Colorado Online Casinos – Compare The Best Real Money Online Casinos In Colorado
There are several ways to play slots and table games in the Centennial State. In this guide, we will be providing you with useful information on both land-based and Colorado online casinos.
Keep reading to find up about the latest laws governing land-based and online casinos in Colorado as well as the bonuses and offers available to new and existing players. We will also cover other important topics, including the range of casino games available and how you can access top sites directly from your mobile device.
Colorado Online Casinos
250% deposit match up to $1,000
100% deposit match up to $3,000
100% deposit match up to $3,000
Up To $3,000 Bonus
150% up to $750
200% deposit match up to $500
200% sign-up bonus up to $1,000
350% up to $2,500
280% up to $14,000
200% up to $1,000
List of the Best Colorado Online Casinos
There are hundreds of Colorado online casinos, but the following is a list of the top 10 sites. Created by our team of iGaming experts, all of these casinos are based and licensed offshore. Nevertheless, their established track record in the US combined with their range of games and bonuses make them the best choice for residents of CO.
- Wild Casino – The Best Online Casino in Colorado.
- BetOnline – Top Colorado Casino for Blackjack Tournaments.
- Bovada – Best Way to Play Casino Games on Mobile.
- Ignition – One of the Best Online Casinos in Colorado for Poker.
- MyBookie – One of the Best Online Casinos in Colorado for Slots.
- XBet – One of the Best Real Money Online Casinos in Colorado for Beginners.
- BigSpin – A Top New Casino in Colorado.
- Cafe Casino – Provides Loyalty Points with Every Real Money Wager.
- Las Atlantis – One of the Best Online Casinos in Colorado for Welcome Offers.
- MyB Casino – A Top Provider of Live Roulette and Blackjack in Colorado.
Timeline of Casino Legislation in Colorado
Here are the most important milestones in the history of casino legislation in Colorado:
- 2019 – Sports betting becomes legal, including online. However, online casino gambling remains illegal.
- 1990 – Land-based casino gambling is allowed following the passing of the Colorado Initiative 4.
- 1958 – Land-based bingo, lotto, and raffles are allowed with restrictions with the passing of Measure 4.
Reviews of the Best Online Casinos in Colorado
Discover some of the most important reasons why our team of experts has found these 10 sites to be the best Colorado online casinos.
1. Wild Casino – The Best Online Casino in Colorado
Wild Casino is at the top of the list of the best Colorado online casinos as it offers a superb choice of games coupled with a range of useful features and convenient payment methods. From the moment you join this casino, you’ll be treated as a valued client and be given a choice of USD and crypto payment methods, 24/7 live chat support, and hundreds of top games.
Another exciting reason to join this casino is its selection of welcome and ongoing offers. Browse through our updated list of Wild Casino bonus codes to find the matched offer or free spins bonus that best suits your preferences.
Pros
- Provides the best casino user experience in CO
- Hundreds of slots and other casino games
- Two live casinos from ViG and FreshDeck Studios
- 24/7 live chat support available
Cons
- No mobile app available
2. BetOnline – Top Colorado Casino for Blackjack Tournaments
BetOnline is a renowned online sportsbook as well as one of the best real money online casinos in Colorado. This site excels particularly in matters of online Blackjack, where players can access hundreds of exciting games and participate in monthly tournaments. Entry into these competitions is usually free, and prize pools normally top the $1 million mark.
This online casino supports a wide variety of USD and crypto payment methods along with broad minimum and maximum limits. With every deposit, you can enter BetOnline Casino promo codes to boost the value of your payment and get other rewards.
Pros
- 40+ virtual and live Blackjack tables available
- Monthly Blackjack tournaments with $1 million pool
- New slots available monthly
- Deposit up to $500k with Bitcoin
Cons
- Charges applicable to certain USD payment methods
3. Bovada – Best Way to Play Casino Games on Mobile
Bovada offers one of the most comprehensive ways to play your favorite online casino games directly from your mobile device. No matter whether you’re using a smartphone or tablet, and no matter the operating system, you’ll be able to play hundreds of online slots and other table games by connecting to the mobile-friendly website or downloading the Android or iOS apps.
