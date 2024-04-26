Countries
VDOT requests public comment on safety improvements to U.S. 250 in Albemarle County
VDOT requests public comment on safety improvements to U.S. 250 in Albemarle County

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
ivy road parking lot
Photo: Chris Graham/AFP

The Virginia Department of Transportation seeks comments on a transportation study assessing potential safety and bicycle and pedestrian improvements for the U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) corridor.

The study area includes the interchange with U.S. 29, between Ednam Drive in Albemarle County and Alderman Road in the City of Charlottesville.

The purpose of the study is to identify project recommendations for the U.S. 250 corridor. The study will focus on improving roadway safety, reducing traffic congestion, improving access and enhancing multimodal accessibility and connectivity for pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users, including how needs might be satisfied by facilities within the Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) corridor.

VDOT invites residents and travelers to review potential improvement alternatives developed based on detailed studies and the feedback received in August 2023 to identify existing transportation issues along the Ivy Road corridor. The online survey is available through Friday, May 10, 2024. Community input will help identify the community’s preferred improvement alternatives to improve transportation safety and operations along the corridor.

Comments can also be sent to [email protected] or to Charles Proctor, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA 22701.

The study is conducted as part of the Project Pipeline program, which was created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board. Project Pipeline is a performance-based planning program to identify cost-effective solutions to multimodal transportation needs in Virginia. Project Pipeline is led by Virginia’s Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, in collaboration with VDOT and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

The Commonwealth is partnering with Albemarle County, the City of Charlottesville, UVA, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission and RK&K to develop targeted improvements for the U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) Project Pipeline Study that minimize community impacts and address priority needs in a cost-effective way. The study is expected to be completed in summer 2024. Construction dates are not yet set for any improvements. The final plan will provide a multimodal investment strategy that can be used to seek and secure funding through programs including SMART SCALE, revenue sharing, interstate funding and others.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

