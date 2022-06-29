Best Bitcoin Slots for June 2022 – Play New Bitcoin Slots
Playing online slots with bitcoin is an exciting way to win real money at online casinos. We’ve gone through the best bitcoin slots in USA to give you the latest updates including the best promotions and fantastic bonuses.
Online bitcoin casinos offer so much more to players, from generous welcome bonuses, to quick payouts, transparency, and security. In this guide we will cover the most popular bitcoin slots, how to sign up, bonuses and promotions, game variety, and the best new online casinos for bitcoin slots.
Best Online Casinos for Bitcoin Slots
- Wild Casino – The number one site for playing bitcoin slots
- BetOnline – Fantastic bitcoin bonuses & slot game variety
- Bovada – Great match up bonuses & game selection
- Ignition – Bitcoin slot tournaments & huge jackpots
- MyBookie – Generous bitcoin bonuses & high paying slots
- XBet – Exciting promotions & betting options
- Big Spin – Weekend bonuses & slot game selection
- Cafe Casino – Bitcoin slot promotions & bonuses
- Las Atlantis – Slots welcome bonuses & bitcoin bonuses
- MyB Casino – Ongoing bitcoin bonus reloads
If you want to learn more about bitcoin casinos and the trendiest updates, we have a specific guide on the best bitcoin casinos with everything you need to know about playing online with bitcoin. You can also find bonus codes to claim great bonuses and promotions.
Reviews of the Best Bitcoin Casinos for Slots
Here’s a review of the best bitcoin slots casinos based on gaming features, welcome bonuses, bitcoin promotions and other important factors to ensure that you have the best online gaming experience. These are all offshore casinos available for players in USA and other eligible countries.
1. Wild Casino – No.1 Casino for Bitcoin Slots in the US
Wild Casino ranks first on the list of the best bitcoin slots casinos in the industry. The casino is licensed in Panama and was launched back in 2017. Players can choose over 300 casino games in total which can be accessed from both mobile and desktop.
Apart from bitcoin, you can find a huge selection of payment methods, including other cryptos and regular payment methods. Wild Casino knows how to take care of its customers as it’s offering fantastic bonus rewards and promotions to new players and existing customers.
Bonuses & Promotions
Whether you’re new to Wild Casino, or a loyal customer, you’ll surely find some great promotions and bonuses to choose from. Wild Casino is known to have one of the lowest wagering requirements, so make sure to check the promotions tab on the menu.
Game Variety
Wild Casino offers a wide range of bitcoin slot games where players can hit massive jackpots and win real money. Most of the bonuses on offer can be played on slot games. You can also find other popular games like table games, blackjack, live casino, online poker and specialty games.
Customer Support
Should you get stuck while navigating through Wild Casino’s platform and need assistance, you can contact their efficient customer support team 24/7 either via email on [email protected] or through their live chat.
Other Banking Options
Wild Casino offers secure and safe payment options whether it’s through bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies, or regular payment methods. It’s known to have one of the widest selection of cryptocurrencies accepted with quick and efficient payouts.
Pros
- Huge welcome bonus
- Over 300 online btc slots
- Wide selection of cryptos accepted
- Quick payout processing times
- Ongoing promotions
Cons
- No demo play available
- No sports betting options
2. BetOnline – Fantastic Bitcoin Bonuses & Slot Games Variety
BetOnline offers some of the most popular online bitcoin slots in the industry. This highly reputable online casino has something for everyone, from live casino, table games, live betting, poker, and it also has its own sportsbook.
Players can maximize their chances of winning big prizes by claiming generous welcome packages, and crypto reload bonuses. BetOnline is one of the best online casinos for real money with safe and secure payment options for crypto enthusiasts and other traditional payment methods.
Bonuses & Promotions
BetOnline is highly competitive thanks to the huge selection of bonuses on offer. From great welcome bonuses, contest promotions, and crypto reloads, rest assured that you’ll find something to benefit from by playing at this online casino.
Game Variety
You can find over 100 bitcoin casino slots at BetOnline ranging from the classic three-reel games to modern themed slot games. BetOnline also offers a wide selection of casino games like table games, live casino, poker, and sports betting options.
Customer Support
The customer support team at BetOnline is efficient and highly knowledgeable which adds to the high quality and reputable standard of this online casino. You can contact them either through live chat, or email on [email protected], or phone 1-888-426-3661 for immediate assistance.
Other Banking Options
BetOnline has one of the largest crypto payment method selections available at online casinos. Depositing at BetOnline is safe and secure. One of the fastest ways to deposit is with bitcoin. Transactions are quick, fast and secure as the site operates with encrypted technology.
