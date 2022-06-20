Best Bitcoin Betting Sportsbooks in the US 2022 – Legit Bitcoin Betting Sites

Bitcoin betting has been steadily taking over the online landscape, especially in the USA. Some operators have seen more than double the crypto bets in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

And, this number is only expected to go up as more users seem to be leaving fiat banking methods behind. As a result, it is the best time to get in on the action and we have the complete guide to help you do just that. On this page, we will cover the best Bitcoin sports betting sites, guide you through the sign-up process, and more.

Best Bitcoin Betting Sites 2022:

Take a look at the list below to see the best Bitcoin betting sites in the US in 2022.

Editors’ pick: Top Bitcoin Betting Sites

The best sports betting Bitcoins platforms featured below have received the highest overall scores following our expert reviews. We carefully analyze every aspect of the platform to make sure that players get the complete package. You can learn more about the process by jumping to the “how we rank the best sites” section.

For a fast start to Bitcoin sports betting, simply check out the list and pick your favorite. We also included some highlights that can help you make the decision.

BetOnline – Overall best Bitcoin sportsbook US Xbet – Mobile-optimized site to bet with Bitcoins on the go MyBookie – One of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks for early lines BetUS – 150% Bitcoin sports bonus for new players Bovada – Deep markets and sharp odds Sportsbetting.ag – Great for Bitcoin live betting on popular sports BUSR – Exclusive props and futures on the BTC betting platform Everygame – Free bets and extra promotions for Bitcoin betting Betanysports – Professional support team by chat, phone, and email Jazz – Bitcoin sportsbook offering a 50% sports welcome bonus worth $1,000

Quick Facts: Bitcoin

First Bitcoin sports betting sites went live in 2011 There are now 1-5 million daily BTC bettors worldwide Bitcoin is the most popular of over 16,500 cryptocurrencies More than 300,000 BTC transactions take place every day

Reviews of Bitcoin Betting Sites

You can learn more about the top 5 Bitcoin sportsbooks from our quick reviews to see which ones are best suited for you. All of these sites are based offshore, so they are available for players throughout the USA.

1. BetOnline – Great Odds for Betting on the Major Leagues

BetOnline boasts some of the deepest sports betting markets available anywhere, and the site interface looks and runs better than sister-site Sportsbetting.ag. The modern design is also compatible with mobile devices and provides a great experience on the go. The list of sports is available on the left and the main betting options take up the middle of the page.

You can take your pick from various types of bets, including totals, sides, moneylines, futures, and props. Moreover, BetOnline is known for having some of the best betting odds for popular sports in North America.

Bonuses & Promotions

The BetOnline Bitcoin sportsbook bonus is a 100% match for up to $1,000. It is only available on the first crypto payment after signing up. You must select the offer from the cashier or manually enter the promo code in the designated box. Additional Bitcoin reload bonuses of 35% are available on all qualifying deposits.

BetOnline Sports Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount: 100% up to $1,000

100% up to $1,000 Deposit: 100% match up to $1,000

100% match up to $1,000 Promo code: CRYPTO100

CRYPTO100 Rollover: 14x

14x Min Deposit: $50

$50 Bonus expiry: 30 days

Sports Variety

There are over 25 options on the list as the bookmaker has been making an effort to improve its coverage. It has markets for all of the major leagues since these are the top picks. The lines are organized well and there are plenty of props available for the big games. Live betting and streaming are also possible at BetOnline.

Customer Support

BetOnline has one of the best customer support teams in the business. We always got quick and polite answers when using live chat. Even email replies didn’t take longer than 24 hours. It is worth mentioning that there is a 24/7 support phone line available as well.

Crypto Banking Options

Not only does BetOnline accept Bitcoin betting, but it also supports many other cryptos. The cashier has 16 altcoins at this time and probably more will be added in the future. There are no deposit fees for Bitcoin and payouts are also done without any charges from the operator.

