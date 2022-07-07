Delaware Sports Betting Guide 2022 – Compare the Best Delaware Sportsbooks
Delaware wasn’t only the first state to accept the United States Constitution but also one of the first states to introduce sports gambling legislation. Delaware sports betting is now available at three land-based retail sportsbooks
There are also numerous offshore online sportsbooks available to bettors in the Blue Hen State. We’ll explore bonuses, banking options and other features to help you find the perfect Delaware sportsbook.
Delaware Sports Betting Sites
List of the Best Sports Betting Sites in Delaware
We understand that bettors are always looking for the best value and loads of fun, of course. We assigned our entire team to pick the best DE sports betting sites. Note that these bookies are all offshore-based and hence Delawareans can play.
- BetOnline – Best Delaware sports betting site with the most diverse markets.
- XBet – Most user-friendly Delaware sportsbook
- MyBookie – Unique betting markets and plenty of promotions
- BetUS – Most trusted Delaware sports betting site
- Bovada – Top Delaware sportsbook for flexible betting options
- Sportsbetting.ag – Great website for player props
- BUSR – Award-winning sportsbook for Delaware bettors
- Everygame – Great deposit options and fast payouts
- Betanysports – Competitive betting markets for Delaware
- Jazz – Best bookmaker for mobile devices
Timeline: Legal Delaware Sports Betting Developments
Is sports betting legal in Delaware? Well, the First State introduced sports betting laws before New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Even in the presence of the now-repealed federal ban, PASPA, Delaware had legalized sports betting to an extent back in 2009. Here is a timeline of the events that lead to Delaware’s current legal situation.
- 1976: The Sports Lottery was introduced but was unsuccessful.
- 2009: The Sports Lottery allowed NFL Parlay Betting.
- May 2018: Federal Government repeals PASPA, a law that banned sports gambling in 1992.
- June 2018: In-person sports betting becomes legal through racinos, and Governor John Carney placed the first sports bet physically at Dover Downs.
- September 2019: The state had collected over $6 million in taxes through sports betting.
Reviews of the Best Betting Sites in Delaware
We will now go in to a little more detail about each Delaware sports betting site on our top 10 list. These offshore sites earned our approval due to their various outstanding features and irresistible bonus offers.
1. BetOnline – Best Delaware Sports Betting Website for Diverse Markets
Although Delawareans won’t have many local teams to back, BetOnline offers dozens of popular sports to bet on. Major leagues such as the MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL are available. The bookie has some of the best odds on a wide selection of betting markets. Avid players will particularly like BetOnline’s live betting odds.
BetOnline offers a huge selection of welcome bonuses and promotion which can be claimed using BetOnline promo codes. However, the banking section is more suitable for cryptocurrency users, as credit cards attract transaction fees.
2. XBet – Most User-Friendly Delaware Sportsbook
XBet is a regulated bookmaker and has earned respect among US bettors. Although you will notice that the sportsbook offers slightly fewer betting markets than other competitive sportsbooks in Delaware, it has the simplest interface. You can easily add your selection to the betting slip in seconds.
Another great thing is that the bonuses here have relatively lower rollover conditions. It’s easy to redeem the promo code INSIDERS. XBet tops our list of best cash out sportsbooks and hosts various diverse banking options. Delaware sports betting customers can use credit cards, Person 2 Person and various cryptocurrencies.
3. MyBookie – Unique Betting Markets and Plenty of Promotions
Instead of jostling your way to a racino just to place your bet, you can grab your PC or smartphone and quickly pick your favorite teams in the NFL, NBA, or MLB. MyBookie is quite similar to XBet in terms of web design and is therefore also simple to use. The 24/7 customer service is helpful too.
This bookie is a competitive sports betting platform for Delaware as it offers excellent odds. You can use the INSIDERS sportsbook promo code and claim the first deposit bonus to get a head start. This is not the highest bonus amount on our list, though. You will also enjoy a referral bonus and a horse racing rebate.
4. BetUS – Most trusted Delaware Sports Betting Site
If you are looking for a thrilling but safe Delaware sports betting experience from the comfort of your home, BetUS is the perfect answer. This platform has been around for over 25 years, offering some exciting industry-first betting tools. You get live betting and video streaming. The site might not have the most diverse selection of sports, but the platform is sophisticated.
Sports betting in Delaware has never been more convenient. However, this site may feel a bit complex for beginners. Another great benefit to using the BetUS is that you’ll get the highest bonus offers, especially for crypto.
