Best New Online USA Casinos 2022 – Compare the Newest Online Casinos

The best new online USA casinos offer superb bonuses and feature the latest technologies and games. You can join these sites from across the country, and start playing hundreds of games on your computer or mobile device.

In this guide, we’ll be looking at the best brand new online casinos in the USA. We will be explaining how you can join them today and how our experts pick the best sites from the rest.

Best New Online Casinos

View the Best New Online USA Casinos in 2022

Following extensive research and analysis, our team of experts has found the following to be the top 10 best new online USA casinos. All of these sites are safe and fair, providing US players with a great choice of games and timely payouts.

Wild Casino – One of the Best New Online USA Casinos Overall. BetOnline – A New Casino Offering Frequent Blackjack Tournaments. Bovada – One of the Best New Online Casinos in the USA for Mobile Devices. Ignition – A Top Casino for Online Poker Games and Tournaments. MyBookie – One of the Best New USA Online Casinos for Slots. XBet – One of the New Online Casinos in the USA with a Friendly Interface. Big Spin – Find A Very Good Selection of Ongoing Offers at this New Casino. Cafe Casino – One of the Most Rewarding Loyalty Programs Among New Casinos. Las Atlantis – Claim the Highest-Value Welcome Bonuses in the USA. MyB – One of the Best New Online Casinos 2022 in the USA for Crypto.

Reviews of the Top 5 Best New Online USA Casinos

1. Wild Casino – One of the Best New Online Casinos USA Overall

Our team of experts has found that Wild Casino is the overall best new USA casino after it scored highly across most criteria. The casino’s operator enjoys a positive online operation and has a long track record of delivering a professional and fair experience to US players.

This online casino supports payments in USD and cryptocurrency, offering over 15 coins and tokens. Apart from accepting minimum payments of $20, it is able to support high rollers with maximum deposit limits of up to $500k with Bitcoin. Wild Casino is also one of the best credit card casinos since it accepts all four major US providers and offers reasonable limits.

Just like all other featured new online casinos in the USA that you can play with real money, Wild Casino offers hundreds of slots and other mobile-friendly games. These are powered primarily by Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming, though other brands are also featured.

What’s more, before playing these games, you can claim Wild Casino bonus codes to activate match bonuses and other rewards.

Games by Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming

A new casino featuring two live dealer game providers

Pay using USD or cryptocurrency

An operator with an established track record
Cons
A limited choice of USD withdrawal options

2. BetOnline – A New Casino Offering Frequent Blackjack Tournaments

BetOnline is another reputable site that is available across the US. Unlike Wild Casino, this platform offers a combination of casino games and sports betting and is one of the best sportsbooks in the USA.

On the casino side of things, BetOnline provides an extensive choice of virtual and live table games. It ranks among the best Blackjack sites in the country and offers registered players numerous opportunities to participate in frequent tournaments.

By taking part in these competitions, you’ll be able to play your favorite games whilst entering a chance to win a prize from a $1 million monthly pool. In most cases, entry into these tournaments is free of charge.

Before participating in these tournaments, or playing any of the other games available, you should check out the latest BetOnline promo codes list. In this guide, you’ll find the latest match offers, free spins, and new online casinos in the USA with no deposit promotions.

A very good selection of virtual and live Blackjack games

Live chat support 24/7

Accepts deposits of up to $500k with Bitcoin

Generous welcome offers for new US players
Cons
No downloadble mobile app available

3. Bovada – One of the Best New Online Casinos in the USA for Mobile Devices

Bovada is one of the country’s favorite new Online USA casinos for mobile gameplay. If you’re playing on a smartphone or tablet, you can connect to this site using either the dedicated Android or iOS apps, or by visiting the mobile-friendly main website.

No matter which of these options you choose, you can look forward to a seamless experience where you can play all of your favorite games.

The game selection at Bovada is enough to satisfy the preferences of most US players. Online slots, virtual and live table games, specialty games, and online Poker are all avaialble. You can even use Bovada promo codes to unlock welcome rewards and ongoing promotions.

You can fund your Bovada account using either USD or cryptocurrency. This site is one of the best Ethereum casinos in the country, though it provides quick and free transfers for all supported cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Play games through the Android and iOS app

Offers a mobile-optimized website for all modern devices

Hundreds of games, including jackpot slots

Accepts Visa, Mastercard, and American Express
Cons
No live Poker tables

4. Ignition – A Top Casino for Online Poker Games and Tournaments

Ignition was launched in 2016 and is one of the best new online USA casinos for online Poker. Once you register an account with this provider, you’ll be able to play all popular versions of the game, including Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and Seven Stud. You can practice playing these games for free in demo mode and then switch to real money mode whenever you wish.