Crypto Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Bitcoin $0 $20 $500,000 Ethereum $0 $50 $100,000 Litecoin $0 $20 $100,000 Bitcoin Cash $0 $20 $100,000

The most likeable features: Great mobile crypto sportsbook

Great mobile crypto sportsbook Frequent sports betting contests

Frequent sports betting contests 100% welcome bonus for Bitcoin

100% welcome bonus for Bitcoin Superb live betting interface & stats

Superb live betting interface & stats Convenient Bitcoin banking limits The least likeable features: No loyalty rewards for Bitcoin betting

2. Xbet – Top Choice for Bitcoin Online Sports Betting on Mobile

Xbet is one of the newer online sportsbooks that accept Bitcoin, having launched in 2014. However, it has quickly become one of the top bookmakers in the US thanks to its sharp odds and mobile-friendly design. Users can access the site from any Android device or iPhone to place their bets on the go.

The layout remains about the same when switching from desktop to mobile. The main markets are shown clearly but the range of props is quite limited. Special contests can award prize pools of over $10,000 and new players start with a solid 50% bonus. As for the odds, we found the lines to be competitive and on par with other top bookies.

Bonuses & Promotions

With a 50% first deposit bonus, Xbet doesn’t turn a lot of heads. However, a closer look reveals a low wagering requirement of just 7x. This is for the total sum and makes it fairly easy to clear the amount. There is also a 25% reload bonus on every deposit with a 5x rollover requirement. Horse racing fans can benefit from a 7% rebate on qualified tracks.

Xbet Sports Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount: 50% up to $500

50% up to $500 Deposit: 50% match up to $500

50% match up to $500 Promo code: XBET50

XBET50 Rollover: 7x

7x Min Deposit: $45

$45 Bonus expiry: 14 days

Sports Variety

The bookmaker covers over 20 sports and often goes beyond the main leagues. Of course, NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB get most of the attention. Xbet is also a great choice for Bitcoin betting on NCAA leagues since the odds are posted early and are generally sharp. There is a dedicated racebook with meetings from all of the popular tracks worldwide.

Customer Support

You can use the contact form on the site to reach the support team. This can take up to 12 hours, depending on how crowded the service gets. For faster support, we recommend logging in and using the live chat. This is generally instant and much more convenient if you have questions or concerns.

Crypto Banking Options

Similar to other crypto sports betting sites, Xbet accepts the four most popular coins. The banking limits are reasonable and high rollers can request to increase the cap if needed. Transactions are free and Bitcoin withdrawals take 1-2 business days.

Crypto Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Bitcoin $0 $20 $10,000 Bitcoin Cash $0 $20 $10,000 Litecoin $0 $20 $10,000 Ethereum $0 $20 $10,000

The most likeable features: Mobile-optimized layout for smartphones

Mobile-optimized layout for smartphones Great odds for betting on early lines

Great odds for betting on early lines Racebook with over 30 tracks covered

Racebook with over 30 tracks covered Offers some news, picks and predictions

Offers some news, picks and predictions Secure platform with 256-bit encryption The least likeable features: Very limited range of Bitcoin betting props

3. MyBookie – A Top Bitcoin Live Betting Sportsbook

The MyBookie sportsbook is now a leading operator for Bitcoin betting in the USA. However, you should note that you can deposit using a BTC wallet but the funds used to place the bets are in USD. This is the case with all of the top crypto sports betting sites on the list.

The sportsbook interface on the site definitely looks dated. The good news is that the depth of market is vast and ever-improving. Just looking at the proposition and futures bet offerings this year compared to last, it’s clear that MyBookie is working hard to cater to the unique demands of sports bettors – there are several new markets, including NFL exotic futures.

Bonuses & Promotions

After joining the Bitcoin betting website, you are eligible for a 50% bonus on the first crypto deposit. Following promotions include 25% Bitcoin reload bonuses, odds boosters, risk-free bets, reduced juice, and more. Special promotions can help players earn extra rewards or avoid losses with money-back offers.

MyBookie Sports Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount: 50% up to $1,000

50% up to $1,000 Deposits: 50% match up to $1,000

50% match up to $1,000 Promo code: MYB50

MYB50 Rollover: 10x

10x Min Deposit: $20

$20 Bonus expiry: 30 days

Sports Variety

Although the interface isn’t winning any style points, the range of sports on the platform is great and most are available for live betting too. The main sports are featured on the homepage and include baseball, basketball, boxing, football, golf, hockey, and soccer. Check out the other sports by expanding the list for wrestling, table tennis, politics, and more.

