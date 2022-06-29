Washington Online Casinos – Compare The Best Real Money Online Casinos In WA
If you’re looking for the best Washington online casinos, you’ve come to the right place. Our team of experts has gone through hundreds of sites to find the best one for playing online slots and other casino games on.
This guide will also outline top land-based casinos and explain how you can join an online casino in Washington State. Moreover, we’ll provide you with details of current casino bonuses and other exciting promotions that you are probably eligible for.
Washington Online Casinos
250% deposit match up to $1,000
100% deposit match up to $3,000
100% deposit match up to $3,000
Up To $3,000 Bonus
150% up to $750
200% deposit match up to $500
200% sign-up bonus up to $1,000
350% up to $2,500
280% up to $14,000
200% up to $1,000
List of the Best Washington Online Casinos
It takes time and expertise to determine which Washington online casinos are great and which are not. The following are the top 10 best sites in the State, and you can sign-up to any of them in just a few minutes. Since state authorities have yet to introduce online casino legislation, all of these sites are located offshore.
It’s important to note that these are not Washington DC online casinos, however, many of these sites are available there too.
- Wild Casino – One of the Best Washington Online Casinos Overall.
- BetOnline – A Top Casino in WA for Cryptocurrencies.
- Bovada – A WA Online Casino Offering Hot Drop Jackpots.
- Ignition – Play Online Poker at this Reputable WA Online Casino.
- MyBookie – Offers Hundreds of Popular Slots.
- XBet – A Favorite Online Casino for New Players.
- BigSpin – One of the Best New Washington Online Casinos.
- Cafe Casino – Access Exciting Jackpot Slots Online.
- Las Atlantis – One of the Best Washington Online Casinos for Table Games.
- MyB Casino – Play the Latest Live Dealer Games at this Online Casino.
Timeline of Casino Legislation in Washington
Here is a brief overview of important events that have contributed to the current laws that govern Washington State online casinos:
- 2006 – Online gambling is a felony in the State.
- 1992 – Land-based casinos open their doors on land belonging to Native Americans following an agreement with legislators.
- 1982 – The Washington State Lottery is re-introduced following its prohibition in 1889.
- 1973 – The Washington State Gambling Commission is set up.
Reviews of the Best Online Casinos in Washington
Get to know our experts’ hand-picked Washington online casinos better through these overviews:
1. Wild Casino – One of the Best Washington Online Casinos Overall
Wild Casino is an established and reputable Washington online gambling site that features hundreds of exciting games provided by top software providers. As soon as you register your account, you’ll be able to play the latest games by Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Genesis Gaming, Visionary iGaming, and other well-known brands.
As both a new and existing player, you’ll be able to use Wild Casino bonus codes to claim generous bonuses and offers. The casino is constantly releasing new promotions to keep players coming back. In most cases, you would need to place either a USD or crypto deposit to get rewarded, but the casino has been known to offer no deposit bonuses from time to time.
Pros
- Hundreds of virtual games by Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming
- Two live casinos from ViG and FreshDeck Studios
- Excellent variety of new and ongoing bonuses
- 24/7 live chat support available
Cons
- No eWallets accepted
2. BetOnline – A Top Casino in WA for Cryptocurrencies
When you join BetOnline, you’ll be able to pay using either USD or cryptocurrency. This site supports payments in over 15 coins and tokens, including less popular ones, such as Steller. There are several benefits of paying in crypto with BetOnline, including accessing the high limits offered by one of the high payout casinos in the US.
In addition to offering hundreds of exciting games, this real money online casino in Washington organizes weekly races with cash prizes of up to $10k. You can use BetOnline Casino bonus codes to boost the value of your deposits prior to entering these competitions.
Pros
- Pay in one of 15+ cryptocurrencies
- 24/7 live chat support
- Supports max payouts of $100k with Bitcoin
- Weekly races with prizes of up to $10k
Cons
- No online bingo
3. Bovada – A WA Online Casino Offering Hot Drop Jackpots
Bovada is a Washington online casino that is offering an exciting addition to typical online slots. By playing eligible games, you’ll stand a chance of winning one of three random jackpots. These drop hourly, daily, or before reaching the $250k limit, and all you need to do to stand a chance of winning is play participating games for real money.