Moreover, using Bovada bonus codes for either new or existing players gives you a great way to get rewarded directly from your mobile device. These rewards vary frequently in order to stay fresh and exciting but normally include match deposit bonuses and free spins.
Pros
- Play hundreds of games by Betsoft
- Pay in USD or crypto
- Download the Android or iOS apps
- Offers a mobile-optimized website for any OS
Cons
- No eWallets accepted
4. Ignition – One of the Best Online Casinos in Colorado for Poker
Players looking to play poker for real money at online casinos in Colorado need not look further than Ignition. We’ve created an in-depth guide on Ignition Poker for you to learn more, but in summary, this site offers all that you need to master the game and use your skills to participate in frequent tournaments.
What’s more, when you first sign-up, you’ll be able to take advantage of the latest Ignition Casino bonus codes to unlock offers and promotions that you can use on poker or other casino games.
Pros
- A top choice for online poker
- High-value poker tournament prizes
- Fastest payouts with cryptocurrency
- Great variety of online bingo
Cons
- No online Rummy available
5. MyBookie – One of the Best Online Casinos in Colorado for Slots
There are several reasons to join MyBookie, and one of them is certainly slots. Like many of the online casinos in Colorado listed in this guide, this operator has partnered with Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, and other top providers to offer an extensive choice of video, classic, and jackpot slots. You can try most of these games for free as well as play them for real.
Before you place your first deposit, be sure to check out our updated list of MyBookie Casino bonus codes. In this guide, you’ll find all the latest offers and promotions, including details of the casino’s exciting referral bonus.
Pros
- Pay using USD or cryptocurrencies
- Hundreds of online slots by Betsoft
- Get rewarded for inviting your friends
- Play 40+ table games, including variants
Cons
- A limited choice of USD payment methods
6. XBet – One of the Best Real Money Online Casinos in Colorado for Beginners
If you’ve never played on Colorado online casinos, XBet is a great place to get started. Designed to offer a clean and fast-loading website, this casino provides a user-friendly interface for both its casino games and sports bets. Moreover, it is accessible across devices, and even offers dedicated apps for Android and iOS devices.
Once you’ve registered an account and made use of the most appropriate XBet Casino bonus codes, you’ll be able to enjoy hundreds of online slots, table games, and other casino games. In most cases, you can try games for free before playing with real money.
Pros
- Easy to get started and use
- Hundreds of slots and table games
- Games are also available on Android and iOS apps
- Good choice of offers and promotions
Cons
- Does not accept Dogecoin
7. BigSpin – A Top New Casino in Colorado
BigSpin is one of the highest-ranking new online casinos in the country, including Colorado. Part of a renowned and experienced operator, this casino offers a great combination of games, player bonuses, and support features. You can join this casino in just a few steps and start playing all the latest games by Betsoft and other top providers.
In addition to a great variety of games, BigSpin offers a good choice of instant USD and crypto payment methods for both deposits and withdrawals. Moreover, with every payment, you can take advantage of promo codes to unlock bonuses and offers.
Pros
- Hundreds of Betsoft Bitcoin slots
- A very good selection of Roulette games
- Accepts USD and cryptocurrency
- 24/7 live chat support available to players
Cons
- Few tournaments available
8. Cafe Casino – Provides Loyalty Points with Every Real Money Wager
Just like all the other Colorado online casinos listed in this guide, Cafe Casino looks for enticing ways to reward its players. One of these ways is providing loyalty points every time you wager real money. These points can be redeemed for cash as well as provide you with superior loyalty perks, such as a dedicated account manager.
If you enjoy getting rewarded, you should also look at the latest Cafe Casino bonus codes. Available on both USD and crypto payments, these promotions offer new and existing players a great variety of match bonuses, free spins, and loyalty bonuses.
