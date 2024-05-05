Countries
Home Virginia tabbed as the #4 seed in this week’s ACC Softball Championship
Sports

Virginia tabbed as the #4 seed in this week’s ACC Softball Championship

Chris Graham
Published date:
softball
(© Peieq – stock.adobe.com)

There was talk this time a year ago, after Virginia lost the play-in game in the ACC Softball Championship, that coach Joanna Hardin might be on the hot seat.

Now Hardin has the ‘Hoos (32-17, 15-9 ACC) heading back to the conference tournament as the #4 seed, and it’s almost certain that UVA will be getting a bid to the NCAA Tournament no matter what happens in Durham.

Virginia will face fifth-seeded Clemson (33-16, 15-9 ACC) in the quarterfinals on Thursday .

First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. and the contest will be broadcast on ACC Network.

The four seed that UVA earned this season is the highest seed for the program since the Cavaliers were seeded second at the 2010 ACC Championships.

Virginia earned the four seed by virtue of tiebreak after taking the weekend series from the Tigers back in March.

The Cavaliers won 7-of-8 ACC series played this season and set a program record with 15 wins in conference play this season.

Ticket books, which include tickets to all nine games, including the championship game on Saturday, range from $12-25. Daily tickets are also available, with prices ranging from $5-10.

Tickets are now available by visiting theACC.comGoDuke.com or by calling the Duke Athletics Ticket Office at 919-681-6767. All tickets will be digital and sent via mobile delivery before the championship starts.

2024 ACC Softball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, May 8

Game 1: #8 Syracuse vs. #9 Boston College, 1 p.m., ACCN

Game 2: #7 North Carolina vs. #10 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Thursday, May 9

Game 3: #1 Duke vs. Winner Game 1, 11 a.m., ACCN

Game 4: #4 Virginia vs. #5 Clemson, 1:30 p.m., ACCN

Game 5: #2 Florida State vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m., ACCN

Game 6: #3 Virginia Tech vs. #6 Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Friday, May 10

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 1 p.m., ACCN

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, May 11

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