Beyond offering these Hot Drop Jackpots, this casino is known for providing a great selection of games that includes online Poker. Before you start playing games with real money, we recommend checking Bovada bonus codes for the latest offers and promotions.
Pros
- Jackpots of up to $250k
- Great choice of games, including poker
- Android and iOS casino apps available
- An extensive variety of bonuses and offers
Cons
- No eWallets accepted
4. Ignition – Play Online Poker at this Reputable WA Online Casino
Ignition is one of the best Washington online casinos on which to play online poker. Once you register an account, you’ll be able to play a variety of games as well as take part in frequent tournaments. Apart from giving you an opportunity to polish your skills, these tournaments offer prize pools worth $1 million or more.
You can fund your casino account using both USD and cryptocurrency and use Ignition bonus codes to get matched bonuses and other offers. Moreover, by paying with crypto, you’ll realize why this is the best payout casino in Washington State, as internal processing normally only lasts about 15 minutes.
Pros
- Play online poker with generous bonuses
- Participate in frequent poker tournaments
- Crypto payouts processed within 15 minutes
- Great variety of online bingo
Cons
- A limited choice of online Keno
5. MyBookie – Offers Hundreds of Popular Slots
MyBookie has partnered with Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, and other top providers to offer an extensive choice of slots and other casino games. After you register an account, you’ll be able to play some of the hottest and best games in the US, including titles featuring high-value jackpots and special game mechanics.
This site is also one of the top casinos online for Washington State players looking to experience 3D slots. Before playing these or any other games, we recommend checking out our updated list of MyBookie Casino bonus codes for the latest offers.
Pros
- Hundreds of slots by Betsoft and other providers
- Offers both video and classic slots
- Accepts USD and crypto payments
- A great variety of video poker titles
Cons
- No French Roulette tables
6. XBet – A Favorite Online Casino for New Players
XBet is a popular starting casino for many players in the US. The site has a clean design with plenty of helpful shortcuts and information. Moreover, it is accessible across mobile devices either through the mobile-optimized main website or by downloading the Android or iOS apps. XBet Casino bonus codes sweeten the deal even further, offering a great variety of rewards.
Another great reason to join XBet is its extensive range of casino games. In addition to offering hundreds of slots, you’ll be able to play a wide variety of table games. These include less common titles, including Craps, War, and Red Dog.
Pros
- A great variety of table game variants
- Offers a user-friendly interface
- Provides a fast-loading website across devices
- Hundreds of top slots available
Cons
- No online bingo available
7. BigSpin – One of the Best New Washington Online Casinos
Opening its doors in 2017, BigSpin is one of the best new online casinos in the US. Within a short amount of time, this site grew to also become one of the top online casinos in Washington State. It achieved this by always putting players first, delivering a superb customer experience, and offering generous BigSpin Casino bonus codes and offers.
The variety of games available at BigSpin includes hundreds of great slots and an excellent variety of table games. In addition to playing virtual games, this casino offers an extensive choice of live dealer tables, including Blackjack and Roulette.
Pros
- 24/7 live chat support available to players
- Play Live Blackajck and Roulette
- Accepts USD and cryptocurrency
- Hundreds of Betsoft slots
Cons
- A limited choice of online Keno
8. Cafe Casino – Access Exciting Jackpot Slots Online
Cafe Casino is a real money online casino in Washington that offers over 40+ jackpot slots. These are online slots that include one or more high-value prizes that can be won randomly at any moment. Some of the available mega prizes can reach values of $100k or more, and you can start playing them with minimum wagers of $0.20 or more.
There are several ways in which you can get rewarded at this casino. For starters, using Cafe Casino bonus codes can unlock generous bonuses and offers. In addition, through the Cafe Casino Perks program, you can collect points for every dollar wagered.
