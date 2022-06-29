Ignition Poker Review 2022 – Claim a $1,000+ Bonus
If you want to learn more about Ignition poker, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we review Ignition’s poker offering, including the best poker bonuses Ignition offers, including their Poker and Casino Welcome Bonus of 100% up to $2,000.
We also cover Ignition’s additional poker features, from an overall poker review to the tournaments on offer, apps, and security and safety. Since Ignition is an offshore online casino available for all US players, keep reading to find out what other exciting poker options this casino offers.
How to Claim your Poker Bonus with the Ignition Bonus Code
- Launch the Ignition website and click the orange “Join” button.
- Complete the registration form and click “Create Account.”
- Verify your Ignition account by clicking the link sent to your email.
- Log in to your new Ignition account and head to the “Cashier.”
- Select your preferred payment method and fill in your payment details.
- Next, choose your preferred bonus from the drop-down menu.
- Finally, click “Deposit” and start playing.
Ignition Poker Bonuses
In addition to offering exceptional poker, Ignition makes it easier for gamers to experience several of its poker games by providing a selection of the best casino bonuses, particularly an Ignition poker bonus or two. Further, players can unlock these rewards by inputting an Ignition poker promo code when making a deposit and boost their bankroll. So, let’s look at some of the Ignition poker promos:
Bonus Type
What You Get
Bonus Code
Claim
Poker & Casino Welcome Bonus
100% matched deposit up to $2,000
N/A
Claim Here
Poker & Casino Crypto Welcome Bonus
150% matched deposit up to $3,000
N/A
Claim Here
Tell-A-Friend Bonus
200% up to $100
Special Code Given
Claim Here
Royal Flush Bonus
50% Big Blind up to $200
N/A
Claim Here
While Ignition has an exceptional poker suite, the site also provides several additional casino games and promotions, which players can access using various Ignition promo codes. However, while Ignition has an impressive online casino, the site does not feature a sportsbook.
Ignition Online Poker Review (4/5)
When it comes to poker, Ignition is a top-rated site, with one of the biggest player pools and some of the highest-rated traffic of any US-friendly offshore casino site. In other words, this is a popular site among players across America, and it isn’t hard to see why.
Firstly, the suite is about as impressive as they get, offering several poker tournaments, Zone poker, Omaha Hi/Lo, and real money Texas Hold’Em. However, we must mention in our Ignition poker review that the casino doesn’t offer any stud, draw, or mixed games.
But, another rarely found feature this impressive site offers is Ignition mobile poker. While the site doesn’t provide a downloadable betting app, developers have ensured that the online casino functions seamlessly on mobile devices, including tablets and smartphones, so you can play poker wherever you go. Further, there is no need to fuss with downloading an app and freeing up space on your device to install it.
When it comes to depositing and withdrawing funds, Ignition makes it easy for poker players by accepting several deposit and withdrawal options, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, American Express, Visa, MasterCard, Courier Check, and bank wire transfers. Further, Ignition ranks as one of the best Bitcoin casinos, making it an ideal choice for crypto poker players.
Ignition Cash Games (4/5)
When visiting the Ignition poker suite, players will find several poker cash games to explore, including fast-fold or Zone poker. Further, these cash games are ideal for novice and professional poker players alike as they provide unique game variations and betting options.
When playing cash games, bettors can play several hands in an attempt to beat other players at the table. However, if you’re looking for a game that provides flexibility, Ignition poker cash games are a must since they have no time restrictions, and players can leave the table anytime. Following this, Ignition offers a payout instantaneously.
Finally, when it comes to the cash games at Ignition online poker, players can buy in from a minimum of 30 big blinds up to 100 big blinds.
Poker Game
Min. Stakes
Max. Stakes
Zone
$0.02/$0.05
$0.50/$1
No-Limit Hold’em
$0.02/$0.05
$30/$60
Fixed-Limit Hold’em
$0.05/$0.10
$30/$60
Omaha
$0.02/$0.05
$30/$60
Ignition Poker Tournaments (4/5)
Another impressive feature of this online casino’s poker suite is the large assortment of Ignition poker tournaments players will find available. As a result, gamers can enjoy several exciting options, including Satellite Tournaments, Sit ‘n Go options, and Knockout Tournaments. Further, these tournaments use the most popular forms of Ignition poker, including Texas Hold ‘Em, Omaha Hi/Lo, and Pot Limit.
