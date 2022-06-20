Best Sportsbook Promo Codes 2022 – Claim a $1,000 Bonus

If you’re searching the for best sportsbook promo codes in the US then look no further. In this article we reveal the ten best sports operators on the market and discuss the promotional codes which give you instant access to huge rewards just for signing up. So, keep reading to find out more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Top 10 Sportsbook Promo Codes in 2022

Bettors residing in the United States can select from offshore operations that allows US players to register and place bets. Here is our top 10 list for the best sportsbook promo codes:

BetOnline – Best overall for sports betting promo code. XBet – Excellent football betting promo codes. MyBookie – Leading no deposit bonus codes sportsbook. BetUS – Generous welcome bonus using sports betting promo code. Bovada – Good range of ongoing promotions. Sportsbetting.ag – Live betting platform with cash out. BUSR – Extensive selection of futures. Everygame – Good bookie for parlay bets. BetAnySports – NFL markets and football betting promo codes. Jazz Sports – Great odds for MLS and English Premier League.

These top 10 bookies all have great features, such as pre-game, live and Futures outright winner betting, cash out and customer support. But, as you’ll see, we have voted for BetOnline as our overall best operator, with the most generous promo code.

BetOnline is a huge offshore sports betting operator that accepts players from the United States, featuring over 20 sports to bet on. You can use the BetOnline sportsbook promo codes ‘BOL1000’ to claim a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1,000. The minimum qualifying deposit is $55.00 and the offer is subject to wagering requirements of 10x the bonus and expires after 30 days.

Of course there are other sportsbook promo codes for the best US offshore sportsbooks which we will reveal later in the article. They each provide a range of payment methods, including debit and credit cards, paysafecards, e-Wallets and wire transfer.

Deposits are free and immediate while withdrawals are subject to standard delays and some providers impose a charge for carrying out the transaction. Payments have minimum and maximum limits which depend on the method and provider.

Promo codes compliment betting on any sport, but, the most popular tend to be football, basketball, hockey, soccer and tennis, on huge global competitions such as the Premier League, NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA. Of course, we have already ranked the best NFL betting sites in the US.

You can get more information in our best online sportsbook reviews.

Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Comparison

We have put together a table to display our top 10 bookmakers for sportsbook promo codes. The information is correct at the time of the review. However, bookmakers do change the terms of a welcome bonus so you should keep an eye on this page for any future developments.

Sportsbook Offering Welcome Bonus Additional Games Promo Code BetOnline 50% Welcome Bonus Up to $,1000 Casino table games, poker, slots, live casino games, racebook, Esports, speciality games BOL1000 XBet 100% Welcome Bonus Up to $500 Casino table games, slots, speciality games, racebook XB100 MyBookie 100% Welcome Bonus Up to $1,000 Casino table games, poker, slots, live betting, speciality games INSIDERS BetUS 125% Welcome Bonus For Sports + Casino Up to $500 Casino table games, slots, live casino games, specialty games, racebook JOIN125 Bovada 100% Welcome Bonus Up to $3,125 Casino table games, slots, live casino games, specialty games BVD1000 Sportsbetting.ag 100% Welcome Bonus/span> Up to $1,000 Casino table games, slots, live betting, live casino games, specialty games, racebook KICK100 BUSR 20% Welcome Bonus Up to $500 Casino table games, slots, live casino games, specialty games, racebook WELCOME20 Everygame 100% Welcome Bonus Up to $750 Casino table games, slots, live casino games, poker, racebook 3XBOOST250 BetAnySports 55% Welcome Bonus Up to $1,000 Casino table games, slots, live casino games, poker, racebook BTB55 Jazz Sports 50% Welcome Bonus Up to $1,000 Casino table games, slots, racebook JAZZ50

Explanation of a Sportsbook Promo Code

A sportsbook promo code is used to activate a welcome bonus during the registration process. There is usually an optional sports betting promo code field on one of the screens. Potential new customers can enter the code to claim the bonus.

Sportsbook promo codes are generally used when an individual creates an account. Existing customers can claim bonuses but not always using a sportsbook promo code. For example, there could be sports or event specific free bets that do not require a sports betting promo code.

The US sports betting market is developing state by state. The repealing of PASPA (Professional and Amateur Act of 1992) in 2018 led to legal sports betting in the United States. Hence, online operations introduced sportsbook promo codes for welcome bonuses. That means betting promo codes are gradually becoming common in an increasing number of states. Here are the best cash out sportsbooks.

Do Promo Codes Feature in All Sportsbooks?

The majority of sportsbooks have promo codes but they are not license requirements. The licenses are issued by the governments of countries like Curacao, Panama and Costa Rica when the operation is located offshore. However, some online bookmakers do not use sports bonus codes. New customers may then have to opt-in to claim a bonus.

As sportsbook promo codes are common but some operators can still offer betting on many sports in pre-game, in-play and futures markets. They can also still introduce measures for banking, customer care and responsible gambling in the absence of a betting promo code.