Pros
- Great welcome bonuses
- Ongoing promotions & contests
- Wide selection of games, including casino, sportsbook, & poker
- No deposit fees with bitcoin
- Bitcoin deposit bonuses & crypto reloads
Cons
- Limited regular payment methods
3. Bovada – Great Match Up Bonuses & Game Selection
Bovada has an impressive selection of bitcoin slot machines with over 130 online slot games to choose from. Some of the most popular bitcoin jackpot slots are ‘10 Times Vegas’, ‘777 Deluxe’, and ‘A Night With Cleo’ with around $309k Jackpots in total.
This online casino is a top-ranking platform in the US that offers additional casino games and sports betting. It’s also known as one of the best live casinos on mobile. Players have a myriad of bonus offers and ongoing promotions, along with a wide selection of payment options.
Bonuses & Promotions
Bovada offers a wide range of exciting bonuses and promotions to new customers and loyal players. If you want to deposit with bitcoin and play slots, Bovada matches your deposits with a percentage to maximize your chances of winning for free.
Game Variety
At this highly reputable online casino you can find online slot games, a wide variety of blackjack games, including live blackjack, online bingo, cool themed scratch cards, and different versions of keno. Bovada also has its own sportsbook with live betting.
Customer Support
A dedicated customer service team will be able to assist you if you have any queries while navigating Bovada’s platform. You can first try to find answers to your questions on the ‘Help Center’ on the bottom left of the site. If you don’t find the answer you can contact them via the email form or live chat.
Other Banking Options
Whether you want to deposit with bitcoin, or other cryptos, Bovada accepts various cryptocurrencies including ethereum, tether, litecoin, and bitcoin cash. You can also choose to deposit with other regular payment methods like Visa and MasterCard.
Pros
- Generous welcome bonuses
- Over 130 bitcoin slot machine games
- Weekly promotions for playing bitcoin slots
- Accepts bitcoin, other crypto & regular payment methods
- Sports betting options
Cons
- Limited ways to contact customer support
- High rollover requirements
4. Ignition – Bitcoin Slot Tournaments & Huge Jackpots
Ignition is offering some of the best bitcoin slots you can find online. Other classic online casino games are also available like table games, live dealer games, different types of blackjack, and hot drop jackpot slots.
Apart from accepting bitcoin and other cryptos, Ignition accepts other traditional payment methods like Visa, Mastercard, and wire transfers. Players who deposit with bitcoin are eligible for fantastic cash prizes with a chance to win great prizes every month.
Bonuses & Promotions
New players are welcomed with poker & casino welcome bonuses at Ignition Casino. You can also win huge cash prizes every month by depositing with bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. Ignition Casino also matches your deposits with a percentage to boost your bankroll account.
Game Variety
Ignition Casino offers over 50 bitcoin slots to choose from, and over 200 casino games in total. It is known for the wide selection of live dealer games, blackjack, and poker with exciting knockout tournaments. You can also find special games like keno, bingo and an additional category of virtual sports games.
Customer Support
If you have any questions, you can have a look at their help center at the bottom of the page where you might find the answers to your questions. If you need further assistance, you can contact them via the contact form in the help center.
Other Banking Options
Ignition Casino offers a wide variety of payment methods including bitcoin and other cryptos like ethereum, litecoin and USDT. If you prefer to deposit via other regular payment methods, you can choose Visa, or MasterCard to fund your account and cash out.
Pros
- Great welcome package
- Quick bitcoin payout processing time
- Wide variety of games
- Huge monthly bonuses and bitcoin rewards
- Low deposit limits
Cons
- No Ignition no deposit bonus code
5. MyBookie – Generous Bitcoin Bonuses & High Paying Slots
MyBookie offers over 140 bitcoin slots with captivating themes and cool graphics with some of the highest paying slots online. Other casino games are also available like blackjack, roulette, and video poker. MyBookie has its own sportsbook and live betting category.
Players have a wide selection of bonuses and promotions to choose from at this highly reputable online casino. You can participate in contests offered by MyBookie at just $10 with chances to win great prizes. If you want to learn more, here’s a guide about the best $10 deposit casinos in USA.
Bonuses & Promotions
MyBookie offers great welcome packages and generous bonuses for players who deposit with bitcoin or other cryptos. Players can also benefit from the selection of ongoing promotions on specific days of the week, weekends, and friend referral bonuses.
Game Variety
Whether you want to play jackpot slots, video poker, table games, or live casino, you’ll surely find something you like on MyBookie’s platform. Bitcoin slot machine games are some of the most popular games available which give you a chance to win huge prizes.
Customer Support
MyBookie has an amazing Help Center which might answer all the questions you might have. In case you want further assistance, you can contact their customer support team via live chat or through their contact form.
