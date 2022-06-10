Best Live Blackjack Online Casinos USA

There’s nothing better than enjoying the thrill of live blackjack online. After all, the excellent casinos that offer these games are known for being able to perfectly replicate the atmosphere that comes with gambling at a luxury land-based casino so that there’s no need to travel far and wide to beat the dealer to 21. But because there are so many online casinos that offer live blackjack in the US it can be a little tricky to determine which are truly worth checking out.

This is why we’ve put together a list of top casinos that are guaranteed to provide you with the gambling experience of a lifetime. Keep reading to find out what you have to look forward to when it comes to blackjack casino welcome bonuses, game variations, and more!

Live Blackjack Online Casinos

The Best Live Blackjack Online Casinos List 2022

Take online gambling to the next level when you register at any of these excellent live blackjack casinos online.

Wild Casino – Our Number One Recommended Live Blackjack Casino Online BetOnline – 7 Thrilling Bonus Offers for Online Live Blackjack Players Bovada – Enjoy Live Blackjack Online With a Welcome Offer of up to $3,750 Ignition – 30+ Live Online Blackjack Games With Massive Payout Potential MyBookie – Increase Your Odds of Winning Live Online Blackjack With $750 Free XBet – An Exciting 200% Welcome Offer Awaits New Online Blackjack Players BigSpin – Boost Your Bankroll Every Weekend With a Reload Offer of up to $2,000 Café Casino – Get Exclusive Weekly Bonuses for Playing Live Black Online Las Atlantis – New Players Get to Choose Between x7 Welcome Bonuses MYB Casino – Tell Everyone About This Exciting Casino and Receive $100 Free

Brief Reviews of the Best Live Blackjack Sites Online

Even though every one of the casinos on our list offers a range of blackjack games, exciting promotions, and a top-notch overall gambling experience our top 5 live blackjack sites take gambling online to the next level. To show you what we mean we’ve provided a few more details about each of these online casinos below.

1. Wild Casino – Our Number One Recommended Live Blackjack Casino Online

If you’re looking for the ultimate online live dealer blackjack experience then we definitely recommend checking out Wild Casino. Thanks to the selection of live online blackjack games you’ll never run out of ways to stay entertained. And when you claim the thrilling welcome offer available to new players you’ll be treated to even more game time and increased odds of getting that win.

Whether you prefer to enjoy live dealer online blackjack using fiat currencies or would like to gamble on the down-low, Wild Casino has the perfect welcome bonus for you. Players who make their first deposits using crypto will have the opportunity to claim up to $9,000 using the bonus code CRYPTO300 for their first deposit and the code CRYPTO150 when making their next four deposits.

Keep in mind that you will need to wager the first deposit plus the bonus amount at least 45x whereas the second, third, fourth, and fifth deposit plus the bonus amounts will only need to be wagered 30x. Not that into crypto gambling? Then you’ll be pleased to know that you’ll still get to enjoy hours of online live blackjack fun when you claim the exciting welcome bonus of up to a whopping $5,000!

When making your first deposit you will need to use the code WILD250 to claim 250% up to $1,000 and when you make your next four deposits you’ll use the code WILD100 to receive 100% up to $1,000 each time. Even though this live online blackjack offer is certainly tempting, make sure that you’re able to meet the wagering requirements of 35x the bonus plus deposit amount.

2. BetOnline – 5 Thrilling Bonus Offers for Online Live Blackjack Players

Second on our list of the best live blackjack online sites in the USA is BetOnline. Thanks to this site’s selection of 5 exciting bonus offers, you’ll have loads of ways to rake in some extra cash that can be used to enjoy your favorite live blackjack game online. As a new player, you’ll get to kickstart your BetOnline adventure by choosing between two excellent bonuses. The crypto casino bonus that’s up for grabs will reward you with an exciting 100% up to $3,000!

Keep in mind that the bonus will be spread out over your first three deposits, you’ll need to make a minimum deposit of $75 each time you use the code BOLCASINO, and once you’ve won playing online live dealer blackjack you will need to wager your deposit amount plus the amount you received in bonus funds at least 30x before you’ll be able to make a successful withdrawal.