In addition to giving you all the tools to develop your Poker skills, Ignition also invites you to regular tournaments with prize pools that often exceed the $1 million value. Entry into most of these competitions is free of charge, and you can use Ignition bonus codes to increase the value of your bankroll and receive additional Poker rewards.

Just like all the other new online casinos of 2022 in the USA that are featured on this list, Ignition lets you pay using both USD and cryptocurrency. If you opt to pay with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, or any other supported coin, you’ll benefit from the features offered by one of the fastest payout casinos in the country.

Payouts processed within 15 minutes on average

Participate in frequent Poker tournaments

Claim generous bonuses for casino games and Poker

Great choice of slots available
Cons
A limited choice of ongoing offers for US players

5. MyBookie – One of the Best New USA Online Casinos for Slots

MyBookie has partnered with Betsoft and other top providers to offer over 200 games, including slots, table games, and live dealer tables. The collection of slots available features every theme, game mechanic, and potential payout imaginable. Moreover, there are numerous jackpot slots offering top prizes of $100k or more.

Like all other listed new casinos avaialble online in the USA, MyBookie offers a mobile-friendly website that is accessible across different devices and operating systems. No software download is required, so as long as you’ve got a stable Internet connection, you’re good to go.

Another great reason to join this new casino is its selection of welcome and ongoing offers. You’ll find plenty of MyBookie bonus codes waiting for you once you register an account. These promotions include match and reload offers, free spins, and one of the most valuable new USA online casinos in 2022 real money no deposit offer.

A very good choice of welcome and ongoing offers

A mobile-friendly platform

Hundreds of slots and jackpot slots available

A good selection of live dealer tables
Cons
$45 minimum credit card deposit limit

Comparing the Top New US Real Money Casinos

The new online USA casinos offer lots of games, features, and offers. The following table compares their key features to make it easier for you to choose the ones that best match your preferences.

New Casinos Welcome Bonus Game Types No. of Slots No. of Live Games Payment Methods Wild Casino 250% bonus up to $1,000 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat, video poker 200 21 Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, USD Coin, Stellar BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat, video poker, poker 100 23 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Tether Bovada 125% deposit match up to $1,250 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat, video poker, poker 100 31 Credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Ignition 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, baccarat, video poker, poker 94 36 Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Zelle MyBookie 150% deposit match up to $750 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat video poker 152 15 Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum XBet 200% deposit match up to $500 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps baccarat, video poker, bingo 152 15 Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum Big Spin 200% deposit match up to $1,000 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps baccarat, video poker, bingo 152 15 Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum Cafe Casino 250% deposit match up to $1,500 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, video poker 91 5 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum Las Atlantis 260% deposit match and 40 free spins Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno, bingo 265 None Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Neosurf, PayID MyB 200% deposit match up to $1,000 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps baccarat, video poker, bingo 152 15 Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum

Ranking the Best New Casinos in the USA

Before our team of experts adds operators to the list of brand new USA online casinos 2022, it carries out extensive research. These are some of the most important criteria that are put under the microscope.

Bonus Offers

One of the reasons to play at new online casinos with real money in the USA is to benefit from higher-value bonuses and rewards. Casino bonuses normally fall under one of the following categories:

Matched deposits – This is an offer that increases the value of your payment by a certain percentage. It is especially popular as a welcome bonus, and the new USA online casinos 2022 tend to offer increasingly higher-value matched bonuses.

Free spins – With free spins in your account, you can enjoy playing eligible online slots for real, without risking your own funds. This bonus is offered by new online USA casinos in a number of different ways, including as a loyalty reward.

No deposit bonus – New USA online casinos with no deposit bonuses are hard to find, but they do exist. This type of reward is unique as it does not require you to place a payment in order to get it. Instead, you simply need to register an account or complete another simple task.

Here are the main welcome offers available from all our featured new online casinos for USA players:

New Casinos Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirement Expiration Date Wild Casino 250% bonus up to $1,000 WILD250 35x 30 days BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 BOLCASINO 30x 30 days Bovada 125% deposit match up to $1,250 BTCCWB1250 25x 30 days Ignition 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) No code needed 25x 30 days MyBookie 150% deposit match up to $750 MYB150 40x 14 days XBet 200% deposit match up to $500 XBC200 40x 14 days Big Spin 200% deposit match up to $1,000 BIGSPIN200 40x 90 days Cafe Casino 250% deposit match up to $1,500 No code needed 40X 30 days Las Atlantis 260% deposit match and 40 free spins LAWELCOME 35X 30 days MyB 200% deposit match up to $1,000 MYBC200 40X 14 days

Selection of Games and Software Providers

In addition to offering generous rewards, new online casinos accepting USA players must provide a wide range of games. The only way to do this is to partner with top providers, including Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Genesis Gaming, and RealTime Gaming.

All the sites listed on this guide feature catalogs with over 250 titles, and several of these rank among the best New RTG online casinos in the USA or the best Blackjack, Baccarat, and Roulette casinos.