Other Banking Options
MyBookie offers a wide selection of payment methods and secure transactions. You can choose to deposit with bitcoin or other cryptos. Alternatively you can deposit with Visa and MasterCard if you prefer regular payment methods.
Pros
- Generous bitcoin bonuses
- Fantastic btc slots & jackpots
- Wide game variety
- No fees on bitcoin payments
- Has its own sportsbook
Cons
- High wagering requirements
- Limited amount of cryptos accepted
Comparing the Best Casinos for Bitcoin Slots
Here’s a list comparing the top 10 best bitcoin slots so you can have an overview of what each casino is offering. We will be comparing bitcoin slot games, jackpot slots, bitcoin payment methods and bonuses.
Why Play Slots with Bitcoin?
Bitcoin and cryptos are the future of the online casino industry. More online casinos are introducing bitcoin as a payment method and enticing bonus rewards when depositing with bitcoin to encourage players to opt for this payment option.
The growing trend of playing slots and other casino games with bitcoin comes with several benefits. From transparent and secure transactions, to quick withdrawals, huge bonuses and promotions, it’s easy and appealing to play with bitcoin, especially at offshore casinos.
Is Playing Slots with Bitcoin Legal in the US?
Yes, playing bitcoin slots in USA is legal. Currently, US residents can play at on-shore and offshore casinos. Onshore casinos are licensed in the USA, while offshore casinos are licensed outside the US.
Both allow US players to use bitcoin as a payment method which is great news for US residents as they can enjoy a wider selection of the best bitcoin slots available online. Keep in mind that laws and regulations are often updated so it’s important to know what’s currently legal or not.
How to Sign up & Play Bitcoin Slots
Playing bitcoin video slots has never been easier. The sign up process is easy to follow and quick. Here’s a step by step guide on how to sign up with an online casino and play bitcoin slots:
Step1: Create a Bitcoin Wallet
The first thing you need to do is create a bitcoin wallet where you can store your bitcoin. You can download your digital wallet at several legitimate and secure platforms like Exodus. Once you create your bitcoin wallet, you’ll receive a unique code. You will need to use this code for deposits and payouts.
Step 2: Convert Your Funds to Bitcoin
Great you’ve created your bitcoin wallet. The next step you need to do is fill in your bank account details to convert your funds to bitcoin.
Step 3: Create Your Account
Now you can visit the preferred bitcoin casino of your choice to sign up for an account. Input your personal details and choose a secure password. You will need to confirm your account by confirming your email address in your newly received email in your inbox.
Step 4: Deposit Funds
The next step is to deposit bitcoin in your account so you can start playing btc slot machines. Go over to the cashier page and select bitcoin as your payment method.
Step 5: Claim Your Welcome Bonus
In this window box you can select the amount you wish to add to your account. You’ll need to copy the unique key code address you receive to confirm your transaction in your bitcoin wallet. There is also a bonus code box where you can enter the promo code to claim your welcome bonus.
Step 6: Enjoy Playing Bitcoin Casino Slot Machines
In 5 simple steps you’ve created a bitcoin wallet, signed up for an online casino account, funded your account with bitcoin and now you can start playing the best bitcoin slots available online.
Keep an eye out for exciting bitcoin bonuses, some online casinos also offer demo play where you can play bitcoin slots for free to familiarize yourself with the game.
Types of Bitcoin Slots to Play
All bitcoin slots can be fun and exciting. Considering the wide variety of themes, cool graphics, entertaining music, and different prizes available online, it might be confusing as to which one suits you best. Here we’ve listed the main three types of slots which you can find at the best bitcoin slot casinos online.
Video Slots
Video slots is one of the most popular categories in the online gaming industry. These types of bitcoin video slots have more animated features and are focused on providing an entertaining gameplay. ‘777 slots’ which can be found at Wild Casino is one of the most popular video slots online with exciting features and great prizes.
Progressive Jackpot Slots
Progressive jackpot slots accumulate the jackpot prize every time a player spins the reel. This is one of the best bitcoin slots games available as you have a chance to hit massive jackpots. The jackpot continues to grow until someone wins and it starts all over again. Mega Gems is one of the most popular progressive jackpot slots available online.
Classic 3 Reel Slots
This is the classic version of online slots with three-reel columns attached. All you need to do to win is get three symbols matched up on the reels. Even though these are less popular than before, slot machine games like ‘A Night With Cleo’ are still well-known among slots enthusiasts.
Best Bitcoin Slots Bonuses
Playing slot machines with bitcoin gives you the opportunity to claim several fantastic bonuses. The best bitcoin slot casinos offer exciting promotions to encourage players to deposit with bitcoin. Let’s go over some of the most common bonus offers you can find.