Customer Support

The contact page has all the details for customer support, including a general email address, a phone number, and a live chat link. The service is open 24/7 and you can also check out the MyBookie help center for more information.

Crypto Banking Options

In addition to Bitcoin, Mybookie also supports three other coins for deposits. Most are available for withdrawals and all crypto transactions are free. Other banking methods can have significant fees for withdrawals.

Crypto Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Bitcoin $0 $20 $10,000 Bitcoin Cash $0 $20 $10,000 Litecoin $0 $20 $10,000 Ethereum $0 $20 $10,000

The most likeable features: Live betting for all popular sports

Live betting for all popular sports 50% Bitcoin betting deposit bonus

50% Bitcoin betting deposit bonus Contests with impressive prize pools

Contests with impressive prize pools Multiple sportsbook promos & offers

Multiple sportsbook promos & offers Fun novelty markets available The least likeable features: MyBookie interface looks old

4. BetUS – 150% Welcome Bonus for Bitcoin Betting Players

BetUS is one of the oldest and most popular Bitcoin sports betting sites. It was established in 1994 and continues to improve every year. It also has some of the largest bonuses in the business, especially when using crypto to deposit.

Another unique feature is BetUS TV, a collection of exclusive shows with picks and predictions for the major leagues. These are completely free on the site and the experts on the panels can help players make better selections on the crypto sportsbook. If you’d rather read your predictions, check out the blog pages in the BetUS Locker Room for more top NFL, NBA (et al) betting picks.

Bonuses & Promotions

The main welcome bonus is a 200% match on the first deposit. However, it only includes a 150% bonus for Bitcoin sports betting. The other 50% of the offer is for the casino section. It still remains a great deal, even if you are only interested in sports betting. Bitcoin reload bonuses of 100% are available on the following two deposits.

BetUS Sports Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount: 200% up to $2,500

200% up to $2,500 Deposit: 150% match up to $1,875 + 50% match up to $625 (Casino)

150% match up to $1,875 + 50% match up to $625 (Casino) Promo code: JOIN200

JOIN200 Rollover: 15x, 30x

15x, 30x Min Deposit: $100

$100 Bonus expiry: 14 days

Sports Variety

The range of available sports is great and includes all of the popular picks in the US. It also has good international coverage for sports like soccer and cricket. The dedicated section for esports stands out with a user-friendly interface and live streaming for the big events. As for the markets, these could have been displayed better for easier access.

Customer Support

BetUS checks all the boxes for a good customer support service. It has three contact options, live chat, phone, and email, and is available 24/7. Moreover, the team is very knowledgeable and polite to beginners. The only drawback is that the on-site FAQs are limited and don’t offer as much info as they could.

Crypto Banking Options

BetUS accepts Bitcoin deposits for sports betting on the platform. It also supports banking via Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. While it is not the longest list of deposit methods we’ve seen so far, it gets the job done.

Crypto Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Bitcoin $0 $10 $50,000 Bitcoin Cash $0 $10 $50,000 Ethereum $0 $10 $50,000 Litecoin $0 $10 $50,000

The most likeable features: Large Bitcoin bonuses for sports betting

Large Bitcoin bonuses for sports betting Helpful picks and predictions on the site

Helpful picks and predictions on the site Dedicated sportsbook loyalty program

Dedicated sportsbook loyalty program Withdrawals reviewed 24/7 for fast payouts

Withdrawals reviewed 24/7 for fast payouts Solid selection for live betting online The least likeable features: The interface is difficult to browse at first

5. Bovada – The Overall Best Bitcoin Sportsbook

Bovada launched in 2011 and was among the first sites to accept Bitcoin for deposits. It has definitely improved the platform over more than a decade of activity and is now our top choice for BTC betting. The site doesn’t look that impressive but it is easy to navigate and the sportsbook interface follows the same recipe.

In addition to the standard sportsbook, Bovada also has a complete racebook where users can bet on horses. Both products use the same bonuses, so you can easily switch between the two.

Bonuses & Promotions

The Bovada welcome bonus for crypto sports betting is a 75% match for up to a $750 on the first deposit. It represents a significant boost from the standard 50% bonus for credit cards and other payment methods. Most importantly, the terms are great and include the lowest rollover requirement of just 5x for the total sum.