Pros
- A great variety of exciting jackpot slots
- Part of the Hot Drop Jackpots promo
- Collect points to unlock bonus rewards
- Access generous bonuses and offers
Cons
- No online Rummy
9. Las Atlantis – One of the Best Washington Online Casinos for Table Games
Las Atlantis offers a great variety of virtual table games, including Blackjack and Poker. Apart from the classic versions of these games, this online casino in Washington State provides a great range of variants for you to enjoy. In addition, by partnering with Visionary iGaming, this casino has also begun offering a range of live casino games.
One of the key features of this site is its incredible choice of welcome offers. You can view the latest Las Atlantis Casino bonus codes in our separate guide as these change frequently, but you can normally always choose between matched offers and free spins.
Pros
- A top casino for RTG games
- A great choice of welcome offers
- Live games by ViG
- Plenty of online and video poker games
Cons
- No online bingo
10. MyB Casino – Play the Latest Live Dealer Games at this Online Casino
MyB Casino is one of the best online casinos for real money in WA State for all sorts of table games. Ranked as one of the best Blackjack sites in the country, this casino offers a great variety of virtual and live dealer tables with various betting limits and optional side bets. Moreover, you can play many of these games for free in demo mode to refine your skills.
From the moment you join this casino, you’ll be able to use enticing MyB Casino bonus codes to receive matched offers, free spins, and other rewards. To claim these bonuses, you can place deposits using either USD or cryptocurrency.
Pros
- Live dealer games with variable betting limits
- Plenty of virtual table game variants
- 24/7 customer support available
- Ongoing offers and promotions for existing users
Cons
- Does not accept Dogecoin
Comparing Online Casinos in Washington
Here are some of the most important facts, features, and bonuses of our featured Washington online casinos:
|Washington Casinos
|Welcome Bonus
|Bonus Code
|Number of Games
|Software Providers
|Live Casino
|Bitcoin
|Wild Casino
|250% deposit match up to $1,000 on first deposit
|WILD250
|250+
|Fresh Deck Studios, Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming
|✅
|✅
|BetOnline
|100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000
|BOLCASINO
|491
|Magma, BetSoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming
|✅
|✅
|Bovada
|125% deposit match up to $1,250
|BTCCWB1250
|200+
|Visionary iGaming, RealTime Gaming, Rival, Revolver Gaming
|✅
|✅
|Ignition
|150% Deposit match up to $1,500
|No code needed
|200+
|Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming
|✅
|✅
|MyBookie
|150% deposit match up to $750
|MYB150
|200+
|Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Rival Gaming
|✅
|✅
|XBet
|200% deposit match up to $500
|XBC200
|200+
|Magma, Fresh Deck Studios, BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming
|✅
|✅
|Big Spin
|200% deposit match up to $1,000
|BIGSPIN200
|213
|BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma
|✅
|✅
|Cafe Casino
|250% deposit match up to $1,500
|No code needed
|300+
|RealTime Gaming, Rival, Makitone Gaming
|✅
|✅
|Las Atlantis
|220% up to $22,000 + 55 free spins
|SYNERGY
|250+
|RealTime Gaming
|✅
|❌
|MyB Casino
|200% deposit bonus up to $1,000
|MYBC200
|200+
|BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma
|✅
|✅
Is it Legal to Play at Online Casinos in Washington?
As we’re writing this guide Washington State gambling laws on online casinos are quite strict. Following an amendment passed in 2006, playing at online casinos is considered to be a serious offense. It’s normally sites that are prosecuted for operating online casinos illegally, but the law also allows prosecutors to charge individual players.
Throughout the State, there are numerous land-based casinos that are allowed to operate legally. Many residents opt to either visit these sites or join offshore casinos, such as Wild Casino or BetOnline.
Who Can Legally Play at Online Casinos in Washington?
There are no laws that define who can play on online casinos with real money in WA State. The gambling age is set at 18 years, and most of the best online casinos listed in this guide will let you create an account as long as you’re an adult. Due to alcohol being served at most land-based casinos, the minimum age to enter is 21 years.
How to Play at Online Casinos from Washington Legally
Washington legal online casinos do not currently exist, but if you want to join an offshore casino anyway, here’s how you can do it. We’re using Wild Casino as it offers a user-friendly and quick way to start playing online casino games.