If you’d like to enjoy a bonus using any of the accepted cryptocurrencies then you’re in for a real treat! Check out BetOnline’s 100% 1st Deposit crypto bonus. Players who choose to claim this generous offer of up to $1,000 will need to use the code CRYPTO100 and wager the bonus at least 14x.

3. Bovada – Enjoy Live Blackjack Online With a Welcome Offer of up to $3,750

Bovada casino has quickly earned a reputation for being one of the most rewarding live dealer blackjack casinos online. This isn’t difficult to believe when you consider that there are not one, not two but five generous welcome bonuses that are bound to please most gamblers! Here we’ll take a look at the two main offers that can be used to add even more excitement to every live blackjack game you play online, starting with the biggest!

As a crypto gambler, you’ll be able to play live blackjack online using a thrilling 125% up to $1,250 when you use the Bovada bonus code BTCCWB1250 to make your first deposit and the code BTC2NDCWB when you make your second and third. Before you’ll be able to claim your big live online blackjack win you’ll need to wager the deposit plus the bonus funds at least 25x. However, when it comes to your second and third offers it’s a little different. Instead of 25x, the deposit amount plus the bonus funds must be wagered at least 50x.

If you’d prefer to use an E-Wallet or credit card rather than crypto that’s okay! You’ll still be able to claim a 100% welcome bonus of up to $3,000! Once you’ve enjoyed a few rounds of live dealer blackjack online and you’re ready to withdraw, make sure that you’ve wagered your deposit plus bonus amount at least 25x.

4. Ignition – 30+ Live Online Blackjack Games With Massive Payout Potential

If you’re a fan of live online blackjack then this could be the perfect casino for you! There are over 30 games to choose from, all of which allow you to win massive sums of real money by playing online blackjack against a live dealer! From the moment you register at this live online blackjack casino you’ll have access to games with a house edge of just 0.05% which leaves the game with an RTP (return to player) of an impressive 99.5%!

Ignition invites you to explore the casino site using a 300% up to $3,000 welcome bonus. This allows you to enjoy your live online blackjack casino experience even more as you’ll have thousands more to wager with until you land that big win. The only thing you need to remember is that in order for the money you won using bonus funds to be paid out you will need to first wager your deposit plus your bonus amount at least 25x.

5. MyBookie – Increase Your Odds of Winning Live Online Blackjack With $750 Free

If you’re a USA player looking for a rewarding live blackjack online casino then this could be the site for you! There are excellent offers designed to make your MyBookie casino experience as entertaining as possible! Look forward to live blackjack casino games hosted by stunning online dealers, 200% referral bonuses, 25% sports reloads, and much more. Enjoy the best live blackjack games online and increase your odds by claiming the enticing welcome offer of 150% up to $750 when you make your very first deposit.

And once you’ve wagered both the deposit plus the bonus amount at least 40x you’ll get to enjoy your prize in no time! Another thing we loved about this site was that developers like Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, and Rival Gaming stock this casino’s lobby full of excellent titles. Because of this, you can look forward to some of the best live dealer blackjack games online and actually enjoy big real money wins wherever you are. That’s because MyBookie has ensured that all games can be enjoyed using a range of mobile devices. To take advantage of this you’ll need to simply use your device’s browser to access the casino website.

A Closer Look at Each Live Blackjack Online Casino Site

Now that you know exactly what rewards await you at the top 5 live blackjack casinos we recommend for players in the USA it’s time to compare these to the rest of the exciting sites on our list. Each offer you claim will come with a maximum bet limit and if you’re a high roller looking to drop some major cash the next time you play online blackjack with a live dealer then you’ll want to be sure that the bonus you claim allows you to do so. If you happen to exceed the maximum bet limit you will end up forfeiting your bonus and any money you won using it.