Additionally, gamers will find an extensive Ignition poker tournament schedule, with options available annually, monthly, and weekly to keep things exciting. So, let’s take a look at some of the Ignition poker tournaments offered:
Knockout Tournaments
When playing a Knockout Tournament, Ignition places a cash bounty on each player’s head. However, if you knock a player out of the tournament, Ignition credits their cash bounty to your account. So, even if you don’t finish in the money, you can still win. Finally, Ignition poker offers several Knockout Tournaments, including Sit ‘n Go’s and Progressives.
Satellite Tournaments
Another popular tournament offered by Ignition poker is the Satellite Tournament. In this case, players can stand a chance of winning a seat at a higher buy-in event, where Ignition guarantees $150,000 weekly. However, players will need to pay the $150 buy-in plus a $12 entry fee or win a seat for as little as $0.55. But, remember, each Satellite Tournament only has a certain number of seats guaranteed.
Turbos
When playing out its poker tournaments, Ignition raises the size of the blinds at regular intervals. As a result, the game maintains momentum, and players get eliminated punctually. However, Turbos have even shorter blind levels, offering faster, more exciting Ignition poker tournaments.
Re-Entries
While similar to rebuy tournaments, Re-entries differ because you can only re-enter if you have been eliminated. Further, when you rejoin the game, you’ll receive the same amount of chips as you had in your starting set. However, remember that the later you re-enter, the smaller your stack will be proportionate to the blinds.
Ignition Sit & Go (4/5)
In addition to the Ignition poker tournaments mentioned above, the site also offers Sit ‘n Go’s and Jackpot Sit ‘n Go Tournaments. In this case, players can choose between Texas Hold ‘Em and Omaha for lightning-fast, high-intensity action.
Once you’ve selected a game, you can decide how many players you want to include, ranging from two to 45. Finally, you can pick your buy-in levels from between $1.10 to $215. Finally, you can choose a tournament type from Deep Stack to Satellite and Turbo.
Poker Game
Buy-in
Max. players
Texas Hold’em
$1.10 to $215
2-45
Omaha
$1.10 to $215
2-45
Ignition Poker Network (3/5)
Since Ignition casino poker is one of the largest networks online and limits access only to players in the US, it has a high volume of player traffic. As a result, visitors will find between 2,000 and 3,000 players online at any given time. In addition to being the number one poker network in the United States, the casino surpasses volumes experienced by top EU sites like Party Poker.
Ignition poker ensures that the playing field is level by implementing a “recreational player model” that prevents the site from being overrun with pro players. As a result, Ignition doesn’t use screen names. Instead, it assigns players seat numbers. Further, even the best HUD for Ignition poker won’t work since third-party heads-up displays are typically not allowed.
As a result, those playing poker on Ignition will find the games soft. However, plenty of experienced players visit the site, providing a challenging and exciting game.
Ignition Poker App & Mobile Site (4/5)
While there may not be an Ignition poker download app, developers have optimized the website to function seamlessly on various devices, including mobile devices like tablets and smartphones. Although initially, the lack of an app may appear like a letdown, it makes the site far more user-friendly.
Firstly, there is no hassle of freeing up space on your device and then having to worry about downloading, installing, and frequently updating an app. The mobile-optimized Ignition poker site also functions on all devices, including Android and iOS.
Further, users will find that the mobile version of the online casino provides the same functionality as the website, with the games easy to view and play, depositing and withdrawing simple, and tournaments easily accessible. Since the differences between the two platforms are minute, playing on the go is easy.
However, those not wanting to continually use the internet when playing on their Windows computer can download Ignition poker software. However, there is no Ignition poker download for Mac.
Ignition Poker Deposits & Withdrawals (3/5)
Besides providing a host of exciting games and features, Ignition poker also makes it simple for players to deposit and withdraw funds by accepting several mainstream banking options. In addition to cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, Ignition enables players to use more traditional payment methods like credit and debit cards and bank wire transfers.
While Ignition imposes a minimum and maximum deposit and withdrawal amount on most banking methods, it also offers relatively fast payouts for Bitcoin. However, those withdrawing using more traditional payout options will wait five to ten days to receive their funds. So, let’s review Ignition poker’s payment methods below:
Payment methods available at Ignition Casino:
Payment Method
Deposits
Withdrawals
Payout Speed
Visa
✅
❌
N/A
Mastercard
✅
❌
N/A
Bitcoin
✅
✅
1 – 2 Days
Bitcoin Cash
✅
❌
N/A
Wire Transfers
❌
✅
5-10 days
Courier Checks
❌
✅
5-10 days
ACH Transfers
❌
❌
N/A
Ignition Poker Security & Safety (3/5)
Although it only launched in 2016, the site isn’t as new as it seems. Instead, the site began as Bovada Poker, which stemmed from Bodog. However, the casino became Ignition poker in 2016 and acquired a Kahnawake Gaming Commission License from Quebec, Canada. However, the poker site (along with all other US offshore casinos) has since lost this license and remains unlicensed to this day.
While the site may be unlicensed, it continues to adhere to the regulations outset by this license, offering safe and secure gaming for all. In addition to doing this to maintain the casino’s good name, it is essential to keep in mind that large financial institutions like Visa and MasterCard won’t sign up with offshore casinos known for shady dealings.
Further, the casino itself, owned by Lynton Limited, also does not have an official license. However, it provides constant and reliable payouts and offers fair play for all gamers.
Ignition HUD & Anonymity
Another aspect of safe gaming offered is fair play. As a result, the Ignition poker USA site uses anonymous play, eliminating screen names and instead assigning players with seat numbers, leveling the playing field. As a result, pro players cannot track or target newer or weaker players.
Additionally, Ignition prohibits HUDs (Heads-Up Displays) that gather stats on a player’s opponents. While some players still use these, the anonymous play on the site severely limits the effectiveness of these third-party apps.
When looking at the Ignition poker customer support services, players will be pleasantly surprised at the online casino’s range of contact options. Firstly, the site offers customer support 24/7. So, the support team is available to assist whenever you have a query.
While customers can browse an extensive FAQ section for less urgent queries, they can also phone in or use the live chat option for more immediate assistance. Additionally, Ignition providing its toll-free number is unique as most casinos don’t, making it clear they’re on top of customer care. Further, gamers can also contact the support team via email and find that typically the longest they’ll need to wait for a response is around two hours.
- 24/7 customer support
- Live chat available
- Email: [email protected]
- Phone: 1-855-370-0600
- FAQs section
How to Sign Up & Claim a Welcome Bonus at Ignition
Getting started with Ignition poker US is simple and only requires players to complete a few quick steps before they can start playing. So, let’s take a look at what you’ll need to do to begin playing poker on Ignition:
Step One – Create Your Account with Ignition and Sign In
Firstly, launch the Ignition website. Then, navigate to the orange “Join” button on the home page and click it before filling in your details on the “Create Account” page that opens. Lastly, click the “Create Account” button when you’re ready.
Step Two: Verify Your Account
Following sign-up, you’ll need to verify your account. As a result, Ignition will send an email to the address you provided when you created your account. So, head to your inbox, open the Ignition email and click the link to verify your account. Then, head back to the online casino and fill in your Ignition poker login details to sign back in.
Step Three: Make Your Deposit and Input Your Ignition Poker Bonus Code
Once you have signed back into your account, you can make your first deposit. So, head to the cashier, then select your payment method. Then, input your payment details, including your deposit amount, and select the Ignition poker promo you want from the “Available Bonuses.” Finally, click “Deposit.”
Step Four: Start Playing Ignition Poker
Once your deposit reflects and you have taken advantage of the best signup bonus for the Ignition casino poker room, you can start playing. So, head to the poker suite, browse the available options, and start playing the one that intrigues you the most.