BetOnline, for example, does use sportsbook promo codes for their welcome bonus but don’t request the use of a sports betting bonus code for loyalty offers. There are a number of casino bonuses which makes BetOnline a leading offshore casino site for US players.

Guide to Using a Sports Betting Promo Code

BetOnline bonuses are related to the promo code which is entered during registration or later on the promotions page. When a sports betting promo code is required, the characters must be entered correctly for the customer to qualify. If the promo code is typed wrongly, you could miss the opportunity to claim a free bet or bonus but you can copy and paste the code.

Sportsbook promo codes provide access to welcome offers that can come in the form of a match deposit bonus, no deposit bonus or match bet bonus. If there are problems with the sportsbook bonus code, you can contact the bookmaker’s customer care department. A member of staff will talk you through the process or confirm you are using a valid sports betting promo code.

However, in order to use the promo code in the right way, you have to comply with the BetOnline bonus specific and general Terms & Conditions. You have to follow the process described below to use the promo code. Also, it’s a good idea to accept promotional information by email or SMS so that you are aware of the opportunities to utilise any sportsbook promo codes.

So, here is a step-by-step guide to using promo code, using BetOnline as an example.

Step 1: Visit BetOnline

The first step is visiting the homepage which you can do by clicking this BetOnline link. You are now at the starting point in the journey to use sportsbook promo codes.

Step 2: Sign Up

You then click ‘JOIN’ to navigate to the registration screens. Within an instant you will be presented with several required and optional fields, including a unique Password. You enter the promo code on a later screen.

Step 3: Enter Promo Code

Next you fill in the optional field with the promo code. This is the most important step because if you enter the code incorrectly or not at all, you won’t activate the welcome bonus.

Step 4: Use Bonus

Finally, comply with Terms & Conditions to use the bonus and place bets with BetOnline. Hence, you make the minimum deposit using one of the providers displayed below and begin to meet the wagering requirement.

The process to use the sports betting promo code at BetOnline is easy to follow and can be completed in a short space of time which is a key requirement.

The sports betting promo code can be entered during registration on iOS and Android devices. This is because the mobile website replicates the desktop in terms of account management and sports betting, though there are currently no dedicated BetOnline mobile apps.

Therefore, you use the mobile sportsbook bonus code in the same way as you do from a personal computer to claim the welcome bonus. The website is available on the most popular mobile hardware so there no mobile sportsbook bonus code issues.

Key Terms for Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bonuses linked to sportsbook bonus codes are subject to the operator’s general and offer specific Terms & Conditions. We have used the BetOnline welcome bonus as an illustration of the key terms which are explained in the following sections:

Minimum Deposit

Players wishing to activate the welcome bonus have to make a minimum initial deposit to qualify for the bonus. Once the deposit is made the bonus requirements come into play. The BetOnline minimum deposit for the welcome bonus is $55.00.

Match Bonus

The bonus is matched with the qualifying deposit so with a 100% bonus, the bonus value equates to the deposit. With 50% bonuses, the bonus is half the deposit. BetOnline offers a 100% match deposit bonus while other operators feature a 200% bonus which is double the deposit.

There are also match bet bonuses whereby the bonus is linked to the first bet. These bonuses are credited in a range of percentages from 50% to 200%. However, the most common match bet bonus is 100%. This means the value of the qualifying is equal to the bonus.

Wagering Rules

Welcome bonuses are usually subject to wagering requirements before any bonus funds are converted into cash. Once a new player has met the wagering requirements, a withdrawal is allowed, as long as the process is completed before the bonus expires.

The wagering is generally a number of times the bonus. However, some are a number of times the total of the deposit and bonus. BetOnline asks new customers to bet 10x the bonus. Hence, as maximum bonus is $500 the maximum total that has to be staked is $5,000. You can rollover this amount on the best UFC betting sites in the United States.

Odds Minimum

With most welcome bonuses the qualifying bets to make up the required wagering have to be placed at minimum odds. The reasoning is that bettors could build up stakes on options with very short odds. The minimum odds are about the 1.5 to 2.0 mark but there are no such stipulations in the Terms & Conditions for the BetOnline bonus.

Types of Bet

The bonus sometimes has to be used on specific bets. For example, new players may have to place parlay bets with three selections or more and other bonuses allow only sports bets. This is the case with BetOnline as the free bet bonus can only be used in the sportsbook and any racebook, casino, poker and live bets do not count.

Bonus Maximum

Welcome sportsbook promo code offers carry a maximum bonus and that value is up to $1,000 with BetOnline. Bonuses for US players are generally $500 or $1,000 but some offers bigger bonuses. However, once the limit has been reached the bonus expires.

Returns From Free Bet

With the majority of sportsbook bonus codes offers, any winnings from the bonus free bets do not include the stake. This rule applies to the BetOnline welcome bonus and is typical of free bets for all customers.