Live Blackjack Casino Total Number of Live Blackjack Games Welcome Bonus Software Providers Max Bet Limit Wild Casino 7 Up to $5,000 Fresh Deck Studios, Nucleus Gaming, Betsoft $5,000 BetOnline 8 100% up to $3,000 Betsoft, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming, Magma, Fresh Deck Stuidos $2,000 Bovada 32 100% up to $3,000 Revolver Gaming, Visionary iGaming, Rival Gaming $2,500 Ignition 32 300% up to $3,000 Rival Gaming, Real Time Gaming $5,000 MyBookie 3 150% up to $750 Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Rival Gaming $1,000 XBet 9 200% up to $500 Fresh Deck Studios, Magma, Visionary iGaming, Concept Gaming $1,000 BigSpin 9 200% up to $1,000 Visionary iGaming, Magma, Betsoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Concept Gaming, $1,000 Café Casino 2 250% up to $1,500 Rival Gaming, Real Time Gaming, Makitone Gaming $1,000 Las Atlantis 2 Up to $14,000 Real Time Gaming $1,000 MYB Casino 8 200% up to $1,000 Magma, Visionary iGaming, Concept Gaming, Betsoft, Fresh Deck Studios $1,000

Rewarding Live Blackjack Bonuses to Look Forward to

There’s no better way to enjoy your favorite live online blackjack game than with a boosted balance! This is why you’ll find that all of the casinos on our list boast a range of bonuses and promotions that can be used to add even more excitement to the next live blackjack game you play for real money online. For example, new players have a wide selection of welcome offers to choose from, weekly reload bonuses, and cashback offers.

Although you will need to wager against live blackjack dealers online in order to meet wagering requirements, the best live blackjack bonuses available at the casinos on our list come with low wagering requirements, making it even easier to get your hands on your winnings.

New Live Blackjack Players Get Exciting Welcome Bonuses

If you’re relatively new to online gambling and would like to find a casino that allows you to enjoy live blackjack online then it’s important never to rush your decision. Because these casinos are all using welcome bonuses to lure players in you now have the chance to compare a few before deciding which live online blackjack casino you’d like to spend real money on.

Even though many casinos offer similar live dealer blackjack games for online players to enjoy, they won’t always have the exact same offer. For example, one may offer a 100% deposit match up to $500 whereas another might be offering 250% up to $1,000. The choice is obvious, isn’t it?

Existing Player Claim Exclusive VIP Rewards

Once you’ve explored a few sites you’ll come to realize that the best live blackjack casinos for online players in the USA will ensure that you not only benefit from a welcome offer and reload bonuses but also for remaining loyal to the casino.

Although the process of working your way up to VIP status may differ depending on which site you register at, many will give you points simply for enjoying live blackjack online. Over time, these points accumulate until you have enough to progress to the next level. As you work your way up, you’ll unlock exciting rewards exclusive to their VIP players.

Always Consider Live Blackjack Bonus Terms & Conditions

When you play live online blackjack in the USA you should never claim an offer without making sure that you understand the rules. As mentioned earlier, if you fail to keep to the betting limits stated in the casino’s terms and conditions you could end up losing everything you won using the bonus funds. The bonus terms and conditions usually cover the same topic, and to help you get an idea of what you can expect we’ve provided a few examples below.

Bonuses Expire: Yip, you read that right. Although seasoned gamblers probably know this already, as a new member of the online gambling community it can come as quite a shock to find that your bonus and the money you won have disappeared from your account after a month.

Not All Games Count: By reading bonus terms you’ll usually find a list or a link to a list of games that contribute to wagering requirements while some only count a small percentage. For example, slots may count 10% towards wagering requirements whereas live online blackjack games could count 100%.

Payout Restrictions: Imagine you get a big real money win while playing live blackjack online only to withdraw and find that you only received a third of the amount. This is because although many casinos will pay out large sums of money at one time, there are some that will pay a large sum of cash out over a period of time.

The Best Live Blackjack Apps for Gambling on the Go

Many online players who love to play live blackjack don’t always have the time to sit in front of a desktop computer. Some of us are running errands, fetching kids from school or traveling for work which makes it near impossible to spend as much time as we’d like playing exciting blackjack games online that could end up providing us with some exceptional real money wins. The good news is that because technology has evolved so much, most of the casinos that invite US players to register will offer a mobile blackjack app as well.

This may not always be an app that can be downloaded from your app store, however, the sites we’ve listed have been optimized for mobiles. This means that all you need to do is use your browser to access the casino site or create a home screen shortcut and you’ll be able to enjoy the best live blackjack games online whether you’re waiting for a flight or have a few minutes to spare before the kids get home!