5. Bovada – Top Delaware Sportsbook for Flexible Betting Options
Bovada is one of the most popular Delaware sports betting brands. Whether you are from Wilmington, Dover, or Glasgow, the best way to bet on popular sports is through an online platform that appreciates bettors. Bovada offers you the opportunity to pick from over 100 markets every day. The site is also optimized to work with most smartphones if you prefer playing on the go.
Bovada also offers live betting to intense sports enthusiasts. Customers can also bet on worldwide horse races. You can sign up to Bovada in a few seconds and redeem the sports deposit promo code. However, if you want a bigger bonus, you will have to deposit with Bitcoin or other cryptos. The wagering conditions are just 5x.
6. Sportsbetting.ag – Great Website for Player Props
At Sportsbetting.ag, the best attraction is the adjustable Players Props feature. Customers here have unique opportunities to explore their betting skills. You can also boost your returns by claiming numerous bonuses and promos. Sportsbetting.ag will grant you multiple offers, including risk-free bets, horse rebates, and reload bonuses.
In addition to player props, Delaware sports betting fans can enjoy live betting, eSports, and horse racing, and you can even bet on politics and entertainment. Existing players can take advantage of Customer service, which is available 24/7 but sometimes overwhelmed and slow to respond. Finally, the betting site allows customers smooth transactions with many banking methods.
7. BUSR – Award-Winning Sportsbook for Delaware Bettors
BUSR is one of the most acclaimed sportsbooks in Delaware, with several industry awards to its name. The customer support team here is another highlight. You get live chat and a phone number for quick assistance. Payment options aren’t as flexible, although you can use Bitcoin and credit cards.
Although the first state doesn’t have many professional teams, BUSR offers great sports picks for Delaware. Baseball, basketball, NFL, and tennis are just some sports to bet on. Less popular sports like badminton or lacrosse are, however, less represented. The INSIDERS promo code gives newcomers a good bankroll boost to start their journey.
8. Everygame – Great Deposit Options and Fast Payouts
Sports betting enthusiasts in Delaware expect quick payouts. You will need an efficient sportsbook with reliable payment options. Everygame supports cryptocurrencies for secure and lightning-speed transactions. However, if you prefer traditional payment options, you can use VISA and MasterCard. But you should be prepared to pay significant fees.
Like the other best Delaware sportsbooks, Everygame will get your cash to you as quickly as possible. Before you process your first withdrawal, however, you’ll need to provide all the required verification documents.
9. Betanysports – Competitive Betting Markets for Delaware
This Delaware sports betting site allows players to bet on popular events such as NFL, NCAA, NBA, WNBA, NHL, and others. You can select from a variety of bonuses to take advantage of. However, you will find that the betting markets are somewhat limited. You still get the opportunity to make Straight bets, Parlays, Totals, and Teasers.
If you want to make unique bets, the sportsbook allows you to use the Prop Builder. When it comes to payments, Betanysports is one of the top Bitcoin betting sites, credit cards, and bank transfers. Another issue with this Delaware sportsbook is that you will need some time to get used to the betting site. But excellent customer support is on call 24/7.
10. Jazz – Best Bookmaker for Mobile Devices
In-person sports betting in Delaware is easily accessible and available at all three state racinos. But for extra convenience, you should consider the Jazz sportsbook online. The best part is that you can play on the go using pretty much any iOS or Android smartphone.
You can bet on the MLB, NBA, NCAA, Mixed Martial Arts, eSports, and politics. The sports betting site has a flexible selection of payment methods. But your initial credit card deposit will take 72 days to reflect in your account balance. Customer Care is available 24/7 via live chat.
Comparing Sportsbooks in Delaware
Because many of the best betting sites available to Delawareans aren’t regulated within the US, you wouldn’t want to sign up without doing your due diligence. The Delaware sports betting sites on our top list are all safe and credible. Our team of industry experts compared the top ten different bookmakers and compiled the table below.
|Sportsbook
|Sign-Up Bonus
|Bonus Code
|Sports to bet on
|Live Betting
|Live Streaming
|BetOnline
|50% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|50+
|✅
|❌
|XBet
|50% up to $500
|INSIDERS
|30+
|✅
|❌
|MyBookie
|50% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|30+
|✅
|✅
|BetUS
|100% up to $2,500
|INSIDERS
|40+
|✅
|✅
|Bovada
|75% up to $750
|INSIDERS
|50
|✅
|✅
|Sportsbetting.ag
|50% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|30+
|✅
|❌
|BUSR
|100% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|35+
|✅
|❌
|Everygame
|100% up to $750
|INSIDERS
|40+
|✅
|❌
|Betanysports
|55% Free Play Bonus
|INSIDERS
|25+
|✅
|❌
|Jazz
|50% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|30+
|✅
|✅
Is Sports Betting Legal in Delaware?