Bovada Sports Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount: 75% up to $750

75% up to $750 Deposit: 75% match up to $750

75% match up to $750 Promo code: BTCSWB750

BTCSWB750 Rollover: 5x

5x Min Deposit: $20

$20 Bonus expiry: 30 days

Sports Variety

Bovada has great coverage of around 30 sports, including specials, politics, and even virtual sports. However, the most popular picks are the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and the major soccer tournaments. The bookmaker stands out with the range of props available per match, often exceeding 300 betting options for popular events.

Customer Support

The customer support service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We recommend using the live chat function on the site for quick help and assistance. Email responses are quite slow and it is best to avoid this option if possible. For more details, the site has a useful help section.

Crypto Banking Options

In addition to Bitcoin, Bovada also accepts deposits by Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. It doesn’t charge any fees for transactions, both payments, and payouts, and processing timeframes are very short. BTC withdrawals are done within 24 hours of being approved.

Crypto Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Bitcoin $0 $10 / 0.0002 BTC $5,000 Bitcoin Cash $0 $10 $5,000 Ethereum $0 $10 / 0.01 ETH $5,000 Litecoin $0 $10 / 0.01 LTC $5,000

The most likeable features: Superb range of sports and markets

Superb range of sports and markets Packed schedule for in-play betting

Packed schedule for in-play betting Competitive odds across the board

Competitive odds across the board Low rollover requirement on bonus

Low rollover requirement on bonus Comp points for real money bets The least likeable features: Limited Bitcoin sports promotions (many more for the casino)

The Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks Compared

Join us as we take the top 10 Bitcoin betting sites and put them all side by side. This way, you can easily see which stand out in terms of sports and which have the biggest bonuses.

Casino # Sports Crypto Deposits Accepted Crypto Withdrawals Available Unique Crypto Deposit Bonus Bovada 30+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether 75% first deposit bonus up to $750 BetOnline 25+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether, Dash, Dogecoin, +10 more Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether, Dash, Dogecoin, +6 more 100% first deposit bonus up to $1,000 BetUS 25+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin 150% first deposit bonus up to $1,875 Xbet 25+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin 50% first deposit bonus up to $500 SportsBetting.ag 25+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether, Dash, Dogecoin, +10 more Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether, Dash, Dogecoin, +6 more 100% first deposit bonus up to $1,000 MyBookie 25+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin 50% first deposit bonus up to $1,000 BUSR 25+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin 100% first deposit bonus up to $1,000 Everygame 20+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin 100% first deposit bonus up to $250 Jazz 25+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin 50% first deposit bonus up to $1,000 Betanysports 20+ Bitcoin Bitcoin 20% casino rebate on overall losses

How Do We Rank the Best Bitcoin Betting Sites?

In order to unveil the best Bitcoin sportsbooks in the USA, we review countless sites. Only the top options make it to the list after getting high scores across multiple categories. These are only some of the important aspects that we pay extra attention to during reviews:

Bonuses

The crypto sports betting bonuses represent a big incentive to join the action. During the reviews, we check out the bonus offers available and their terms. We look at the welcome bonus and at the following offers for active players. A good Bitcoin betting bonus can range from 50% to 150%, with a rollover rate of around 10x.

Sports Offering

The range of sports and markets on the Bitcoin sportsbook can be essential for experienced players. While all reliable sports betting sites cover the major leagues and have the standard lines, the top bookmakers have options for over 20 sports. Some also provide an impressive range of prop bets and extra markets.

Security & Safety

Each one of our recommended crypto sports betting sites provide top-notch security online. This includes a valid license in a reputable offshore jurisdiction, SSL digital encryption on the site, a solid reputation, and more. Players should be able to securely add funds and then withdraw their winnings from the Bitcoin sports betting sites.

Support

A good support team is a sign of a great operator. That is why we verify the customer support service when we review a Bitcoin betting site. Live chat is a must nowadays as a more convenient alternative to email support. An extra contact option by phone is also appreciated, although not all operators have it.

Is Betting With Bitcoin & Crypto Legal for US Players?

