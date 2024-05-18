Countries
Richmond drug trafficker sentenced to more than 15 years in prison

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police k9 dog
(© aijohn784 – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond man was sentenced this week to 15 years and eight months in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to court documents, on Sept. 27, 2022, an individual acting under the direction of law enforcement made contact with Jeremy Jermaine Blue, 35. They arranged to meet for Blue to deliver a kilogram of cocaine.

As Blue drove to the prearranged meeting location to deliver the cocaine, law enforcement performed a stop on the vehicle before the exchange.

After a drug-detecting K-9 alerted to the scent of narcotics in the car, law enforcement located the cocaine, as well as 48 grams of fentanyl and a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

Blue was convicted in 2009 of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

One month after Blue was released from supervised probation in July 2013, he possessed heroin with intent to distribute and was convicted in 2014.

As a previously convicted felon, Blue cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.