Figuring Out if Live Blackjack is Legal to Play Online

Although there are loads of online players who already enjoy exciting live blackjack games at an online casino, there are many that may avoid it completely because they’re not too sure whether or not it’s legal. As time goes by, more and more USA states are making it legal for residents to play live blackjack online. Even though it may only be legal in only a few states such as West Virginia, New Jersey, and Connecticut the best blackjack sites invite players all over the USA.

Basics of How To Play Live Blackjack Online

Unlike RNG blackjack, live blackjack online games are streamed in real-time from various studios across the globe. Each game uses the best HD cameras that are set at multiple angles to give you that real Vegas feel. You’ll also be able to place a number of side bets to increase your odds of getting a win. Examples include insurance, perfect pairs, 21+3, and Over/Under 13.

When you’re ready to play live blackjack, you should be aware of how the game will progress, the terms that will be used, and the moves you’re able to make. So, let’s take a look at what you can expect when you play online blackjack.

Surrender: When you surrender in real dealer blackjack, it means you’re giving up half of your bet after you’ve seen your first two cards and the dealer up card has been revealed. Keep in mind that not all live blackjack games will allow you to surrender so be sure to read up about the specific game you’re considering before trying it out.

Double Down: In the middle of a hand, you will be able to double your bet. The only catch is that you’ll receive one and only one card after that. This can be considered risky because you won’t be able to hit again if you receive a low card.

Split: if you’re dealt two cards that have the same value you’ll be able to separate the cards into two hands. You must then place an equal bet on the second hand, making sure it’s outside the betting box. If you decide to split, the dealer will separate the cards and draw one more card for each of them.

Hit: This simply means you would like to receive another card from the dealer. Make sure that you read up about popular blackjack strategies that could teach you a few tips on when to hit and when to stay.

Stand: If you feel that the next car may push you past 21 then you’ll stand. This means you will receive no more cards and that your turn is over.

Bet Behind: This is a side bet that gives you the opportunity to place a bet on another player’s hand.

Look Forward to Various Types of Live Blackjack Games

Just like live roulette and baccarat, there are a number of variants for blackjack players to enjoy, including infinite blackjack, American blackjack and lightning blackjack.

Each game comes with its own twist that keeps the suspense going and the rewards rolling. Here we cover a few of the exciting types of live blackjack games you’ll get to enjoy the next time you register at an online casino.

Classic Blackjack

This type of online live blackjack game is enjoyed at a classic blackjack table similar to what you’d find at land-based casinos. The dealers use a deck of 52 cards and do their best to beat the dealer with the best hand possible without exceeding 21.

European Blackjack

Many believe that this variant is a true reflection of how players enjoy blackjack at land-based casinos across Europe. With a higher house edge than other variants like American blackjack, you can only split once in a game and only the 10-value cards that have the same face value such as two queen cards. Although this game is considered a lot stricter than others, it’s still pretty similar and you will need to get as close to 21 as possible without busting.

Perfect Pairs Blackjack

Known to be a high roller favorite, when you play perfect pairs blackjack you’ll find it quite similar to standard blackjack except a little more exciting. There are loads of side bets and multi-hand potential for those who know that sometimes, in order to win big you’ll need to spend big.

Apart from that, there are a few rules you should be aware of before deciding to play this version of online live dealer blackjack. For example, you’ll only receive one additional card after splitting aces, split hands can’t be split again and the dealer must draw at 16 but stand on 17.

Comparing Land-Based Casinos vs. Online Casinos vs. Live Online Casinos

If you’re struggling to decide whether or not live gambling is better than online gambling or if it’s simply better to play your blackjack games at a local casino then here’s some advice. Take time to compare the different experiences.

For example, will you be able to use as many payment methods at a land-based casino as you would at an online casino? Probably not. Here we’ve drawn up a table to show you the pros and cons you’ll come across when playing at a land-based casino, an online casino, and a live online casino.