Here is an overview of the game varieties and quantities available at the best new real money online casinos in the USA:

New Casinos Game Types No. of Slots No. of Blackjack Games No. of Roulette Games Software Providers Wild Casino Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat, video poker 200 13 29 Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios BetOnline Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat, video poker, poker 100 17 9 Visionary iGaming, Betsoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Magma Bovada Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat, video poker, poker 100 31 7 Visionary iGaming, Rival, Real Time Gaming, Revolver Gaming and Maiktone Gaming Ignition Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, baccarat, video poker, poker 94 31 7 Rival Gaming, Real Time Gaming MyBookie Casino Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat video poker 152 28 8 Betsoft, Concept Gaming XBet Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat video poker 152 28 8 Betsoft, Concept Gaming Big Spin Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat video poker 152 28 8 Betsoft, Concept Gaming Cafe Casino Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, video poker 91 9 12 Rival Gaming Las Atlantis Casino Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno, bingo 265 8 1 Real Time Gaming MyB Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat video poker 152 28 8 Betsoft, Concept Gaming

Live Dealer Tables

Live casino games represent one of the newest ways to experience table games, including Baccarat and Roulette. Many of the new online USA casinos on this guide are also high-ranking live Blackjack sites, offering a range of tables and betting limits provided by Visionary iGaming and Fresh Deck Studios.

Deposits and Withdrawals

Great games and bonuses have no value if you cannot deposit funds conveniently and instantly. The new USA online casinos of 2022 allow you to deposit real money in either USD or cryptocurrency. Moreover, you can benefit from instant deposits and quick withdrawals, using safe and reputable payment providers.

Here are some of the main payment methods available across our list of the best new online USA casinos:

New Casinos Payment Methods Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Payout Time Wild Casino Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, USD Coin, Stellar Varies 1-2 days BetOnline Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Tether Varies 1-2 days Bovada Credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Varies 1-2 days Ignition Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Zelle Varies 1 day MyBookie Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum Varies 1 day XBet Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum Varies 1 day Big Spin Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum Varies 1 day Cafe Casino Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum Varies 1-2 days Las Atlantis Casino Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Neosurf, PayID None 1-4 days MyB Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum Varies 1 day

Loyalty and VIP

Another tool used by new online USA casinos is the loyalty program or VIP Club. With these reward systems, operators are able to provide players with points or gifts every time they wager real money.

In addition, certain sites unlock additional perks for their most loyal players. These include higher payment limits, faster transactions, and a dedicated account manager.

Mobile Gameplay

By using the latest technologies, new online USA casinos are able to provide the entire list of games on a mobile-friendly platform. Whilst most sites do not offer downloadable apps to save costs, they simplify matters by creating one single website that can be accessed by all modern browsers.

Customer Support

If you have any questions regarding any of our featured new online USA casinos, you’ll be able to ask a representative or browse through detailed help centers. In most cases, support is available through live chat, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Safety and Licensing

All of the brand new USA online casinos listed in this guide are offshore casinos, which means, they are based in a foreign country. Nevertheless, they are safe and reputable, regulated by competent jurisdictions, such as Curacao, Costa Rica, or Panama.

What’s the Difference Between New and Established Casinos?

There are hundreds of established and new online USA casinos on the Internet, and their differences may be subtle.

All the new online USA casinos listed in this guide understand the importance of value and choice. This is the reason why they offer higher than average rewards and a range of top features, such as 24/7 support and quick payouts.

In addition, top sites, such as Wild Casino and BetOnline, provide high withdrawal limits and are ranked as the country’s best high payout casinos.

Joining the Top Online USA Casino

Registering an account with new online USA casinos is quick and easy, especially if you use Wild Casino. The following is a step-by-step guide to help you sign-up, claim your welcome offer and play your favorite casino games.

Step 1: Register a New Casino Account

On the Wild Casino website, click on ‘Join Now’ to begin registering your account. Enter your personal information as requested, ensuring that you include a valid mobile number and email address.

Step 2: Verify your Account

Shortly after completing registration, you should receive an automated email requesting that you confirm your email address is correct. Click on the link in the email to complete this step.

Step 3: Make a Deposit

Visit the ‘Cashier’ page and choose your favorite banking option by clicking on the logo. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and add the promo code for your preferred bonus.

As you’re placing your deposit, enter WILD250 to receive your first USD welcome bonus or CRYPTO300 to claim your first cryptocurrency bonus.

Step 4: Play Casino Games

Visit the Wild Casino lobby and browse through the different game categories offered by one of the best new online USA casinos. Click on a game to launch it and follow the on-screen instructions to start playing.

Start Playing at the Best New Online Casino in the USA

Join WIld Casino today to benefit from all the features and offers provided by one of the best casinos in the country. Register an account today to benefit from welcome packages providing bonuses worth up to $9,000.

FAQs