Pros
- Loyalty program open to all players
- Offers jackpot prizes hourly and daily
- 40+ online slots with jackpot prizes
- Access generous bonuses and offers
Cons
- A limited selection of live tables
9. Las Atlantis – One of the Best Online Casinos in Colorado for Welcome Offers
All the real money online casinos in Colorado that are featured in this guide will reward you for placing deposits, but only Las Atlantis is known for providing an immense choice of welcome offers. Using the Las Atlantis bonus codes, you’ll be able to unlock matched deposit offers, free spins, and even VIP crypto offers avaialble to either new or existing players.
Las Atlantis has partnered with RealTime Gaming, Rival Gaming, and Visionary iGaming to offer a comprehensive choice of online slots, table games, and video poker. This site also includes an exciting range of online Bitcoin slots that you can play with cryptocurrency.
Pros
- A choice of rewards from the moment you sign-up
- Offers a diverse range of USD payment methods
- Recently introduced live games by ViG
- Hundreds of slots, table games, and video poker titles
Cons
- Only one virtual Roulette table available
10. MyB Casino – A Top Provider of Live Roulette and Blackjack in Colorado
MyB Casino has partnered with Visionary iGaming to provide players in Colorado with a great variety of Live Blackjack, Live Roulette, and other live dealer titles. Once you join this casino and place a deposit, you’ll be able to enjoy some of the most realistic casino experiences on the Internet. What’s more, these games are also available through the mobile-friendly website.
Our list of MyB Casino bonus codes is continually updated, and you can take advantage of the bonuses offered by one of the best casinos for reload bonuses by signing up today.
Pros
- A great choice of reload offers available
- Play live dealer games by ViG
- Mobile-optimized website
- 24/7 customer support available
Cons
- Does not accept eWallets
Comparing Colorado Online Casinos
If you’re still not sure which of the real money online casinos in Colorado featured in this guide are best for you, the following table might help. In it, we compare key features and bonuses of these 10 sites.
|Colorado Casinos
|Welcome Bonus
|Bonus Code
|Number of Games
|Software Providers
|Live Casino
|Bitcoin
|Wild Casino
|250% deposit match up to $1,000 on first deposit
|WILD250
|250+
|Fresh Deck Studios, Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming
|✅
|✅
|BetOnline
|100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000
|BOLCASINO
|491
|Magma, BetSoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming
|✅
|✅
|Bovada
|125% deposit match up to $1,250
|BTCCWB1250
|200+
|Visionary iGaming, RealTime Gaming, Rival, Revolver Gaming
|✅
|✅
|Ignition
|150% Deposit match up to $1,500
|No code needed
|200+
|Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming
|✅
|✅
|MyBookie
|150% deposit match up to $750
|MYB150
|200+
|Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Rival Gaming
|✅
|✅
|XBet
|200% deposit match up to $500
|XBC200
|200+
|Magma, Fresh Deck Studios, BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming
|✅
|✅
|Big Spin
|200% deposit match up to $1,000
|BIGSPIN200
|213
|BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma
|✅
|✅
|Cafe Casino
|250% deposit match up to $1,500
|No code needed
|300+
|RealTime Gaming, Rival, Makitone Gaming
|✅
|✅
|Las Atlantis
|220% up to $22,000 + 55 free spins
|SYNERGY
|250+
|RealTime Gaming
|✅
|❌
|MyB Casino
|200% deposit bonus up to $1,000
|MYBC200
|200+
|BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma
|✅
|✅
Is it Legal to Play at Online Casinos in Colorado?
At the moment, there are no laws that provide a legal framework for Colorado online casinos to operate in. This means that it is not possible for an operator to be based or licensed in the State. As a result, the only way to play online casino games is to join offshore casinos, such as Wild Casino.
Land-based casinos are legally allowed to operate, and you’ll find 30 such establishments across the State.
Who Can Legally Play at Online Casinos in Colorado?
You can play at real money online casinos in Colorado as long as you’re 21 years or older. This is the State’s gambling age that must be respected. However, once you’ve fulfilled this requirement, all you need to start playing is a stable Internet connection and a digital device, such as a smartphone or computer.