Casino Type Bonuses Privacy High Limits Realism Payment Options Payment Speed Land-Based Casinos ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ Online Casinos ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Live Online Casinos ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌

Real Money Live Blackjack vs Free Live Blackjack

If you register at an online casino to play live blackjack you will need to wager with real money. However, if you’ve been looking for free live online blackjack so that you have a chance to familiarize yourself with the game then you can still do that, just not with real dealers.

There are loads of different animated blackjack games that are available in demo mode at the casinos on our list. This gives you the chance to get a feel for the different rules, terminology, and side bets before trying out online blackjack with live dealers.

How We Compared the Best Live Blackjack Online Sites USA

Are you curious about what we do to ensure that we only recommend the best casinos out there? We analyze every aspect of a site from the security features and game variety to mobile accessibility and of course, bonuses. Here we go into detail about what features our recommended sites have to show you just how they made it onto our list of top live blackjack casinos for online players in the US.

Every Site Offers a Wide Variety of Games

The live dealer blackjack sites we’ve recommended to online players all offer a variety of games. This means you’ll have access to your favorites as well as new and exciting titles to try out.

Our Live Blackjack Casinos Offer the Best Online Bonuses

The best live blackjack casinos simply have to have a range of online bonuses that are truly worth claiming. This includes crypto bonuses, reload offers, and outstanding welcome bonuses.

Watch and Learn Live Blackjack Games for Free

Although playing online blackjack with live dealers will need to be enjoyed with real money, if you’d like to check out what it would be like to play a specific game you can do so by watching for free. Many online casinos allow their players to observe live blackjack games, giving you the time to follow the bets and plan a strategy based on what you see.

A Closer Look at Blackjack Betting Limits You Can Expect

Can you imagine just how annoying it would be to try to place a large bet as a high roller only to find that the maximum table limit is as little as $1,000? The good news is that the sites we list all offer a variety of live blackjack games with betting limits to suit every budget.

Enjoy an Unforgettable Mobile Experience at Online Casinos

It’s all good and well to have a site that allows you to play online blackjack casino games while you’re seated at your desktop, but if it doesn’t offer even a web-based app then there’s no point in choosing that specific casino. Everyday people are constantly on the go with only a few minutes to spare here and there. This is why our online sites allow US players to enjoy live dealer blackjack whether they’re relaxing at home or waiting in a queue at the grocery store.

Top Quality Security Measures is a Must-Have for Us

The number one thing we take a look at before even thinking about making our way to the Promotions page is whether or not your personal information is protected and if the live blackjack casino games you play are truly 100% fair. The good news is that all of these sites use excellent security technology to protect their players’ details and have been tested by independent companies to ensure that each outcome is completely random so that you have every chance of winning big!

How to Play Live Blackjack at the Best Online Casino in the US

One thing we can’t stand is tedious registration processes. However, when you register at the number one site on our list of the best live blackjack casinos for online players in the US you’ll get to play the best live blackjack games within minutes of opening the site. To show you how easy it truly is we’ve provided a set of step-by-step instructions on how to register at Wild casino.

Step 1: Make Your Way to the Official Wild Casino Website

Using either your desktop computer or mobile device, visit the Wild casino site and select the Join Now option.

Step 2: Enter Your Personal Information

Enter details such as your name, surname, email address, and password before clicking Create Account.

Step 3: Make a Deposit Using Your Preferred Method

Click on Balance at the top of the screen and then click Deposit Now. Here you will choose your preferred payment method, enter the relevant details and indicate how much you’d like to deposit before confirming the payment.

Step 4: Start Playing Online Live Blackjack Casino Games

As soon as you follow the above steps your deposit will reflect immediately and you’ll be ready to enjoy hours of live blackjack at the best online casino for USA players.

Our Final Thoughts About Our Top-Rated Live Blackjack Casino

We checked out each online casino on our list in an effort to find the perfect one for players who love to play live blackjack in the USA. After much consideration, we’re pleased to inform you that when it comes to the best of the best, Wild casino certainly takes the cake!

There’s a range of rewarding bonuses, the customer service is excellent and from the moment you register you’ll have access to a variety of live blackjack games that can be enjoyed anywhere at any time! Think you have what it takes to beat the dealer’s hand?

Visit Wild casino today to find out exactly what you have to look forward to!

FAQs