‘Forever woven into the fabric’: Waynesboro Schools says farewell to teachers, staff retiring in 2024

Waynesboro Schools celebrated the retirements of eight staff members Tuesday night at Waynesboro High School.

Five retirees were present at the regular school board meeting afterward for recognition and photos.

“Your passion for teaching has not only enriched the lives of countless students but it’s also served as a beacon of light illuminating the path toward a brighter future for generations to come,” Waynesboro Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ryan Barber said.

He added that their “wisdom, experience and enduring spirit will be forever woven into the fabric of our educational community.”

Marsha Sensabaugh and Beverly Combs retired from Waynesboro High; Susan Driskill from Wenonah Elementary School, Dawn Argenbright from Kate Collins Middle Schools and Barbara Damico from William Perry Elementary School.

Additional retirees are Lynne Dixon, Breton Figgatt and Christina Phillips.

“Thank you for your service and dedication and your unwavering commitment to excellence. You will be dearly missed.”

Barber said he hopes the journey ahead is as “enriching and rewarding as the legacy you leave behind.”