On June 5, 2018, in-person sports betting in Delaware became legal. Less than a month earlier, the state of New Jersey had won its battle to repeal the PASPA, a federal act that had banned sports gambling since 1992. Delaware wasted no time and legalized single-bet wagering through racinos.
There were no online gambling sites within the state at the time of writing. However, all three state racinos, Delaware Park, Dover Downs Hotel and Casino, and Harrington Raceway & Casino, were authorized to operate retail sportsbooks.
Our top 10 offshore-based Delaware sports betting sites aren’t regulated in the United States. These bookies are licensed by various governing bodies such as Curacao and Malta. As such, you can only expect these operators to maintain an excellent reputation and constantly upgrade security measures to protect your privacy.
Who can Legally Bet on Sports in Delaware?
Currently, state laws stipulate that US residents aged 21 years or older can place bets in person at any of the three racinos in the state. Since the bettors will have to physically visit the Delaware sports betting shop, they will only need to produce their identity cards.
While playing online at offshore sports betting sites, you will also need to complete standard KYC requirements. The betting sites will also need to see your proof of address and confirm your phone and email.
How to Bet on Sports Online in Delaware
Using online Delaware sports betting sites is the easiest way to keep up with the action and back your favorite teams. And as we mentioned, you can also enjoy some fantastic sign-up rewards. Here are the steps that you will need to follow to get started.
1. Visit the Website Homepage
The first thing that you will need to do is pick your favorite Delaware sports betting site from our top list. Now, tap on the ‘Register’ or ‘Join Now‘ button.
2. Sign Up
Fill in your details in the registration form as required. Input your username, phone number, and email, accept the T&Cs, then submit. Verify your account by clicking on the link sent to your email.
3. Make a Deposit
Go to the cashier section and make your deposit using your preferred payment method. Ensure you meet the minimum deposit required to claim the bonus.
4. Claim Your Bonus
You can now claim the bonus by entering the INSIDERS promo code in the bonuses section. Your reward will typically be credited instantly.
5. Place Your Bets
Now, navigate through the different sports to pick your favorite. Then, select the bet type that you wish to make. For example, straight bet, over/under, and so forth. Set the stake value and click your selections to add to the betting slip.
Previous Sports Betting Bills in Delaware
The state of Delaware was one of the few locations in the US that had some form of sports legislation while PASPA was active. Before the current law was announced, two previous bills failed to stick.
2019
- House Bill 100 – HB100 was introduced on April 6, 2009, and was sponsored by Schwartzkopf. Senate voted in favor of the proposal to legalize sports betting. Governor Jack Markell signed the bill into law.
1976
- Sports Lottery Bill – Delaware Lottery authorized a football parlay where bettors had to pick three or more selections.
Tax on Sports Betting Winnings in Delaware
You can legally gamble at a retail sportsbook in Delaware. You are subject to state income tax when you win over $600, more than 300 times your wager. Additionally, when you collect winnings over $5,000, you must spare 24% for Federal tax.
Payment Methods available at Delaware Betting Sites
To make payments at the retail sportsbook at Delaware Park, you will have to approach the counter and use hard cash or a credit card. However, online sportsbooks in Delaware offer more convenient ways to make a deposit. These are some of the most familiar online payment options.
Crypto Betting Options
Cryptocurrency is one of the ultimate innovations of the 21st century. This digital money has no need for regulators or intermediaries. So, transactions are super-quick, and the system preserves your anonymity.
Most Delaware sports betting sites accept Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency today. You may opt for other digital coins such as Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, or Dogecoin. The great thing is that there are special offers linked to crypto deposits.
eWallet Betting Options
This is another popular internet-based payment method, with faster transactions than credit cards and wire transfers. With eWallets, you can deposit or receive funds from a bookmaker in a few easy steps. Delaware sports betting customers simply need to transfer money from their bank account into their electronic wallet to get started.
An eWallet transaction is both fast and secure. Most of the bookies on our top list support Skrill and Neteller. You may sometimes find sites with Pay Pal.
Traditional Payment Methods
If you would rather stick to the old-fashioned and safe ways, that won’t be a problem. All Delaware sportsbooks on our list accept traditional payment systems, including credit/debit cards. Customers will need to enter all their banking details correctly.