Welcome Bonus
Welcome bonuses are one of the most common types of bonuses which you can benefit from when depositing with bitcoin. The best bitcoin slots casinos match up your deposit with a percentage, and some of them also offer free spins which you can play on some of their selected bitcoin slots.
Free Spins
This type of bonus comes in different forms. Some casinos allow you to play bitcoin slots in USA for free in the demo version to familiarize yourself with the game rules before depositing. Other online casinos reward you with free spins upon signing up, or during gameplay on certain bitcoin slots when you unlock special features and bonuses.
No Deposit
No deposit bonuses at some bitcoin slot casinos are offered usually upon signing up in the form of extra funds into your account so you can play for free. To claim no deposit bonuses all you have to do is sign up for an account and activate this offer by using a specific promo code.
Best Software Providers for BTC Slots
The best bitcoin slots casinos work closely with top software providers to provide the latest slot machines for a seamless enjoyable gaming experience. Let’s have a look at the best software providers for bitcoin slots:
NetEnt
NetEnt is one of the most highly reputable software providers in the industry. Their headquarters are located in Sweden and in Malta, and they are known for producing state-of-the-art online casino games. NetEnt has over 200 games in the casino library and some of their best bitcoin slots are ‘Starburst’, ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’, ‘Dead or Alive’, and ‘Gonzo’s Quest’.
Microgaming
Microgaming has been operating since 1994, and you can find all types of games from slots and table games, to live dealer games and multiplayer titles. Some of their top slot games include ‘Megah Moolah’, ‘Immortal Romance’, ‘Game of Thrones’, and ‘Mermaids Millions’. Microgaming provides services for some of the biggest online gaming brands worldwide.
Playtech
Playtech is another market leader that’s been going since 1999. This top software provider prides itself for providing high quality slot machine games. Their focus is on 3D graphics, cool themes and progressive jackpots. Some of the most played Playtech titles are ‘Age of the Gods’, ‘Gladiator’, ‘King Kong’, and ‘The Mummy’.
Pragmatic Play
Pragmatic Play offers an innovative multi-product portfolio that offers all types of online casino games like slots, bingo, live casino, and many more. This highly reputable software provider has over 200 games in their casino library. To name a few, ‘888 Gold’, ‘Medusa Strike’, and ‘Sweet Bonanza’ are some of the most popular slots in USA.
Realtime Gaming
Realtime Gaming is one of the biggest providers in the industry. It’s also known as RTG and if you’re an online slots enthusiast, you’ve probably played one of their games. The famous ‘Cleopatra’s Gold’, and ‘Stardust’ are two of their top slot games which you can also play for free in demo mode at certain online casinos.
Playing Bitcoin Slots on Mobile Devices
With the increased amount of casinos using bitcoin, playing slots online on your mobile phone has become more popular. Many online casinos have dedicated slot apps for both Android and iPhone devices.
Other casinos have mobile optimized sites where you can enjoy a seamless gaming experience with the same features. Playing bitcoin slot games on your phone is highly convenient as you can play wherever you are as long as you have an internet connection.
Best Bitcoin Wallets for Online Slots
eToro
eToro is a legitimate and safe digital currency platform where you can safely store your bitcoin. This platform is also a leading crypto broker that allows you to buy and sell bitcoin in a super-low manner.
Transaction processing times & fees:
- Average 3 business days for bank transfers.
- Average 7 business days for wire transfers.
- Around 4 business days for debit card withdrawals.
- $5 on each withdrawal
Coinbase
Coinbase is a secure digital wallet platform which is ideal for beginners. It’s hosting over 70 million client accounts worldwide. Coinbase is safe and secure with additional security features when it comes to logging into your account.
Transaction processing times & fees:
- Up to 7 business days for payments to clear.
- 1% fee on all cryptocurrency transactions
Exodus
Exodus is a straightforward and easy-to-use digital crypto wallet. It’s easy to navigate through and you won’t pay any fees for sending funds. Users have access to over 150 assets and is ideal for beginning crypto investors who are new to the trading scene.
Transaction processing times & fees:
- Up to 1 hour for bitcoin transactions
- No fees for sending and receiving crypto
Best Bitcoin Slots Casino
Wild Casino is our top choice as the number one best bitcoin slots casino in the industry. It wasn’t an easy choice to make, however, Wild Casino stands out when it comes to game selection, great welcome packages, ongoing bonuses, and an overall high quality gaming experience.
Players who sign up at Wild Casino are spoilt for choice when it comes to game selection, and also crypto payment options as it offers one of the largest selection of cryptos for payment methods. The dedicated customer support team at Wild Casino adds to the high quality standard and overall gaming experience.