Step 1: Register Your Account
Visit Wild Casino and click on ‘Join Now’ to begin registering your account. Enter your personal details, including your name, email, and mobile number.
Step 2: Verify Your Email Address
You should receive an automated email requesting that you confirm your email address is correct. Click on the link found within the email to complete this step.
Step 3: Place Your First Payment
Visit the ‘Cashier’ casino page and choose your favorite banking option by clicking on the appropriate logo. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and add the promo code for your preferred bonus.
Step 4: Start Playing Games Online
Browse through the collection of casino game genres and click on your favorite one. Click on a game to launch it and follow the on-screen instructions to play the game.
When Will Online Casinos be Legal in Washington?
It is impossible to estimate if or when a real money online casino in Washington will be allowed to operate. Due, in part, to constant objections from Native American tribes, legislators are reluctant to even discuss the topic.
Tax on Online Casino Winnings in Washington
If you win any payouts when playing at an online casino in Washington State, you won’t be liable to pay any tax. The State does not impose the payment on tax on any gambling winnings. However, a 24% federal tax rate should still be paid.
Payment Methods Available at Washington Casino Sites
To make your customer experience even more pleasant, the best online gambling sites to play with real money in WA State let you pay using your favorite banking options.
Many of these sites are, for example, some of the best credit card casinos in the country, and they all offer a safe and quick way to deposit and withdraw.
Crypto at Casinos
Pay with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and other popular cryptocurrencies to enjoy relatively anonymous casino gambling activities and benefit from quick transfers and low costs. Many of our featured sites rank among the best Ethereum casinos and provide additional benefits to paying in crypto.
eWallets at Casinos
Whilst eWallets, such as ecoPayz and PayPal, were once a popular payment method on online casinos, they have today lost their advantage over other options. eWallets provide instant and safe transfers but can be very expensive for both operators and players to use.
Traditional Payment Methods
Debit/credit cards, payment vouchers, and other so-called traditional payment methods remain popular payment methods at many Washington online casinos. Moreover, many of the sites that we’ve featured rank among the best casinos that accept Vanilla Visa and other pre-paid cards.
Bonuses Available at Washington Online Casinos
You can claim plenty of offers and promotions at the best WA online casino sites right from the moment that you sign-up. Here are some of the most popular casino bonuses that you’re likely to come across:
Match Deposit Bonuses
This casino reward tops up the value of your deposit by a certain percentage. A 100% match deposit bonus, for example, doubles your deposit, giving you a much larger bankroll to play with. You can find this offer on most sites, including the best $10 deposit casinos.
No Deposit Bonuses
Did you know that you can get rewarded just for registering an account or referring a friend? This type of WA online casino bonus is very popular as it does not require you to place a deposit, but it’s also hard to find and normally only valid for a short time.
Free Spins
Make use of the latest casino free spins offers to enjoy playing popular or new games for free. This bonus is common among the best Washington online casinos and gives you an opportunity to win real money without risking your own funds.
Popular Online Casino Games to Play in Washington
Here are some of the popular casino game varieties available across our list of Washington online casinos:
Online Slots at Washington Casino Sites
You can access hundreds of the best online slots powered by Betsoft, RealTime Gaming, and other renowned providers by joining our featured online casinos. These games are easy and fun to play, offering an entertaining and creative experience that is followed by almost instant results and automatic payouts.
One of the hottest online slots in WA right now is A Night With Cleo by Rival Gaming. This jackpot slot is based on the beautiful Egyptian queen and features a special round with up to 15 free spins. There are also several other special features, including wild symbols and the optional Gamble Feature where you can instantly double the value of any payout.
You can play A Night With Cleo at many of our featured casinos, including Bovada and Ignition.
Table Roulette at Washington Casino Sites
Start playing the world’s best-known table wheel game and take advantage of simple gameplay and optional racetrack bets. Access a great variety of games on the best Roulette sites in Washington, including BigSpin.
Table Blackjack at Washington Casino Sites
Choose between the classic version of 21 or experience the excitement of playing unique variants on some of the best Blackjack sites in the US. You can also participate in frequent Blackjack tournaments on select sites, including BetOnline.