Wire transfer and eChecks are typically used for payouts, especially when the customer has requested a sizable withdrawal. The disadvantages of using traditional payments are that you will have to wait up to a week to receive your money, and significant service charges are involved.
Bonuses Available at Delaware Sports Betting Sites
The best sports betting platforms attract new clients by offering some pretty competitive bonus offers. You can always find a promo code to redeem and take advantage of the abundant betting opportunities. Check out the list below for the most common types of promotions.
Match Deposit Bonuses
As the title suggests, a match deposit bonus is a promotion where the bookmaker matches the customer’s deposit with a bonus. If you deposit $100, the bookie will typically give you extra credit worth $100. However, some sportsbooks in Delaware will provide you with a 50% bonus. In this case, you will only get $50 extra from your deposit.
This bonus type is usually presented to new sports betting customers in Delaware as a goodwill token and is either called First Deposit Bonus or Welcome Bonus. You may receive this offer on your subsequent two or three consecutive deposits.
No Deposit Bonuses
This is the most irresistible offer you can get from online Delaware sports betting platforms. The sportsbook offers you free credit before you even make your first deposit.
So, all you need to do to get your hands on this deal is open an account with the website. The main benefit of claiming this offer is that you get to check out the bookie before you have to make a real money commitment.
Free Bets
A free bet means trying your luck without taking any real money risk. When you have free bet credit, you can make a bet or a series of bets without consuming your real money wagering balance.
Free bets typically come with specific limitations regarding which sports you can bet on and which bet type you should make. The terms of all bonuses will also specify the minimum odds.
Popular Sports to Bet on in Delaware
Delawareans, like all Americans, love some football action. Therefore, the Super Bowl is one of the most important sporting events to wager on. Sportsbooks in Delaware will also allow you to bet on plenty of other sports and famous leagues all year round. Let’s look at some of the most popular sports on offer.
NFL
The National Football League has been around for over one hundred years and is the epitome of professional American football. Its biggest annual event is known as the Super Bowl. The NFL season runs from September to January, providing Americans with non-stop entertainment and unique betting opportunities.
Some of the best markets to pick on the NFL are win bets, tournament Outrights, and Parlays. The Super Bowl is well known for the most outrageous prop bets. You can predict some outcomes that are unrelated to the overall match result. Top NFL betting sites such as BetUS offer the best odds for NFL. There are currently no professional Delaware teams in the NFL.
NBA
Basketball is another American favorite. The NBA is the biggest league where all the champions meet. While Delaware doesn’t have many teams within its state lines, many top basketball teams like the New York Knickers or the LA Lakers are pretty interesting to follow.
Basketball is a team sport, but there are so many opportunities for Player Props. You can also simply predict a match-winner or try to guess the final goal difference with an Over/Under wager. Try BetOnline for competitive basketball odds, and you can also place some live bets.
Delaware Teams in the NBA
- Delaware Blue Coats – this team currently competes in the NBA minor known as the G League.
MLB
Betting on baseball is another opportunity to make some cash. The Major League Baseball season hosts 30 teams, one of which is Canadian. Americans have enjoyed this tournament for over a century. Delaware sports betting platforms such as BUSR and XBet have the most attractive offers for baseball.
Although no Delaware teams are in the major league, you can follow your favorite MLB heroes as they steal bases and hit home runs with live betting and streaming. You can place Win bets, Over/Under, or tournament Outrights for extra thrills.
NHL
North America really loves hockey, and Delawareans are no exception. Many of our recommended Delaware sports betting sites offer excellent odds for the sport. You will, however, be disappointed that except for Delaware Thunder which plays in the FPHL, the Blue Hen State has no prominent hockey teams.
Nonetheless, Delaware sports betting sites will let you place Straight bets, Totals, Prop bets, and Parlays on some of the season’s most exciting fixtures. BetUS offers the most unique betting tools and hockey match stats to help you make great bets.
There were no NHL teams in Delaware at the time of writing.
NCAA Football
College games have shaped the sports industry in the USA. You can also place bets on various college football matches throughout the NCAA season. Many state institutions are well known for putting up a real fight in the tournament.
Delaware sports betting sites such as BetOnline, BUSR, and BetUS have the most coverage for college football. And on BetUS, you also live stream all the crucial matches and bet on the game as it progresses. Pre-match, you can make a Win bet, Parlay, and Over/Under wager.
Teams in the NCAA Football
- Wesley Wolverines: this is the football team for Wesley College in Dover and competes in Division III.