Payments Restrictions

A typical welcome bonus does not accept e-Wallets Skrill and Neteller as a payment method and provider and that is the case with BetOnline. However, that does leave credit and debit cards, other e-wallets, Paysafecard and wire transfer as banking options.

Markets Restricted

BetOnline is an offshore operation that accepts players from the United States. Restricted markets cannot access the desktop and mobile websites. These markets include the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Malta and Cuba and 26 others.

Valid Timescale

A sportsbook promo code bonus is valid for a specific period of time which is 30 days with BetOnline at which point the bonus expires. At that point you will lose any unused bonus funds in your account and the bonus cannot be transferred.

Sportsbook Promo Codes Types

There are a number of types of sportsbook promo codes bonuses which are described below.

Deposit Match

We have mentioned this type of bonus earlier in this guide. The value of the bonus is directly related to the qualifying deposit. The BetOnline welcome offer is a 50% match deposit bonus in which the bonus is half the initial deposit. Some bookmakers are very generous and offer a 200% bonus which equates to a bonus of twice the first deposit.

Bet Match

The bet match bonus is linked to the first bet. Even though strictly speaking this is a no deposit bonus, in fact a player must deposit betting funds in order to place the qualifying bet. There are 50%, 100% and 200% bet match bonuses whereby the bonus is half, equal to and double the first bet after registration. Match bet bonuses are subject to wagering requirements and odds restrictions.

Risk Free

Existing customers often enjoy the benefits of risk free bets which might not require a sports betting promo code. Sportsbooks credit current players with an unconditional free bet which is often associated with a specific sport or event. For example, players with BetOnline and other sportsbooks could receive a free bet on the Superbowl as a loyalty benefit that carries no risk. Discover the best free bets US sportsbooks.

Crypto

Some bookmakers offer a bonus based on the first deposit using a cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin or Litecoin. The most common type of crypto offer is the 100% matched crypto deposit bonus. BetOnline have a crypto 100% bonus for a maximum of $1,000 that could require a sportsbook promo code. There have also been 5% Bitcoin deposit bonuses for existing players.

No Deposit

There are also no deposit bonus codes. Offers are most commonly credited as a loyalty benefit. There are qualifying conditions, such as a maximum bet and minimum odds. However, you should bear in mind that any no deposit free bet returns do not include the free bet stake. In fact, this condition applies to any no deposit bonus codes free bet.

Sportsbook Promo Codes for Current Players

Sportsbook promo codes are not always required for ongoing promotions. These are loyalty benefits that reward current players and are can be general or sports specific. Also, there is usually no expiry date so using any bonus is not limited to a certain number of days.

We now describe the different types of bonuses, some of which are linked to a deposit and sports betting promo codes for our listed best bookmakers.

Reload Bonuses

Reload bonuses are common loyalty benefits with our top 10 sportsbooks for promo codes, including BetOnline. This bookmaker provides current players with a 25% reload bonus based on a minimum deposit of $50. In order to claim the bonus depositing customers enter the sports betting promo code LIFEBONUS.

XBet offers customers a 25% reload bonus up to a maximum of $250. XB25 betting promo code is required and the bonus has wagering requirements of 5x the bonus. There is also a 25% maximum reload bonus with MyBookie of $£500 that has a rollover requirement of 5x. You claim the bonus using the bonus code MYB25.

Odds and Profit Boosts

An odds boost on a specific event or team is a no deposit loyalty benefit. For example, you might get enhanced odds on the winner of the World Series. There will be a minimum stake and maximum win and any extra winnings from the odds boost can be subject wagering requirements.

At the time of this review, Sportsbetting.ag boosted odds on futures, props and parlays, across many of the betting sports. Players activate a boost by selecting the enhanced odds which then appear on the Bet Slip. There is usually no need to enter football betting promo codes for an NFL odds boost.

With profit boosts, bookmaker’s increases the potential profit from a sports bet. A typical profit boost applies to winning parlays, usually with four selections or more. The profit boost increases as you add more selections. Again with the NFL, there is generally no football betting promo codes requirement.

Horse Racing Rebates

Racebook bettors with MyBookie can take advantage of rebate up to 8% without entering a sportsbook promo code. The minimum qualifying bets are $2.00 to $2.20 or less for Win, Place and Show. There are no wagering requirements but the rebate is paid as a bonus and not free bet. Also, the rebate varies from 3% to 8%, depending on the status of the track and type of bet.

Conclusion

The review has identified BetOnline as the best bookie for sportsbook promo codes. The offshore operation accepts player from the United States who qualify for the match deposit bonus described in this guide. The welcome bonus complements a raft of loyalty benefits for current players, including sports and crypto reload bonuses.

BetOnline has effective measures in place for account management, customer support and banking. The core product is sports betting but the desktop and mobile websites also feature a casino, racebook, poker lobby, Esports and contests. To conclude, BetOnline is our best destination for US players for sportsbook promo codes.

Sportsbook Promo Codes FAQs

Here are the answers to several common questions about sportsbook promo codes: