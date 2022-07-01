North Carolina Sports Betting Guide – Compare the Best North Carolina Betting Sites
Legal North Carolina sports betting was not passed by the House of Representatives at the end of the latest session, on June 30, 2022, meaning no legal online betting in NC until later in 2022 or in 2023. However, in this guide, we show how you wager at the best 10 offshore sportsbooks and which bonuses you can claim today!
North Carolina Sportsbooks
List of the Best Sportsbooks in North Carolina
Sports betters have plenty of options for offshore operators that provide legal sports betting. Here are our top 10 sites for North Carolina sports betting online:
- BetOnline – The best sportsbook for players from North Carolina.
- XBet – Good range of bonuses for new and existing players.
- MyBookie – Pre-game betting in 20 sports.
- BetUS – Live betting interface with cash out option.
- Bovada – Good bookie for futures and props.
- Sportsbetting.ag – Top operator for NFL wagers.
- BUSR – Leading NHL betting site.
- Everygame – Excellent MLB betting sportsbook.
- Betanysports – Top site to visit for NBA bets.
- Jazz – Outstanding soccer and horse racing service.
Timeline: Legal North Carolina Sports Betting Developments
North Carolina was not one of the first states to react to the overturning of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) of 1992 in March 2018. The state began moves to legalise North Carolina online sports betting in 2019 as the 2018 amendment allowed.
Here are the key dates and events concerning North Carolina sports betting:
July 2019: In-person sports betting in the state’s two tribal casinos becomes legal.
March 2021: Two retail locations accept in-person online sports bets for the first time.
November 21, 2021: SB668 North Carolina sports betting Bill cleared the Senate and is passed to the House of Representatives.
April 2022: State misses tax revenues from betting on the University of Carolina playing in the college finals.
April 2022: Conflicting polls, coming out for and against legal online sports betting.
May 2022: Evidence suggests the SB 688 Bill has the support of the House.
Early to mid June 2022: Optimism that the legal online sports betting Bill will be ratified before the end of the session, on June 30.
June 21, 2022: The House rejects the legislation so mobile betting could be delayed.
June 30, 2022: The House did not pass SB 688 in the current session to allow sports betting in NC.
Reviews of the Best Sportsbooks in North Carolina
Let’s now take a closer look at the top 10 offshore sportsbooks for North Carolina sports betting. Our team of experts have ranked these bookies in regards to the sports betting markets they offer as well as welcome bonuses and loyalty benefits.
1. BetOnline – The best sportsbook for players from North Carolina.
After a thorough review of the betting sites that accept players from North Carolina, we feel that BetOnline is the best operator for players residing in the state. The offshore betting service features pre-game, in-play and futures markets across 22 sports.
The desktop and mobile website feature betting on the four main college and professional North America sports. The site has a dedicated Racebook and markets for Esports. BetOnline offers a huge range of welcome bonuses and reload bonuses which you can claim using BetOnline promo codes.
Pros:
- Pre-game betting on mainstream sports.
- Good odds for NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA.
- In-play interface with cash out.
- Several customer support and banking options.
Cons:
- No live streaming of major events.
- Relatively high fees for payments.
2. XBet – Good range of bonuses for new and existing players.
XBet offers a great variety of bonuses for new customers. The site also features ongoing loyalty benefits for current players. The benefits package complements betting on 20 sports, including betting in-play.
This bookie also offers a comprehensive range of betting markets for the NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA and college leagues. The racebook provides offers betting on thoroughbred and harness racing and the soccer lobby features MLS and main domestic leagues in Europe.
Pros:
- Decent sign up offer.
- Loyalty benefits for current players.
- Good service for American pro and college leagues.
- Major soccer markets covered..
Cons:
-
- Currently no downloadable app.
- Payouts not processed on non-business days.
3. MyBookie – Pre-game betting in 20 sports.
One of the main things we like about MyBookie is the volume and variety of pre-game bets. This is particularly the case with the main pro leagues for football, ice hockey, basketball and baseball. The betting for regular and post-season games includes a good selection of team and player props.
College fixtures also receive good coverage and sit alongside matches in MLS betting. The horse racing lobby features meetings in the United States and overseas fixtures. Also you can claim bonuses with the MyBookie promo codes that are available.
Pros:
- Excellent US sports coverage.
- Props for pro and college sports.
- Dedicated racebook.
- Good MLS range of markets.
Cons:
- No live streaming of major soccer games.
- Limited Esports events.
4. BetUS – Live betting interface with cash out option.
The site’s live betting interface and cash out option are highlights of this operator offering online betting in North Carolina. This service comes into its own with the championship matches in US sports: Superbowl, Stanley Cup, World Series and NBA Championships.
Live bettors can use the cash out option to close a bet before the final outcome. The value is related to the current betting and odds and stake for the original bet. There is a welcome bonus so you have the option to use a promo code.
Pros:
- Excellent live betting interface.
- Cash out option.
- Good odds for championship games.
- Transparent welcome bonus.
Cons:
- 14 days expiry for sign up bonuses.
- Low maiximum payouts.
5. Bovada – Good bookie for futures and props.
Futures betting is prominent at Bovada. It includes outright winner betting on leagues, conferences and championships. For example you can bet on the winner of the Superbowl in the current season and after the draft. There are numerous player and team props for the game.
The bookmaker offers a similar level of service for the professional finals in hockey, baseball and basketball. However, there is still room for a good horse racing, soccer and Esports selection of bets. You can claim the generous welcome bonus using the Bovada bonus code.
Pros:
- Excellent futures betting on championship events.
- Huge range of Superbowl props.
- Good hockey, baseball and basketball coverage.
- Standalone lobby for horse racing.
Cons:
- Payouts can take up to 7 days.
- Credit card transfers are expensive.
6. Sportsbetting.ag – Top operator for NFL wagers.
The NFL is one of the most popular betting leagues in US sports and Sportsbetting.ag is one of the leading providers of odds. Betting on pro and college football is huge with this brand in pre-game and in-play markets. This bookie also offers a comprehensive selection of game odds and team and player props for the Superbowl.
However, this operator has betting on 28 sports in total. The menu includes other mainstream sports like hockey, baseball, basketball, soccer and tennis. There also more niche sports, such as Martial Arts, Aussie Rules, lacrosse and surfing. Additionally, the site offers a decent range of Esports markets and a racebook.
Pros:
- Wide range of NFL markets.
- Good coverage of college sports.
- Esports and dedicated racing lobby.
- Welcome bonus using promo code.
Cons:
- No payments using e-Wallets.
- Withdrawals can take 7 days.
7. BUSR – Leading NHL betting site.
Fans of betting on the NHL should visit this sports betting site for a good range of odds. You can bet on the games and have a futures bet on the winner of the Stanley Cup. There are also sportsbook promo codes available.
The BUSR website features 22 betting sports, including the major US and global sports. So, in addition to betting on pro and college football, baseball and basketball, you can select from a wide range of soccer markets. The Esports lobby and racebook enhance the sports betting experience.
Pros:
- Excellent NHL coverage.
- Live betting platform.
- Cash out betting.
- Dedicated horse racing section.
Cons:
- Low % for match bonus.
- No live streaming of NHL games.
8.Everygame – Excellent MLB betting sportsbook.
Baseball is huge for betting in North America and the Everygame offshore bookie caters for followers of the sport. The brand has betting from the first pitch of the regular season to the last play in the World Series, with numerous markets in between.
Also, you can use Everygame promo codes to activate any sign up offer which is usually easy to achieve within the timeframes. Another great benefit is the rebate on horse racing bets which adds to the entertainment on this site.
Pros:
- Outstanding coverage of MLB.
- Extensive futures betting.
- Rebate on horse racing.
- 24/7 Live Chat.
Cons:
- Relatively low sign up bonus.
- No downloadable app.
9.Betanysports – Top site to visit for NBA bets.
Betanysports scores highly with coverage of the NBA. The brand also offers odds for college matches and finals in the sport. Players can place basketball pre-game and in-play wagers and cash out bets to take some control.
There is a focus on basketball but football, hockey and baseball also receive excellent coverage. In the NFL, once the draft has taken place, Betanysports issue odds for the leagues, conferences and Superbowl.
Pros:
- First class range of NBA markets.
- Cash out betting on mainstream sports.
- Selection of Esports markets.
- Horse racing lobby.
Cons:
- Live wagering open to improvement.
- Only 55% welcome bonus.
10. Jazz – Outstanding soccer and horse racing service.
After the four main US pro and college sports, soccer accounts for most markets at Jazz. The site offers outstanding betting on MLS and the main domestic leagues in Europe that have a fan base in the United States.
The brand also provides a good Esports service. This includes betting on the main franchise leagues, matches and tournaments. The racebook covers meeting in the United States, UK and Ireland and several other horse racing nations. Jazz is also one of the best UFC betting sites.
Pros:
- Numerous markets for main soccer leagues.
- Futures betting on World Cup Finals.
- Live betting on four major US sports.
- Racebook including international races.
Cons:
- Small selection of betting sports.
- Limited US sports props.
North Carolina Sportsbook Comparison
Here we present a table that compares the top 10 bookies for North Carolina sports betting:
Sportsbook
Sign-Up Bonus
Bonus Code
Sports to Bet On
Live Betting
Live Streaming
BetOnline
100% up to $1,000
BOL1000
21
✅
❌
XBet
100% match up to $500
XB100
23
✅
❌
MyBookie
50% match up to $1,000
MYB50
23
✅
✅
BetUS
125% up to $3,125
JOIN125
19
✅
❌
Bovada
75% up to $750
BTCSWB750
22
✅
✅
Sportsbetting.ag
50% up to $1,000
SB1000
26
✅
❌
BUSR
100% up to $1,000
SPORTS100FP
22
✅
❌
Everygame
100% up to $150
SB1000
18
✅
❌
BetAnySports
60% up to $1,000
N/A
20
✅
❌
Jazz
50% up to $1,000
JAZZ50
18
✅
❌
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
The North Carolina House of Representatives had until the end of the session on June 30, 2022 to pass Bill SB 688. However, the legislation was not ratified but legal betting from NC is possible at our 10 top offshore books that also offer North Carolina mobile sports betting.
Who can Legally Bet on Sports in North Carolina?
In North Carolina, the minimum age to play the lottery is 18 but casinos will not accept players under the age of 21. North Carolina sports betting will be open to individuals who provide proof of identity that shows they have reached the age of 21.
How to Bet on Sports Online in North Carolina
Here is a step-by-step guide to placing online sports bets in North Carolina, using BetOnline as an illustration. We’ll also reveal the best NC sportsbook welcome bonuses.
Step 1:Register an Account
Click the ‘Join’ button on the BetOnline home page to begin registration.
Step 2:Enter Personal Details and Password
The next step is populating required fields with personal data, entering a unique Password and typing the optional promo code or bonus code.
Step 3:Deposit Funds
You then fund the active betting account using one of the payment options.
Step 4:Place Bets
At this point you can wager on your favourite sports and leagues, including MLB.
When Will Betting be Legal in North Carolina?
The North Carolina sports betting legislation will again be discussed when the House of Representatives next sits. The House is expected to reconvene later in 2022 but at the time of writing, no date had been confirmed.
In fact, residents of the state may have to wait until 2023 at the earliest to place legal bets using sports betting apps in North Carolina .
The June 2022 Ballot to Legalize Sports Betting in North Carolina
The SB 688 Bill passed through the Senate and a number of House Committees. However, the ballot in the House opposed the Bill, by the narrowest of margins, 51-50.
Clearly, there is some support for North Carolina sports betting but there were no existing plans at the end of the session on June, 30 for another vote. That depends on when the next House session takes place which could be before the end of 2022 or in 2023.
Supporters and Opponents of the NC Sports Betting Bill
With such a close ballot, there are factions on each side of the debate about North Carolina sports betting. Below we summarise supporters’ and opponents’ stance on NC mobile sports betting:
Supporters of NC Online Sports Betting
There is a belief that a number of legislators have outdated beliefs about legal North Carolina sports betting. The PASPA Act of 1992 was introduced to protect the integrity of college sports but legally regulated operations are good for the protection of players and customers.
There are obvious tax and tourism benefits, both from within the state, interstate and overseas. Operators who have earned licences to operate North Carolina sports betting legally will be monitored and policed by the regulatory body.
Opponents of NC Online Sports Betting
A significant number of legislators have concerns about the integrity of college and professional sports events. The dangers of gambling addiction and the potential health costs were also cited by opponents of North Carolina sports betting.
Tax on Sports Betting Winnings in North Carolina
At the time of this review at the end of June 2022, there was a 24% flat rate tax on gambling winnings.
Payment Methods available at North Carolina Betting Sites
North Carolina-facing betting sites accept payments using the following methods and providers:.
Crypto Betting Options
Cryptocurrency is suited to making payments to and receiving payments from online sportsbooks as they are processed immediately. That means you can bank with our top 10 Bitcoin betting sites and use Litecoin and other currencies of this nature.
e-Wallet Betting Options
Payments using e-Wallets are generally instant so when making a deposit, players have immediate access to the betting funds. PayPal, Skrill and Neteller are popular for transferring money online but there are several other providers.
Traditional Payment Methods
Our top 10 bookies in North Carolina also accept traditional payment methods. These include debit and credit cards and Wire Transfer. Customers can use Visa, Mastercard and American Express cards and leading banks for transfers.
Bonuses Available at North Carolina Sports Betting Sites
The 10 NC betting sites in the rankings all offer citizens a selection of bonuses of which the following are the most popular:
Match Deposit Bonuses
The value of the qualifying deposit is related to the bonus, usually as part of a welcome offer. For example, a 100% match bonus up to $1,000 means a deposit of $500 equates to a bonus of $500. There are 50% and 200% match deposit bonuses whereby the bonus is paid accordingly.
No Deposit Bonuses
Players are not asked to make a deposit to qualify for no deposit bonuses. These are generally credited to existing customers and can include cashback and horse racing rebates. Matched bet bonuses are not related to an initial deposit but one is required to place the bet.
Free Bets
Free bets are awarded as part of a welcome bonus or loyalty benefit for current players. The free bet has a maximum value and there could be restrictions on the event and odds. A bookmaker could offer a free bet on the Superbowl to attract new players to the site.
Popular Sports For Betting in North Carolina
North Carolina is a hotbed for sports so we now describe the state’s record in pro and college championships and the other main events for NC online betting.
NFL in North Carolina
The Carolina Panthers have played in the NFL since 1995 and their current home field is at the Bank of America Stadium. You can see more information about the best NFL betting sites.
Superbowl appearances in 2003 and 2015 produced defeats to the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos. You can bet on the Panthers to win the National Football Conference at our sports betting sites.
NBA in North Carolina
The Charlotte Hornets play at the Spectrum Center in the NBA which the franchise joined in 1998. The Hornets have never contested the NBA Championships so are big underdogs in any season during the current era.
MLB in North Carolina
The state has never had a representative in MLB. However, there are 10 collegiate teams in North Carolina and teams that play in the minor leagues. Bookies will have odds on NC’s amateur basketball teams during ‘March Madness’.
NHL in North Carolina
The Carolina Hurricanes have played in the state since 1997, with home matches now staged at the PNC Arena. The Hurricanes lost to the Detroit Red Wings in the 2002 Stanley Cup but beat the Edmonton Oilers four years later. You can back them to win the Stanley Cup with our top 10 bookies.
NCAA Football in North Carolina
North Carolina has seven Football Bowl Subdivision (SBS) teams and seven Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams in college football. Sports betting sites in the State offer odds on both these college leagues.
NCAA Basketball in North Carolina
North Carolina has a history of producing champion college teams in basketball. North Carolina and Duke are only 8 miles apart and NC sportsbooks will have betting on this major rivalry in the NCAA.
Golf in North Carolina
There have been six major championships in golf in North Carolina. Payne Stewart (1999), Michael Campbell (2005) and Marin Kaymer (2014) won the US Open at Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 2.
Denny Shute won the PGA Championship at the same venue in 1936 and Lee Trevino won the same championship at Tanglewood Park in 1974.
More recently, Justin Thomas was the PGA champion at Quail Hollow in 2017. The US Open returns to Pinehurst in 2024 and 2029 so there is plenty of time for futures bets on these events.
Horse Racing in North Carolina
The current state law does not allow betting on horse racing except at the tribal casinos. Hence, there are no professional tracks in the state.
DFS in North Carolina
There are currently no laws against Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) in North Carolina.
Live Betting with North Carolina Sports Betting Sites
Our top 10 sports betting sites that accept players from North Carolina have a live betting interface. The bookies suspend betting after a key event and display latest odds following a short delay.
The cash out facility enhances the live betting experience on all the NC sports betting sites. However, we have picked out BetOnline for the best in-play betting service.
How North Carolina Sports Betting Compares to its Neighbouring States
Legislation is at different stages in the states that are adjacent to North Carolina:
There is full mobile sports betting in Virginia where five more operators could join the six legal brands by the end of 2022.
The legislature are considering legal online sports betting in South Carolina. Online sports betting will not be legal in Georgia before the end of 2022.
There are no casinos in Tennessee so the state has legal online sports betting. However, the hold could see poor value in the odds.
Casinos with Sports Betting in North Carolina
There are only 2 tribal casinos in North Carolina where mobile betting is allowed. Both house Caesars Sportsbooks on premises at 777 Casino Drive, Cherokee, NC 28719. Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino and Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Casino are open 24 hours a day for sports betting.
However, Catawba Two Kings Casino at 538 Kings Mountain Blvd., Kings Mountain, NC 28086 could launch a 24 hours a day sportsbook operation at the tribal location.
The Best Sports Betting Site for North Carolina
North Carolina may have to wait a while longer until sports betting is legalized but sports bettors can bet using offshore sportsbooks until then. BetOnline comes out on top for sports betting, due to its range of markets and generous welcome bonus, so sign up and get started today!