How to Play at Online Casinos from Colorado
You can join any of the featured Colorado online casinos in just a few minutes by following our user-friendly tutorial. In this example, we are using Wild Casino as it’s the best online casino in the State.
Step 1: Register an Account
Visit Wild Casino and click on ‘Join Now’ to begin the sign-up process. Enter your personal details, including your name, email, and mobile number.
Step 2: Verify Your Email Address
You should receive an automated email requesting that you confirm your email address is correct. Simply click on the link found within the email to complete this step.
Step 3: Place a Deposit
Visit the ‘Cashier’ casino page and choose your favorite banking option by clicking on the appropriate logo. Wild Casino and all other featured real money online casinos in Colorado accept both USD and cryptocurrency payments.
Enter the amount you wish to deposit and add the promo code for your preferred bonus.
Step 4: Play Casino Games
Browse through the collection of casino game genres and click on your favorite one. Click on a game to launch it and follow the on-screen instructions to play the game.
When Will Online Casinos be Legal in Colorado?
As yet, there has been very little effort from legislators to introduce laws that would allow real money online casinos in Colorado. Following the introduction of land-based casino gambling in the early 90s, attention has shifted almost completely to sports betting.
Since it’s not clear if or when Colorado online casinos will ever have the chance to get a State license, residents looking for a convenient way to play slots and table games continue to choose the best online casinos, including Wild Casino and BetOnline.
Tax on Online Casino Winnings in Colorado
Whenever you win any prize when playing with real money at online casinos in Colorado, you’ll need to pay both state and federal taxes. In both cases, these consist of a flat rate. This is 4.63% in the case of state tax and 24% in the case of federal tax.
You should be able to deduct itemized losses before calculating your tax bill, but it’s best to speak to a tax specialist about this.
Payment Methods Available at Colorado Casino Sites
There are many convenient and user-friendly payment methods available across our list of Colorado online casinos. No matter which of our sites you choose, you’ll be able to pay using either USD or cryptocurrency.
Crypto at Casinos
You can pay using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other top cryptocurrencies at the best Colorado online casinos. This innovative payment method provides fast transfers at low costs. Moreover, some of the best Bitcoin casinos will provide higher rewards when paying with crypto.
eWallets at Casinos
Paying with Skrill, ecoPayz, PayPal, or any other major eWallet was once easier, but today, due to the high costs involved, the availability of this banking option is limited. Many real money online casinos in Colorado prefer to support alternative payment methods, including payments with Vanilla Visa.
Traditional Payment Methods
If you wish to fund your casino account using USD, you’ll find a range of familiar payment methods to pay with. These include debit/credit cards, payment vouchers, and bank transfers. You’ll find that many of the best credit card casinos are eager to accept players from CO.
Bonuses Available at Colorado Online Casinos
By joining any of our recommended online casinos in Colorado, you’ll be able to claim a generous welcome bonus followed by numerous ongoing offers and promotions. Here are some of the most popular casino bonuses that you’re likely to come across.
Match Deposit Bonuses
Matched deposit and reload bonuses top up the value of your deposit by a certain percentage. A 100% matched deposit bonus, for example, effectively doubles the value of your payment. You can get this offer from most sites, including the best $10 deposit casinos.
No Deposit Bonuses
Getting rewarded even when you don’t place a payment is possible at some of the best Colorado online casinos. This type of bonus can have different terms, but you’d normally need to complete a simple task, such as completing registration or inviting your friends to join.
Free Spins
Many real money online casinos in Colorado will provide free spin casino bonuses to new and existing players to celebrate a new or popular slot. Most of these promotions let you withdraw any winnings once you’ve fulfilled the wagering requirement and other terms.
Popular Online Casino Games to Play in Colorado
Across our list of real money online casinos in Colorado, you’ll find thousands of games, including casino app slots and other varieties. Here are some of the most popular game genres that you can play.
