PVCC commencement exercises, special ceremonies details announced

Piedmont Virginia Community College will hold its 51st commencement exercises on Monday, May 13, at 6 p.m., at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

The keynote speakers will be graduating students representing the diverse areas of study and training offered at the college.

“We look forward to celebrating the Class of 2024. Our students’ hard work inspires us, and their success makes us proud,” said Jean Runyon, PVCC president.

The college will celebrate students who are earning an associate degree, graduates of adult learning programs offered by TJACE@PVCC and students earning credentials through PVCC workforce services.

“Graduation also marks the fulfilment of our mission: We strengthen our community by empowering students to realize their full potential and achieve economic and social mobility through the transformative power of education,” said Runyon.

On May 1, along with Albemarle County Public Schools, PVCC graduated 18 early college scholars in the ACPS inaugural ceremony.

Special ceremonies

Early college scholars ceremony: Monday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. at William Monroe High School in Greene County

Radiography, sonography and surgical technology pinning ceremony: Monday, May 13, at 9 a.m. at John Paul Jones Arena

Nursing pinning ceremony: Monday, May 13, at 1 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena

For additional information on commencement exercises, visit pvcc.edu/commencement2024.