Yes, you can bet with Bitcoin legally in the US, as long as it is done at offshore sites. Local regulations vary from state to state and most US-licensed sports operators don’t accept Bitcoin as of now.

The good news is that offshore sportsbooks fall into somewhat of a gray area. Since these are based in other jurisdictions, they don’t have to follow local laws regarding gambling. As a result, US players can enjoy sports betting with Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies from any location.

Is it Safe to Bet With Bitcoins & Crypto?

Crypto is actually safer than traditional payment methods on the internet. When using Bitcoin for sports betting, you aren’t sharing any banking details. You get a wallet address from the operator and you send the funds from your own wallet. Just make sure that you have the correct address since transactions cannot be reversed.

Another concern to keep in mind is the fact that some Bitcoin wallets are linked to the hardware. In other words, you can lose the wallet and the funds if the drive breaks down. For extra safety, we recommend having backups of the security measures in place.

Furthermore, only use trusted betting sites that accept Bitcoin. There are many scams online and you can avoid them by going with reputable operators and reviewed platforms, such as those mentioned on this page.

Tips for Choosing the Best Bitcoin Betting Site

Our team of experts wanted to share some of their top tips for choosing the best Bitcoin betting site in the US. These can help you narrow down the picks and find the right fit from the very start.

Priorities: First of all, you need to figure out what you want from a crypto betting site. Are you looking for large bonuses, the sharpest odds, the best long-term rewards, most props, or other features? Set your requirements and you will easily find a site that meets them.

Reviews: Doing it all by yourself can take a lot of time and cost a lot of money. That is why we recommend using professional reviews to locate the best Bitcoin betting sites. Once you have a shortlist available, you can more easily pick one knowing that it is safe.

Mobile or Desktop: With more than 50% of crypto sports betting taking place on mobile, it is important to determine which is your favorite platform. Think about the device you use most to place your bets. Then, see which sites have the best services for that platform.

Banking: The banking system plays a major role in finding the right BTC sportsbook. Here, we are talking about the limits, the fees, and the processing timeframe. If you rely on small but frequent transactions, you won’t care too much about the maximum limits. Instead, you should be interested in the fees and number of payouts available.

How to Register & Play at Bitcoin Betting Sites

The entire process of signing up, depositing with Bitcoin, and then betting online is actually very simple. You will need a Bitcoin wallet with funds before you can get started. After that, just follow these five steps:

Step 1: Sign Up on the Site

Once you’ve selected a Bitcoin betting site, go to the homepage and click on “Join” or “Register”. We will be using Bovada as the crypto sports book for this example. The red “Join” button is available on the top dashboard.

Step 2: Complete the Registration Form

The sign-up at Bovada is very simple. You just need to fill out a few boxes to complete the first step. You will also have to verify the phone number before you can make a deposit. Simply enter the code you get by SMS when the prompt appears.

Step 3: Log In and Deposit

You can sign in to your new Bovada account by using the selected email and password. Then, open the menu from the top right corner and click on the “Deposit” button.

Step 4: Select Bitcoin and Add Bonus

The cashier starts with a list of accepted payment methods. Bitcoin is the first one here but you can also opt for other crypto options or traditional methods. After selecting Bitcoin, make sure to activate the crypto sports betting bonus on the next page.

Step 5: Transfer the Bitcoin & Get Betting

You can scan the QR code if you have a mobile Bitcoin wallet or copy the address provided by the cashier. Then, complete the transfer and your funds will be available right away. Go to the “Sports” section and place your bets!

Bitcoin Betting Apps & Mobile Gaming

Mobile BTC sports betting is hugely popular and all of the best sites are now available on smartphones and tablets. These versions run directly from the browser, which means that you don’t have to install a Bitcoin betting app to access the sports. Just go to the site from the browser on your mobile device of choice, sign in, and bet.

Not only are the leading Bitcoin sportsbooks available on Android and iOS, but they also maintain full account functionality on mobile. As a result, you can deposit and withdraw from your phone, using your BTC wallet. The process is generally the same, especially on top sites like Bovada and BetOnline.

Bonuses & Promotions for Bitcoin Betting

Sports betting sites that accept Bitcoin can have larger bonuses for crypto than for fiat currencies. There are also several types of sportsbook bonuses that can improve your sports betting experience and your profits.

Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus is the offer normally available only on the first deposit after registering an account. The standard is a 50% match on the deposited amount, up to around $500. However, some of the top Bitcoin sportsbooks can have boosted deals for new users. For example, Bovada has a 75% crypto welcome bonus of up to $750.

Free Bet Bonus

Free bets allow users to make a real money wager without spending any cash. Instead, you can enter the free bet coupon. If you win, you will only receive the winnings, without including the wagered stake. For example, Everygame Sports is offering 20 free bets of $50 every week to players who lost a parlay by just one option.

Top Up or Reload Bonus

A reload bonus, also known as a top-up or re-up bonus, is an offer available for registered players, after claiming the welcome bonus. Most sports betting crypto sites have reload bonuses every week or even on every qualifying deposit. At BetUS, you can claim the coupon for up to 50% every time you add funds with your Bitcoin wallet.

No Deposit Bonuses

While no deposit bonuses for betting with Bitcoin are very rare, there are quite a few rewards available online. Sportsbooks can offer reduced juice on selected matches, risk-free bets, boosted odds, refunds, and other rewards without directly requiring you to deposit. There are also promotional giveaways that you can enter on social media, like the surfing offer pictured above at BetOnline.

Most Popular Sports for Bitcoin Betting

There are definitely a lot of things to bet on with Bitcoin as some sites can cover over 30 sports. However, most of the action revolves around the following sports and leagues:

NBA

Basketball is always a popular choice for Bitcoin sports betting. The NBA gets most of the attention for the sport in the US, which culminates with the finals. It is also a top choice because residents will often cheer for their state teams during the regular season and playoffs. It is a great sport for beginners and experienced bettors alike.

NFL

With the Super Bowl usually breaking viewership records for US telecasts, the event is also a top choice for crypto betting. And, given that a total of 272 games take place over an 18-week period, there is definitely plenty of sports betting action to check out. The NFL season begins in early September and the Super Bowl takes place in February.

NHL

The National Hockey League is definitely up there with the top Bitcoin betting sports tournaments in the US. This is especially true when it comes to states with strong NHL teams. There are 25 teams from the US and 7 from Canada, which are split into two conferences, each one having two divisions, for the regular season. The winner of the NHL season claims the Stanley Cup.

MLB

Major League Baseball (MLB) is another popular choice for Bitcoin sports betting. It is the oldest major professional league in the world and takes place every year. There are 30 teams split evenly into two leagues. Each participating team plays 162 games during the regular season. The MLB culminates with the best-of-seven match-up between the winners of the two leagues.

Horse Racing

While not as popular as the other sports covered above, horse racing is available for betting online throughout the year. The best Bitcoin betting platforms include racebook sections where users can view races from tens of tracks from around the world. Thoroughbred racing is the most popular but harness races also get some attention from bettors.

UFC

Although UFC doesn’t have as many events and matches as some other popular Bitcoin betting sports, it is a top choice for many fans, and operators will often promote the main fights. There are usually between two and four UFC events during a month and these are available at all of the big crypto betting sites.

Soccer

Soccer is not the most popular sport in the US, but it is definitely a great choice if you want to bet on sports with Bitcoin. The sport is massive in other parts of the world and the most popular tournaments include the FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship, Copa America, and the UEFA Champions League. Add countless other leagues and you have plenty of action throughout the year.

Other Sports

As the list of sports available for Bitcoin betting continues, there is probably something for every interested customer. Esports have been gaining a lot of attention lately and some sites even have dedicated sections for the games. Other great sports for betting Bitcoins include tennis, boxing, golf, and cricket.

What is the Best eWallet to Use for Bitcoin Betting?

If you want to bet with Bitcoin or deposit at a top online sportsbook, you will need a wallet for your coins. The best Bitcoin wallet for sports betting depends on the platform you plan on using:

Electrum – For desktop computers, the Electrum Bitcoin Wallet comes highly recommended. It is safe and secure and has plenty of useful features. You can access it from your computer and quickly make deposits for Bitcoin betting.