Online Slots at Colorado Casino Sites
Online slots are the single most popular type of casino game in the world. There are thousands to choose from, and each one offers a different combination of theme, game mechanics, special features, and potential payouts. Playing online slots is extremely easy since most of the game plays out automatically.
You can find the best online slots by Betsoft, RealTime Gaming, and other providers on Wild Casino, Ignition, and other top sites.
10 Times Vegas, for example, is a jackpot slot that is growing in popularity in Colorado and the rest of the US. Developed by Rival Gaming, this retro-style classic slot features a range of neon symbols along with several multiplier wilds. The 3×3 grid slot only offers three paylines, but its combination of wild retriggers and a 5,000x jackpot make it a truly exciting game.
Table Game at Colorado Casino Sites
If you would like to play casino games with some skill, you’ll be interested to try any of the following table games:
- Roulette – Place inside, outside, and racetrack bets on the best Roulette sites in the US.
- Blackjack – Beat the dealer’s hand and place optional side bets offered by the best Blackjack sites.
- Baccarat – Bet on either the Banker or the Player winning or a tie to win payouts of up to 9:1.
- Poker – Play against the dealer and combine your own cards with community cards to gain the upper hand.
- Craps – Roll the dice and find out instantly whether you’ve won.
Online Live Dealer Casino Games in Colorado
In addition to playing virtual table games, all our real money online casinos in Colorado provide a selection of the best live casinos.
Wild Casino and BetOnline offer live dealer games by two providers, and, as a result, they are two of the best live Blackjack casinos in the country.
- Live Blackjack – Get a hand of 21 to win the game and beat the dealer.
- Live Roulette – Place your favorite European or American Roulette wagers on a real table.
- Live Poker – Experience a more fast-paced and action-packed poker version.
- Live Baccarat – Be quick to place your bet before the dealer announces the end of betting time.
- Live Keno – Pick your favorite numbers and watch as the host announces the result instantly.
- Live Craps – Use a mechanical hand to roll the dice on your behalf and check out the variety of optional side bets available.
How Playing Online Casinos in Colorado Compares to Playing in Neighboring States
This is how neighbors of Colorado handle online casino regulations:
- Nevada online casinos are able to offer online Poker but very little else. As a result, many residents still choose to play at offshore casinos.
- Oklahoma online casinos face even more restrictions, with all forms of online casino gambling banned in the State.
- Similarly, Missouri online casinos are also banned from being based or licensed in the State.
Land-Based Casinos in Colorado
If instead of playing at real money online casinos in Colorado you prefer to travel to land-based establishments, here are our top picks:
Ameristar Casino Black Hawk
- Address: 111 Richman St, Black Hawk, CO 80422.
- Opening hours: All day.
The Ameristar Casino Black Hawk offers just under 1,000 slot and video poker machines. In addition, you can play at 40 tables, including 22 poker tables. The casino also includes a variety of dining and accommodation options, including the renowned Club 38.
Century Casino and Hotel
- Address: 102 Main St, Central City, CO 80427.
- Opening hours: All day.
Describing itself as an entertainment hub, the Century Casino and Hotel offers hundreds of slot and poker machines combined with a variety of Roulette, Blackjack, and Poker tables. Moreover, live music and fine dining are available across the facility all week long.
Sky Ute Casino
- Address: 14324 CO-172, Ignacio, CO 81137.
- Opening hours: Sun – Thu: 9.00 am – 12.00 am, Fri – Sat: 9.00 am – 2.00 am.
Like other land-based casinos in the area, Sky Ute Casino offers hundreds of slot machines as well as Blackjack, Roulette, and Poker. However, in addition, it offers a 200-seat bingo hall with games available round the clock.
The Best Real Money Online Casino in Colorado
Playing at Colorado online casinos is easy and fun thanks to the games and services available at our featured operators. Wild Casino stands as the best casino overall due to its immense number and variety of games, including live dealer tables from two developers.
In addition, Wild Casino offers some of the highest payment limits in the country and supports high rollers with a long list of high-limit slots and tables with high limits. You can take advantage of these and other games, as well as generous sign-up bonuses, by joining Wild Casino today.