NCAA Basketball
Many basketball stars, such as Lebron James, kick-start their careers at college. There are many upcoming college players right now making headlines. That’s why NCAA Basketball is popular among Delaware sports betting enthusiasts.
Bettors can head to bookmakers such as XBet for their favorite college basketball picks. You can also get significant odds boosts during the major league season.
There currently aren’t any outstanding college basketball teams in the state.
Golf
Delaware hosts various amateur golf tournaments, meaning there are many fans in the state. Golf is an international favorite, and any sports enthusiast from the First State will undoubtedly want a piece of the action during the US Open.
Top sportsbooks in Delaware offer fantastic odds and special bonuses for all significant events. Player props are probably the most exciting betting offers for golf fans. Outright bets are also prevalent in this game.
Horse Racing
Bettors have been placing wagers on horses for a long time. The industry has been regulated since the 1930s, and many US states offer pari-mutuel betting at land-based sportsbooks. In addition, the best online Delaware sportsbooks and betting apps cover big events such as the Kentucky Derby and other international events.
You can back the best thoroughbreds on sites such as Bovada and XBet. XBet also has a horse rebate to console your losses.
DFS
Daily Fantasy Sports have been legal in the Blue Hen State since 2017. So, if you are not ready for real money sports betting, why not try Daily Fantasy Sports for a unique experience.
The most exciting thing about fantasy sports is building your own teams for the NFL, NBA, and MLB. And you get to enjoy a plethora of great bonuses.
Live Betting with Delaware Sports Betting Sites
The best way to experience sports betting in Delaware online is to place bets on an event already in progress. Almost all of the sites on our top list offer great live betting odds. To complement this feature, sites like BetUS also provide video streaming so that you can follow the action and make your bets wisely.
Delaware live sports bets bring a bigger adrenaline rush. You can bet live on sports such as football, basketball, hockey, and baseball. The odds will either go up or down depending on how the match progresses. This is something you can use to your advantage if you really understand the sport.
Bets that are Illegal in Delaware
In 2009, legislation was introduced in Delaware that allowed bettors to make parlay bets only. However, after PASPA was repealed in 2018, the state legalized single-game betting as well. The current legislation hasn’t officially endorsed online betting yet.
The offshore websites on our top list have a solution for you there. You can place your bets on various sports markets and even bet on politics, all from the comfort of your home. And you can use your mobile device and bet from anywhere, anytime.
How Delaware Sports Betting Compares to its Neighboring States
It is safe to say that Delaware is generally a gambling-friendly state. Let’s see how it compares to some of its neighbors, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida, and Alabama.
Tennessee
Tennessee launched one of America’s first online-only sports betting legislation in November 2020. The rather interesting thing is that there are currently no land-based sportsbook locations. The Volunteer State also allows online pari-mutuel wagering and Daily Fantasy Sports betting.
South Carolina
South Carolina sports fans will have to flock to the Blue Hen State to experience some in-person legal sports betting. The legislature here hasn’t made much effort to regulate sports betting and most forms of gambling.
In 2019, action groups attempted to bring legal sports betting and online casinos. Currently, nothing seems to be taking place regarding sports gambling regulations. Therefore, we can definitely say that the Delaware sports betting landscape is much greener than South Carolina’s.
Florida
Although sports betting in Florida is not legal, there is a spark of hope that the atmosphere may change. There is a proposed compact between the state and the Seminole tribe. Although the agreement was challenged at the Supreme Court, some legislators are fighting to legalize sports gambling in the state.
In the meantime, Florida can enjoy DFS or look for alternatives such as our safe offshore sportsbooks that we’ve recommended for Delaware sports betting fans.
Alabama
Alabama is yet to embrace regulated sports betting. However, there were some efforts to bring sports gambling in 2021. A proposal to introduce racinos with retail and online sportsbooks failed to gather votes in the House.
The general outlook for Alabama gambling legislation looks quite promising. Residents may be able to place sports bets both in-person and online legally in a few years. For now, Delaware sports betting laws look more conducive.
The Best Sports Betting Site for Delaware
We are fully aware that the best sportsbook comes down to opinion. However, our experts identified BetOnline as the best Delaware sports betting platform. The bookmaker has plenty of promotions and a wide selection of betting markets.
BetOnline also has a live betting feature providing the best way to wager on major sports leagues. The welcome bonus isn’t the highest but comes has the most reasonable terms and conditions. We were also impressed by the bookie’s range of payment methods, including several cryptocurrencies.