuses

❌ No regular payment methods

mBit Casino Games (4.8/5)

The mBit Casino game selection is quite varied and entertaining. You can find classic slot games with opportunities to hit big jackpots and great prizes. Some of their most popular online slots are Raging Lion, Treasure Tiger, Asgardian God, and Lucky 3 Streak.

If you’re a fan of table games, mBit Casino offers a wide selection of table games that will surely keep you entertained. You can find different types of blackjack, roulette games, and also baccarat. At mBit Casino you can also find poker games including video poker.

Jackpot games with massive wins are also available at mBit Casino which gives players the opportunity to increase their crypto wallets with fantastic payouts. To add to the excitement mBit Casino is also offering 4-hour long races on a daily basis where players can win real money or win 60 free spins. Here’s a quick guide on the best online casinos to win real money with the latest news.

mBit Casino App & Mobile Site (4/5)

If you prefer to play at online casinos on your mobile phone, you will surely enjoy using mBit Casino’s mobile-optimized platform. There’s no designated mBit Casino app. However, they’ve created a mobile site with the same features found on the desktop version.

mBit Casino Deposits & Withdrawals (3.8/5)

mBit provides secure and safe deposits and withdrawals for several cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin. It’s a crypto-only casino so it’s great for players who are interested in using cryptos as a payment method, however, it’s missing other regular payment methods.

The processing time for deposits is fast and efficient as the funds are instantly transferred into your mBit Casino account. mBit Casino withdrawal requests are processed within 10 minutes and are passed on for approval. As soon as it’s approved, your funds go through the blockchain and are transferred to your wallet address.

At mBit Casino, players can deposit from as low as 0.00035 BTC and the maximum withdrawal amount goes up to 10 BTC. Players can find 7 crypto payment options and in the below table we highlight what’s on offer and how they work.

Payment methods available at mBit Casino:

Payment Method Deposits Withdrawals Payout Speed Bitcoin ✅ ✅ Instant Bitcoin Cash ✅ ✅ Instant Dogecoin ✅ ✅ Instant Ethereum ✅ ✅ Instant Litecoin ✅ ✅ Instant

mBit Casino Security & Safety (4.8/5)

mBit Casino is a legit and highly reputable casino that is fully licensed out of Curacao. The site operates with full SSL encryption and transactions are safe and transparent as everything is done through blockchain. Players also have the option to activate a dual-function log-in process to add an additional layer of security to the account.

mBit Casino Customer Support (4.8/5)

To complete our mBit Casino review, we should also mention their excellent customer support team. If you have any questions, you can first head over to the FAQ section. You have the option to search for a specific query in the search bar, or you can scroll down to search for a topic related to your question.

If you don’t manage to find your answers, you can contact the customer support team 24/7. Scroll down to the very bottom of the site and click on the middle yellow button to open a live chat. Their customer support agents are highly reliable and knowledgeable, so rest assured that they will assist you and guide you through any difficulties you might encounter.

You can contact mBit Casino’s customer support via the below channels:

24/7 customer support

Live chat available

Community Chat

FAQs section