Table Baccarat at Washington Casino Sites
You can bet on one or more of three ways in the classic version of Baccarat online, but you can also find additional bet options on many variants. Play this popular card game on some of the best Baccarat sites, including MyBookie.
Table Poker at Washington Casino Sites
Poker is one of the most played and watched casino card games in the US, and you can join in the fun by playing on the best online and live poker sites. Ignition offers one of the most diverse ranges of poker games available, along with frequent poker tournaments.
Video poker at Washington Casino Sites
Playing video poker is another great way to experience the basic rules of the game on different game varieties. This electronic version lets you combine cards to complete winning hands and get top payouts. Las Atlantis is one of the best Washington online casinos for video poker.
Table Craps at Washington Casino Sites
Rolling the dice is easy enough, but you must also correctly predict the outcome to win exciting payouts. It might help to play a few practice rounds first. Fortunately, top craps sites, including XBet, give you this option.
Online Keno at Washington Casino Sites
Online Keno is a great way for experienced or new lottery players to enjoy playing an instant win game. Pick your number, click on ‘Start’ and watch as numbers are chosen instantly. Play online Keno on top WA casinos, including Wild Casino.
Online Bingo at Washington Casino Sites
Discover what happens when one of the world’s most sociable lottery games is combined with creative themes and valuable jackpots. Start playing online bingo right now at various online casinos, including MyB Casino.
Other Table Games at Washington Casino Sites
In addition to the above table games, our recommended Washington online casinos offer less popular table games that provide unique game experiences and potential payouts. These include:
- Andar Bahar
- Casino War
- Draw High Low
- Fish Games
- Rummy
- Sic Bo
- Teen Patti
- War
Live Casinos in Washington
Join other players and play on real tables with professionally-trained dealers at some of the best live casinos in the country. Most of these live dealer games are powered by either Visionary iGaming or FreshDesk Studios and offer an awesome variety of games that include:
- Live Blackjack Casinos – Play the classic and special versions of 21.
- Live Roulette Casinos – Place your inside, outside, and racetrack bets with ease.
- Live Poker Casinos – You don’t have to worry about your poker face in this game.
- Live Baccarat Casinos – Look out for No Commission variants to keep all your prize.
- Live Keno Casinos – Play multiple rounds of Keno in a short amount of time.
- Live Craps Casinos – Look out for optional side bets that can boost your payouts.
How Washington Online Casinos Compare to Neighboring States
Whilst Washington online sportsbooks and casinos remain outlawed, land-based facilities are growing in popularity. Here’s how the rules of the Evergreen State compare to some of its neighbors:
- California online casinos are not permitted to obtain a state license, but players are not usually prosecuted for playing on offshore sites.
- Further south, Texas online casinos are also not permitted to be based or licensed in the State.
- Laws governing Oklahoma online casinos also forbid any operator from being based or licensed in the State.
Land-Based Casinos in Washington
Here are some of the best land-based casinos in Washington State:
Tulalip Casino
- Address: 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd, Tulalip, WA 98271
- Opening hours: All day.
Tulalip Casino is home to over 2,400 slot machines along with a great variety of table games and other popular casino games. This resort is also big on entertaining and dining, offering a great choice of restaurants and events.
Great American Casino
- Address: 14040 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA 98168.
- Opening hours: All day.
One of three Great American Casinos, Tukwila is a top-rated land-based casino offering an extensive choice of poker tables and slot machines. You can even collect points with eligible wagers and use them to get room discounts and other perks.
Little Creek Casino
- Address: 91 WA-108, Shelton, WA 98584.
- Opening hours: 9.00 am – 3.00 am.
Little Creek Casino seeks to deliver a lavish and luxurious guest experience throughout its range of accommodation, dining, and casino services. When you visit this establishment, you’ll be able to play on hundreds of slot machines and other electronic games as well as join popular table games.
The Best Online Casino in Washington
If you’re looking for the best casino in Washington State, you needn’t look beyond Wild Casino. This safe and reputable platform offers plenty of exciting games and generous bonuses along with stellar customer service.
By joining Wild Casino today, you’ll be able to activate your welcome bonus of choice and pay using either USD or cryptocurrency.