– For desktop computers, the Electrum Bitcoin Wallet comes highly recommended. It is safe and secure and has plenty of useful features. You can access it from your computer and quickly make deposits for Bitcoin betting. Blockstream Green – If you prefer having everything on your phone, Blockstream Green is an industry-leading wallet for Bitcoin and is very easy to use through the dedicated mobile app. Plus, it also has a desktop version.

– If you prefer having everything on your phone, Blockstream Green is an industry-leading wallet for Bitcoin and is very easy to use through the dedicated mobile app. Plus, it also has a desktop version. Blockchain.info – This is a massive web platform that includes a wallet and facilitates crypto trading. You can sign in on the site and access the exchange with millions of users.

Top 3 Benefits of Bitcoin Betting

Cryptocurrency sports betting has several key benefits when compared to traditional banking methods. These can help you save time and money and be more secure with every transaction. The top three perks of Bitcoin betting are:

Fast Payouts – Bitcoin transactions normally take around 10 minutes, depending on the blockchain status. This is much faster than the 3-5 business days it can take for a bank wire transfer to go through. Transaction Fees – The top operators don’t charge any fees for BTC transactions. This can be a big advantage seeing that withdrawals by other methods can cost $100 or even more. Anonymity – When you bet on sports with Bitcoin, you don’t have to enter your personal details. You can deposit in complete anonymity since you get an address and can send the coins from your wallet.

Bitcoin Glossary – Terms You Need to Know

If you are new to Bitcoin betting, you might come across some terms that you aren’t familiar with. This quick glossary can help you better navigate the crypto lingo in the world of online sports betting:

Accumulator – A sports bet made out of two or more selections where the odds are combined.

– A sports bet made out of two or more selections where the odds are combined. Altcoin – Short for “alternative coin” and refers to any crypto that isn’t Bitcoin.

– Short for “alternative coin” and refers to any crypto that isn’t Bitcoin. Bankroll – The amount of Bitcoin, or other funds, available for betting on the site.

– The amount of Bitcoin, or other funds, available for betting on the site. Bitcoin Address – The unique string of numbers and letters (or QR code) that describes the destination.

– The unique string of numbers and letters (or QR code) that describes the destination. Bitcoin Bonus – A bonus exclusively available for deposits made by Bitcoin on the platform.

– A bonus exclusively available for deposits made by Bitcoin on the platform. BTC-Friendly – A site that accepts deposits and/or sports betting through Bitcoins.

– A site that accepts deposits and/or sports betting through Bitcoins. Confirmation – A transaction added to the Bitcoin block and verified in order to prevent issues.

– A transaction added to the Bitcoin block and verified in order to prevent issues. Exchange – A service where users can buy and sell BTC among each other.

– A service where users can buy and sell BTC among each other. Fiat – Any traditional currency that is issued and regulated by a government, like the US Dollar.

– Any traditional currency that is issued and regulated by a government, like the US Dollar. KYC (Know Your Customer) – Safety measures taken by operators that require users to verify their details.

– Safety measures taken by operators that require users to verify their details. Mining – The process carried out by a machine in exchange for cryptocurrency rewards.

– The process carried out by a machine in exchange for cryptocurrency rewards. Payout – A payout is a withdrawal of funds from the Bitcoin betting site after winning.

– A payout is a withdrawal of funds from the Bitcoin betting site after winning. QR Code – An image that can be scanned with a phone and can represent the destination wallet address.

– An image that can be scanned with a phone and can represent the destination wallet address. Transaction – A transfer of Bitcoins between two wallets that has been registered on the network.

– A transfer of Bitcoins between two wallets that has been registered on the network. Transaction Fee – The cost of transferring Bitcoin on the network, which can determine the timeframe.

The Best Bitcoin Betting Site in the US is Bovada

With an amazing coverage of 30 sports and the best offering of betting options online, Bovada definitely deserves our recommendation. It has something for all fans of sports betting with crypto, including early lines and in-play betting for all of the major events.

Moreover, Bovada offers a 75% welcome bonus of up to $750 with a very low rollover rate of 5x. You also earn comp points for every bet and the odds are great, especially for the major leagues. Add in professional customer support, free crypto banking, and a user-friendly mobile layout and it is clear why Bovada is the best Bitcoin sportsbook of 2022.

FAQs